Negara kita sudah siap menerima era tersebut di lihat dari sudut

pada zaman Era Mea tahun 2015 hingga sekarang

  1. 1. negara kita sudah siap menerima Era tersebut di lihat dari sudut bisnis internasional MEA adalah sebuah agenda integrasi ekonomi negara-negara ASEAN yang bertujuan untuk menghilangkan, dan ika tidak, meminimalisasi hambatan-hambatan di dalam melakukan kegiatan ekonomi lintas kawasan, misalnya dalam perdagangan barang, jasa, dan investasi, juga meningkatkan taraf hidup masyarakat, dan yang paling utama adalah mengurangi kemiskinan. Pembentukan pasar tunggal yang diistilahkan dengan Masyarakat Ekonomi Asean (MEA) ini nantinya memungkinkan satu negara menjual barang dan jasa dengan mudah ke negara-negara lain di seluruh Asia Tenggara sehingga kompetisi akan semakin ketat. Penanaman modal asing di wilayah ini sangat dibutuhkan untuk meningkatkan lapangan pekerjaan dan meningkatkan kesejahteraan. Tujuan utama MEA 2015 yang ingin menghilangkan secara signifikan hambatan- hambatan kegiatan ekonomi lintas kawasan tersebut, diimplementasikan melalui 4 pilar utama, yaitu : 1. ASEAN sebagai pasar tunggal dan basis produksi internasional (single market and production base) dengan elemen aliran bebas barang, jasa, investasi, tenaga kerja terdidik dan aliran modal yang lebih bebas 2. ASEAN sebagai kawasan dengan daya saing ekonomi yang tinggi (competitive economic region), dengan elemen peraturan kompetisi, perlindungan konsumen, hak atas kekayaan intelektual, pengembangan infrastruktur, perpajakan, dan e-commerce; 3. ASEAN sebagai kawasan dengan pengembangan ekonomi yang merata (equitable economic development) dengan elemen pengembangan usaha kecil dan menengah, dan prakarsa integrasi ASEAN untuk negara-negara CMLV (Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, dan Vietnam); dan 4. ASEAN sebagai kawasan yang terintegrasi secara penuh dengan perekonomian global (integration into the global economy) dengan elemen pendekatan yang koheren dalam hubungan ekonomi di luar kawasan, dan meningkatkan peran serta dalam jejaring produksi global. Setelah disepakati MEA oleh anggota ASEAN , Indonesia masih mempunyai persoalan yang penting seperti: 1. Tingginya jumlah pengangguran terselubung-disguised unemployment;
  2. 2. 2. Rendahnya jumlah wirausahawan baru untuk mempercepat perluasan kesempatan kerja; 3. Pekerja Indonesia didominasi oleh pekerja tidak terdidik sehingga produktivitas mereka rendah; 4. Meningkatnya pengangguran tenaga kerja terdidik, akibat tidak sesuainya lulusan perguruan tinggi dengan kebutuhan pasar; 5. Timpangnya produktivitas tenaga kerja antar sektor ekonomi; 6. Sektor informal mendominasi lapangan pekerjaan, dimana sektor ini belum mendapat perhatian optimal dari pemerintah; 7. Pengangguran di Indonesia, pengangguran tertinggi dari 10 negara ASEAN, termasuk ketidaksiapan tenaga kerja terampil; 8. Tuntutan pekerja akan upah minimum, tenaga kontrak, dan jaminan sosial ketenagakerjaan; 9. Masalah Tenaga Kerja Indonesia (TKI) yang banyak tersebar di luar negeri; Dan 10. Ada 40 juta pengangguran di Indonesia. Terjadi pada lulusan yang tidak bisa bersaing didunia kerja. Indonesia harus melihat MEA sebagai peluang yang terbuka untuk memperbaiki kualitas SDM yang ada dengan meningkatkan daya saing, menyediakan pendidikan dan kesehatan yang memadai, dan memberikan edukasi terhadap pentingnya MEA 2015.Pemerintah Indonesia harus mampu mendorong diadakan pelatihan keterampilan karena mayoritas tenaga kerja Indonesia kurang dalam kecerdasan sikap, kemampuan berbahasa Inggris dan pengoperasian komputer. Meskipun peran dominan dalam meningkatkan kualitas menjadi milik pemerintah, bukan berarti seluruh tanggung jawab berada di tangan pemerintah. Justru sebaliknya, perlu kesadaran bahwa efek dari MEA akan dirasakan langsung oleh masyarakat dan tanggung jawab untuk berpartisipasi dan mempersiapkan diri menjelang 2015 menjadi milik bersama. Dengan adanya perdagangan bebas, kita mampu meningkatkan ekspor akan tetapi kita juga harus waspada akan resiko kompetisi (competition risk) yang muncul dengan banyaknya barang impor yang akan mengalir dalam jumlah banyak ke Indonesia yang akan mengancam industri lokal dalam bersaing dengan produk-produk luar negri yang jauh lebih berkualitas. Hal ini pada akhirnya akan meningkatkan defisit neraca perdagangan bagi Indonesia sendiri. Dari sisi investasi, Indonesia masih memiliki tingkat regulasi yang kurang mengikat sehingga dapat menimbulkan tindakan eksploitasi dalam skala
  3. 3. besar terhadap ketersediaan sumber daya alam oleh perusahaan asing yang masuk ke Indonesia sebagai negara yang memiliki jumlah sumber daya alam melimpah dibandingkan negara-negara lainnya. Tidak tertutup kemungkinan juga eksploitasi yang dilakukan perusahaan asing dapat merusak ekosistem di Indonesia, sedangkan regulasi investasi yang ada di Indonesia belum cukup kuat untuk menjaga kondisi alam termasuk ketersediaan sumber daya alam yang terkandung. Jadi, menurut saya sebenarnya Indonesia belum siap MEA diberlakukan .Dilihat dari beberapa data tentang kondisi Indonesia dibandingkan dengan Negara-negara ASEAN lainnya . Indonesia kalah dalam banyak hal. Indonesia kalah oleh Thailand dan Philipina, apalagi Brunei, Malaysia, dan Singapura. Masih tertinggal jauh. Indonesia hanya menang pada luas negara yang begitu besar, jumlah penduduk yang banyak, dan sumberdaya yang melimpah. Namun kenyataannya siap ataupun tidak siap karena MEA jadi keputusan dan ketetapan politik yang harus dihadapi negara –negara ASEAN. Indonesia harus siap diberlakukannya MEA karena pemerintah pun telah setuju bila MEA diberlakukan. Pemerintah, swasta, rakyat harus bahu membahu mewujudkan Indonesia yang mandiri bebas dari segala bentuk penjajahan di bidang apapun. Indonesia yang mandiri dan bebas dari segala bentuk penjajahan dalam bidang apapun terutama untuk saat ini di bidang ekonomi. Kita harus mengubah mindset konsumtif menjadi produktif sehingga kita bisa mengurangi pengeluaran dan memperbesar pemasukan negara. Kita harus meningkatkan Competitive Advantage yang menarik konsumen akan produk kita karena kualitas terjamin & harga yang terjangkau. Referensi : 1. http://www.gajimu.com/main/tips-karir/peluang-dan-tantangan-dalam-menghadapi- masyarakat-ekonomi-asean 2. http://www.gajimu.com/main/tips-karir/peluang-dan-tantangan-dalam-menghadapi- masyarakat-ekonomi-asean

