Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 65

Frost

Jan. 14, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Art & Photos

"Frost" is the latest in the alcohol ink drip playing series, which was started a year ago today...as a relief against the tensions from the pandemic. This is being reposted since the prior version represented three visuals awkwardly, perhaps because I went with a compressed .PDF.

License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Infinite Words: A Comprehensive Guide to Writing and Publishing Zane
(3.5/5)
Free
My Mistake Daniel Menaker
(4.5/5)
Free
Ernest Hemingway on Writing Simon & Schuster
(4/5)
Free
On Writing: A Memoir Of The Craft Stephen King
(4.5/5)
Free
Writing Is My Drink: A Writer's Story of Finding Her Voice (and a Guide to How You Can Too) Theo Pauline Nestor
(4.5/5)
Free
The First Five Pages: A Writer'S Guide To Staying Out of the Rejection P Noah Lukeman
(4/5)
Free
Writing the Novel from Plot to Print to Pixel Lawrence Block
(5/5)
Free
Object Lessons: The Paris Review Presents the Art of the Short Story The Paris Review
(3.5/5)
Free
Gotham Writers' Workshop: Writing Fiction: The Practical Guide From New York's Acclaimed Creative Writing School Bloomsbury Publishing
(5/5)
Free
The Company of Writers: Fiction Workshops and Thoughts on the Writing Life Hilma Wolitzer
(5/5)
Free
The Writing of Fiction Edith Wharton
(5/5)
Free
The Elements of Story: Field Notes on Nonfiction Writing Francis Flaherty
(4.5/5)
Free
The Writing Life Annie Dillard
(4/5)
Free
Write Away: One Writer's Approach to the Novel Elizabeth George
(4.5/5)
Free
Wild Mind: Living the Writer's Life Natalie Goldberg
(4/5)
Free
A Year of Writing Dangerously: 365 Days of Inspiration and Encouragement Barbara Abercrombie
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Bird by Bird: Some Instructions on Writing and Life Anne Lamott
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of the Novel Milan Kundera
(4.5/5)
Free
Reading Like a Writer: A Guide for People Who Love Books and for Those Who Want to Write Them Francine Prose
(4/5)
Free
The Elements of Style: 60 Minutes to Better Writing & Grammar William N. Strunk
(4/5)
Free
On Writing Well Audio Collection William Zinsser
(4.5/5)
Free
King Richard III William Shakespeare
(4/5)
Free
Romeo and Juliet: The Fully Dramatized Audio Edition William Shakespeare
(4.5/5)
Free
Gielgud's Hamlet: (Dramatized) William Shakespeare
(4/5)
Free
Danse Macabre Stephen King
(4/5)
Free
The Best of Second City: Vol. 1 Second City: Chicago's Famed Improv Theatre
(4/5)
Free
The Best of Second City: Vol. 3 Second City: Chicago's Famed Improv Theatre
(4/5)
Free
Set the Boy Free: The Autobiography Johnny Marr
(4/5)
Free
The Best of Second City Second City
(4/5)
Free
Oedipus Sophocles
(4/5)
Free
Eating Animals Jonathan Safran Foer
(4.5/5)
Free
The Hare with Amber Eyes: A Hidden Inheritance Edmund De Waal
(4/5)
Free

Frost

  1. 1. Frost A beginner’s play in alcohol inks, alcohol markers, crayons, (non)synthetic papers, light compositing (w/ digital photos), and digital image editing… Shalin Hai-Jew Jan. 2022
  2. 2. 2 Decorated Sky
  3. 3. 3 Sandstone City
  4. 4. 4 Child Lines
  5. 5. 5 Below Frost
  6. 6. 6 Periwinkle Flower
  7. 7. 7 Blooms (in b/w)
  8. 8. 8 Fresh Starts
  9. 9. Frost • “Frost” is the current slideshow in the alcohol ink drip playing series, which was started to provide stress relief and distraction starting the second year of the SARS-CoV-2 / COVID-19 pandemic. This salve still works even in a time when lockdowns are no longer de rigueur. • This work is predicated on the idea that inartful experimental paintings may be salvaged using digital image editing software. This has provided a reason for putting several software programs through their paces towards full learning. (Most of us only use software at partial capacity, not full. I want to work towards using several software programs at full capacity, if possible.) 9
  10. 10. Frost(cont.) • At the new year’s start, I spent time cleaning the alcohol ink bottles by dunking them into bowls of isopropyl alcohol, unsticking the tops, and refilling the squirt bottles with the rubbing alcohol. • The inks stayed in their boxes for a day or two and now have spread out over the worktable, near at hand, available for inspiration. • There is a bit of a production line for this endeavor: a stack of various paper types; the inks, the crayons, the alcohol ink markers, the watercolors, the colored pencils; the scanner; paper towels; isopropyl alcohol and glass cleaner; a paper shredder; an envelope for some of the works; and the laptop for the digital. 10
  11. 11. Frost(cont.) • These endeavors are not only about exploiting materials and technologies, and the created works, but they are about creating a kind of discipline in the self. There is power in self-dissatisfaction so that one continually strives and changes. (There is no harm to the self if one does not take the dissatisfaction personally.) • There is the drip-drip (if you will) of incremental learning. I am a year in and am not even close to full knowledge. The upside is that this is all very fun for me. • The splurge here is really costly time (the cost of materials is not even close). • If you think my leitmotif is of the sun and flowers and round rocks, those are just the easiest forms to create at present with my limited skill level. I hope to one day display more complexity. 11
  12. 12. Frost(cont.) • Only recently have I realized that SVGs can be created using XML and that drawn SVGs have XML code equivalencies. The layers in XML- coded SVGs work in the opposite direction as in Photoshop and Illustrator: the coded object listed first appears on the bottom of the stack, not the top in XML SVGs. In the digital image editing tools, the background layer is on the bottom, and the objects stack from there. The objects on top predominate over those below, in stack order. • SVG is an open-source format for vector graphics. • SVG has built-in animation potential with Synchronized Multimedia Integration Language (SMIL). 12
  13. 13. Frost(cont.) • In this slideshow, some original photos have been used for compositing. The photos are like “found” art, with particular available lines and textures and colors. These photos can help provoke the use of different techniques. • Some of the works are re-wet ones from older paintings stored from last year. • Some works are not shown in analog format because they don’t quite work in that state. Ideally, the works would function in every state. 13
  14. 14. Frost(cont.) • Some may recognize shapes (stencils) from older shape sets in Adobe Photoshop. Glad to have seen a YouTube video about how to bring those back. These work well as clipping masks for particular cutouts. The Grime Vector Pack looks especially interesting. • One work uses desaturation, which is a more powerful tool that I’d initially realized. Desaturation works to mute color, which can be distracting and excessively over-the-top. Colors can compete with the visual elements that one wants to highlight. 14
  15. 15. Frost(cont.) • Finally, these works are actually mostly high-res ones (.pngs), even if they had in-between states as vectors, but slideshow sharing site limits the visual qualities (necessarily, given the need to enable the sharing of many slideshows with efficiency and speed and integrity). In the real, full-screen, each work has many more visual details that are cool, IMHO. • I found the “Potato with Eyes” (just “Potato” prior, I think) in a former stack of paintings and remembered I’d scanned it badly prior. So I included a better scanned version in this slideshow. I adore this work. The quality of the alcohol inks in expressing both the potato and the eyes is weirdly cool. 15
  16. 16. On white synth paper 16
  17. 17. 17 Serene
  18. 18. 18 Thickening
  19. 19. 19 Light Waves
  20. 20. 20 Tunneling
  21. 21. 21 Profusion
  22. 22. 22 Flourishing
  23. 23. 23 Homes
  24. 24. 24 Disruption
  25. 25. 25 Mist
  26. 26. 26 Conscience
  27. 27. 27 Purple Bloom
  28. 28. 28 Coexistence
  29. 29. 29 Starch
  30. 30. 30 Dreams
  31. 31. 31 Potato with Eyes
  32. 32. 32 Welcome Spring (redux)
  33. 33. 33 Greens
  34. 34. On translucent synth paper 34
  35. 35. 35 Dispersion
  36. 36. On black synth paper 36
  37. 37. 37 Night Tree
  38. 38. On digital variants 38
  39. 39. 39 Fleeting Scent
  40. 40. 40 Leafless (diptych)
  41. 41. 41 Driving Rain on Boulders
  42. 42. 42 Tentacles
  43. 43. 43 Afternoon Picnic
  44. 44. 44 Mine
  45. 45. 45 Buoyancy
  46. 46. 46 Blades
  47. 47. 47 Glimpse
  48. 48. 48 Raw Honey
  49. 49. 49 True Blush
  50. 50. 50 Fatigue
  51. 51. 51 Scribble
  52. 52. 52 Global Rain 1
  53. 53. 53 Global Rain 2
  54. 54. 54 Lost Fruit
  55. 55. 55 Water through Netting
  56. 56. 56 Under Ice
  57. 57. 57 Rain Shower
  58. 58. 58 Pounding
  59. 59. 59 Melt Point
  60. 60. 60 Crow’s Treasures
  61. 61. 61 Rising Seas
  62. 62. 62 Directions to Nowhere
  63. 63. 63 Thin
  64. 64. 64 Exchange
  65. 65. 65 Yarn

×