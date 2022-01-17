Buying home for happy life with family

After, over 15 years, as a Real Estate Licensed Salesperson, in the State of New York, I realize, most potential buyers, initially, pay most attention, to the financial aspects of buying a house, such as: down - payments, and closing costs; qualifying for an affordable mortgage; real estate taxes; and, the probable costs of repairs, renovations, and upgrades! Next, buyers often, consider, the specific area (advantages and disadvantages), safety (actual, and/ or, perceived), conveniences, school system, etc. While these are essential, meaningful considerations, there are, also, at least, 6 other things, often - overlooked, prior to purchasing a specific house. In order to, truly, enjoy, one's home, these considerations, in the longer - run, are, also, quite significant. With, that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, 6 key areas, of consideration, wise home buyers, consider, form the onset.



