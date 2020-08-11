Introduction to Business intelligence and Power BI v1.0

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1
2 I want to convey my heartfelt condolences to all the victim who lost their precious life in COVID 19 and also thank all ...
Business Intelligence and Power BI
Self Introduction
Will Data Talk? Will See here
Will Data Talk?
How to make them to Talk?, Yes, If You Torture. Data will Talk
Will Data Talk? Data! Data!!Data!!!
Will Data Talk? Data! Data!!Data!!! … that’s all we’re hearing about nowadays. Big Data, data mining, data scientists, Mac...
Data  Information  Knowledge
Data  Information  Knowledge Data : is just obtaining some raw facts from different source. Similar to collecting . . . ...
Data is a Treasure For a give data we could bring different stages of business analytics, depending on the stage of the wo...
Business Intelligence
Understand Business Intelligence ‘’BI is about providing the right data at the right time to the right people so that they...
Business Intelligence – Strategy Pyramid Every Level helps to increase the potential to support Business Decision
Business Intelligence - Evaluations Generation - 1 During the first generation of Reports - business intelligence, 1. Repo...
High Demand Business Intelligence Tools Platforms Support Attractiveness
Business Intelligence Life Cycle
BI Project Life Cycle 1. Analyse Business requirements : • In which the business requirements has been analysed and transf...
Implementation of Business Intelligence (Traditional Model)
Implementation of Business Intelligence (Agile Business Intelligence)
Business Intelligence Architecture & Blocks 1 2 3 4 Collecting Data Source to align the Business Requirements ETL process ...
Business Intelligence - benefits Descriptive Analytics : tells you what happened in the past. Diagnostic Analytics : helps...
Introduction to Power BI https://powerbi.microsoft.com/en-us/downloads/ • Power BI is a cloud-based business analysis and ...
Why Power BI? https://powerbi.microsoft.com/en-us/downloads/ You can Download and Install from this link This runs on an A...
Features of Power BI https://powerbi.microsoft.com/en-us/downloads/ You can Download and Install from this link Features o...
Power BI Architecture Power BI Architecture
Power BI Components Power Query: We use this service to access, search and transform data from public or local/internal da...
Data Connections in Power BI File: Excel, Text/CSV, XML, PDF, JSON, Folder, SharePoint. Database: SQL Server database, Acc...
1.Map representation 2.Card visualization 3.Stacked area chart 4.Tree map 5.Pie chart Visualizations Datasets
Reports: A collection of visualizations that appear together on one or more pages is a report in Power BI.
Power BI https://powerbi.microsoft.com/en-us/downloads/ You can Download and Install from this link Power BI Desktop: This...
Power BI Power BI Premium calculator
Part -1 Thanks! Prepared BY - Shanthababu Pandian - Sr. Data & Analytics Technical Delivery Manager: Data Scientist : Mach...
Introduction to Business intelligence and Power BI v1.0
  1. 1. 1
  2. 2. 2 I want to convey my heartfelt condolences to all the victim who lost their precious life in COVID 19 and also thank all the front line workers. COVID 19
  3. 3. Business Intelligence and Power BI
  4. 4. Self Introduction
  5. 5. Will Data Talk? Will See here
  6. 6. Will Data Talk?
  7. 7. How to make them to Talk?, Yes, If You Torture. Data will Talk
  8. 8. Will Data Talk? Data! Data!!Data!!!
  9. 9. Will Data Talk? Data! Data!!Data!!! … that’s all we’re hearing about nowadays. Big Data, data mining, data scientists, Machine Learning Engineers and Etc.,
  10. 10. Data  Information  Knowledge
  11. 11. Data  Information  Knowledge Data : is just obtaining some raw facts from different source. Similar to collecting . . . . (DOTS) Information is when data has some meaning; mostly by defining some relationships with in the dots (Consider …….this as trying to connect the 4 dots with each other) Knowledge is analysing and synthesizing the information in order to give it a meaningful purpose. (Can we connect or relate this small piece with a bigger piece?)
  12. 12. Data is a Treasure For a give data we could bring different stages of business analytics, depending on the stage of the workflow and the requirement of data analysis, there are four main kinds of analytics are as below • Descriptive • Diagnostic • Predictive • Prescriptive.
  13. 13. Business Intelligence
  14. 14. Business Intelligence
  15. 15. Business Intelligence
  16. 16. Understand Business Intelligence ‘’BI is about providing the right data at the right time to the right people so that they can take the right decisions” – Nic Smith with Microsoft BI Solutions Marketing The BI ANALYST ROLE is becoming increasingly important as organizations move to capitalize on the volumes of data they collect. BI analysts typically discover AREAS OF REVENUE loss and identify where improvements can be made to save the company money or increase profits.
  17. 17. Understand Business Intelligence ‘’BI is about providing the right data at the right time to the right people so that they can take the right decisions” – Nic Smith with Microsoft BI Solutions Marketing
  18. 18. Business Intelligence – Strategy Pyramid Every Level helps to increase the potential to support Business Decision
  19. 19. Business Intelligence - Evaluations Generation - 1 During the first generation of Reports - business intelligence, 1. Report developer would understand the data insights, based requirements. Here Developer only has the access to the data visualizations/ reports on recommended tools available with knowledge. 2. Development will take time, since developer needs to and feel the data insights 1. Examples : 1. Data Report, Crystal Reports, flat file reports and 2. No Visualization/ minimal Visualization 3. Reports from Data history 1. Daily Reports 2. Monthly Reports 3. Yearly Reports Generation – 2 1. Development will take considerably less time than G1, 2. Developers can build the report bit quickly, still needs to understand the requirement and feel the data insights 3. In which analysts have access to BI. with some knowledge of analytics could use the BI tools. This meant more teams had access to BI and more people could have better data insights, this eased the role of IT teams. (BI Analysts came into the Generation – 3 -Everyone (End User) 1. The G3 has made it easier to access data and create reports, visuals to get better business insights. 2. By the introduction of tools like Power BI made this transition easy. 3. Now anybody who has basic understanding of the data can create reports to build intuitive and shareable dashboards. G-1 G-2 G-3
  20. 20. High Demand Business Intelligence Tools Platforms Support Attractiveness
  21. 21. Business Intelligence Life Cycle
  22. 22. BI Project Life Cycle 1. Analyse Business requirements : • In which the business requirements has been analysed and transform them into functional and non- functional specifications. • create a template for reports, dummy reports, • And freezing the business requirements 2. Design the logical data model, • Here we use to build a logical data model based on business requirements, • which shows the business entities and the relationships between them. (Very important Stage) 3. Design the physical data model, • Here we transform the logical data model into a physical data model • which defines the structure of the data warehouse. 4. Build the data warehouse. • We create the data warehouse, build data marts, and load data. 5. Create the Project, • We start to work directly in BI tools, • Where we define schema, attributes, facts, hierarchies and so on. • All this information is stored in metadata, the core of the tool, in a relation database. 6. Develop Reports/Documents • Developing the reports and dashboards based on the business requirements. In addition, we can provisioning Email, FTP, and so on facilities. 1 2 3 4 5 6
  23. 23. Implementation of Business Intelligence (Traditional Model)
  24. 24. Implementation of Business Intelligence (Agile Business Intelligence)
  25. 25. Business Intelligence Architecture & Blocks 1 2 3 4 Collecting Data Source to align the Business Requirements ETL process to align the Business Requirements Data Analytics process to align the Business Requirements Creating Reports and Dashboards to meet the Business Requirements Building Blocks Recursive Flow
  26. 26. Business Intelligence - benefits Descriptive Analytics : tells you what happened in the past. Diagnostic Analytics : helps you understand why something happened in the past. Predictive Analytics: predicts what is most likely to happen in the future. Prescriptive Analytics : recommends actions you can take to affect those outcomes Prescriptive Analytics Predictive Analytics Descriptive Analytics Diagnostic Analytics Descriptive Analytics
  27. 27. Introduction to Power BI https://powerbi.microsoft.com/en-us/downloads/ • Power BI is a cloud-based business analysis and intelligence service by provided my Microsoft. • It is a collection of • Business intelligence • Data visualization tools such as software services • Apps and Data connectors for Various data sources (Will see in details) • We can use the imported data into Power BI • Create data visualization and analysis the data • Create sharable reports, dashboards, and apps. • Power BI is a user-friendly tool offering impressive features • Drag-and-drop • Self-service capabilities. Microsoft offers three types of Power BI platforms: • Power BI Desktop (A desktop application) • Power BI Service (SaaS i.e., Software as a Service) • Power BI Mobile (For iOS and Android devices) You can Download and Install from this link
  28. 28. Why Power BI? https://powerbi.microsoft.com/en-us/downloads/ You can Download and Install from this link This runs on an Azure cloud platform and we can use it for report creation, ETL and data analysis. Power BI Services Cloud-based BI service Used to view and share dashboards. Power BI Embedded A desktop-based reporting interface Power BI Desktop Real-time analysis Custom visualizations Quick Insights option. Live or non-Live connection to on-premises data sources HTML 5.0 Column Store Databases Cloud Computing Mobile apps Power BI is available in below flavours Power BI Supports
  29. 29. Features of Power BI https://powerbi.microsoft.com/en-us/downloads/ You can Download and Install from this link Features of Power BI
  30. 30. Power BI Architecture Power BI Architecture
  31. 31. Power BI Components Power Query: We use this service to access, search and transform data from public or local/internal data sources. Power Pivot: This service provides tools to model data taken from the in- memory data source to use it for analytics. Power View: This service has many tools to graphically represent data using visuals and use them for analysis. Power Map: It comes with tools and capabilities to visualize Geo-spatial data or information in the 3D model in a map. You can use these maps in a Power BI report. Power BI Desktop: It is a companion development tool for Power View, Power Query, and Power Pivot. You can import data from a data source, prepare and transform it and use it in visualizations to create reports in Power BI Desktop. Power BI Website: It is a web platform to view and share Power BI apps or solutions. Using Power BI Website, you can create dashboards from reports, share the dashboards with other Power BI users and slice and dice data within a report. Power Q&A: Using the Power Q&A option, you can search for your data or discover insights by entering queries in natural language. It instantly understands your query and returns relevant results. Power BI Mobile apps: Business users view and interact with the reports and dashboards published on a cloud service through mobile hosted Power BI instances. Android, Windows and iOS mobile devices support the Power BI mobile apps.
  32. 32. Data Connections in Power BI File: Excel, Text/CSV, XML, PDF, JSON, Folder, SharePoint. Database: SQL Server database, Access database, Oracle database, SAP HANA database, IBM, MySQL, Power BI: Power BI datasets and Power BI dataflows. Azure: Azure SQL, Azure SQL Data Warehouse, Azure Analysis Services, Azure Data Lake, Azure Cosmos DB, etc. Online Services: Salesforce, Azure DevOps, Google Analytics, Adobe Analytics, Dynamics 365, Facebook, GitHub, etc. Others: Python script, R script, Web, Spark, Hadoop File (HDFS), ODBC, OLE DB, Active Directory, etc.
  33. 33. 1.Map representation 2.Card visualization 3.Stacked area chart 4.Tree map 5.Pie chart Visualizations Datasets
  34. 34. Reports: A collection of visualizations that appear together on one or more pages is a report in Power BI.
  35. 35. Power BI https://powerbi.microsoft.com/en-us/downloads/ You can Download and Install from this link Power BI Desktop: This offering is allowed to any single client Power BI Pro arrangement costs $9.99/client/month. Power BI Premium arrangement is based on a limit evaluating, charging per hub every month.
  36. 36. Power BI Power BI Premium calculator
  37. 37. Part -1 Thanks! Prepared BY - Shanthababu Pandian - Sr. Data & Analytics Technical Delivery Manager: Data Scientist : Machine Learning Engg : Azure Data Engg 38

