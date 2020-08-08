Successfully reported this slideshow.
FUNDAMENTAL AND TECHNICAL ANALYSIS OF NBFC SECTOR Submitted to: Dr. Hanish Rajpal Presented by: Shambhavi Singh
About Company ABCL is Aditya Birla Group’s financial services platform ABCL is in various areas like life insurance, ass...
Introduction & Objective ◦ Portfolio Construction & Benchmarking of Stocks in the NBFC Sector ◦ To perform the fundamental...
Large cap Companies in NBFC Sector PNB Housing Finance Dewan Housing Bajaj Finserv Bajaj Holdings HDFC AMC L&T Finan...
PE Ratio Company Name PE Ratio OV/UV ICICI Prudentia 42.08 OV Edelweiss 102.76 - AU Small Financ 49.72 OV Bharat Fin 13.99...
Company Name EPS 2018 EPS 2017 EPS Growth PEG ratio ICICI Prudentia 11.28 11.72 -3.754266212 Rejected AU Small Financ 20.1...
UNDERVALUED COMPANIES IN NBFC SECTOR Company Name Revenue 2018 Revenue 2017 Change in Revenue Profit 2018 Profit 2017 Chan...
GROWTH PICKS 1. HDFC 2. Bajaj Holdings 3. L&T Finance 4. Bajaj Finance 5. IDFC VALUE PICKS 1. LIC Housing Fin 2. Indiabull...
Important Ratios to be considered for NBFC Sector 1. Return on Assets (ROA): It measures the returns earned by a company o...
4. Interest Coverage: It used to determine how easily a company can pay interest on its outstanding debt. 4. Price to Book...
Company Name ROE Rank ROA Rank PAT Rank Interest Coverage Rank Price to Book Ratio Rank Total Score Final Rank Bharat Fin ...
Company Name Rank Allocation Allocated Value Number of shares Funds on May 10, 2019 Muthoot Finance 1 1.1 11000000 19183 1...
May 13,2019 May 14,2019 May 15, 2019 May 16, 2019 May 17, 2019 May 20, 2019 May 21, 2019 May 22, 2019 May 23, 2019 1049022...
Date Index of sector NAV May 10, 2019 1,000.07 10 May 13,2019 989.95 9.80 May 14,2019 996.05 9.96 May 15, 2019 902.68 9.45...
Long Term Analysis 1. Bump and Run Reversal 2. Double Top Reversal 3. Double Bottom (Reversal)
Long Term Analysis 4. Head and Shoulder Reversal 5. Rounding Bottom 6. Cup and Handle
Housing Development Finance Corporation Bajaj Finance
Bajaj Holdings
Short Term Analysis Housing Development Finance Corporation Bajaj Finance
Bajaj Holdings
CONCLUSION • Conclusion of Long-Term Trend Analysis The Long-Trend Analysis Shows that there are a few companies in the st...
RECOMMENDATION After considering both the Fundamental and Technical analysis of NBFC Sector, the top 3 stocks i.e, Bajaj H...
After incorporating technical analysis, change in NAV increased to 15.29%. Hence, technical analysis supported fundamental...
Fundamental and Technical Analysis of NBFC Sector
Fundamental and Technical Analysis of NBFC Sector

Portfolio Construction & Benchmarking of Stocks, Fundamental and Technical Analysis

Fundamental and Technical Analysis of NBFC Sector

  1. 1. FUNDAMENTAL AND TECHNICAL ANALYSIS OF NBFC SECTOR Submitted to: Dr. Hanish Rajpal Presented by: Shambhavi Singh
  2. 2. About Company ABCL is Aditya Birla Group’s financial services platform ABCL is in various areas like life insurance, asset management, pension fund management, wealth management, equity, currency and commodity broking, health insurance, online personal finance management, housing finance, etc. It has more than 2,00,000 agents/channel partners and more than 18,000 employees Aggregate assets worth Rs. 3,000 billion as of December 31, 2018 Active customer base of more than 10 million
  3. 3. Introduction & Objective ◦ Portfolio Construction & Benchmarking of Stocks in the NBFC Sector ◦ To perform the fundamental analysis of the sector and henceforth, formation of the sectoral fund based on that analysis ◦ To perform the technical analysis for long term and short term of the stock picks.
  4. 4. Large cap Companies in NBFC Sector PNB Housing Finance Dewan Housing Bajaj Finserv Bajaj Holdings HDFC AMC L&T Finance Muthoot Finance AB Capital Indiabulls Ventures Max Financial JM Financial ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Edelweiss Financial Services AU Small Finance Bharat Financial Inclusion IIFL Holdings Motilal Oswal Financial Services AAVAS Financier HDFC Indiabulls Housing Finance LIC Housing Finance GRUH Finance Bajaj Finance Shriram Transport Finance Corporation M&M Financial Cholamandalam Sundaram Finance Shriram City Manappuram Finance Power Finance REC CreditAccess Grameen IDFC
  5. 5. PE Ratio Company Name PE Ratio OV/UV ICICI Prudentia 42.08 OV Edelweiss 102.76 - AU Small Financ 49.72 OV Bharat Fin 13.99 UV IIFL Holdings 79.64 OV Motilal Oswal 30.99 UV AAVAS Financier 61.49 OV HDFC 35.12 OV Indiabulls Hsg 7.99 UV LIC Housing Fin 10.13 UV GRUH Finance 47.59 OV PNB Housing Fin 12.10 UV Dewan Housing 2.45 UV Bajaj Finserv 371.26 - Bajaj Holdings 36.07 OV HDFC AMC 36.20 OV L&T Finance 88.40 OV Muthoot Finance 11.95 UV AB Capital 23.78 UV Indiabulls Vent 145.57 - Max Financial 74.88 OV JM Financial 61.58 OV Bajaj Finance 47.62 OV Shriram Trans 9.01 UV M&M Financial 14.72 UV Cholamandalam 16.83 UV Sundaram Fin 26.83 UV Shriram City 9.44 UV Manappuram Fin 13.66 UV Power Finance 4.90 UV REC 5.00 UV CreditAccess Gr 20.52 UV IDFC 36.19 OV Average 31.03 Company Name PE Ratio OV/UV
  6. 6. Company Name EPS 2018 EPS 2017 EPS Growth PEG ratio ICICI Prudentia 11.28 11.72 -3.754266212 Rejected AU Small Financ 20.16 28.92 -30.29045643 Rejected IIFL Holdings 6.41 4.93 30.02028398 2.65287 Rejected AAVAS Financier 13.43 9.95 34.97487437 1.75812 Rejected HDFC 72.58 46.85 54.91995731 0.63948 Accepted GRUH Finance 9.92 8.14 21.86732187 2.17631 Rejected Bajaj Holdings 118.03 48.36 144.0653433 0.25037 Accepted HDFC AMC 34.27 218.64 -84.32583242 Rejected L&T Finance 1.84 0.83 121.686747 0.72646 Accepted Max Financial 4.58 5.76 -20.48611111 Rejected JM Financial 1.63 1.34 21.64179104 2.84542 Rejected Bajaj Finance 45.79 33.4 37.09580838 1.2837 Accepted IDFC 0.93 0.35 165.7142857 0.21839 Accepted OVERVALUED COMPANIES IN NBFC SECTOR
  7. 7. UNDERVALUED COMPANIES IN NBFC SECTOR Company Name Revenue 2018 Revenue 2017 Change in Revenue Profit 2018 Profit 2017 Change in profit Bharat Fin 2,102.00 1,727.91 21.65 455.48 289.69 57.230143 Accepted Motilal Oswal 1,266.94 103.58 1,123.15 323.4 86.3 274.73928 Accepted Indiabulls Hsg 13,782.78 11,305.99 21.91 3,566.52 2,842.38 25.476537 Accepted LIC Housing Fin 15,072.91 14,080.35 7.05 1,989.59 1,931.05 3.0315114 Accepted PNB Housing Fin 5,516.95 3,907.85 41.18 830.65 523.73 58.602715 Accepted Dewan Housing 10,464.45 10,826.66 -3.35 1,172.13 2,896.45 -59.53219 Rejected Muthoot Finance 6,243.20 5,746.70 8.64 1,720.27 1,179.83 45.806599 Accepted AB Capital 175.25 35.02 400.43 61.49 4.24 1350.2358 Accepted Shriram Trans 12,416.59 10,830.61 14.64 1,568.02 1,257.34 24.709307 Accepted M&M Financial 7,271.09 6,237.54 16.57 891.88 400.23 122.84187 Accepted Cholamandalam 5,425.77 4,660.34 16.42 974.12 718.74 35.531625 Accepted Sundaram Fin 2,696.34 2,458.28 9.68 532.95 495.35 7.5905925 Accepted Shriram City 5,101.57 4,434.53 15.04 664.72 556.06 19.541057 Accepted Manappuram Fin 2,949.86 3,008.43 -1.95 8.31 8.62 -3.596288 Rejected Power Finance 26,737.74 27,018.57 -1.04 5,855.22 2,126.39 175.35965 Accepted REC 22,440.31 23,770.58 -5.60 4,647.00 6,245.76 -25.59753 Rejected CreditAccess Gr 875.2 709.27 23.39 124.64 80.3 55.217933 Accepted
  8. 8. GROWTH PICKS 1. HDFC 2. Bajaj Holdings 3. L&T Finance 4. Bajaj Finance 5. IDFC VALUE PICKS 1. LIC Housing Fin 2. Indiabulls Hsg 3. Bharat Fin 4. Cholamandalam 5. Power Finance 6. Muthoot Finance 7. Motilal Oswal 8. M&M Financial 9. Shriram Trans 10. PNB Housing Fin 11. Sundaram Fin 12. Shriram City 13. AB Capital 14. CreditAccess Gr
  9. 9. Important Ratios to be considered for NBFC Sector 1. Return on Assets (ROA): It measures the returns earned by a company on its assets and is an indicator of the profitability of a company relative to its total assets. 2. Return on Equity (ROE): It is a measure of financial performance calculated by dividing net income by shareholders' equity. 3. Profit after Tax (PAT): It is the earnings of a business after all income taxes have been deducted.
  10. 10. 4. Interest Coverage: It used to determine how easily a company can pay interest on its outstanding debt. 4. Price to Book Ratio: It is used to compare a firm's market to book value by dividing the price per share by book value per share
  11. 11. Company Name ROE Rank ROA Rank PAT Rank Interest Coverage Rank Price to Book Ratio Rank Total Score Final Rank Bharat Fin 16.2 9 8.4 4 26741 1 1.88 3 6.15 17 34 2 Motilal Oswal 26.45 2 11.23 2 323.39 16 2.55 1 6.43 19 40 6 HDFC 17.87 7 1.81 13 17486.73 2 1.6 6 4.48 16 44 10 Indiabulls Hsg 29.06 1 3.09 8 3566.52 7 1.58 9 3.93 14 39 5 LIC Housing Fin 24.8 3 10.7 3 5615 6 1.28 16 2.11 6 34 2 PNB Housing Fin 13.98 11 1.56 17 830.65 13 1.36 14 3.42 12 67 17 Bajaj Holdings 16.89 8 16.74 1 1313.55 12 0.17 18 1.37 4 43 9 L&T Finance 11.62 16 1.63 15 1464.99 11 1.33 15 2.5 7 64 16 Muthoot Finance 24.17 4 5.41 6 1720.27 9 2.35 2 2.08 5 26 1 AB Capital 1.05 19 0.93 19 61.49 19 1.51 10 3.71 13 80 19 Bajaj Finance 20.27 5 3.41 7 2646.7 8 1.88 3 6.15 17 40 6 Shriram Trans 13.14 13 1.79 14 1568.02 10 1.42 13 2.6 8 58 13 M&M Financial 10.3 17 1.6 16 10239 3 1.47 12 2.86 10 58 13 Cholamandalam 18.9 6 8.3 5 9754 4 1.6 6 4.39 15 36 4 Sundaram Fin 13.82 12 2.52 10 532.95 14 1.63 5 3.08 11 52 11 Shriram City 12.55 14 2.49 11 353.06 15 1.6 6 2.64 9 55 12 Power Finance 15.34 10 2.15 12 5855.22 5 1.48 11 0.84 3 41 8 CreditAccess Gr 11.79 15 2.87 9 124.64 18 0 18 0 1 61 15 IDFC 1.53 18 1.46 18 148.43 17 1.19 17 0.69 2 72 18
  12. 12. Company Name Rank Allocation Allocated Value Number of shares Funds on May 10, 2019 Muthoot Finance 1 1.1 11000000 19183 11000491.35 LIC Housing Fin 2 0.97 9700000 20344 9700019.2 Bharat Fin 2 0.9 9000000 10072 9000339.2 Cholamandalam 4 0.85 8500000 6579 8500725.9 Indiabulls Hsg 5 0.8 8000000 11488 8000243.2 Bajaj Finance 6 0.74 7400000 2530 7391268.5 Motilal Oswal 6 0.7 7000000 10539 7000003.8 Power Finance 8 0.65 6500000 59991 6500024.85 Bajaj Holdings 9 0.6 6000000 1937 6000826 HDFC 10 0.55 5500000 2850 5503777.5 Sundaram Fin 11 0.5 5000000 3473 5000772.7 Shriram City 12 0.4 4000000 2759 4000412.05 M&M Financial 13 0.35 3500000 9170 3500189 Shriram Trans 13 0.3 3000000 2952 3000117.6 CreditAccess Gr 15 0.2 2000000 4137 2000032.65 L&T Finance 16 0.15 1500000 12397 1500037 PNB Housing Fin 17 0.1 1000000 1279 1000625.65 IDFC 18 0.09 900000 23685 900030 AB Capital 19 0.05 500000 5118 500028.6 10 100000000 Fund Allocation for Rs. 10 Crore Cash in hands= Rs 35.25 No. of units= 10000000 NAV=10
  13. 13. May 13,2019 May 14,2019 May 15, 2019 May 16, 2019 May 17, 2019 May 20, 2019 May 21, 2019 May 22, 2019 May 23, 2019 10490223.55 10954452.15 10959247.9 11078182.5 11115589.35 11853175.7 11877154.45 11843584.2 11912643 9667468.8 9933975.2 9672554.8 9945164.4 10161828 10812836 10688737.6 10745700.8 10755872.8 8607027.6 8787820 8587890.8 8477098.8 8560696.4 9306024.4 8991274.4 9608184.4 10089626 8201381.4 8408619.9 8453686.05 8536581.45 8884939.5 9404680.5 9321127.2 9269153.1 9315864 7581505.6 8008284.8 8096742.4 8122016 8284571.2 9317342.4 9285176 9028993.6 9002571.2 7409231.5 7296646.5 2576552 7872854 8352036 8618951 8684604.5 8722681 8546213.5 7219215 7229227.05 7210783.8 7180220.7 7215526.35 7647625.35 7803602.55 7807291.2 7950621.6 6428035.65 6404039.25 6431035.2 6548017.65 6551017.2 7015947.45 6703994.25 6817977.15 6685996.95 6007314.95 6016225.15 6072107.6 6146875.8 6342609.65 6441009.25 6380768.55 6373117.4 6444592.7 5562345 5596545 5542252.5 5528002.5 5682187.5 6034447.5 6025185 6100710 6029460 4940863.45 4886684.65 4878870.4 4864110.15 4872792.65 5171123.35 5073879.35 5042448.7 5089855.15 3991031.45 3920814.9 3981788.8 3958475.25 3958061.4 4096425.25 4071318.35 4015862.45 4044142.2 3394734 3396568 3439208.5 3410323 3481390.5 3750530 3688632.5 3673960.5 3681755 2914066.8 3012811.2 3006316.8 2961151.2 3052220.4 3229045.2 3204543.6 3138123.6 3132810 1867234.95 1883782.95 1841792.4 1893711.75 1921636.5 2089598.7 2079256.2 2110490.55 2120419.35 1424415.3 1467804.8 1441151.25 1448589.45 1452928.4 1563261.7 1547145.6 1526690.55 1531649.35 965708.95 995637.55 969929.65 970441.25 939041.8 990905.25 1007979.9 1019043.25 1045966.2 823053.75 873976.5 853844.25 852660 852660 891740.25 864502.5 856212.75 851475.75 485954.1 484418.7 476485.8 469064.7 464970.3 486977.7 485442.3 486977.7 489792.6 97980811.8 99558334.25 94492240.9 100263540.6 102146703.1 108721647 107784324.8 108187202.9 108721327.4 9.80 9.96 9.45 10.03 10.21 10.87 10.78 10.82 10.87 SUM= NAV=
  14. 14. Date Index of sector NAV May 10, 2019 1,000.07 10 May 13,2019 989.95 9.80 May 14,2019 996.05 9.96 May 15, 2019 902.68 9.45 May 16, 2019 1,008.29 10.03 May 17, 2019 1,038.15 10.21 May 20, 2019 1,093.67 10.87 May 21, 2019 1,087.87 10.78 May 22, 2019 1,093.03 10.82 May 23, 2019 1,086.69 10.87 May 24, 2019 1,105.85 11.17 May 27,2019 1,117.96 11.26 May 28,2019 1,113.49 11.30 May 29, 2019 1,111.60 11.27 May 30, 2019 1,119.13 11.34 Movement of Index vs NAV
  15. 15. Long Term Analysis 1. Bump and Run Reversal 2. Double Top Reversal 3. Double Bottom (Reversal)
  16. 16. Long Term Analysis 4. Head and Shoulder Reversal 5. Rounding Bottom 6. Cup and Handle
  17. 17. Housing Development Finance Corporation Bajaj Finance
  18. 18. Bajaj Holdings
  19. 19. Short Term Analysis Housing Development Finance Corporation Bajaj Finance
  20. 20. Bajaj Holdings
  21. 21. CONCLUSION • Conclusion of Long-Term Trend Analysis The Long-Trend Analysis Shows that there are a few companies in the stock which are performing really well and should be considered for investment. From the previous analysis, Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd, Bajaj Finance, HDFC are the companies that an investor should invest in, among all the stock picks. • Conclusion of Short-Term Trend Analysis The short-term analysis is providing support to the long-term trend analysis. These stocks have seen the trend changes recently and the best stocks to pick for investment.
  22. 22. RECOMMENDATION After considering both the Fundamental and Technical analysis of NBFC Sector, the top 3 stocks i.e, Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd, Bajaj Finance, HDFC were picked. Date Index of sector New NAV May 16, 2019 1,008.29 10.33114318 May 17, 2019 1,038.15 10.75955985 May 20, 2019 1,093.67 11.13559603 May 21, 2019 1,087.87 11.12804979 May 22, 2019 1,093.03 11.18288184 May 23, 2019 1,086.69 11.09955962 May 24, 2019 1,105.85 11.28797085 May 27,2019 1,117.96 11.44143909 May 28,2019 1,113.49 11.40196578 May 29, 2019 1,111.60 11.38747745 May 30, 2019 1,119.13 11.51945208
  23. 23. After incorporating technical analysis, change in NAV increased to 15.29%. Hence, technical analysis supported fundamental analysis in improving the portfolio of stocks.
  THANK YOU

