One Skill All MBAs Need to Succeed CURIOSITY SHALINI BAHL-MILNE, PH.D. Presentation at: Lee Business School - MBA Programs...
How does it feel to be curious in the body? Is it pleasant, unpleasant, or blah? WHEN WASTHELASTTIME YOUWERECURIOUS? Photo...
- In your classrooms? - In relationships? - When you’re problem solving? - Are you able to stay open and curious in the mi...
95%PERCENTAGE OF DAILY DECISIONS MADE ON AUTOPILOT
- To get curious about curiosity - Explore the beneﬁts to you - Understand roadblocks to curiosity - How to cultivate curi...
- What is curiosity - What are the roadblocks to curiosity - Beneﬁts at work - How to cultivate curiosity - Try for yourse...
WHATDOYOUSSEE?
“It is commonly assumed that vision is immediate. It seems direct, uncomplicated, and instantaneous. But what students lea...
- Curiosity boosts mental and physical energy by 20%* - Curiosity —> deeper engagement, superior performance, and more-mea...
“WERUNTHISCOMPANYON QUESTIONS,NOTANSWERS.” ERIC SCHMIDT, GOOGLE’S CEO FROM 2001 TO 2011
WHATISCURIOSITY  THEIMPULSETOSEEKOUTNEWIDEASANDEXPERIENCES—ISCRUCIALTO INNOVATIONBECAUSEITMOVESPEOPLETOLOOKATTHEWORLDFROMA...
Need to know because of: - I-Curiosity: Interest in learning - D-Curiosity: Deprivation of information due to uncertainty ...
- Genuine interest and care - Openness to learning - Ability to synthesize information for new insights - Questioning assu...
WHEREAREYOUONTHECURIOSITYCONTINUUM? Too Little Too Much Disengaged Shut Down Bored Need for Stimulation Risky Behaviors Re...
HOWTOCULTIVATECURIOSITY?
STARTSIMPLE, GETCURIOUSABOUTYOURBREATH.
“IFICAN’TOBSERVETHEREALITYOFMYOWN BREATHFORTENSECONDS,THENHOWCANI HOPETOOBSERVETHEREALITYOFTHEGLOBAL POLITICALORECONOMICSY...
-Refresh:   Refresh Your Mind and Body -Disrupt:   Disrupt Your Defaults - Act:   Take Skillful Action RESETFOR CURIOSITY ...
- Busyness - Impatience - Distractions - Lack interest/relevance - Default Reactions - Feel threatened - Habit - Convenien...
“HAVEPATIENCEWITHEVERYTHING UNRESOLVEDINYOURHEARTANDTRY TOLOVETHEQUESTIONSTHEMSELVES”RAINER MARIA RILKE, LETTERS TO A YOUN...
DIFFERENT WAYS TO CONNECT WITH ME ➤ Email me: shalini@KnowYourMind.training ➤ Take the free mindfulness assessment —>KnowY...
THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION© Shalini Bahl 2020
Curiosity

One Skill Essential for All MBAs to Succeed

Curiosity

  1. 1. One Skill All MBAs Need to Succeed CURIOSITY SHALINI BAHL-MILNE, PH.D. Presentation at: Lee Business School - MBA Programs  University of Nevada, Las Vegas
  2. 2. How does it feel to be curious in the body? Is it pleasant, unpleasant, or blah? WHEN WASTHELASTTIME YOUWERECURIOUS? Photo byÂ Kat JÂ onÂ Unsplash
  3. 3. - In your classrooms? - In relationships? - When you’re problem solving? - Are you able to stay open and curious in the middle of a diﬃcult conversation? HOWOFTENDOYOUFEEL CURIOUSINYOUREVERYDAY LIFE? Photo byÂ Zachary KadolphÂ onÂ Unsplash
  4. 4. 95%PERCENTAGE OF DAILY DECISIONS MADE ON AUTOPILOT
  5. 5. - To get curious about curiosity - Explore the beneﬁts to you - Understand roadblocks to curiosity - How to cultivate curiosity - Try for yourself! WHYWE’REHERETODAY
  6. 6. - What is curiosity - What are the roadblocks to curiosity - Beneﬁts at work - How to cultivate curiosity - Try for yourself! WHYWE’REHERETODAY LET’S GO!!
  7. 7. WHATDOYOUSSEE?
  8. 8. “It is commonly assumed that vision is immediate. It seems direct, uncomplicated, and instantaneous. But what students learn in a visceral way in this assignment (look at a painting for 3 hours) is that in any work of art there are details and orders and relationships that take time to perceive.” —Jennifer L. Roberts, Professor in Art History
  9. 9. - Curiosity boosts mental and physical energy by 20%* - Curiosity —> deeper engagement, superior performance, and more-meaningful goals* - Driving force for innovation** - Fewer decision making errors*** - Curiosity —> Creativity*** - Reduced group conﬂict*** CURIOSITYATWORK *https://hbr.org/2018/09/the-ﬁve-dimensions-of-curiosity?ab=seriesnav-spotlight **https://hbr.org/2016/10/146326 ***https://hbr.org/2018/09/the-business-case-for-curiosity
  10. 10. “WERUNTHISCOMPANYON QUESTIONS,NOTANSWERS.” ERIC SCHMIDT, GOOGLE’S CEO FROM 2001 TO 2011
  11. 11. WHATISCURIOSITY  THEIMPULSETOSEEKOUTNEWIDEASANDEXPERIENCES—ISCRUCIALTO INNOVATIONBECAUSEITMOVESPEOPLETOLOOKATTHEWORLDFROMADIFFERENT PERSPECTIVEANDTOASKQUESTIONSRATHERTHANACCEPTTHESTATUSQUO. https://hbr.org/2016/10/146326 FRANCESCO GINO, 2016 HBR
  12. 12. Need to know because of: - I-Curiosity: Interest in learning - D-Curiosity: Deprivation of information due to uncertainty TWOFLAVORSOF CURIOSITY JORDAN A LITMAN, PHD
  13. 13. - Genuine interest and care - Openness to learning - Ability to synthesize information for new insights - Questioning assumptions - Patience and ability to stay open in discomfort WHATISMINDFUL CURIOSITY?
  14. 14. WHEREAREYOUONTHECURIOSITYCONTINUUM? Too Little Too Much Disengaged Shut Down Bored Need for Stimulation Risky Behaviors Restless Mindful Curiosity Genuine Interest Connected Awe
  15. 15. HOWTOCULTIVATECURIOSITY?
  16. 16. STARTSIMPLE, GETCURIOUSABOUTYOURBREATH.
  17. 17. “IFICAN’TOBSERVETHEREALITYOFMYOWN BREATHFORTENSECONDS,THENHOWCANI HOPETOOBSERVETHEREALITYOFTHEGLOBAL POLITICALORECONOMICSYSTEM?”   I COULDN’T HAVE WRITTEN ANY OF MY BOOKS WITHOUT THE HELP OF THE FOCUS AND DISCIPLINE AND CLARITY THAT THIS KIND OF MEDITATION GIVES. YUVAL NOAH HARARI, HISTORIAN AND AUTHOR, SAPIENS: A BRIEF HISTORY OF HUMANKIND
  18. 18. -Refresh:   Refresh Your Mind and Body -Disrupt:   Disrupt Your Defaults - Act:   Take Skillful Action RESETFOR CURIOSITY Clarify intentions Question assumptions Expand possibilities Meditate Movement Relax the default mind Who What How Where When
  19. 19. - Busyness - Impatience - Distractions - Lack interest/relevance - Default Reactions - Feel threatened - Habit - Convenience WHATSTOPSUSFROM BEINGCURIOUS
  20. 20. - Busyness - Impatience - Distractions - Lack interest/relevance - Default Reactions - Feel threatened - Habit - Convenience DAILYRESETFORCURIOSITY REFRESH DISRUPT ACT Train your mind for inner calm, clarity, and empowered choice with mindfulness. Ask questions Try new experiences Step outside of comfort zone Learn new things Read on diﬀerent topics Do a routine task diﬀerently
  21. 21. “HAVEPATIENCEWITHEVERYTHING UNRESOLVEDINYOURHEARTANDTRY TOLOVETHEQUESTIONSTHEMSELVES”RAINER MARIA RILKE, LETTERS TO A YOUNG POET
  23. 23. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION© Shalini Bahl 2020

