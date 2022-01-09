Automatic transmission basics

Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
The most common type of automatic transmission uses hydraulic power to shift gears. ... The torque converter connects the engine to the transmission and uses pressurized fluid to transfer power to the gears. This apparatus replaces a manual friction clutch and lets the vehicle come to a complete stop without stalling.
Be the first to like this
The most common type of automatic transmission uses hydraulic power to shift gears. ... The torque converter connects the engine to the transmission and uses pressurized fluid to transfer power to the gears. This apparatus replaces a manual friction clutch and lets the vehicle come to a complete stop without stalling.
Total views
91
On Slideshare
0
From embeds
0
Number of embeds
0
Downloads
0
Shares
0
Comments
0
Likes
0