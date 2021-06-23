"False Light" is the latest in the series dealing with coping through "common art" during a pandemic. The works are those created using alcohol ink drip playing on synthetic paper and then digital image editing of those visuals seeded with the alcohol ink pieces. The idea of "false light" is not derogatory here. It is about visual illusions and human visual systems...and the artificial enablements of digital image editing (but also the artificial enablements of digital ink on synthetic paper).