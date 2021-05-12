Breakup of the Soviet Union Causes & Consequences

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Shahid Hussain Raja Author/Consultant/Trainer Cambridge. UK www.shahidhussainraja.com
Introduction Background How did it happen Causes of the Break up Consequences of the Breakup Conclusion
 The breakup of the Soviet Union, the largest country in size, in 1991 was one of the top five news of the 20th century ...
 After the end of WW 2 in 1945 till its dissolution on 25th December 1991, the Soviet Union was the largest country in th...
 May 1990-elections on multi-party system, created a presidency  Ensued an epic battle between pluralists hard-line Comm...
 Baltic States, Ukraine, & Belarus declared their independence.  December 6-Soviet leaders met in Brest to form the CIS ...
 Too many structural and managerial causes of the fall of USSR  Impossible to point out one or two reasons for complex e...
 Russians hold Gorbachev responsible for failing to prevent collapse  Particularly his Glasnost ("openness") and Perestr...
 To many scholars arms race between the USA and the USSR in the 1980s was the proverbial last straw that broke the camel'...
 Mikhail Gorbachev tried to introduce fundamental structural reforms in the economy, polity, and society simultaneously. ...
 USSR was an empire, in an age that was not an age of empires. It had 100 distinct nationalities/nations all aspiring for...
 Paul Kennedy maintains that the great powers start declining when they overstretch themselves.  USSR had stretched itse...
 Soviet state just lost its instrumental legitimacy or raison d'être i.e., the reason for being due to dysfunctionality o...
 O. A. Westad maintains that the collapse of communism stemmed from the decisions of the Chinese communists  Chinese aba...
 "It is too early to assess the impact of the French Revolution". Cho en Lie, the Chines stateman’s observation about Fre...
 Most immediate result was coming into existence of two dozen independent countries previously known as the republics of ...
 The breakup of the USSR resulted in end of the Cold War that had marred the international relations in multiple ways.  ...
 Dissolution of USSR left the U.S. as the only true world superpower to implement its long-term dream of ushering in Pax ...
 End of Cold War led to greater interaction among states & people, accelerated globalisation facilitating interaction amo...
 Fundamental changes in objective realities necessitated new paradigm for academia and policy makers for understanding in...
 Non-aligned Movement (NAM) lost its relevance; no Cold War.  EU extended its influence into areas that Moscow once cont...
 End of History thesis was challenged by his teacher Mr. Samuel P. Huntington who anticipated the clash of civilizations ...
 Most devastating unintended result was rise of global terrorism.  To avenge defeat in Vietnam, CIA was tasked to destab...
 During Cold War, both super powers kept control over regional conflicts.  Now, a conflict normally left to find its own...
 Reignited historical fears of hegemonic designs of Germany.  Poland fearing loss of former German territory under it  ...
Caused by multiple reasons and resulting in multiple consequences, the breakup of the Soviet Union was an extremely momentous event
Breakup of the Soviet Union Causes & Consequences
The breakup of the Soviet Union, the largest country in size, in 1991 was one of the top five news of the 20th century
Caused by multiple reasons, it resulted in multi-dimensional consequences, short term as well as long term
Some of the consequences we are still witnessing even in the 21st century, some may be witnessed by the coming generations
This presentation is an attempt to analyse the causes of this momentous event and assess its far-reaching consequences

