Breakup of the Soviet Union Causes & Consequences

The breakup of the Soviet Union, the largest country in size, in 1991 was one of the top five news of the 20th century
Caused by multiple reasons, it resulted in multi-dimensional consequences, short term as well as long term
Some of the consequences we are still witnessing even in the 21st century, some may be witnessed by the coming generations
This presentation is an attempt to analyse the causes of this momentous event and assess its far-reaching consequences
