Hero in pandemic shaka mutaqin - 4520210060

Pada kali ini saya berkesempatan untuk mewawancarai seorang guru di salah satu sekolah di bogor karena pandemi covid-19 Ke...
Situasi yang berat bagi semua manusia di dunia, saya pd khususnya dalam menghadapi pandemi covid 19 ini. Hampir di segala ...
Bagaimana anda melaluinya Mematuhi prokes benar2 dengan sungguh2. Tak lepas dari selalu mencuci tangan, membawa&memakai ha...
Apa harapannya Yang saya harapkan yaitu Pandemi segera berakhir atau semua rakyat Indonesi a bisa dapat mendapatkan/melaku...
May. 12, 2021

  2. 2. Pada kali ini saya berkesempatan untuk mewawancarai seorang guru di salah satu sekolah di bogor karena pandemi covid-19 Kegiatan belajar mengajar pun terhambat sehingga seluruh kegia tan belajar mengajar dilakukan secara daring tidak hanya siswa/siswi saja tetapi mahasiswa juga mengalami hal tersebut.
  3. 3. Situasi yang berat bagi semua manusia di dunia, saya pd khususnya dalam menghadapi pandemi covid 19 ini. Hampir di segala bidang/aspek banyak orang mengalami perubahan yg drastis baik secara ekonomi, sandang dan pangan. Mental pun di uji. kekhawatiran, saling mencurigai, ketakutan akan bahaya dr pandemi tsb, dll. Bagaimana Saat mengalami situasi covid-19
  4. 4. Bagaimana anda melaluinya Mematuhi prokes benar2 dengan sungguh2. Tak lepas dari selalu mencuci tangan, membawa&memakai hand sanitizer, memakai masker, minum vitamin 1000 mg. Tak lupa meminta pertolongan Alloh SWT yg menciptakan dan juga dapat memusnahkan nya. Semua terjadi pasti atas ijin-Nya dan ada alasan dibalik pandemi ini.
  5. 5. Apa harapannya Yang saya harapkan yaitu Pandemi segera berakhir atau semua rakyat Indonesi a bisa dapat mendapatkan/melakukan vaksin (Terkecuali utk beberapa keadaan ) utk mengurangi pandemi.

