False Light A beginner's play in alcohol inks, watercolor, (non) synthetic papers, and digital image editing… Shalin Hai-Jew
2 Exploration
3 Snowy Pine
4 Perspective
5 Dry Scape
6 Wild Flower
7 Activation
False Light • “False Light” is the next in the series of “alcohol ink drip playing” “common art” series in the time of a p...
False Light(cont.) • Also, this title plays into an area of interest for years, that of human love of pretend and fictions...
False Light(cont.) • Given human subjectivities, with even the perception of colors different and essentially in one’s hea...
False Light (cont.) • In the digital image editing, I am slowly accruing more skills. • The “punctuated equilibrium” advan...
False Light(cont.) • One open challenge is how to deal with the inherent circles that originate from the alcohol ink drops...
False Light(cont.) • In terms of titling of the respective paintings and visuals, many of these are informed by what is to...
On white synth paper 14
15 Coagulant
16 Osmosis
17 Potatoes (after Ai)
18 Divine Thread
19 Poeisis
20 Trial Balloon
21 Liminal Spaces
22 Emergence
23 Night Walk
24 Ambiguity
25 Awash
26 Inner Sanctum
On black synth paper 27
28 Remains
On digital variants 29
30 Sentience
31 Flense
32 Harvesting
33 Metal Lotus
34 Puzzle Piece
35 Bloom Inversion
36 Workshop
37 Form
38 Canned Corn
39 Ground Truth
40 Blood Relatives
41 Switchbacks
42 Chocolate Avocado Pudding
43 Lakeside at Sunset
44 Frozen Pine Cone
45 Digital Bloom
46 Protective Layers
Jun. 23, 2021

False Light

"False Light" is the latest in the series dealing with coping through "common art" during a pandemic. The works are those created using alcohol ink drip playing on synthetic paper and then digital image editing of those visuals seeded with the alcohol ink pieces. The idea of "false light" is not derogatory here. It is about visual illusions and human visual systems...and the artificial enablements of digital image editing (but also the artificial enablements of digital ink on synthetic paper).

License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License

False Light

  1. 1. False Light A beginner’s play in alcohol inks, watercolor, (non) synthetic papers, and digital image editing… Shalin Hai-Jew June 2021
  2. 2. 2 Exploration
  3. 3. 3 Snowy Pine
  4. 4. 4 Perspective
  5. 5. 5 Dry Scape
  6. 6. 6 Wild Flower
  7. 7. 7 Activation
  8. 8. False Light • “False Light” is the next in the series of “alcohol ink drip playing” “common art” series in the time of a pandemic. These artworks are a way to decompress in a time of high stress. • The title refers to visual illusions and various tricks of light, available in both painting and digital image editing. • There are ways to layer alcohol inks to play with the human visual system. • There are many ways to introduce artificiality in digital image editing, down to the level of each pixel (in a raster image) and down to the level of degree and parameter in each equation (in a vector graphic). 8
  9. 9. False Light(cont.) • Also, this title plays into an area of interest for years, that of human love of pretend and fictions, artificiality, illusion, and deceptions of all kinds (self- and other-). • I like to think of some of these works, especially the 3D ones, as “shallow fakes” (as contrasted with the “deep fakes,” which are more skillfully made, more demanding of AI, and more difficult to detect) and as synthetics. • I can put two images side-by-side or sequentially, with both seeded by the same originating image, and most people would not be able to detect the same original seed was used for both. The various image edits and distortions are can totally mask what was used to seed the respective images. (This is for human adversarial detection, not machine.) 9
  10. 10. False Light(cont.) • Given human subjectivities, with even the perception of colors different and essentially in one’s head, it helps to think of various interpretive lenses. • “False light” and “shallow fakes” are not meant in derogatory ways here. There is no assertion of “ground truth” in these works. These are all works of the imagination, not direct representation. • This work continues exploration of what complementarities there are to be had between “alcohol ink drip playing” paintings and digital imagery. 10
  11. 11. False Light (cont.) • In the digital image editing, I am slowly accruing more skills. • The “punctuated equilibrium” advances include better understandings of layers, improved masking, and more complex sequential steps (~ to the defined processes of generative art, whether analog or digital or hybrid). • In one work, I used an electronic typewriter to emboss the surface of the synthetic paper…for some physical texturing. I did this without the ribbon inside. The work is “Divine Thread.” I like the effect, but there are tradeoffs with every approach. [This is a retro typewriter that I’ve had with me for decades. I think of the key impressions as little awl taps.] • It still amuses me that when rotating very abstract visuals, there is still one position that looks the most “correct.” Of course, it makes sense to question going with what seems correct. 11
  12. 12. False Light(cont.) • One open challenge is how to deal with the inherent circles that originate from the alcohol ink drops (or high proof isopropyl alcohol) falling on either the synthetic paper or wet ink on synthetic paper or even the dry ink…and spreading or displacing other colors (partially or completely). • Some prior approaches to this challenge include high dilution of the inks…priming the background with isopropyl alcohol…different overlaps…using white crayon to control the flow of ink…using gravity…using canned air…and so on. But still, in many cases, the circles (understandably) remain. • It turns out that there was a historical art movement known as Circlism (from “pop art” and “pointillism”. The article showed something mechanistic about this approach by filling shapes and spaces with circles of various sizes. Based on that work, this movement reads now as a design fad. • There is only so much circular bubbling that I can think of using…for an image…before it starts to date out. [As a teacher, I can see the importance of patience, though, until various lessons are learned, and the student (this learner) can move on to something else.] 12
  13. 13. False Light(cont.) • In terms of titling of the respective paintings and visuals, many of these are informed by what is top-of-mind, probably the availability heuristic (as a cognitive bias). • I am thinking in a more integrated cyborgian way, including both analog and digital, the material and the electric. • I wonder what the visual language would be if reverse-engineered from the respective works. Or perhaps that language might be too ephemeral to infer? 13
  14. 14. On white synth paper 14
  15. 15. 15 Coagulant
  16. 16. 16 Osmosis
  17. 17. 17 Potatoes (after Ai)
  18. 18. 18 Divine Thread
  19. 19. 19 Poeisis
  20. 20. 20 Trial Balloon
  21. 21. 21 Liminal Spaces
  22. 22. 22 Emergence
  23. 23. 23 Night Walk
  24. 24. 24 Ambiguity
  25. 25. 25 Awash
  26. 26. 26 Inner Sanctum
  27. 27. On black synth paper 27
  28. 28. 28 Remains
  29. 29. On digital variants 29
  30. 30. 30 Sentience
  31. 31. 31 Flense
  32. 32. 32 Harvesting
  33. 33. 33 Metal Lotus
  34. 34. 34 Puzzle Piece
  35. 35. 35 Bloom Inversion
  36. 36. 36 Workshop
  37. 37. 37 Form
  38. 38. 38 Canned Corn
  39. 39. 39 Ground Truth
  40. 40. 40 Blood Relatives
  41. 41. 41 Switchbacks
  42. 42. 42 Chocolate Avocado Pudding
  43. 43. 43 Lakeside at Sunset
  44. 44. 44 Frozen Pine Cone
  45. 45. 45 Digital Bloom
  46. 46. 46 Protective Layers

