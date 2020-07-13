Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
No plagiarism will be accepted. Citations in APA style required where necessary. TEACHERS COLLEGES OF JAMAICA BACHELOR OF ...
1 QUESTION 1 (25 marks) Instructions: This question consists of two tasks. Please complete BOTH tasks. Jessica owns a smal...
2 Bar A Bar B QUESTION 2 (25 marks) Instructions: This question consists of two tasks. Please complete BOTH tasks. TASK 1 ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Science concentration 2 (may 2020) 172b6

39 views

Published on

SCIENCE

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Science concentration 2 (may 2020) 172b6

  1. 1. No plagiarism will be accepted. Citations in APA style required where necessary. TEACHERS COLLEGES OF JAMAICA BACHELOR OF EDUCATION MAY 2020 ALTERNATIVE ASSESSMENT SCIENCE SCIENCE CONCENTRATION 2 [SC322PRB] YEAR 4 PRIMARY INSTRUCTIONS: This paper has TWO questions. Candidates are required to answer ALL tasks related to EACH question.
  2. 2. 1 QUESTION 1 (25 marks) Instructions: This question consists of two tasks. Please complete BOTH tasks. Jessica owns a small bag juice company. As a result of the frequent water lock-offs, she had to pay a company to deliver soft water to her. When she tested the water, she discovered that the water contains permanent hardness. The water company said that the water was soft water and would not give her a refund. TASK 1 (a) By use of a table, distinguish among soft water, temporary hard water and permanent hard water based on their ability to lather easily and types of dissolved ions present. (4 marks) (b) Plan and design an experiment that could prove to the water company that the water contained permanent hardwater and not soft water. Your answer should include fair testing, justification of method(s) used and appropriate equations. (15 marks) TASK 2 Jessica decided that she wanted to upgrade her business to include placing the juice that she makes into cans. She was advised of two types of metal used in alloys that are used in the canning industry: (i) Aluminium and (ii) Iron (a) Define the term alloy and state the properties of the metals that make them useful. (3 marks) (b) Based on the two metals listed above, clearly state TWO reasons and using appropriate justifications, which metal alloy should Jessica choose for her business. (3 marks)
  3. 3. 2 Bar A Bar B QUESTION 2 (25 marks) Instructions: This question consists of two tasks. Please complete BOTH tasks. TASK 1 (a) “An object sinks in water because its density is greater than that of water” In light of the statement above, explain why a ship which is made of metal that has a high density will float in water but a coin made of the same metal will sink. Your answer must include your knowledge of density and floating. (5 marks) (b) (i) Two bars of similar dimensions, as shown below, were placed on a table. Use calculations to identify which bar is aluminium and which is gold if bar A has a mass of 150 g and bar B has a mass of 81g? (Density of gold = 19.2 gcm-3 ; Density of Aluminium = 2.7 gcm-3 ) (8 marks) TASK 2 A rectangular steel block of mass 50 kg and dimensions 0.5m x 0.1m x 0.15m is to be placed on a flat surface. (g = 10 Nkg-1 ) (a) Show by calculation, the three different pressures that may be exerted by the block. (8 marks) (b) Make a drawing showing how the block may be placed on the flat surface so that it exerts the least amount of pressure. “All measurements must be included.” (4 marks) END OF ASSESSMENT

×