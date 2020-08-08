Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Fixed Income Research Report A Synopsis of the report on - Credit Analysis of bonds of Muthoot Finance Submitted to- Dr. D...
1 Synopsis- Credit Analysis of Bonds of Muthoot Finance Introduction to Study 1. This report consists of a detailed Econom...
2 Methodology 1. The research techniques and methods to be used in this report will be qualitative and quantitative analys...
3 ECONOMIC ANALYSIS INDIAN ECONOMY India has emerged as the fastest-growing major economy in the world and is expected to ...
4 • At the end of December 2018, external debt was recorded at US$ 521.2 billion, compared to US$ 529.7 billion at the end...
5
6 INDUSTRY ANALYSIS NBFCs play a key role in the Indian economy as in a country like India, where 70% of the inhabitants l...
7 • Unorganized/ private money lenders: The unorganized/ private money lenders have a strong presence in the rural markets...
8 • Restrictions on Deposit taking NBFCs 3. Opportunities: • Large untapped market, both rural and urban and also geograph...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Credit Analysis of bonds of Muthoot Finance

39 views

Published on

Credit Analysis

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Credit Analysis of bonds of Muthoot Finance

  1. 1. Fixed Income Research Report A Synopsis of the report on - Credit Analysis of bonds of Muthoot Finance Submitted to- Dr. D. N. Panigrahi Submitted by: Group - 7 Akshay Rathi (201821001) Purwa Verma (201811033) Shambhavi Singh (201812099)
  2. 2. 1 Synopsis- Credit Analysis of Bonds of Muthoot Finance Introduction to Study 1. This report consists of a detailed Economy Industry and Company analysis i.e. E-I-C analysis of MUTHOOT FINANCE. 2. It covers the Market and Sector study and a brief note on company analysis comprising of both qualitative and quantitative i.e. financial analysis. 3. The report also contains the approach and credit risk analysis for debt or fixed income research techniques. Objectives of the study 1. To demonstrate knowledge of the principles of fundamental analysis of bonds. 2. To show how financial and investment analysis techniques may be used to develop an appropriate investment strategy. Significance of the study 1. The research helps in understanding the credit rating of bonds. How it is done and what all factors are considered while doing a credit risk analysis. 2. It will help in knowing the rating methodology adopted by different credit rating agencies like CRISIL, ICRA, CARE, etc. Scope of the study 1. Credit analysis of bonds of Muthoot Finance can be used by the investors to make a decision on investing in the company. 2. It can serve as the base for doing research in other NBFC bonds investment.
  3. 3. 2 Methodology 1. The research techniques and methods to be used in this report will be qualitative and quantitative analysis. 2. Porter’s five model, PESTLE analysis, SWOT analysis, etc will be used for a detailed qualitative analysis. 3. Various evaluation techniques like Discounted Cash Flow technique for quantitative analysis.
  4. 4. 3 ECONOMIC ANALYSIS INDIAN ECONOMY India has emerged as the fastest-growing major economy in the world and is expected to be one of the top three economic powers of the world over the next 10-15 years, backed by its strong democracy and partnerships. Its gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to reach US$ 6 trillion by FY27 and achieve upper-middle income status on the back of digitization, globalization, favourable demographics, and reforms. • India’s Index of Industrial Production (IIP) lowered by 0.1 percent year-on-year in March 2019, as against a rise of 1.4 percent year-on-year in February 2019. The cumulative IIP growth for April 2018-March 2019 was 3.6 percent over the same period in 2017-18. • India has been ranked 11th in the Global FDI Confidence Index 2018, making it the 2nd highest ranked emerging market for FDI • FDI equity inflows to India reached US$ 33.49 billion during 2018-19* while the cumulative FDI equity inflows to the country from April 2000 to December 2018 reached US$ 409.15 billion. • Overall year-on-year growth in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) was 0.1 percent in February 2019, which was at 6.9 percent in February 2018. During April 2018–February 2019, IIP growth stood at 4.0 percent year-on-year as compared to growth of 4.3 percent year-on- year from April 2017–February 2018. • Fiscal Deficit is expected to ease to 3.4 percent of GDP in 2018-19 (Revised Estimates) from 3.5 percent in 2017-18. • During February 2019, production of eight core infrastructure industries grew by 2.1 per cent year-on-year, as compared to 5.4 percent growth in February 2018. The growth of eight core industries during April 2018 –February 2019 was 4.3 percent, the same as during the corresponding period of last year. • Foreign exchange reserves stood at US$ 406.67 billion as on March 22, 2019, as compared to US$ 399.22 billion as on February 22, 2019. • Current Account Deficit stood at US$ 16.9 billion (2.5 percent of GDP) during October- December 2018, compared to US$ 19.1 billion (2.9 per cent of GDP) during the preceding quarter.
  5. 5. 4 • At the end of December 2018, external debt was recorded at US$ 521.2 billion, compared to US$ 529.7 billion at the end of March 2018. Out of the total, long-term debt stood at US$ 417.3 billion, while the remaining US$ 103.9 billion was short-term debt. • India’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate rose to 2.92 percent in April 2019 as compared to 2.86 percent in March 2019. MUTHOOT FINANCE LTD Muthoot Finance Ltd. is an Indian financial corporation. It is known as the largest gold financing company in the world. In addition to financing gold transactions, the company offers foreign exchange services, money transfers, wealth management services, travel and tourism services, and sells gold coins at Muthoot Finance Branches. The company's headquarters are located in Kerala, India, and it operates over 4,400 branches throughout the country. The net profit of Muthoot Finance, the largest gold financing company in the country, remained flat at ₹511 crore in Q4 of FY19, compared to ₹508 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. However, the standalone net profit of the NBFC was up 11 per cent at ₹1,972 crore for FY19, compared to ₹1,778 crore in FY18. The consolidated PAT also registered a 14 per cent increase at ₹2,103 crore, compared to ₹1,844 crore in the previous fiscal. The consolidated loan assets under management (AUM) achieved a 20 per cent increase at ₹38,304 crore, against last year’s ₹31,921 crore. Loan assets stood at ₹34,246 crore at March 31, 2019, against ₹29,142 crore in March 31, 2018.
  6. 6. 5
  7. 7. 6 INDUSTRY ANALYSIS NBFCs play a key role in the Indian economy as in a country like India, where 70% of the inhabitants lives in rural regions. Often, NBFCs can offer credit to small businesses that do not fulfill the strict requirements that banks require to lend money. In this context, NBFCs plays a main role in offering financial services to small and medium-sized enterprises. Over the past few years, the NBFC sector has seen significant development and is now recognized as complementary to the banking sector due to implementation of innovative marketing strategies, provision of tailor-made products, customer-oriented facilities, attractive rates of return on deposits and simplified procedures, etc. The following models are used to understand the competitive dynamics of NBFC industry. Porter’s 5 Forces Model 1.Barriers to entry: Low The licensing requirements of RBI for NBFCs are not that stringent as compared to the banks. There were 9,659 NBFCs registered with RBI as on 31 March, of which 88 were deposit accepting and 263 systemically important non-deposit accepting NBFCs. Therefor, the barrier to entry is low. 2.Bargaining power of consumers: High There are many alternatives which a customer can get for availing credit. The consumers have a large number of options to choose from; thereby, increasing the bargaining power of consumers. 3.Threat of substitutes: Moderate • Banks: NBFCs were actually created by the government of India as it felt the need to provide banking facilities to the poor and underprivileged who could not get access to banks. Thus, banks are a perfect substitute for NBFCs.
  8. 8. 7 • Unorganized/ private money lenders: The unorganized/ private money lenders have a strong presence in the rural markets. They pose a big threat to the NBFCs in the rural areas. 4.Bargaining power of suppliers: High In case of NBFCs, the suppliers are the depositors or the NBFC’s funds. The suppliers have many alternatives at their disposal to invest their money depending on their risk appetite. 5.Intensity of rivalry: High The service offerings by NBFCs are almost the same and undifferentiated. Thus, there is a low level of service differentiation. SWOT Analysis 1.Strength: • High on service aspect as NBFCs help to bridge the credit gaps in several sectors which traditional institutions such as banks are unable to fulfill. • Easy and fast appraisal and disbursements • Strong market penetration and increased operational efficiency • NBFCs are able to earn higher returns due to their ability to manage higher risk assets • The returns from NBFCs can be higher. 2 Weakness: • Company is facing competition from FIs, Banks and MNCs having wide network and largescale low interest funds. • Too much diversification from core business • Increased regulatory coverage
  9. 9. 8 • Restrictions on Deposit taking NBFCs 3. Opportunities: • Large untapped market, both rural and urban and also geographically • New opportunities in credit card, personal finance, home equity and distribution of mutual fund schemes • Tie-up with global financial sector giants • Blurring gap between banks in terms of costs of funds • Securitization, to liberate funds to fuel asset growth 4 Threat: • Weak financial health of many of the NBFCs • High cost of funds • Asset quality deterioration may not only wipe out profits but also net worth • Market risk could arise from changes in liquidity conditions, interest rates and foreign exchange rates • Interest rate risk arises when there is a mismatch in the interest rate profile of asset and liabilities, adversely impacting net interest income • Currency risk is the result of fluctuating currency rates, which may adversely impact the company's financial performance • Significant slowdown in the economy can affect various segments of NBFC

×