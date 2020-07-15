Origin of Soil, Basic Definition and Weight Volume Relationship

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 GEOTECHNICAL ENGINEERING ORIGIN OF SOIL, Basic Definitions, Weight Volume Relationships Dr. Pooja Gupta DEPARTMENT OF CI...
2 Agricultural and Engineering soil Top Soil: A layer of organic soil not more than 500 mm thick is often found Organic So...
Agricultural and Engineering Soil 4 Soil: The soft geological deposits from the subsoil to the bedrock. In Engineering soi...
5 Excessiveheat and pressure Weathering and transportation transportation W eathering and W eathering and transportation C...
Rock 6 Rocks are made from various types of minerals. Minerals are substances of crystalline form made up from a particula...
Rock 7 • Igneous Rock: These rocks have become solid from a melted liquid state. Extrusive igneous rocks are those that ar...
Igneous Rock: example and characteristics 8 Name Grain Texture Color Composition Granite Coarse Light Gray Mainly quartz a...
Rock 9 • Sedimentary Rock: Weathering reduces the rock mass to fragmented particles, which can be more easily transported ...
Sedimentary Rock: example and characteristics 10 Name Group Type Grain Texture Brief description Lime stone Chemical Usual...
Rock 11 • Metamorphic Rock: Metamorphism (alteration of composition) through high temperatures and pressures acting on sed...
Metamorphic rock: Example and characteristics 12 Name Texture Mineral arrangement Brief Description Slate Fine Foliated Me...
13 THREE-PHASE DIAGRAM
THREE-PHASE DIAGRAM 14 s v V V lidsvolumeofso idsvolumeofvo eratioVoid , Range 0 to ∞ e e VV V V V VolumeTotal VoidsofVo...
THREE-PHASE DIAGRAM 16 The specific gravity of a material is the ratio of the weight or mass of a volume of the material t...
THREE-PHASE DIAGRAM 17
THREE-PHASE DIAGRAM 19 v w r V V voidsofVolume waterofVolume SsatrationofDegree , Range 0 to 100%, Degree of saturation ...
THREE-PHASE DIAGRAM 20 V M volume mass Density , Unit kg/m3 V W Volume Weight Unitweight , Unit kN/m3 Density of wat...
21 Three Phase diagram in terms of Void ratio
THREE-PHASE DIAGRAM 22   w rs vs rwvwss vs ws bulk e eSG VV SVVG VV WW V W volumetotal weighttotal weightunitbulk   ...
THREE-PHASE DIAGRAM 23 Dry unit weight, d e G volumetotal weightDry ws d   1   Sr = 0.0 when completely dry Buoyant ...
THREE-PHASE DIAGRAM 24 bulkd andwbetweenlationship ,Re V W V WW s d sw bulk     , sw s w wWWor W W w     w or...
THREE-PHASE DIAGRAM 25 rs SandGwebetweenlationship ,,Re s r ss w sws ww s w G eS GV V GV V W W w    sr wGeS  s r wG...
THREE-PHASE DIAGRAM 26 Air content: From Three-phase diagram
27 TREE-PHASE DIAGRAM: Numerical problems 1. A moist soil sample weighs 346 g. After drying at 1050 C its weight is 284 g....
28 Solution: Weight of water= 346 - 284 = 62g Water content w= 62/284= 0.2183= 21.83% ϒ=Gm ϒw= 1.86×10= 18.6 kn/m3 ϒd = ϒ/...
  1. 1. 1 GEOTECHNICAL ENGINEERING ORIGIN OF SOIL, Basic Definitions, Weight Volume Relationships Dr. Pooja Gupta DEPARTMENT OF CIVIL ENGINEERING,PIET,Jaipur
  2. 2. 2 Agricultural and Engineering soil Top Soil: A layer of organic soil not more than 500 mm thick is often found Organic Soil: humus (highly organic partly decomposed vegetable mater Sub soil: Portion of Earth crust affected by current weathering and lying between the top soil and unweathered soil below
  4. 4. Agricultural and Engineering Soil 4 Soil: The soft geological deposits from the subsoil to the bedrock. In Engineering soil is defined as an unconsolidated material composed of solid particles, produced by disintegration of rocks. A rough rule is that if the material can be excavated by hand or hand tools it is a soil. Organic soil: These soils contain large amounts of decomposed animal and vegetable matter. They are usually dark in color and give off a distinctive odour.
  5. 5. 5 Excessiveheat and pressure Weathering and transportation transportation W eathering and W eathering and transportation Compaction and cementation M elting Gases Cooling 4.5 billion years ago Molten Magma Igneous rocks WeatheringHeatandpressure Heat and pressure Consolidation and cementation Weathering, transportation, deposition Residual soils Metamorphic rocks Sedimentary rocks Sedimentary deposits Cooling Rock Cycle
  6. 6. Rock 6 Rocks are made from various types of minerals. Minerals are substances of crystalline form made up from a particular chemical combination. The main minerals in rocks include quartz, feldspar, calcite, and mica. Geologists classify all rocks into three basic groups: Igneous, sedimentary and metamorphic.
  7. 7. Rock 7 • Igneous Rock: These rocks have become solid from a melted liquid state. Extrusive igneous rocks are those that arrived on the surface of the earth as molten lava and cooled. Intrusive igneous rocks are formed from magma (molten rock) that forced itself through cracks into rock beds below the surface and solidified there. • Example: granite, Basalt, gabbro
  8. 8. Igneous Rock: example and characteristics 8 Name Grain Texture Color Composition Granite Coarse Light Gray Mainly quartz and orthoclase mixed with biotite, muscovite, hornblende, magnetite Gabbro Coarse Dark Mainly plagioclase and pyroxenes mixed with biotite and magnetite Basalt Fine Dark Mainly plagioclase and pyroxenes mixed with biotite and magnetite
  9. 9. Rock 9 • Sedimentary Rock: Weathering reduces the rock mass to fragmented particles, which can be more easily transported by wind, water and ice. When dropped by the agents of weathering, they are termed sediments. These sediments are typically deposited in layers or beds called strata and when compacted and cemented together (lithification, compact under pressure) they form sedimentary rocks. • Example: shale, sandstone, chalk
  10. 10. Sedimentary Rock: example and characteristics 10 Name Group Type Grain Texture Brief description Lime stone Chemical Usually Fine Mainly calcium carbonate in the form of calcite or arogonite. Usually relatively soft and easily soluble in acidic solutions Sand stone Clastic Intermediate Mainly pressure cemented particles of sand, feldspar, hornblende, volcanic matter,. Porous and sandrock mass is relatively easily crushed into smaller particles Shale Clastic Fine Mainly clay minerals and fine particles of silica. Two types : cementation shale and Compaction shale
  11. 11. Rock 11 • Metamorphic Rock: Metamorphism (alteration of composition) through high temperatures and pressures acting on sedimentary or igneous rocks, produces metamorphic rocks. The original rock undergoes both chemical and physical alterations • Example: slate, quartzite and marble
  12. 12. Metamorphic rock: Example and characteristics 12 Name Texture Mineral arrangement Brief Description Slate Fine Foliated Metamorphized shale composed mostly of quartz and secondary mica, is a dense rock characterised by well developed tabular cleavage Gneiss Medium to Coarse Poor Characterised by alternating bands of different colours and highly contorted shapes. Common minerals are mica, feldspar, hornblende and quartz Marble Medium to Coarse Non-foliated Formed by recrystallisation of limestone and dolomite. Used as building material for decorative purposes and as source for lime.
  13. 13. 13 THREE-PHASE DIAGRAM
  14. 14. THREE-PHASE DIAGRAM 14 s v V V lidsvolumeofso idsvolumeofvo eratioVoid , Range 0 to ∞ e e VV V V V VolumeTotal VoidsofVolume nPorosity sV vv     1 , Range 0 to 1
  15. 15. 15
  16. 16. THREE-PHASE DIAGRAM 16 The specific gravity of a material is the ratio of the weight or mass of a volume of the material to the weight or mass of an equal volume of water. In soil mechanics the most important specific gravity is that of the actual soil grains and is given by, From the above definition it is seen that for a soil sample with volume of solids, and weight of solids, Specific gravity of most soil range between 2.6 and 2.75
  17. 17. THREE-PHASE DIAGRAM 17
  19. 19. THREE-PHASE DIAGRAM 19 v w r V V voidsofVolume waterofVolume SsatrationofDegree , Range 0 to 100%, Degree of saturation is zero for completely dry soil Degree of saturation is 100% for completely saturated soil
  20. 20. THREE-PHASE DIAGRAM 20 V M volume mass Density , Unit kg/m3 V W Volume Weight Unitweight , Unit kN/m3 Density of water 1000 kg/m3, Wt of 1000 kg mass is 1000x9.81 N Hence, Unit weight of water = 9.81 kN/m3
  22. 22. THREE-PHASE DIAGRAM 22   w rs vs rwvwss vs ws bulk e eSG VV SVVG VV WW V W volumetotal weighttotal weightunitbulk             1 , volumetotal weightSaturated weightunitSaturated sat , When soil is saturated, Sr = 1.0 w s sat e eG     1
  23. 23. THREE-PHASE DIAGRAM 23 Dry unit weight, d e G volumetotal weightDry ws d   1   Sr = 0.0 when completely dry Buoyant unit weight = saturated unit weight – unit weight of water   w s ww s e G e eG        1 1 1
  24. 24. THREE-PHASE DIAGRAM 24 bulkd andwbetweenlationship ,Re V W V WW s d sw bulk     , sw s w wWWor W W w     w orw V W bulk d s bulk   1 1  
  25. 25. THREE-PHASE DIAGRAM 25 rs SandGwebetweenlationship ,,Re s r ss w sws ww s w G eS GV V GV V W W w    sr wGeS  s r wGe SsoiledForsaturat   ,0.1,
  26. 26. THREE-PHASE DIAGRAM 26 Air content: From Three-phase diagram
  27. 27. 27 TREE-PHASE DIAGRAM: Numerical problems 1. A moist soil sample weighs 346 g. After drying at 1050 C its weight is 284 g. The specific gravity of the mass and of the solids is 1.86 and 2.70, respectively. Determine (a) The water content (b) The void ratio and (c) the degree of saturation.
  28. 28. 28 Solution: Weight of water= 346 - 284 = 62g Water content w= 62/284= 0.2183= 21.83% ϒ=Gm ϒw= 1.86×10= 18.6 kn/m3 ϒd = ϒ/1+w = 18.6/ 1+ 0.218 = 15.27 kn/m3 1+e =GϒW/ ϒd= (2.70×10)/15.27= 1.76 e= 0.76 S=wG/e= (0.2183×2.70)/0.76=0.7755 (77.5%)
  29. 29. 29

