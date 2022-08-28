Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 28, 2022
clinical features of tb - Copy.ppt

Aug. 28, 2022
  1. 1. Clinical Features Of Pulmonary Tuberculosis AND RNTCP Deptt.Of Pulmonary Medicine Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College
  2. 2. Learning Objectives • Describe common symptoms • Differential diagnosis of Cough, hemoptysis, dyspnea • Common clinical signs
  3. 3. COMPETENCY • CT1.14 • CT1.15
  4. 4. Introduction • Patient may develop symptoms insidiously and some may remain asymptomatic • Patient with TB present with constitutional and respiratory symptom • Constitutional symptoms: tiredness, headache, weight loss, fever, night sweats and loss of appetite • Classic sign and symptom of TB are significantly higher proportion in younger than elderly : fever (62% vs 31%), weight loss (76% vs 34%), night sweats (48% vs 6%), sputum production (76% vs 48%) and hemoptysis (40 % vs 17%)
  5. 5. Cough: Definition • Cough is an explosive expiration that provides a normal protective mechanism for clearing the tracheobronchial tree of secretions and foreign material.
  6. 6. Cough-Types Cough is mainly classified as: a) Productive / Useful / Effective  It used to drain secretions or mucous from the lungs.  This type of cough is mostly acute in nature and often caused by bacterial or viral or fungal infection.  This type of cough should not be suppressed because here the purpose of the cough is to remove mucus from airways.  Suppression of this type of cough leads to recurrent or constant infection.
  7. 7. Cough can also be classified as:  Acute - less than three weeks duration eg. infective cough  Chronic - more than three weeks duration - for example, smoker’s cough  Paroxysmal cough - spasmodic and recurrent  Bovine cough - soundless cough due to paralysis of larynx  Psychogenic cough - self-conscious activity of the patient to draw attention
  8. 8. Cough Reflex  Coughing may be initiated either voluntarily or reflexively and has both afferent and efferent pathways.  The afferent limb includes receptors within the sensory distribution of the trigeminal, glossopharyngeal, superior laryngeal, and vagus nerve in the nose, nasopharynx, larynx, auditory canal, trachea, pulmonary bronchus and pleura.  They report about the excess mucous or foreign substance to the cough center which is located in the medulla of the brain for inducing cough.
  9. 9. Cough Reflex contd…  Receptors are sensitive to  Touch of inhaled foreign body  Irritant gases like nitric acid, sulphuric acid, ammonia  Excessive secretions or mucous in nose, throat, sinuses and lungs  Oedema or infection with pus in the airway  Exposure to extreme hot or cold air  The efferent limb includes the recurrent laryngeal nerve and the spinal nerves.  The cough starts with a deep inspiration followed by glottic closure, relaxation of the diaphragm, and muscle contraction against a closed glottis.
  10. 10. Cough Reflex contd…  The resulting markedly positive intrathorasic pressure causes narrowing of the trachea.  Once the glottis opens, the large pressure differential between the airways and the atmosphere coupled with trachea narrowing produces rapid flow rates through the trachea.  The shearing forces that develop aid in the elimination of mucus and foreign materials.  Normally, people cough voluntarily once or twice during early morning or daytime to clear the throat or lungs.
  11. 11. ETIOLOGY a) Infection - bacteria, virus and fungus. b) External factors - by dust, cold, pollens, smoking and other environmental irritants. c) Drugs of hypertension and heart diseases (ACE inhibitors, beta blockers). d) Foreign body in the pharynx, nose, larynx, trachea, bronchus, oesophagus. e) Internal factors - Sinuses - Postnasal drip Heart - Congestive heart failure Lung - Asthma, chronic bronchitis, cancer, emphysema, bronchiectasis, tuberculosis Pressure on lung- mediastinal lymphadenopathy,aneurysm, thyromegaly Ear - Otitis media, CSOM, impacted cerumen and foreign body Stomach - Gastro oesophageal reflux f) Psychogenic factors - habit of clearing mucous, for drawing attention.
  12. 12. TYPES OF COUGH (contd..) b) Non-productive / Ineffective / Dry  It is a dry, irritating cough without bring any secretions or mucous from the lungs  This type of cough is chronic in nature and caused by dry irritation or dust or smoke or fumes, or due to oedema and mild secretion in the resolving stage of illness.  It may be also due to weakness of the muscles of respiration, thick viscid mucus and in diseases of the cilia which helps mucous transportation in the airway.
  13. 13. Tuberculosis and Cough • Cough : MC symptom, • Dry or productive • Expectoration: mucoid, mucopurulant, purulant or blood tinged and is usually scanty • Cough of more than 2 wks duration should be investigated for tuberculosis.
  14. 14. Massive hamoptysis  Definition of massive hemoptysis is variable in the literature and has ranged from 100 mL/24 hrs to 1000 mL/24 hrs. The most commonly accepted definition of massive hemoptysis is 600 mL/24 hrs.  Life-threatening process requiring immediate evaluation and treatment.  1.5- 5% of all patients presenting with hemoptysis.  Mortality: 7-30%  Source of massive hemoptysis is usually systemic(95%) rather than pulmonary circulation (5%).
  15. 15. Vascular origin of hemoptysis  Blood traversing the lungs can arrive from pulmonary arteries, or bronchial arteries  Virtually the entire cardiac output courses through the low- pressure pulmonary arteries and arterioles en route to being oxygenated in the pulmonary capillary bed .  In contrast, the bronchial arteries are under much higher systemic pressure but carry only a small portion of the cardiac output
  16. 16. Vascular origin of hemoptysis  Despite the quantitatively smaller contribution of the bronchial circulation to pulmonary blood flow, the bronchial arteries are generally a more important source of hemoptysis than the pulmonary circulation.  In addition to being perfused at a higher pressure, they also supply blood to the airways and to lesions within the airways.
  17. 17. Differential diagnosis
  18. 18. Tuberculosis and Hemoptysis Tuberculosis can cause massive hemoptysis through multiple mechanisms In active disease  Endobronchitis  Rupture of Rasmussen’s aneurysm  Oozing from the wall of active pulmonary cavitary lesions  Invasion of blood vessels by active granulation tissue In healed disease  Impigement of healed calcified lymph node on bronchial artery  Bleeding from the wall of a cavity with mycetoma  Scar carcinoma  Bronchiectatic lesions
  19. 19. DYSPNEA • Dyspnea refers to the sensation of difficult or uncomfortable breathing when the patient becomes aware of his own breathing. It is a subjective experience perceived and reported by an affected patient. • Dyspnea on exertion (DOE) may occur normally, but is considered indicative of disease when it occurs at a level of activity that is usually well tolerated • Dyspnea should be differentiated from tachyapnea, hyperventilation, and hyperpnoea, which refer to respiratory variations regardless of the patient’s subjective sensations.
  20. 20. MEDICAL RESEARCH COUNCIL DYSPNOEA SEVERITY SCALE Grade Degree Characteristics 0 None Only with strenuous activity 1 Slight When hurrying on level ground or climbing a slight incline 2 Moderate Needs to walk more slowly than others of the same age or has to stop for breath when walking at own pace on level ground 3 Severe Stops for breath after 100 yards or after a few minutes 4 Very severe Housebound or dyspnea when dressing or undressing
  21. 21. Tuberculosis and Dyspnea • In TB, Breathlessness is due to extensive disease (parenchymal loss or decreased researve) or if complication such as bronchial obstruction, pneumothorax or pleural effusion occurs

