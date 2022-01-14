Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
"Frost" is the latest in the alcohol ink drip playing series, which was started a year ago today...as a relief against the tensions from the pandemic. This is being reposted since the prior version represented three visuals awkwardly, perhaps because I went with a compressed .PDF.