MARKETING PLAN: SOCIAL MEDIA FOR THE SPARKS FOUNDATION BY-SHAKTHI KUMAR NAYAK
WHAT IS AN EFFECTIVE MARKETING? • An effective marketing plan is necessary in order to engage with the target audience and...
THE SPARKS FOUNDATION • The Sparks Foundation is a non-profit organization that is working to bring parity in education, m...
THE PROGRAMS ● Student Scholarship Program ● Student Mentorship Program ● Student SOS Program ● Workshops ● Corporate Prog...
EXECUTION OF MARKETING PLAN • Sample Post #1 that can be posted on various social media platforms (LinkedIn, Twitter, Inst...
WHY LINKEDIN MARKETING? • LinkedIn has helped 45% of marketers with customer acquisition. • Compared to Facebook, it gener...
STRATEGIC PLANS FOR MAXIMUM BENEFITS • A succinct strategy will help your brand tackle its goals with a sense of purpose. ...
REACH MAXIMUM STUDENTS/FRESHERS We need to find our target audience first as we are into the education and learning indust...
INCREASE COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT • We have more than 25 thousand knowledgeable members at Sparks foundation who can help us f...
EXECUTION OF MARKETING PLAN Sample Post #2 that can be posted on various social media platforms (LinkedIn, Twitter, Instag...
METRICS THAT WE SHOULD CARE ABOUT • Reach. Post reach is the number of unique users who saw your post. How far is your con...
SUMMARY • The Sparks Foundation can increase their reach if they follow the above- mentioned methods to drive engagement a...
  1. 1. MARKETING PLAN: SOCIAL MEDIA FOR THE SPARKS FOUNDATION BY-SHAKTHI KUMAR NAYAK
  2. 2. WHAT IS AN EFFECTIVE MARKETING? • An effective marketing plan is necessary in order to engage with the target audience and optimize the social media goals and targets of the organization. In today’s technological world, it is of utmost importance to reach out to the target audience through social media channels such as LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, etc. as the majority of people use these platforms on a daily basis.
  3. 3. THE SPARKS FOUNDATION • The Sparks Foundation is a non-profit organization that is working to bring parity in education, making sure children have equal opportunity at success, irrespective of their financial background. “Inspire, Innovate, Integrate”
  4. 4. THE PROGRAMS ● Student Scholarship Program ● Student Mentorship Program ● Student SOS Program ● Workshops ● Corporate Programs
  5. 5. EXECUTION OF MARKETING PLAN • Sample Post #1 that can be posted on various social media platforms (LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook) to join to new event
  6. 6. WHY LINKEDIN MARKETING? • LinkedIn has helped 45% of marketers with customer acquisition. • Compared to Facebook, it generates leads 277% more effectively. • LinkedIn accounts for 80% of B2B leads. • It also accounts for more than 50% of the total social traffic coming to B2B sites. • LinkedIn is the top choice for professionally relevant content, with 91% of executives choosing the platform. • These are just some of the many reasons why you should focus your efforts on LinkedIn marketing and optimize any existing strategy you might have.
  7. 7. STRATEGIC PLANS FOR MAXIMUM BENEFITS • A succinct strategy will help your brand tackle its goals with a sense of purpose. Below, I have discussed the social media marketing plan to help TSF identify their social goals, engage audiences and optimize the results. • Firstly, we need to figure out what we want out of our social media at large. Since the main target audience of TSF is the younger generation of students and freshers who have recently graduated, it becomes extremely important to have an active presence on social media and create engaging content and posts to attract the young minds to interact with it
  8. 8. REACH MAXIMUM STUDENTS/FRESHERS We need to find our target audience first as we are into the education and learning industry. We need to find students and freshers who are willing to learn and get practical exposure to the actual corporate world. In today’s world if we want to reach a mass audience the only efficient and cost effective way is Digital Marketing. We can reach a huge number of people through various Digital platforms such as LinkedIn, Internshala, Facebook, Instagram. Let us see some of the benefits of Digital Marketing.
  9. 9. INCREASE COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT • We have more than 25 thousand knowledgeable members at Sparks foundation who can help us find more number of students/freshers and also their inputs will be valuable in guiding and mentoring new members. We should find ways to engage current followers by regular posting of new useful contents by uploading Creative images, informative articles, online group discussion and sharing success stories. All these things will help us build a strong brand in the eyes of current followers as well as new followers.
  10. 10. EXECUTION OF MARKETING PLAN Sample Post #2 that can be posted on various social media platforms (LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook): We at The Sparks Foundation strive to inspire the student community. We encourage, and motivate students to learn, create and help build a better society. Through innovation and commitment, we can achieve higher goals of acquiring skills and knowledge.
  11. 11. METRICS THAT WE SHOULD CARE ABOUT • Reach. Post reach is the number of unique users who saw your post. How far is your content spreading across social media? Is it actually reaching users’ feeds? In the face of ever-changing organic algorithms, tracking reach is arguably more important than ever. • Writing posts that have relevant keywords is very important. The content should be useful to the audience and should add value to the person who is reading or interacting with it.
  12. 12. SUMMARY • The Sparks Foundation can increase their reach if they follow the above- mentioned methods to drive engagement and social media strategies, by this we can definitely see great results. We should also take care of the above metrics to track our efforts and the effectiveness of social media marketing strategies and improve on the areas based on the assessment of the metrics. • Digital marketing encompasses all marketing efforts that use an electronic device or the internet. Businesses leverage digital channels such as search engines, social media, email, and other websites to connect with current and prospective customers.
