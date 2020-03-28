Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. S A NKAPPA G U L AG ANJI A S S T P R O FES S OR B L DEA’ S S H R I B M P A T I L I N S V I J AYA PUR Nursing Process
  2. 2. NURSING PROCESS • The Cornerstone of The Nursing Profession • The nursing process generally is defined as a systematic problem- solving approach toward giving individualized nursing care. • Nursing process is a critical thinking process that professional nurses use to apply the best available evidence to care giving and promoting human functions and responses to health and illness (American Nurses Association,2010).  Nursing process is a systematic method of providing care to clients.  The nursing process is a systematic method of planning and providing individualized nursing care.
  3. 3. • The nursing process is a systematic method that directs the nurse and patient as together they accomplish the following: 1. Assess the patient to determine the need for nursing care; 2. Determine nursing diagnoses for actual and potential health problems; 3. Identify expected outcomes and plan care; 4. Implement the care; and 5. Evaluate the results.
  4. 4. Components of nursing process  Assessment (data collection),  Nursing diagnosis  Planning  Implementation and  Evaluation.
  5. 5. Nursing process Assessment Nursing diagnosis PlanningImplementation Evaluation
  6. 6. Purposes of nursing process  Toidentify a client’s health status and actual or potential health care problems or needs.  Toestablish plans to meet the identified needs.  Todeliver specific nursing interventions to meet those needs.
  7. 7. Characteristics of Nursing Process  Cyclic  Dynamic nature,  Client centeredness  Focus on problem solving and decision making  Interpersonal and collaborative style  Universal applicability  Use of critical thinking and clinical reasoning.

