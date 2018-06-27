✔ PREMIUM EBOOK READ book Mastering Your Sales Process: How to Create a Winning Sales Process for You, Your Boss, and Your Prospects Full Book (David Masover )

✔ Book discription : Whether you are new to sales or have years of experience, an individual salesperson or a manager looking to increase team effectiveness, David Masover s Mastering Your Sales Process: How to Create a Winning Sales Process for You, Your Boss, and Your Prospects provides the tools to develop a sales process that produces results. Two decades of global experience have provided Masover with the insight and clarity to develop his process selling solution. Experience has also convinced the author that a well-defined process executed with discipline and given the necessary support by sales management is the key to greater efficiency and profits. This book guides readers through successful process-based selling and the development of a customized, actionable personal sales plan. With a detailed, systematic approach to each of the steps in the sales process, from lead management to closing the deal, Masover has covered all of the bases in the challenging game of sales.

