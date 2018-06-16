MUSC3300 - Redefining The Bob Marley Museum

Successfully reported this slideshow.
welcome back to the BOB MARLEY MUSEUM☻ by: Women In Business (W.I.B.) • March 2018
You are a Cultural Studies consultancy team hired by The Marley Foundation to help them improve/update the offerings of th...
welcome to
Meet Our Staff ★ Sandena James - Creative & Cultural Industries (CCI) Manager ★ Danielle Henry - Marketing & Finance Offic...
PROJECT: BOB The Remodeling Of The Bob Marley Museum
PRESENTATION LAYOUT Sandena - Orator Tutorial Statement Introduction EXTERNAL - MUSEUM Danielle - Body Methodology - Part ...
EXTERNAL - MUSEUM
BOB MARLEY MUSEUM QR CODE
EASY SKANKING with Ben & Jerry’s Official Logo
SIMMER DOWN Meditation Ground Official Logo
LIVELY UP YOURSELF! Stage Show Stage Show Model Official Logo
INTERNAL - MUSEUM DOWNSTAIRS
Voice-Over Sensors ← ZIGGY STEPHEN →
DIGITAL ALBUM GALLERY ❏ Android Tablet coupled with sound-proof headphones ❏ Song Sensor Official Logo
INTERNAL - MUSEUM UPSTAIRS
MARK PHI presents PAINT BOB SCRAPBOOK Official Logo & Package Bundle ❏ Paint station for kids. ❏ Kids get to paint their f...
FINGERPRINT REDEMPTION HUT ❏ #LeaveYourPrint in the hut using the Marley Family colour station. ❏ Colour station includes ...
REPAINT
BACK OF MUSEUM
Official Logo & Design in progress HOW IT WORKS ⇲ Hit the red button, strike a pose and off you go. This photo booth entai...
Official Logo & Design The three flavours will comprise of: ❏ 3 Little Birds in blueberry pomegranate ❏ Turn Your Lights D...
W.I.B. partners with Marlon James to produce his book in a film next year. ❏ 30 seconds trailer to show. A BRIEF HISTORY O...
Do enjoy your stay!☻
  1. 1. welcome back to the BOB MARLEY MUSEUM☻ by: Women In Business (W.I.B.) • March 2018
  2. 2. You are a Cultural Studies consultancy team hired by The Marley Foundation to help them improve/update the offerings of the Bob Marley Museum. Make a 10-15 minute presentation of your recommendations based on your exploratory visit to the museum. MUSC3300 GROUP TUTORIAL PRESENTATION
  3. 3. welcome to
  4. 4. Meet Our Staff ★ Sandena James - Creative & Cultural Industries (CCI) Manager ★ Danielle Henry - Marketing & Finance Officer, Cinematographer ★ Disni Johnson - Marketing & Communications Officer ★ Shakira Caine - Marketing Research Analyst ★ Shari-Dee May Lake - Architect & Graphic Designer W.I.B. Architecture l Art l Film I Graphic Design Photography l Premieres & Promotional Tours l Social Media
  5. 5. PROJECT: BOB The Remodeling Of The Bob Marley Museum
  6. 6. PRESENTATION LAYOUT Sandena - Orator Tutorial Statement Introduction EXTERNAL - MUSEUM Danielle - Body Methodology - Part 1 - BMM QR Code - BMM Google Play/Apple Store App Shakira - Body Methodology - Part 2 - “Easy Skanking” with Ben & Jerry’s Sandena - Body Methodology - Part 3 - “Simmer Down” Meditation Ground Shari-Dee - Body Methodology - Part 4 - “Lively Up Yourself” Stage Show INTERNAL - MUSEUM DOWNSTAIRS Shakira - Body Methodology - Part 5 - Voice-Over Sensors Disni - Body Methodology - Part 6 - Digital Album Gallery INTERNAL - MUSEUM UPSTAIRS Danielle - Body Methodology - Part 7 - Paint Bob Scrapbook with Mark Phi Disni - Body Methodology - Part 8-9 - Fingerprint “Redemption” Hut - Repaint BACK OF MUSEUM Disni - Body Methodology - Part 10 - Rock It Baby Photo Booth Shari - Body Methodology - Part 11 - Catch A Fyah Hemp Oils Danielle - Body Methodology - Part 12 - "A Brief History Of Seven Killings" by Marlon James movie (coming soon to theaters) Sandena - Orator Conclusion
  7. 7. EXTERNAL - MUSEUM
  8. 8. BOB MARLEY MUSEUM QR CODE
  9. 9. EASY SKANKING with Ben & Jerry’s Official Logo
  10. 10. SIMMER DOWN Meditation Ground Official Logo
  11. 11. LIVELY UP YOURSELF! Stage Show Stage Show Model Official Logo
  12. 12. INTERNAL - MUSEUM DOWNSTAIRS
  13. 13. Voice-Over Sensors ← ZIGGY STEPHEN →
  14. 14. DIGITAL ALBUM GALLERY ❏ Android Tablet coupled with sound-proof headphones ❏ Song Sensor Official Logo
  15. 15. INTERNAL - MUSEUM UPSTAIRS
  16. 16. MARK PHI presents PAINT BOB SCRAPBOOK Official Logo & Package Bundle ❏ Paint station for kids. ❏ Kids get to paint their favourite photo of Bob. ❏ Purchase photo with a specially designed Mark Phi Paint Bob Scrapbook case at JA$500 or US$4.00.
  17. 17. FINGERPRINT REDEMPTION HUT ❏ #LeaveYourPrint in the hut using the Marley Family colour station. ❏ Colour station includes 11 colours plus 2 new shades of glow in the dark tempera paint & markers. ❏ Each colour is created by Marley’s children. ❏ Revisit the Redemption Hut to see if you can find your fingerprint & signature years from now. Official Logo & Design in progress
  18. 18. REPAINT
  19. 19. BACK OF MUSEUM
  20. 20. Official Logo & Design in progress HOW IT WORKS ⇲ Hit the red button, strike a pose and off you go. This photo booth entails: ❏ Fancy camera ❏ Flattering lighting ❏ Instant prints ❏ Attractive backdrops of Jamaica’s attractions or Bob’s Concert Tours. ❏ Lots of props such as rasta hats, rasta tams, rasta locks, shakers, fake weed rollers, supersized sunglasses and more. ❏ The booth holds up to 3 adults and 2 children maximum. ROCK IT BABY Photo Booth
  21. 21. Official Logo & Design The three flavours will comprise of: ❏ 3 Little Birds in blueberry pomegranate ❏ Turn Your Lights Down Low in citrus burst ❏ Exodus in passion fruit CATCH A FIRE HEMP OILS Fruit Boost
  22. 22. W.I.B. partners with Marlon James to produce his book in a film next year. ❏ 30 seconds trailer to show. A BRIEF HISTORY OF SEVEN KILLINGS MOVIE COMING SOON
  23. 23. Do enjoy your stay!☻

