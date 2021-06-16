Risk assessment for junior officers onboard merchant ships

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Risk assessment This slide show will provide a very brief explanation of risk assessment specially aimed at junior officer
Case Study • Ship’s Name : XXXXX • Year of the incident : 2018 • Time of the incident : Around noon • Source : Accident in...
Case study • C/O, 2/O, AB1 and AB2 were engaged in closing the fwd hatch. • Hatch cover was a hinged type cover. • Crane i...
Case study • 2/O started the power to the foremast crane. • C/O started operating the ship’s crane with the remote control...
Case study The two ABs removed ‘locking pins’ before hooking the ‘lifting sling’ to the foremast crane hook 16/05/2021 Sha...
Case study • While the C/O was lowering the crane hook to connect the ‘lifting sling’ • AB2 climbed on to the pontoon to c...
Case study • Hatch cover fell down trapping the AB2 between the hatch cover and hatch coaming. • AB2 was declared deceased...
Case study • Among other things, main reason for the accident was, a risk assessment was not carried out. 16/05/2021 Shane...
ISM Code • IMO made the ISM Code mandatory from 1st of July 1998 by the Resolution A.741(18) with the hope of eliminating ...
Present condition of risk assessment onboard ships • Above accident took place in 2018, eight years after the risk assessm...
Definitions • Hazard means is a source of potential harm or damage or a situation with a potential for harm or damage; • R...
What is a risk This may be simplified as; • Risk = Probability (Likelihood) x Severity (Consequences) In accordance with t...
What is a risk – Example 1 Sri Lanka has per annum an average of; • 38,000 crashes • 3000 fatalities • 8000 serious injuri...
What is a risk – Example 1 • What are the methods of reducing the risk of driving a car in Sri Lanka Methods which we can ...
What is a risk – Example 2 • What is the risk working onboard European ships? Between 2011 and 2018 there were; • 7694 per...
What is a risk • In the case of the Example – 1, there are actions that we can take and actions that we can not take to re...
What is a risk • Risk assessment is not a new concept. We have been doing this in our day to day operations as well. • As ...
Risk assessment requirements Risk assessment is made compulsory by the; • ISM Code and • MLC 2006 16/05/2021 Shane Sankara...
Risk assessment onboard • Company SMS will provide a methodology to assess risks with regards to identified hazards. • The...
How to find ‘Probability’ Probability Example Rating High Has a high chance of occurring 4 Medium Has a chance of occurrin...
How to find ‘Severity’ Severity Example Rating Soaring Property damage which may include; • High financial losses • Pollut...
Risk matrix Severity Probability 1 2 3 4 5 5 10 15 20 4 4 8 12 16 3 3 6 9 12 2 2 2 6 8 1 1 2 3 4 High risk Medium risk Low...
Outcomes of a risk assessment Risk Actions High • Work shall not commence unless the risk is brought down to ‘medium’ or ‘...
Important to note • The above tables of calculating ‘Probability’, ‘Severity’, ‘Risk’ and ‘Outcomes’ are made very simply ...
How to assess risk onboard - 1 • Now, we will assess the risks involve with few duties of junior officers on board by usin...
Example - 1 • We will say the ‘Probability’ is ‘Medium’, since even there were no incidents during the past few years in t...
Example – 1 (Preventive measures) • Comply with company’s safe watchkeeping practices, which may include but not limited t...
How to assess risk onboard - 2 • Example – 2 Assess the risks in watch keeping duties at port 16/05/2021 Shane Sankaranara...
Example – 2 • Depending upon the company history, will say the ‘Probability’ is ‘Low’. Because, there were no injuries, po...
Example – 2 (Preventive measures) • Comply with company’s safe watchkeeping practices, which may include but not limited t...
How to assess risk onboard - 3 • Example – 3 Assess the risks in carrying out maintenance work of FFA 16/05/2021 Shane San...
Example – 3 • Depending upon the company history, will say the ‘Probability’ is ‘Zero’. Because there were no injuries, po...
Example – 3 (Preventive measures) • Comply with company’s safe working practices, which may include but not limited to; ❑C...
How to assess risk onboard - 4 • Example – 4 Assess the risks in carrying out maintenance duties of life boats and launchi...
Example – 4 • Depending upon the company history, will say the ‘Probability’ is ‘Low’. Because there were no injuries, dam...
Example – 4 (preventive measures) • Comply with company’s safe working practices, which may include but not limited to; ❑C...
Final note • Company SMS will be providing risk assessments for various identified duties onboard with preventive measures...
Risk assessment for junior officers onboard merchant ships

This slide show provides a brief explanation on how to carryout risk assessments onboard ships

Risk assessment for junior officers onboard merchant ships

  1. 1. Risk assessment This slide show will provide a very brief explanation of risk assessment specially aimed at junior officers on board merchant ships 16/05/2021 Shane Sankaranarayana 1
  2. 2. Case Study • Ship’s Name : XXXXX • Year of the incident : 2018 • Time of the incident : Around noon • Source : Accident investigation Report, MAIB, UK 16/05/2021 Shane Sankaranarayana 2
  3. 3. Case study • C/O, 2/O, AB1 and AB2 were engaged in closing the fwd hatch. • Hatch cover was a hinged type cover. • Crane is required to close or open the hatch. Refer the two diagrams below. 16/05/2021 Shane Sankaranarayana 3 Hinged type hatch cover in open position Closing the hatch with the aid of fwd crane
  4. 4. Case study • 2/O started the power to the foremast crane. • C/O started operating the ship’s crane with the remote controller to secure the fwd hatch. • AB1 and AB2 removed the ‘locking pins’ of the pontoon. 16/05/2021 Shane Sankaranarayana 4
  5. 5. Case study The two ABs removed ‘locking pins’ before hooking the ‘lifting sling’ to the foremast crane hook 16/05/2021 Shane Sankaranarayana 5
  6. 6. Case study • While the C/O was lowering the crane hook to connect the ‘lifting sling’ • AB2 climbed on to the pontoon to connect the ‘lifting sling’ 16/05/2021 Shane Sankaranarayana 6 AB1 AB2
  7. 7. Case study • Hatch cover fell down trapping the AB2 between the hatch cover and hatch coaming. • AB2 was declared deceased. • This incident took place when two officers were precent/supervising the operation. 16/05/2021 Shane Sankaranarayana 7
  8. 8. Case study • Among other things, main reason for the accident was, a risk assessment was not carried out. 16/05/2021 Shane Sankaranarayana 8
  9. 9. ISM Code • IMO made the ISM Code mandatory from 1st of July 1998 by the Resolution A.741(18) with the hope of eliminating accidents due to human error. • The Resolution A.741(18) required the Company to ‘establish safeguards against all identified risks’. • Above was amended as ‘assess all identified risks to its ships, personnel and the environment and establish appropriate safeguards’ by Resolution MSC 273(85) and entered into force on 1st July 2010. 16/05/2021 Shane Sankaranarayana 9
  10. 10. Present condition of risk assessment onboard ships • Above accident took place in 2018, eight years after the risk assessment became compulsory. • Even now, lot of accidents happen onboard ships due to improper or no risk assessments. • While complying with the risk assessment procedures provided in the company SMS it is always better to be more cautious by observing good seamanship practices. • Therefore, this presentation provides a brief description of how to carryout risk assessments with examples. 16/05/2021 Shane Sankaranarayana 10
  11. 11. Definitions • Hazard means is a source of potential harm or damage or a situation with a potential for harm or damage; • Risk has two elements ❑ the likelihood that a hazard may occur; ❑ the consequences of the hazardous event. Source : Code of Safe Practices for Merchant Seamen, MCA, UK 16/05/2021 Shane Sankaranarayana 11
  12. 12. What is a risk This may be simplified as; • Risk = Probability (Likelihood) x Severity (Consequences) In accordance with the above, risk will be high; • if the ‘Probability’ is high and/or • if the ‘Severity’ is high Example; • What is the ‘risk’ in driving a car in Sri Lanka? 16/05/2021 Shane Sankaranarayana 12
  13. 13. What is a risk – Example 1 Sri Lanka has per annum an average of; • 38,000 crashes • 3000 fatalities • 8000 serious injuries (Source: Leadership Priorities and Initiatives to 2030, The World Bank) Which means, 104 accidents, 8 fatalities & 22 serious injuries per day. So, what is the ‘Probability’ of involving in an accident? It is Very high…. Now, look at the ‘Severity’ • Damages to the vehicle – minor financial losses to major financial losses • Damages to people – minor injuries to fatalities to passengers, pedestrians & financial losses in treating them So, what is the ‘Severity’? It is High….. Risk = Probability x Severity Therefore, there is a High Risk in driving a car in Sri Lanka 16/05/2021 Shane Sankaranarayana 13
  14. 14. What is a risk – Example 1 • What are the methods of reducing the risk of driving a car in Sri Lanka Methods which we can control Methods which we can not control Ensure to drive a vehicle which we are licensed for Other’s must ensure; • to drive vehicles which they have licenses Enhance competency • to improve their own competency Comply with road regulations • to comply with road regulations Avoid going at fast speeds • to drive at controllable speeds Avoid drink & drive • not to drive after the use of alcohol Ensure car is properly maintained • the car is properly maintained Ensure to be physically fit • that they are physically fit Police shall monitor the road users are complying with rules of the road Now, as we can not control the risk mitigating mechanisms listed in the 2nd column above, we comply with the 1st column and reduce the risk. That is how we are still surviving. 16/05/2021 Shane Sankaranarayana 14
  15. 15. What is a risk – Example 2 • What is the risk working onboard European ships? Between 2011 and 2018 there were; • 7694 personal injuries • 696 fatalities (Source : Annual overview of marine casualties and incidents 2019, EMSA) Which means 3 personal injuries and 0.2 fatalities per day. Therefore, we could say that ‘Probability’ of injuring/deaths onboard is less. But, what about the ‘Severity’? Same as road accidents in Sri Lanka, if a Hazard is taken place, the ‘Severity’ will be high. Risk = Probability x Severity Even though the ‘Severity’ is high, since the ‘Probability’ is less, the ‘Risk’ will be less 16/05/2021 Shane Sankaranarayana 15
  16. 16. What is a risk • In the case of the Example – 1, there are actions that we can take and actions that we can not take to reduce the risk. Which means, even though we take preventions, we may face losses due to other’s carelessness. • In the 2nd example, if we have a ‘Safety Culture’ onboard, the above calculated risk in working on European ships can be reduced further. • Implementing a safety culture on board a ship is very easier than implementing the same in a country. • Carrying out risk assessments will enhance the development of safety culture onboard. 16/05/2021 Shane Sankaranarayana 16
  17. 17. What is a risk • Risk assessment is not a new concept. We have been doing this in our day to day operations as well. • As an example, when we are planning to go on an outing in the car, we ensure that; ❑petrol tank is full or have refuelling stations on the way ❑cafes are available on the way or we carry snacks ❑head lights, breaks, steering etc are working in order ❑we are properly rested……….. • In shipping this has become a major topic because; ❑most of the losses have occurred due to ‘Human Error’ (which could have been prevented) ❑‘Severity’ could be very high and ❑risk assessment has become a legal requirement 16/05/2021 Shane Sankaranarayana 17
  18. 18. Risk assessment requirements Risk assessment is made compulsory by the; • ISM Code and • MLC 2006 16/05/2021 Shane Sankaranarayana 18
  19. 19. Risk assessment onboard • Company SMS will provide a methodology to assess risks with regards to identified hazards. • The risk assessment and risk management procedures may change from company to company. • You are required to be familiarized with your own company risk assessment procedures. • In day-to-day work onboard as a junior officer it is always better to carryout risk assessment. • Therefore, a simple method of assessing the risks are explained below. 16/05/2021 Shane Sankaranarayana 19
  20. 20. How to find ‘Probability’ Probability Example Rating High Has a high chance of occurring 4 Medium Has a chance of occurring 3 Low Has not happened for many years 2 Zero Has never occurred in the fleet/onboard 1 16/05/2021 Shane Sankaranarayana 20
  21. 21. How to find ‘Severity’ Severity Example Rating Soaring Property damage which may include; • High financial losses • Pollution • Time losses • Bad impression of the company Fatalities 4 Moderate Property damage which may include; • Considerable financial losses • Time losses Serious injuries 3 Minor Property damage which may include; • Minor financial losses Minor injuries (minor cuts, bruises etc.) 2 Negligible • No financial; • No time losses; and • No injuries 1 16/05/2021 Shane Sankaranarayana 21
  22. 22. Risk matrix Severity Probability 1 2 3 4 5 5 10 15 20 4 4 8 12 16 3 3 6 9 12 2 2 2 6 8 1 1 2 3 4 High risk Medium risk Low risk Risk = Probability x Severity = 2 x 4 = 8 16/05/2021 Shane Sankaranarayana 22 By referring to ‘Probability’ table (slide 11) and ‘Severity’ table (slide 12) need identify the values for ‘Probability’ and ‘Severity’. Then, multiply them to calculate the ‘Risk’. Examples of use of ‘Probability’ table and ‘Severity’ table are shown from slide no. 16 onwards. Therefore, in the above case, the risk is ‘Medium’.
  23. 23. Outcomes of a risk assessment Risk Actions High • Work shall not commence unless the risk is brought down to ‘medium’ or ‘Low’. • May require to take permission of the company before the commencement of work after mitigating risks. • May have to use a ‘permit to work’. • Need to document the actions taken to mitigate the risks Medium • If possible, try to bring the risk level to ‘Low’ • Work can be started • Actions taken to mitigate risks shall be documented Low Work can be commenced 16/05/2021 Shane Sankaranarayana 23
  24. 24. Important to note • The above tables of calculating ‘Probability’, ‘Severity’, ‘Risk’ and ‘Outcomes’ are made very simply for you to understand how to make them. • You are required to get use to the company procedures in the SMS. • At the same time, Re-assess the risk when ever circumstances change, which may include; ❑change of people engage in the work ❑change of weather ❑change of time ❑change of equipment ❑change of place onboard etc. 16/05/2021 Shane Sankaranarayana 24
  25. 25. How to assess risk onboard - 1 • Now, we will assess the risks involve with few duties of junior officers on board by using the above made risk assessment procedure. • Example – 1 Assess the risks in navigational watch keeping duties at sea 16/05/2021 Shane Sankaranarayana 25
  26. 26. Example - 1 • We will say the ‘Probability’ is ‘Medium’, since even there were no incidents during the past few years in the company, there is a possibility of incidents due to own human errors. • If there is a collision or grounding, the ‘Severity’ will be ‘Soaring’. Therefore, Risk = Probability x Severity = 3 x 4 = 12 So, the risk is high Now, are we going to stop the vessel, because the risk is high??????? No, we will take preventive measures and reduce the risk. 16/05/2021 Shane Sankaranarayana 26
  27. 27. Example – 1 (Preventive measures) • Comply with company’s safe watchkeeping practices, which may include but not limited to; ❑Compliance with work & rest ours to avoid fatigue; ❑Comply with company’s drug and alcohol policy; ❑Keeping proper lookout; ❑Adhere to master’s standing orders and night orders; ❑Comply with COLREGS; ❑Monitor the vessel’s position frequently; ❑Ensure the bridge equipment is working in order; ❑Proceed at safe speed; ❑Follow good seamanship practices; ❑Maintain situational awareness; ❑If in doubt call master without being too late etc….. • You are also required to keep proper documentation in accordance with the company SMS and customary practices. 16/05/2021 Shane Sankaranarayana 27
  28. 28. How to assess risk onboard - 2 • Example – 2 Assess the risks in watch keeping duties at port 16/05/2021 Shane Sankaranarayana 28
  29. 29. Example – 2 • Depending upon the company history, will say the ‘Probability’ is ‘Low’. Because, there were no injuries, pollutions etc. during cargo operations in the company for past few years. • But, if you have an OS or a cadet (other than an AB) to support you during the watch, ‘Probability’ could become ‘Medium’. In this case, we will assume you have an AB. • If there is a malpractice there could be pollutions and fatalities etc. therefore, the ‘Severity’ will be ‘Soaring’. Therefore, Risk = Probability x Severity = 2 x 4 = 8 So, the risk is Medium Still, we take preventive measures. 16/05/2021 Shane Sankaranarayana 29
  30. 30. Example – 2 (Preventive measures) • Comply with company’s safe watchkeeping practices, which may include but not limited to; ❑ Compliance with work & rest ours to avoid fatigue; ❑ Comply with company’s drug and alcohol policy; ❑ Adhere to chief officer’s port orders; ❑ Comply with the vessel’s security requirements; ❑ In case of bunkering – Comply with company’s bunkering procedures; ❑ In case of de-ballasting – comply with company’s de-ballasting procedures; ❑ Comply with good seamanship practices; ❑ Carryout frequent fire rounds; ❑ Make sure to maintain the trim as required by C/O & the vessel is upright; ❑ Ensure the cargo workers are not misusing the ship’s gears; ❑ Make sure no smoking on deck; ❑ Ensure the vessel’s mooring integrity is maintained; ❑ Monitor the weather throughout; ❑ Monitors the other vessels berthing or moving close by; ❑ Make sure to use proper PPE, display correct lights & shapes; ❑ Maintain situational awareness; ❑ If in doubt call chief officer or master without being too late etc….. • You are also required to keep proper documentation in accordance with the company SMS and customary practices. 16/05/2021 Shane Sankaranarayana 30
  31. 31. How to assess risk onboard - 3 • Example – 3 Assess the risks in carrying out maintenance work of FFA 16/05/2021 Shane Sankaranarayana 31
  32. 32. Example – 3 • Depending upon the company history, will say the ‘Probability’ is ‘Zero’. Because there were no injuries, pollutions etc. while carrying out such duties in the company for few years. • But, the ‘Probability’ could be ‘High’ or ‘Medium’, if you are working on deck (during moderate sea conditions) or in engine room (if you are not familiar with the E/R spaces). • In this case, we will assume that you are working in accommodation spaces. So, the ‘Probability’ is ‘Low’. • Hardly a pollution or injury or damage may occur. Therefore, the ‘Severity’ could be ‘Minor’. Therefore, Risk = Probability x Severity = 1 x 2 = 2 So, the risk is Low You may start work, but still, better to take possible preventive measures. 16/05/2021 Shane Sankaranarayana 32
  33. 33. Example – 3 (Preventive measures) • Comply with company’s safe working practices, which may include but not limited to; ❑Compliance with work & rest ours to avoid fatigue; ❑Comply with company’s drug and alcohol policy; ❑Use correct PPE; ❑Adhere to chief officer’s instructions; ❑Comply with good seamanship practices; ❑Make sure no smoking while working; ❑Do not operate any fire fighting equipment without the permission from a senior officer ❑Always maintain situational awareness; ❑Use correct procedures when lifting heavy weights; ❑If in doubt call chief officer or master without being too late etc….. 16/05/2021 Shane Sankaranarayana 33
  34. 34. How to assess risk onboard - 4 • Example – 4 Assess the risks in carrying out maintenance duties of life boats and launching devices (without lowering) 16/05/2021 Shane Sankaranarayana 34
  35. 35. Example – 4 • Depending upon the company history, will say the ‘Probability’ is ‘Low’. Because there were no injuries, damages etc. while carrying out such duties in the company for few years. • But if the weather condition is moderate or if you are not experienced enough to conduct such operations, again the ‘Probability’ could become ‘High’. • If something goes wrong, definitely the ‘Severity’ will be ‘Soaring’ Therefore, Risk = Probability x Severity = 2 x 4 = 8 So, the risk is Medium Still, we take preventive measures. 16/05/2021 Shane Sankaranarayana 35
  36. 36. Example – 4 (preventive measures) • Comply with company’s safe working practices, which may include but not limited to; ❑Compliance with work & rest ours to avoid fatigue; ❑Comply with company’s drug and alcohol policy; ❑Use correct PPE; ❑These types of work shall to be carried out under the direct supervision of a senior officer ❑Comply with good seamanship practices; ❑Do not try any unlashing or lowering mechanisms; ❑Maintain situational awareness etc. 16/05/2021 Shane Sankaranarayana 36
  37. 37. Final note • Company SMS will be providing risk assessments for various identified duties onboard with preventive measures. • Adhere to the preventive measures give in them and procedures in SMS. • Always maintain situational awareness. • Comply with good seamanship practices. • Do not take risks. • No heroes at sea, but, good, competent and safety conscious seamen. • Re assess the risk if situation is changed. • If you are in doubt, contact master or chief officer. 16/05/2021 Shane Sankaranarayana 37

