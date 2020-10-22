Successfully reported this slideshow.
COVID-19: Emerging Changes in the Supply and Demand for Canadian R&D Presented October 21, 2020 by: David B. Watters, President & CEO Omer Kaya, Associate Partner
CONTENTS PART 1 Canada’s R&D Today PART 2 Impact of COVID-19 PART 3 The Road Ahead 1. Canada’s R&D/Innovation Performance ...
1. Canada’s R&D/Innovation Performance
4 Major Flows of R&D Funding 2019 Six (6) Sources of R&D Funding Four (4) Performers of R&D Total R&D in Canada: $35.54 B ...
The function of research is “to acquire new knowledge” 5 OECD, Frascati Manual “Research is the process that turns money i...
6 Canada Great Inputs…. Feeble Outputs Source: Global Innovation Index (2020); Conceptualized by Global Advantage Problem!...
2. A Global Perspective
8 Global R&D Context Source: R&D Magazine 2019 Global R&D Funding Forecast • Global R&D totals $2,300 B • Global R&D is do...
Canada’s Declining Gross Expenditures on R&D (GERD, 2004-2019) “A decade and a half of darkness” 9 Gap $19B/yr Source: OEC...
10 Q. Where might this additional $19B in research be performed? • One answer: 1. Higher Education • Universities $5B more...
Research and Innovation Context: A “decade and a half of darkness” • Canada’s National R&D expenditures are 36% below the ...
Council of Canadian Academies: State of R&D in Canada (April 2018) Canada produces 3.8% of the world’s research but has de...
1. “Canada’s international standing as a leading performer of research is at risk due to a sustained slide in private and ...
Which countries have technology leadership (2019) The report does not identify Canada as a leader or a runner-up in any te...
“Without immediate and targeted action that builds upon existing strengths, addresses key gaps and weaknesses along the in...
Canada’s actual innovation performance Federal rhetoric of Canada’s innovation performance 16
17 A better approach: Collective Research by the German Federation of Industrial Research Associations (AiF) • Network of ...
The German Approach to Competitive R&D/Innovation 18
The Canadian Approach to Competitive R&D/Innovation Do we invest enough? Do we have an R&D/innovation target? Do we have s...
20 PM Trudeau’s blunt remarks at the UN General Assembly October 1, 2020 “In the difficulties of our citizens, we can see ...
3. Context: A Pandemic-Infected World
3 “Uns”: 1. Uneven impact 2. Unravelling assumptions 3. Unprecedented uncertainty Impact of COVID-19: “BOOM!” 22
COVID-19: 12 Fundamental Changes 1. Working from home 2. Increased unemployment 3. Inequalities clearly exposed 4. Reduced...
COVID-19 devastates global economy 24Source: World Bank Global Economic Prospects -25.00 -20.00 -15.00 -10.00 -5.00 0.00 C...
Record high unemployment 25Source: Statistics Canada Labour Force Characteristics (seasonally adjusted) Table: 14-10-0287-...
4. Canada’s COVID-19 Economic Response Plan
COVID-19 hit both the supply and demand side of our economy • The Federal Government responded with massive investments in...
Impact of COVID-19 28 Higher Education Governments Businesses
Canada’s COVID-19 Impact Map (October 2020) The arrows between stakeholders show the flows of People, Money, Information, ...
How big is the Government’s COVID-19 Budgetary Response? Trudeau #1 Trudeau #4 Trudeau #4 Harper #4 $1.7 B Trudeau #1 $27....
386.45 300.00 239.93 103.75 95.71 85.05 24.21 9.20 4.51 1.50 1.58 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 450 Liquidity Support t...
Provinces and Municipalities
Provincial economies decline 7% Budget Deficits grow to almost $100B Harsh economic impact across all provinces Prolonged ...
Municipal governments need $10-15B to offset COVID-19 revenue losses According to the Federation of Canadian Municipalitie...
HIGHER EDUCATION
Higher education sector constitutes ≈ 2.4% of Canada’s economy, but it produces talent for 100% of all economic activity •...
What are the 4 key risks that higher education institutions need to manage? 1. The quality and benefits of higher educatio...
Revenues and expenditure, 2017–18 Total revenues of universities and degree-granting colleges $39.5 B Total expenditures o...
Statistics Canada. Table: 27-10-0273-01 (formerly CANSIM 358-0001) 39 Pre-COVID-19 research funding Top 10 Universities an...
Federal support for R&D at Canada’s universities and colleges Federal support for university R&D: $3,000 B Federal support...
Business and Industry
Major companies in the aerospace/aviation, automotive and retail sectors saw significant layoffs due to the pandemic, as a...
What might be the impact of COVID-19 on business R&D? • Source: Statistics Canada; Bombardier - 800, boulevard René-Lévesq...
COVID-19 Impact on Industry — Summary of Key Insights 1. Every major industry is experiencing slowdowns; however the sever...
Impact on Households (60% of Canada’s National Expenditures)
COVID-19 Impact on Canadian Households – Summary of Key Insights 1. Household spending in decline due to loss of employmen...
Failure to launch: Youth Unemployment at historic high • Youth unemployment (ages 15-24) stands at 27.5% in June 2020, dow...
Trade and Investments
Home Alone! Canada is all alone in a scary and competitive global world 49
Canadian trade devastated in April • In April 2020, production shutdowns in a number of manufacturing industries, falling ...
Market Size of Global Trading Partners (population, 2019) Source: World Bank (2017) 51 • # Canadian firms that exports goo...
What does Canada export? (2019) The COVID-19 shock to the energy and motor vehicles and parts sectors may cause permanent ...
Canada’s Top 3 Export Destinations are Vulnerable! $415 B $72.7 B $23.6 B $17.66 B $7.8 B $5.2 B $4.8 B $4.2 B $4.1 B Tota...
Canada’s Services Exports at Risk by COVID-19 The tourism and travel and transportation sectors were among the hardest hit...
5. Shaping New Directions for Canada’s R&D/Innovation Ecosystem
1. 2002 – Canada’s Innovation Strategy – Alan Rock (IC) and Jane Stewart (HRSDC) 2. 2005 – Expert Panel Report on Commerci...
Do we have the right balance between investing in economic growth and social security? …or is the cart before the horse? C...
The Canadian Approach to Competitive R&D/Innovation • 5 Superclusters at $950 M over 5 years • 9 Economic Strategy Tables ...
Do we support Vertical Industry Sectors ……or Horizontal Technology Platforms? 59
Where will the next Post-COVID threats come from.. …or are they already here?
The Approaching Tsunami of Industry 4.0 changes …. Led by: AI, IoT, Robotics, 5G, Regenerative Medicine, Synthetic Biology...
To create jobs and growth where should we focus investments? Sources: Statistics Canada. Table 36-10-0434-06 Gross domesti...
Climate Change: Decarbonize the Economy! Forest Fires Hurricanes 63
A New Path: “A New Model of our Interdependence” 64 3. Where will we innovate? • Scale-ups vs Start-ups • Adoption vs inve...
Thank you!! To buy our newly updated COVID-19 R&D/Innovation Ecosystem Map (October 2020) and more Please visit: https://g...
COVID-19: Emerging Changes in the Supply and Demand for Canadian R&D

COVID-19: Emerging Changes in the Supply and Demand for Canadian R&D

COVID-19: Emerging Changes in the Supply and Demand for Canadian R&D

  1. 1. COVID-19: Emerging Changes in the Supply and Demand for Canadian R&D Presented October 21, 2020 by: David B. Watters, President & CEO Omer Kaya, Associate Partner
  2. 2. CONTENTS PART 1 Canada’s R&D Today PART 2 Impact of COVID-19 PART 3 The Road Ahead 1. Canada’s R&D/Innovation Performance 2. A Global Perspective 3. Context: A Pandemic-Infected World 4. Canada’s COVID-19 Economic Response Plan 5. Shaping New Directions for Canada’s R&D/Innovation Ecosystem
  3. 3. 1. Canada’s R&D/Innovation Performance
  4. 4. 4 Major Flows of R&D Funding 2019 Six (6) Sources of R&D Funding Four (4) Performers of R&D Total R&D in Canada: $35.54 B 2 Primary Performers of R&D in Canada are the Higher Education and Business Sector Source: Statistics Canada. Table: 27-10-0273-01 (formerly CANSIM 358-0001); Global Advantage analysis and visualization
  5. 5. The function of research is “to acquire new knowledge” 5 OECD, Frascati Manual “Research is the process that turns money into knowledge…. and innovation is the process that turns knowledge into wealth.” Kevin Lynch
  6. 6. 6 Canada Great Inputs…. Feeble Outputs Source: Global Innovation Index (2020); Conceptualized by Global Advantage Problem! GII Rank 9th GII Rank 22nd Overall Rank – 17th in the world Conversions Rank – 61st in the world Acquiring new knowledge Research New Knowledge Dissemination Use Benefits for Canadians
  7. 7. 2. A Global Perspective
  8. 8. 8 Global R&D Context Source: R&D Magazine 2019 Global R&D Funding Forecast • Global R&D totals $2,300 B • Global R&D is dominated by US, China, Japan, Germany and S. Korea • Canada contributes only about 1.5% of global investments in R&D ($35.5 B of $2,300 B) Canada’s challenge as a small country: How could we access the other 98.5% of new knowledge from R&D, …in order to meet Canadian needs?
  9. 9. Canada’s Declining Gross Expenditures on R&D (GERD, 2004-2019) “A decade and a half of darkness” 9 Gap $19B/yr Source: OECD Main Science and Technology Indicators
  10. 10. 10 Q. Where might this additional $19B in research be performed? • One answer: 1. Higher Education • Universities $5B more per year • Colleges $1B more per year 2. Governments • Federal $5B more per year • Provincial $1B more per year 3. NFPs $1B more per year 4. Businesses $6B more per year $19B Decisions Required: 1. Does Canada aspire to be at least an average OECD R&D performer? 2. If so, what kinds of new knowledge from research do we want in order to meet our needs? 3. Who can best produce that new knowledge?
  11. 11. Research and Innovation Context: A “decade and a half of darkness” • Canada’s National R&D expenditures are 36% below the OECD average, and continuing to decline • Canada’s Business R&D expenditures are over 50% below the OECD average • Canada’s Government R&D expenditures are 54% below the OECD average • Canada’s Higher Education R&D expenditures are 59% above the OECD average • A persisting issue in Canada’s innovation system is our inability to turn innovation inputs into outputs 11Source: OECD Main Science and Technology Indicators Global Innovation Index (GII): 17th (WIPO, 2019) C - Total Business R&D/GDP OECD Ranking: 24th /36 (OECD, 2018) D - Total Canadian GERD/GDP OECD Ranking: 20th /36 (OECD, 2018) D GII Inputs Ranking: 9th (WIPO, 2019) B + GII Outputs Ranking: 22nd (WIPO, 2019) D Canada s R&D Innovat ion Score CardCanada s Declining Expendit ures on R&D (2004-19)
  12. 12. Council of Canadian Academies: State of R&D in Canada (April 2018) Canada produces 3.8% of the world’s research but has declined from 7th to 9th Psychology & Cognitive Science Public Health & Services Philosophy & Theology Clinical MedicineVisual & Performing Arts Our 5 areas of research strength from the 2018 CCA report are: 12• Source: CCA (2018) Competing in a Global Innovation Economy: The Current State of R&D in Canada
  13. 13. 1. “Canada’s international standing as a leading performer of research is at risk due to a sustained slide in private and public R&D investment”. (pg. 173) 2. “Canada is not producing research at levels comparable to other leading countries on most enabling and strategic technologies.” (pg. 174) Conclusions: The Current State of R&D in Canada (2018) 13
  14. 14. Which countries have technology leadership (2019) The report does not identify Canada as a leader or a runner-up in any technology area 14
  15. 15. “Without immediate and targeted action that builds upon existing strengths, addresses key gaps and weaknesses along the innovation continuum, and drives growth, Canada will fall even further behind, putting its high quality of life at risk.” ISED’s 2019 Assessment of Canada’s Innovation Performance! ISED, “Building a Nation of Innovators” p.14, 2019. 15
  16. 16. Canada’s actual innovation performance Federal rhetoric of Canada’s innovation performance 16
  17. 17. 17 A better approach: Collective Research by the German Federation of Industrial Research Associations (AiF) • Network of 101 industrial research associations from all sectors (both industry and service sector) operating since 1954 • 50,000 SME (mittelstand) members and 1,200 research institutes and universities • AiF supports open and collective R&D in all industrial sectors to benefit all 50,000 members (as opposed to Canada’s one-on-one approach helping one company at a time) Source: BMBF - Research in Germany; German Trade & Invest (2017). * Mittelstand: SME, <500 employees.
  18. 18. The German Approach to Competitive R&D/Innovation 18
  19. 19. The Canadian Approach to Competitive R&D/Innovation Do we invest enough? Do we have an R&D/innovation target? Do we have sectoral targets? Are we improving the performance of our innovation system? Do we claim to be a nation of innovators? Is this weird? NO NO NO NO YES YES! 19
  20. 20. 20 PM Trudeau’s blunt remarks at the UN General Assembly October 1, 2020 “In the difficulties of our citizens, we can see reflected the failure of the institutions of our world.” “That is what the crisis of COVID-19 has shown, beyond a shadow of a doubt. That things have to change. And not just on the world stage - but at home too.” “The system is broken, and the world is in crisis. And things are about to get much worse unless we change.” “Let's not wait for someone else to act - let's do it ourselves.”
  21. 21. 3. Context: A Pandemic-Infected World
  22. 22. 3 “Uns”: 1. Uneven impact 2. Unravelling assumptions 3. Unprecedented uncertainty Impact of COVID-19: “BOOM!” 22
  23. 23. COVID-19: 12 Fundamental Changes 1. Working from home 2. Increased unemployment 3. Inequalities clearly exposed 4. Reduced travel and trade 5. Accelerating a new digital world 6. The expanding role of big government 7. Piling up debt – constrains future generations 8. Need for effective collaboration in facing a common threat 9. Extensive restructuring of education 10. Redesign cities 11. Need better risk identification and mitigation 12. Rise of economic nationalism and angry populism 23
  24. 24. COVID-19 devastates global economy 24Source: World Bank Global Economic Prospects -25.00 -20.00 -15.00 -10.00 -5.00 0.00 Canada France Germany Italy Japan United Kingdom United States OECD - Total GDP Quarterly Growth Rates (%) During COVID-19, G7/OECD Q1-2020 Q2-2020 The World Bank’s baseline forecast envisions a 5.2 percent contraction in global GDP in 2020—the deepest global recession in eight decades, which is expected to leave lasting scars through lower investment, an erosion of human capital through lost work and schooling, and fragmentation of global trade and supply linkages
  25. 25. Record high unemployment 25Source: Statistics Canada Labour Force Characteristics (seasonally adjusted) Table: 14-10-0287-03. Global Advantage analysis and visualization 13.7 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 May-80 May-90 May-00 May-10 May-20 Canadian Unemployment Rate (%), 1981-2020 From February to April, 5.5 million Canadian workers were affected by the COVID-19 economic shutdown. This included a drop in employment of 3.0 million and a COVID-19-related increase in absences from work of 2.5 million. In May 2020, Canada’s unemployment rate soared to 13.7%, the highest on record. The PBO forecasts that Canadian unemployment will not recover to pre-pandemic levels (5.7%) until 2023. Great Recession Early 90s Recession Early 80s Recession COVID-19
  26. 26. 4. Canada’s COVID-19 Economic Response Plan
  27. 27. COVID-19 hit both the supply and demand side of our economy • The Federal Government responded with massive investments including • Businesses: provided with $168.1 B in direct and tax support • Households: provided with $131.5 B in direct and tax support • Public health and research: received $25.3 B • Indirect liquidity support: $686 B • The Federal Government contributed 9 out of every 10 dollars spent as a response to the pandemic 27
  28. 28. Impact of COVID-19 28 Higher Education Governments Businesses
  29. 29. Canada’s COVID-19 Impact Map (October 2020) The arrows between stakeholders show the flows of People, Money, Information, and Materials COVID-19 Response Federal Government Provincial Government NFP’s and Granting Council Higher Education Private Sector Canadian Household Global Markets Outcomes 29
  30. 30. How big is the Government’s COVID-19 Budgetary Response? Trudeau #1 Trudeau #4 Trudeau #4 Harper #4 $1.7 B Trudeau #1 $27.6 B Trudeau #2 $0.0 B Trudeau #3 $8.0 B Trudeau #4 $13.9 B Trudeau #5 $324.9 B Budget 2015 Budget 2016 Budget 2017 Budget 2018 Budget 2019 COVID Budget 2020 The current COVID-19 economic response is more than 23 times larger than Budget 2019! …these expenditures represent more than 2 decades of normal budgets!! 30
  31. 31. 386.45 300.00 239.93 103.75 95.71 85.05 24.21 9.20 4.51 1.50 1.58 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 450 Liquidity Support through BoC, CMHC, BDC, EDC, and Others Liquidity Support for Banks TOTAL - Direct Support Measures TOTAL - Direct Business Support TOTAL - Direct Individual Support TOTAL - Tax Support TOTAL - Public Health Support TOTAL - Student Support TOTAL - Sectoral Support TOTAL - Indigenous Support TOTAL - COVID-19 Research, Vaccine Development and Academic Research Support COVID-19 Liquidity/Direct Support Measures ($ B) Total Direct Federal Support R&D Spending Research & Development spending accounts for 0.65% of the federal government’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Plan What is the R&D component of the Government’s COVID-19 response? 31
  32. 32. Provinces and Municipalities
  33. 33. Provincial economies decline 7% Budget Deficits grow to almost $100B Harsh economic impact across all provinces Prolonged Economic Hardship Provincial GDPs are expected to contract by an average of 7% in 2020 while the provinces are facing a cumulative budget deficit of $98.5 B for 2020-2021 33 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 20,000 25,000 30,000 35,000 40,000 45,000 Ontario Alberta Quebec British Columbia Manitoba Saskatchewan NFL Nova Scotia New Brunswick PEI %ofProvincialGDP ProjectedDeficit$M Projected Budget Deficit by Province, 2020-2021 ($M) Projected Deficit 2020-2021 % of GDP
  34. 34. Municipal governments need $10-15B to offset COVID-19 revenue losses According to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, COVID-19 has resulted in a near term revenue gap of $10-15 B for Canada’s municipal governments, forcing many municipalities to institute budget cuts and decrease capital expenditures 34 0 200 400 600 800 1,000 1,200 1,400 1,600 Toronto Vancouver Calgary Ottawa Montreal BudgetDeficit$M Projected Municipal Budget Deficits by CMA, 2020-2021 ($M) 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 UnemploymentRate(%) Census Metropolitan Area Unemployment Rate by CMA, 2020 (%) February March April May June July August September
  35. 35. HIGHER EDUCATION
  36. 36. Higher education sector constitutes ≈ 2.4% of Canada’s economy, but it produces talent for 100% of all economic activity • Within the Education Services part of the economy, the Higher Education sector accounts for $52 B Source: Statistics Canada. Table: 36-10-0434-02 H.E. sector: $52 B, 2.4% 36
  37. 37. What are the 4 key risks that higher education institutions need to manage? 1. The quality and benefits of higher education may be reduced • More Canadian students studying in their own city/province, resulting in provincial silo effects? • Fewer Canadian students going overseas • Inflows of international students, and their dollars, likely to decrease • Competition with elite foreign institutions for distance-based courses • Reduced interaction between students, and between students and academics • Less exposure to different cultures and opinions • A demand for more skills-focused courses? 2. Institutions may not survive • Pressures on budgets • Increased competition for students • Potential need for collaboration between institutions 3. Research may be reduced • Pressure on research budgets • Research more focused on supporting the national interest • Challenge of operating socially-distanced labs 4. Outputs to the provincial and national economy may be constrained • Potentially fewer graduates • Numbers of mature students increase, looking for job-related courses • Potential changes in demand for full-time and part-time courses • Potentially fewer jobs for graduating students Canada risks losing its edge and its global standing 37
  38. 38. Revenues and expenditure, 2017–18 Total revenues of universities and degree-granting colleges $39.5 B Total expenditures of universities and degree-granting college: $38.4 B Budgetary balance: $ 1.1 B Total revenues of community colleges and vocational schools $12.1 B Total expenditures of community colleges and vocational school $12.1 B Budgetary balance: $ 0 B Are Canada’s higher education business models sustainable? Post-secondary educational institutions play a key role in developing a highly skilled workforce and ensuring the successful labour market outcomes of graduates. However, they operate in a low margin environment (even pre-COVID-19), hence are very susceptible to abrupt systematic disruptions such as the ones caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic. Statistics Canada. Table: 37-10-0026-01; Table: 37-10-0027-01; Table: 37-10-0028-01; Table: 37-10-0029-01 Revenue Breakdown for Colleges and Universities 38
  39. 39. Statistics Canada. Table: 27-10-0273-01 (formerly CANSIM 358-0001) 39 Pre-COVID-19 research funding Top 10 Universities and Colleges Research Budget Colleges • 6000 Applied Research projects – key sectors: • Manufacturing • Digital • Cleantech • 4,200 faculty + staff • 29,000 young students • 4,700 SME clients • Over 100 locations in every P/T
  40. 40. Federal support for R&D at Canada’s universities and colleges Federal support for university R&D: $3,000 B Federal support for college Applied R&D : $75 M = $25 M Source: Global Advantage Budget 2019 analysis Need to add to college R&D from new funding to assist SMEs to recover (Digital and Green), and to employ more coop students. 40
  41. 41. Business and Industry
  42. 42. Major companies in the aerospace/aviation, automotive and retail sectors saw significant layoffs due to the pandemic, as a result of travel restrictions and widespread shutdowns Major layoffs by large companies Source: CTV News; Maclean’s Canada *Includes both full and part-time staff. As of April 30, 2020 Company Number of layoffs Sector Bombardier 12,400 Aerospace Cineplex 11,000 Film entertainment Toyota Motor Corp. 8,000 Automotive Ford Motors Co. 6,900 Automotive New Flyer Industries 6,500 Manufacturing Reitman’s 6,000 Retail Cirque de Soleil 4,679 Entertainment General Motors 4,000 Automotive Leon’s 3,900 Retail WestJet 3,333 Airlines/Aviation Porter Airlines 1,400 Airlines/Aviation Irving Shipbuilding 1,370 Manufacturing • The Canadian government announced the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) to provide qualifying businesses with a salary subsidy of 75% of an employee’s wages. The program is intended to hep businesses retain and/or rehire their employees • Companies have recalled laid-off employees due to the CEWS program: *Air Canada recently announced layoffs of at least 19,000 employees, which could go as high as 22,800, by June 7. Bombardier is also Canada’s largest funder and performer of business enterprise research and development pre- COVID-19 (FY2018) If more layoffs become permanent, the severe recession we’ve slid into would likely last longer, the recover would be slower, and the toll on laid-off workers harsher. 42
  43. 43. What might be the impact of COVID-19 on business R&D? • Source: Statistics Canada; Bombardier - 800, boulevard René-Lévesque West, Montréal; P&W - 1000 Marie-Victorin Blvd., Longueuil; BCE Inc. - Carrefour Alexander-Graham-Bell, Montréal The top three funders and performers of R&D post-COVID-19, who, in 2018, made up roughly 10% of Canada’s 2019 BERD, exist in sectors which are severely impacted by the economic lockdown. • Business Expenditures for R&D (BERD) was $18,253 M in 2019 (Statistics Canada) • BERD as a percentage of GDP: 0.79% (2019). OECD average was 1.7% in 2018 • Business Enterprises employ 61.4% of R&D personnel (144,570) in Canada • The top three corporate performers of R&D in Canada are in the sectors of aerospace, automotive parts manufacturing, and energy, which all were hit hard by the pandemic 1. Bombardier Inc. 2. Magna International Inc. 3. Suncor Energy Inc. 4. Constellation Software Inc. 5. Pratt & Whitney Canada Corp. 6. BCE Inc. 7. Bausch Health Companies Inc. 8. IBM Canada Inc. 9. Shopify Inc. 10. Open Text Corporation Main Corporate R&D Budgets (FY 2018) **May includeR&D performed abroad M (down) M (up) M (up) M (up) M (up) M (up) M (up) M (down) M (up) M (up) 1,472 762 635 585 552 537 535 512 454 419 *Source: Research Infosource, Canada'sTop 100 Corporate R&DSpenders 2019 Aerospace and Aviation Auto Parts Manufacturing Oil & Gas We will likely see a decline in R&D investment as firms exercise caution to preserve cash flow Aerospace and Aviation 43
  44. 44. COVID-19 Impact on Industry — Summary of Key Insights 1. Every major industry is experiencing slowdowns; however the severity of the impact varies by sector. 2. The hardest hit industries are retail, tourism, airlines and the energy sectors 3. Supply chains are disrupted in most industries, particularly in agriculture and manufacturing 4. Major industry dynamics will change as business strategies and practices are re- examined in light of weaknesses exposed by COVID-19 5. Rebound potential is dependent on an effective vaccine and managing public health risks 6. Opportunities are seen in the e-commerce space, cybersecurity, delivery of goods and a suite of other digital service businesses 44
  45. 45. Impact on Households (60% of Canada’s National Expenditures)
  46. 46. COVID-19 Impact on Canadian Households – Summary of Key Insights 1. Household spending in decline due to loss of employment and stay-at-home limitations on activities and key markets 2. Consumer debt reached record high in March, making Canadian households more vulnerable and less likely to spend 3. Women disproportionally harmed by the onset of the pandemic 4. Spending increases online amid opportunities for businesses to build online platforms and limited access to brick and mortar stores 5. Increase in mortgage deferrals and bankruptcies tied to unemployment and underemployment 6. Government measures helping to ease financial struggles, but cannot stave off financial insecurity and unemployment for many Canadians 7. Consumer confidence levels at record low in May 2020 8. Households adversely impacted by uncertainty around education system post COVID-19 46
  47. 47. Failure to launch: Youth Unemployment at historic high • Youth unemployment (ages 15-24) stands at 27.5% in June 2020, down from 29.7% in May, the highest recorded in Canada • Student unemployment has reached 39.4% in May 2020, and dropped to 33.1% in June • The youth underutilization rate dropped to 40.5% in June • The summer job market is very challenging for students. Cumulative employment losses were 843 K, or a 33% decline, from February to May. I need a job! Source: Statistics Canada 47
  48. 48. Trade and Investments
  49. 49. Home Alone! Canada is all alone in a scary and competitive global world 49
  50. 50. Canadian trade devastated in April • In April 2020, production shutdowns in a number of manufacturing industries, falling energy product prices, the closure of many retail stores, and weaker demand due to physical distancing measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulted in drastic decreases in Canada's exports and imports. • Canadian merchandise exports contracted by a deep 29.7% in April, dropping to its lowest level in over 10 years • Canada’s trade deficit grew from $894 M in February to $3.3 B in April Source: StatsCan ; The Conference Board of Canada 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 Exports Imports Billionsofcurrentdollars Canadian merchandise exports and imports, Apr. 2019 – Mar. 2020 Both exports and imports were down approximately 10% year-over-year. 50
  51. 51. Market Size of Global Trading Partners (population, 2019) Source: World Bank (2017) 51 • # Canadian firms that exports goods: 43,255 (2016, Chief Economist) • 97.4% of 43,255 firms are SMEs • These SMEs account for 40.7% of Canadian merchandise exports by value
  52. 52. What does Canada export? (2019) The COVID-19 shock to the energy and motor vehicles and parts sectors may cause permanent changes to those sectors through restructuring assembly lines, restructuring supply chains and transitioning to low-emissions portfolios. 52
  53. 53. Canada’s Top 3 Export Destinations are Vulnerable! $415 B $72.7 B $23.6 B $17.66 B $7.8 B $5.2 B $4.8 B $4.2 B $4.1 B Total value of Canadian merchandise exports: $546 B (2017, Canada’s State of Trade 2018 Update) 53
  54. 54. Canada’s Services Exports at Risk by COVID-19 The tourism and travel and transportation sectors were among the hardest hit during the pandemic because of worldwide economic shutdowns and travel restrictions 54
  55. 55. 5. Shaping New Directions for Canada’s R&D/Innovation Ecosystem
  56. 56. 1. 2002 – Canada’s Innovation Strategy – Alan Rock (IC) and Jane Stewart (HRSDC) 2. 2005 – Expert Panel Report on Commercialization – Joe Rotman 3. 2007 – Mobilizing S&T to Canada’s Advantage – Industry Canada – Maxime Bernier (IC) and Jim Flaherty (Finance) 4. 2011 – Innovation Canada: A Call to Action, Review of Federal Support to Research and Development – Expert Panel Report – Tom Jenkins 5. 2014 – Seizing Canada’s Moment – Moving Forward in Science, Technology and Innovation – Ed Holder (Minister of State S&T) Harper 6. 2017 – Bains/Barton/Budget 2017 7. 2021… Minister “X”??? Canada’s 6 “Lame” R&D/Innovation Strategies 56 Canada’s Declining Gross Expenditures on R&D (GERD, 2004-2019) “A decade and a half of darkness”
  57. 57. Do we have the right balance between investing in economic growth and social security? …or is the cart before the horse? Canada continues to be stuck in 1st gear…..and wondering why? 57
  58. 58. The Canadian Approach to Competitive R&D/Innovation • 5 Superclusters at $950 M over 5 years • 9 Economic Strategy Tables • Create a 7th Economic Strategy Table dedicated to Tourism (Budget 2019) • Create 8th and 9th Economic Strategy Tables dedicated to Transportation and Retail (COVID-19 Response Plan) 58 5 Superclusters
  59. 59. Do we support Vertical Industry Sectors ……or Horizontal Technology Platforms? 59
  60. 60. Where will the next Post-COVID threats come from.. …or are they already here?
  61. 61. The Approaching Tsunami of Industry 4.0 changes …. Led by: AI, IoT, Robotics, 5G, Regenerative Medicine, Synthetic Biology, Quantum Computing, Cyber Defence and Security, etc. What impact on: • Job losses? • New jobs? • Skills training? • Ethics + regulation? 61 Technology Impacts: Get Ready for the second wave!
  62. 62. To create jobs and growth where should we focus investments? Sources: Statistics Canada. Table 36-10-0434-06 Gross domestic product (GDP) at basic prices, by industry, annual average, industry detail (x 1,000,000); Statistics Canada. Table 14-10-0202-01 Employment by industry, annual; Statistics Canada. Table 33-10-0105-01 Canadian Business Counts, with employees, December 2018; AAFC (2018) Ministerial Briefing Books (linked); NRC deck Service-producing industries Construction Energy, natural resources, and agriculture Manufacturing 0 200 400 600 800 1,000 1,200 1,400 1,600 0 2,500 5,000 7,500 10,000 12,500 15,000 17,500 GDP ($ billions) Employment (thousands) $1,365 B 13.33 M jobs $235 B 0.76 M jobs $203 B 1.6 M jobs $142 B 1.0 M jobs • Service-producing industries account for over 75% of the Canadian economy • Canada’s private sector consists of 1.2 M employer businesses. Of these, 1.18 million (98%) are small businesses, 2% are medium-sized businesses and only 0.2% are large businesses (November 2019) The contribution of each economic sector to GDP is noted on the vertical axis, and employment on the horizontal axis. The number of establishments in each sector is shown by the size of the bubble. 62
  63. 63. Climate Change: Decarbonize the Economy! Forest Fires Hurricanes 63
  64. 64. A New Path: “A New Model of our Interdependence” 64 3. Where will we innovate? • Scale-ups vs Start-ups • Adoption vs invention • Services vs Goods • Tech platforms vs Sectors 2. To sell products in what markets? • Trade diversification • Accessing supply chains • Implementing trade practices for hi-growth SMEs 1. Which industry sectors are priorities? 4. With what new skills? • Digital • Managing Networks • Sales + Marketing • Collaborative Research • Diversity Management • Green Economy • Digital Economy • Smart Manufacturing • Natural Resources 2. Trade Strategy 4. Skills Strategy Make Permanent the Economic Strategy Tables • Business • Governments • Academic 1. Sustainable Industrial Strategy 3. R&D/ Innovation Strategy
  65. 65. Thank you!! To buy our newly updated COVID-19 R&D/Innovation Ecosystem Map (October 2020) and more Please visit: https://globaladvantageconsulting.com Or contact us at (613) 692-8383 A weekly free, online open forum in which experts discuss some of the prominent issues ongoing in Canada and around the world, including in research, development and innovation. Thursdays at 4PM on Zoom For more information and to register: https://globaladvantageconsulting.com/daves-digital-cafe/

