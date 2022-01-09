Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 45
Automotive
Jan. 09, 2022
91 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Automatic transmission basics

Download to read offline

Automotive
Jan. 09, 2022
91 views

The most common type of automatic transmission uses hydraulic power to shift gears. ... The torque converter connects the engine to the transmission and uses pressurized fluid to transfer power to the gears. This apparatus replaces a manual friction clutch and lets the vehicle come to a complete stop without stalling.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(3.5/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(2/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3.5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4.5/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4.5/5)
Free
Island of the Lost: An Extraordinary Story of Survival at the Edge of the World Joan Druett
(4/5)
Free
Ninety Percent of Everything: Inside Shipping, the Invisible Industry That Puts Clothes on Your Back, Gas in Your Car, and Food on Your Plate Rose George
(4/5)
Free
Carrying the Fire: 50th Anniversary Edition Michael Collins
(4.5/5)
Free
Wizard:: The Life and Times of Nikolas Tesla Marc Seifer
(2.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(4.5/5)
Free
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
(2.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence Stephen Kurczy
(5/5)
Free
System Error: Where Big Tech Went Wrong and How We Can Reboot Rob Reich
(4/5)
Free
The Wires of War: Technology and the Global Struggle for Power Jacob Helberg
(4.5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(4.5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Automatic transmission basics

  1. 1. Automatic Transmission Basics Automatic Transmissions/Transaxles contain 3 Major Components or Systems 1)  Torque Converter 2) The Planetary Gears and holding devices 4)  The Hydraulic Controls
  2. 2. Selecting the Proper ATF is CRITICAL Mixing fluids can ruin a transmission Always look up and use specified fluid
  3. 3. Torque Converter
  4. 4. Watch animation of Torque Converter at  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z5G2zQ_3xTc
  5. 5. Torque Converter The Impeller is also called the Pump Impeller turns with the engine crankshaft The Turbine is driven by the centrifugal force of the A.T.F.  The Turbine is splined to the transmission input shaft When vehicle is stopped and in gear,  the impeller turns and the stator does not.  
  6. 6. Torque Converter – Impeller or Pump
  7. 7. Torque Converter ‐ Turbine
  8. 8. Stator Operation The Stator provides Torque Multiplication When the engine is running and the car is stopped,  the stator will lock on the One Way Clutch The one way clutch is splined to the transmission oil  pump cover or stator shaft that does not rotate This provides maximum torque multiplication At “Coupling Speed” the stator will spin freely on the  overrunning (one way) clutch At coupling speed, about 10% of engine RPM is lost to  ATF fluid slippage
  9. 9. Torque Converter ‐ Stator
  10. 10. Torque Converter ‐ Stator
  11. 11. Locking Torque Converter
  12. 12. Locking Torque Converter
  13. 13. The torque converter clutch is applied by hydraulic pressure The PCM will control a Torque Converter Clutch (TCC)  solenoid to send ATF under pressure to the lock‐up clutch Modern TCC solenoids are duty cycled to gradually apply The TCC will only lock in higher gears The TCC will unlock under acceleration (TPS input), high load (MAP or MAF) and when braking (Brake Switch) Locking Torque Converter
  14. 14. Torque Converter mounting bolts are application specific.  Using a substitute bolt(s) can cause  damage to any torque converter
  15. 15. Torque converters generate a large amount of heat,  especially under acceleration Most transmissions send ATF fluid to the transmission cooler  after it leaves the torque converter Most ATF coolers are located inside the radiator tank Vehicles used to tow trailers often require an additional ATF  cooler mounted in front of the radiator
  16. 16. This link is an animation and explanation of Planetary gears https://epxx.co/artigos/autogear.php
  17. 17. A Planetary gear can provide gear reduction (Underdrive) Direct Drive, Overdrive, or Reverse when you hold one part stationary, or lock two parts together.
  18. 18. Powerflow through the Planetary Gear Set Mathmagically the Carrier is the largest gear in the  planetary gear set. Small gear driving large gear = Under Drive Under Drive happens when Carrier is the Output Under drive increases Torque – decreases Speed Large Gear driving Smaller gear = Overdrive Overdrive happens when the Carrier is the Input If the Carrier is HELD, the Gear set goes to REVERSE
  19. 19. If you do not hold or lock any part, all gears will  “Freewheel” and no power is transferred (neutral)
  20. 20. Underdrive is when Carrier is the Output.        Hold Ring for maximum reduction Hold Sun for minimum reduction Gear reduction or Underdrive will INCREASE TORQUE
  21. 21. Direct Drive happens when ANY TWO components  are locked together.   This is done with multiple disc clutch packs
  22. 22. Overdrive is when Carrier is the Input.        Hold Ring for maximum overdrive Hold Sun for minimum overdrive
  23. 23. Reverse is when Carrier is Held.        Input Ring for reverse overdrive  Input Sun for reverse underdrive
  24. 24. Automatic Transmissions use compound planetary  gear sets to provide multiple gear ranges Simpson Gear trains share a common Sun gear Ravigneaux Gear trains share a common Ring Gear Many combinations are used Output of one gear set becomes Input for other gear  set allowing many gear ratios
  25. 25. Automatic Transmissions use compound planetary  gear sets are controlled by: Multiple Disc Clutches Used to connect rotating components together One‐Way (overrunning) Clutches Used to connect rotating components together in one direction and freewheel in the other  Multiplate brakes  used to stop or hold  Brake Bands    also used to stop or hold
  26. 26. Multiple Disc Clutches  connect rotating components together
  27. 27. One‐Way Clutches 
  28. 28. One‐Way Clutches 
  29. 29. Multi‐plate Brakes
  30. 30. Brake Bands
  31. 31. Valve bodies control shift timing, shift pressure, gear selection, fluid pressure
  32. 32. !Valve Body must be kept spotless clean! Valve body needs clean ATF to stay trouble free. DO NOT USE shop rags to clean oil pan. DO NOT allow shop rags to contact the valve body. Rags will deposit lint that can block or jam shift  valves, check balls, and hydraulic ports. Only use lint free paper or cloth to protect and clean  around the valve body or inside any part of the  transmission.
  33. 33. !Valve Body must be kept spotless clean! Shift pressures and shift points are controlled  electronically using solenoids
  34. 34. Use  ATF fluid level ‐ Scan Tool – DVOM ‐ and  Labscope to diagnose shift problems

The most common type of automatic transmission uses hydraulic power to shift gears. ... The torque converter connects the engine to the transmission and uses pressurized fluid to transfer power to the gears. This apparatus replaces a manual friction clutch and lets the vehicle come to a complete stop without stalling.

Views

Total views

91

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×