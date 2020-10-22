Cancer classification using mabc

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Problem Definition: This study presents a modified Artificial Bee Colony Algorithm( mABC) to select minimum number of gene...
Motivations • Though Artificial Bee Colony Algorithm is good as exploration but not good at exploitation. • Pheromone a ma...
Related works Artificial Bee Colony Algorithm(ABC) •Flow shop scheduling • Parallel machine scheduling • knapsack • TSP •W...
Artificial Bee Colony (ABC)Algorithm: Employee Bee Onlooker Bee Scout Bee Non-Worker Worker Based on intelligent behavior ...
Artificial Bee Colony (ABC)Algorithm: • Position of food source=Possible Solution to the optimization Problem • Nectar Amo...
Ant Colony Optimization(ACO)Algorithm: Based on ideas of biological ant- •Find shortest path between nest and food • Phero...
Flowchart of modified Artificial Bee Colony (mABC)Algorithm: Set parameters Normalized dataset Select top ranked genes Usi...
modified Artificial Bee Colony (mABC)Algorithm: Initialize solution Employee bee phase Onlooker bee phase Scout bee phase ...
Results: Name of Dataset Sample Size Number Of Genes Number of classed 9_Tumors 60 5,726 9 11_Tumors 174 12,533 11 Brain_T...
Results: But what I have done??
Results: My Findings: • Replicate authors works by investigating a single dataset for 10 iterations. Name of Dataset Sampl...
Results: My Findings: An investigation of whether same gene presence in every output set with10 iterations(output set): 2 ...
Future Work: • Investigate with more data sets. • Find indexes of selected genes and see specific gene effect correspondin...
Thank You! Questions ?
Result
  1. 1. Gene selection for cancer classification with the help of bees. Authors:Johra Muhammad Moosa, Rameen Shakur, Mohammad Kaykobad and Mohammad Sohel Rahman
  2. 2. Gene selection for cancer classification with the help of bees. http://www.scs.carleton.ca/~arpwhite/courses/95590Y/notes/SI%20Lecture%203.pdf
  3. 3. Problem Definition: This study presents a modified Artificial Bee Colony Algorithm( mABC) to select minimum number of genes that are deemed to be significant for cancer. Artificial bee colony(ABC) Ant colony Optimization (ACO)Pheromones modified Artificial Bee Colony(ABC) Bee Communication Operator + +
  4. 4. Motivations • Though Artificial Bee Colony Algorithm is good as exploration but not good at exploitation. • Pheromone a major component for gaining significant accuracy. • Cut down time and cost of medical diagnosis.
  5. 5. Related works Artificial Bee Colony Algorithm(ABC) •Flow shop scheduling • Parallel machine scheduling • knapsack • TSP •Wireless sensor • MR brain Image classification Different modification of ABC • Improved Artificial Bee Colony Algorithm(IABC) • Chaotic Artificial Bee Colony Algorithm(CABC) •Scalable chaotic Artificial Bee Colony Algorithm(SCABC) Ant Colony Optimization (ACO) • Modified Ant Colony Optimization (MACO)
  6. 6. Artificial Bee Colony (ABC)Algorithm: Employee Bee Onlooker Bee Scout Bee Non-Worker Worker Based on intelligent behavior of Honey Bee Swarm
  7. 7. Artificial Bee Colony (ABC)Algorithm: • Position of food source=Possible Solution to the optimization Problem • Nectar Amount =Quality Of food source Employee bee collect nectar from food source. Onlooker bee evaluate and investigate the quality. Scout bee Randomly explore food source. ABC = Food Source with high nectar
  8. 8. Ant Colony Optimization(ACO)Algorithm: Based on ideas of biological ant- •Find shortest path between nest and food • Pheromone Trait(Ant deposit when travel) • Communication(Indirect)
  9. 9. Flowchart of modified Artificial Bee Colony (mABC)Algorithm: Set parameters Normalized dataset Select top ranked genes Using statistical (Krushkal-walis)method Find optimal gene subset using modified Bee Colony Algorithm Evaluate accuracy of gene Subset Using svm with LOOCV Solution fitness Reached max/max Run count? Output the gene subset no yes
  10. 10. modified Artificial Bee Colony (mABC)Algorithm: Initialize solution Employee bee phase Onlooker bee phase Scout bee phase Pheromone evaporation Output subset corrs gbest
  11. 11. Results: Name of Dataset Sample Size Number Of Genes Number of classed 9_Tumors 60 5,726 9 11_Tumors 174 12,533 11 Brain_Tumor1 90 5,920 5 BrainT umor2 50 10,367 4 DLBCL 77 5,469 2 Leukemia1 72 5,327 3 Leukemia2 72 11,225 3 Lung Cancer 203 12,600 5 Prostate Tumor 102 10,509 2 SRBCT 83 2,308 4 Certainly, Authors of this paper deduced a significant result. • Investigated on 10 public dataset for Cancer classification using mABC and selected optimal subset of genes with a significant accuracy. • Compare findings with other different meta-heuristic like ABC,GA,ACO.
  12. 12. Results: But what I have done??
  13. 13. Results: My Findings: • Replicate authors works by investigating a single dataset for 10 iterations. Name of Dataset Sample Size Number Of Genes Number of classed 9_Tumors 60 5,726 9 Best Case Average Case Worst case No of selected genes 21(21) 25.1(25.5) 30(24) Accuracy 100(100) 99.83(98.33) 99.83(98.33)
  14. 14. Results: My Findings: An investigation of whether same gene presence in every output set with10 iterations(output set): 2 3 7 429 Frequency of setected genes 100% presence 90% presence 70% presence 60% presence 10% presence No of presence time (iteration) No of genes 10times(10) 2 9 times(10) 3 7times(10) 7 6times(10) 4 1time(10) 29
  15. 15. Future Work: • Investigate with more data sets. • Find indexes of selected genes and see specific gene effect corresponding cancer according to the literature. • Apply mABC on other fields of classification.
  16. 16. Thank You! Questions ?
  17. 17. Result

