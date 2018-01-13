Ask t2 1.1.3 tukar nombor perlapanan kepada perpuluhan

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ASAS SAINS KOMPUTER TINGKATAN 2 BAB 1 : PERWAKILAN DATA 1.1 SISTEM NOMBOR PERLAPANAN 1.1.2(ii) MENUKAR NOMBOR PERLAPANAN KEPADA NOMBOR PERPULUHAN CIKGU SHAMSUL BIN PONIJAN SMK SEG HWA (CF) SEGAMAT, JOHOR.
  2. 2. Soalan: Tukar 12718 kepada nombor perpuluhan. 84 83 82 81 80 4096 512 64 8 1 1 2 7 1 512 128 56 1 512+ 128 + 26 + 1 = 697 Maka 13268 = 69710 X X X X
  3. 3. Soalan: Tukar 1271kepada nombor perpuluhan. Semakan: 12718 = 69710 Bahagi 8 1 7 1 2

