Visual Merchandising Portfolio Shannon Dandridge srdandri@me.com
I have over six years of experience in various visual merchandising roles at a store and corporate level. I have grown to ...
Visual Merchandising Manager – Belk, Northlake Mall Back to School 2019 Flagship Test with Supplemental CollateralStorewid...
Visual Manager – Belk, Northlake Mall Strategic Planning,Teamwork, Fixture Layout,Visual Displays, Mannequin Placement, Or...
Game Day Shop Visual Merchandising Manager, Execution & Training – Belk Corporate Space Planning, Planograms,Visual Displa...
Visual Merchandising Manager, Execution & Training – Belk Corporate Planograms, Fixture Layout, Merchandising, Visual Disp...
Visual Merchandising Manager, Execution & Training – Belk Corporate Fixture Layout, Merchandising,Visual Displays, Space P...
Merchandising Training Coordinator – Belk Corporate Creative Thinking, Collaboration,Training, Elevating Displays, Fixture...
Visual Production Assistant – Belk Corporate Communication, Partnerships, Cross-Functional Teamwork, Analytical, Budgeting...
Visual Merchandising Manager, Execution & Training – Belk Corporate Merchandising Training Coordinator – Belk CorporateTra...
Shannon Dandridge Visual Merchandising Portfolio

Visual Merchandising Portfolio showcasing skills in visual display, space planning, merchandise presentation, visual production, and creating training material.

Published in: Retail
Shannon Dandridge Visual Merchandising Portfolio

  1. 1. Visual Merchandising Portfolio Shannon Dandridge srdandri@me.com
  2. 2. I have over six years of experience in various visual merchandising roles at a store and corporate level. I have grown to love both the creative and analytical side of the retail business. As a visual merchandiser, staying current and on- trend is crucial. Being innovative and thinking outside the box is what keeps visual exciting every day. Creating an inviting and inspiring shopping experience for the customer is essential in driving sales. From my time in retail, I understand the need to be able to adapt quickly in an ambiguous environment. I have experience in training and developing associates at a store level to ensure visual standards and initiatives are successfully executed. My corporate positions have given me skills at writing and communicating directives and standards guides as well as creating and conducting in-store training classes. Building relationships is essential to me and I can work with internal and external teams to ensure a successful project process. I am a self-starter and can work independently but also thrive in a team setting. I love to learn to keep developing and broadening my skills in the industry.
  3. 3. Visual Merchandising Manager – Belk, Northlake Mall Back to School 2019 Flagship Test with Supplemental CollateralStorewide Campaign
  4. 4. Visual Manager – Belk, Northlake Mall Strategic Planning,Teamwork, Fixture Layout,Visual Displays, Mannequin Placement, Organization, CollaborationRTW Shops
  5. 5. Game Day Shop Visual Merchandising Manager, Execution & Training – Belk Corporate Space Planning, Planograms,Visual Displays, Merchandising, Mannequin Placement
  6. 6. Visual Merchandising Manager, Execution & Training – Belk Corporate Planograms, Fixture Layout, Merchandising, Visual Displays, Mannequin Placement,Teamwork Summer Sun Shop
  7. 7. Visual Merchandising Manager, Execution & Training – Belk Corporate Fixture Layout, Merchandising,Visual Displays, Space Planning, Problem Solving Outdoor Shop
  8. 8. Merchandising Training Coordinator – Belk Corporate Creative Thinking, Collaboration,Training, Elevating Displays, Fixture Layout, Mannequin PlacementRe-Invent Initiative
  9. 9. Visual Production Assistant – Belk Corporate Communication, Partnerships, Cross-Functional Teamwork, Analytical, Budgeting, Create & Write DirectivesVisual Production
  10. 10. Visual Merchandising Manager, Execution & Training – Belk Corporate Merchandising Training Coordinator – Belk CorporateTraining Material • Collateral will be provided by the Home Office. Always refer to the Visual Directive for how to correctly use provided collateral. • Entry statements will vary by event and will be directed separately to drive either a promotional product or a trend or fashion statement. • If collateral arrives damaged or is missing, immediately contact the vendor listed on the directive. • For major sale events, the Home Office will provide a list of Limited Time Offers with merchandising direction for the select product. • Some of these events include Belk Days, Black Friday Sale, Anniversary Sales, etc. • Do NOT pull merchandise into the aisle unless directed by the Home Office. PROMOTIONAL EVENTS PROMOTIONALEVENTS STOREWIDESTANDARDS *Please review the most, current Promotional Calendar for signage direction. 41 1 Updated Visual Merchandising Standards Guide 2020 Spring Initiatives Webinar 2018

