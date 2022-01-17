Successfully reported this slideshow.
Buying home for happy life with family

Jan. 17, 2022
After, over 15 years, as a Real Estate Licensed Salesperson, in the State of New York, I realize, most potential buyers, initially, pay most attention, to the financial aspects of buying a house, such as: down - payments, and closing costs; qualifying for an affordable mortgage; real estate taxes; and, the probable costs of repairs, renovations, and upgrades! Next, buyers often, consider, the specific area (advantages and disadvantages), safety (actual, and/ or, perceived), conveniences, school system, etc. While these are essential, meaningful considerations, there are, also, at least, 6 other things, often - overlooked, prior to purchasing a specific house. In order to, truly, enjoy, one's home, these considerations, in the longer - run, are, also, quite significant. With, that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, 6 key areas, of consideration, wise home buyers, consider, form the onset.

  1. 1. Buying home for happy life with family 6 Options In A House, To Choose From: After, over 15 years, as a Real Estate Licensed Salesperson, in the State of New York, I realize, most potential buyers, initially, pay most attention, to the financial aspects of buying a house, such as: down - payments, and closing costs; qualifying for an affordable mortgage; real estate taxes; and, the probable costs of repairs, renovations, and upgrades! Next, buyers often, consider, the specific area (advantages and disadvantages), safety (actual, and/ or, perceived), conveniences, school system, etc. While these are essential, meaningful considerations, there are, also, at least, 6 other things, often - overlooked, prior to purchasing a specific house. In order to, truly, enjoy, one's home, these considerations, in the longer - run, are, also, quite significant. With, that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, 6 key areas, of consideration, wise home buyers, consider, form the onset. 1. Style of the house: There are many architectural styles, of residential houses. Each has specific advantages, and disadvantages, and, often, are key considerations. The most commonly, seen, are: Ranch; Cape; Split - Level; Colonial, etc. The key advantage of a Ranch - style, is, it is, on, one - floor! This, especially, appeals, to those, who do not wish to, or are challenged, climbing, up, and downstairs! However, it also means, bedrooms are located on the same floor, which may limit, the appeal, of the rest of the area! Houses, knows, as Capes, are, referred to, that, because,
  2. 2. they, at one - point, were prevalent, in Cape Cod. Generally, the upstairs rooms, have slanted roofs, and unless, expanded, are, often, smaller rooms. They are often, selected, as starter - homes, because, they usually, are the least expensive, style! Many expand these, over - time, to increase its utility, etc! Split - level houses are generally, built, that way, to accommodate, the lay - of - the - land. Some enjoy this style, while others, do not! One usually goes - up, and/ or, down, a few steps, going from room - to - room! Traditionally, Colonial houses, are most popular, and cost the most. This form, generally, has the bedrooms, upstairs, and the entertainment, and dining areas, on the main floor! 2. Heating options: Although, all forms of heating options, may not be available, in all areas, the principal choices are: oil; gas; electric; solar; geo - thermal, etc, and/ or, some combination/ hybrid system. There are differences, in terms of costs, clean - air, ease - of - delivery; etc, so, consider, what you might be most comfortable, and happy, with! 3. Traditional, versus, modern design: Some issues, are based on, a buyer's personal tastes and preferences. Would you prefer, a more traditional style, or a modern design? What features, etc, do you feel, are priorities, etc?
  3. 3. 4. Number/ size of bedrooms: How many bedrooms do you need, and desire/ wish - for, to address, present, as well as foreseeable, future needs, etc? What size do you seek, and why? Specifically, look at the Master Bedroom, and ask, if, it will make you happy!
  4. 4. 5. Bathrooms: How many bathrooms, do you wish for (for example, how about a Master Bath, etc), and are there any major necessities, and features, you seek? While, you can, often, renovate, consider costs, conveniences, personal tastes, needs, and personal priorities! 6. Kitchen options: What do you seek, in a kitchen? Does the space, provide, the ability, to make any necessary changes, to address, your wishes, etc? Wise buyers should consider personal needs, priorities, and what, they seek and prioritize, in what, they will cal, their home! Are you prepared, to pay keen attention, for your best interests? Richard has owned businesses, been a COO, CEO, Director of Development, consultant, professionally run events, consulted to thousands, conducted personal development seminars, for 4 decades, and a RE Licensed Salesperson, for 15+ years. Rich has written three books and thousands of articles. 5 Questions Buyers Should Ask Themselves Before They Buy Any House! Since, for most people, the asset value of their house, represents their single - biggest, financial asset, wouldn't it make sense, if potential, qualified home buyers, took the time, and based their decisions, on a variety of well - considered, common sense, considerations, etc? After, over 15 years, as a Real Estate Licensed Salesperson, in the State of New York, it concerns me, so few of these people, do so! Anyone/ everyone, considering, buying a home, should ask himself, at least, 5 questions, in order to make the wisest, best decision, for them! With, that in mind, this
  5. 5. article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, 5 specific, relevant questions, which would help in this process, etc. 1. Can I afford it?: Many individuals seem, to believe, as long, as they qualify for a mortgage, and have sufficient funds, on - hand, for any needs, in terms of down - payment, and closing costs, they can afford the specific purchase! However, this doesn't consider, other, key considerations, such as, one's comfort, in terms of monthly costs, including mortgage principal and interest, real estate taxes, and escrow payments, as well as having the reserves, needed, for contingencies, such as repairs, renovations, maintenance, upgrades, etc! Ask id you would be comfortable with the economic stresses, of doing so!
  6. 6. 2. Does it meet my immediate needs?: Define, determine, and know, your immediate, personal needs, in terms of housing, and owning a home, of your own! What do you believe, you currently, need, and, are you making this purchase, simply, as a shorter - term, starter home - type purchase, or, as your home for life (or, an extended period)! 3. Intermediate and longer - term: What do you believe, your intermediate, and longer - term housing needs, might be? How comfortable, are you, in terms of your future, personal finances, etc, ability to maintain a specific life - style? Are you employed, and/ or, involved, in a secure situation, or, do you expect, there is a better - than - average - probability, you will decide to, or need to, relocate? Be prepared! 4. Strengths and weaknesses/ Pros and Cons: Many make purchase decisions, based, predominantly, on, their emotions, when, it would make more sense, to consider, the logical considerations, etc, of your decision! What are the strengths and weaknesses, of a particular house and property, and why, are these factors, considered, as - such, by you? Pay attention to both, the pros and cons, in - detail, and thoroughly! 5. How about the specific house/ property?: Why have you chosen, this particular house, and property? How might it satisfy your needs, and wishes, and, what do you like, and dislike? What is, in, move - in condition, and what do you feel, needs relatively, immediate, renovation/ upgrade,, etc? Why have you chosen this location, etc? The more - prepared, one is, the better, the probability, they will make the right decision, for them, when they purchase a specific property! Are you ready, willing, and able, to proceed, with the common sense, to make the best, overall decision, for you, and your personal needs, etc?
  7. 7. 5 Major Areas Prospective Homeowners Must Inspect Carefully! After, over 15 years, as a Real Estate Licensed Salesperson, in the State of New York, I have often, witnessed, potential home buyers, who, permit their emotions, to control, their house purchases, rather than, proceeding, with an alignment, between their emotional and logical components, in a head/ heart balance! Since, for most, the value of their home, represents, their single - biggest, financial asset, wouldn't it make sense, for every, prospective, homeowner, to carefully, review, and inspect, as many factors, as possible, before making such a significant commitment, etc? With, that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, 5 major areas, which, I strongly recommend, are carefully, inspected, considered, and reviewed, before making a final decision. 1. Roof/ windows, etc: In many states, a condition, of a sale, is, merely, having a roof, which does not leak! However, since most roofs, are rated, for a specific, useful period/ life, usually, between 20, and 40 years. Obviously, the longer - period, is considered, the highest quality one! When, was it installed, and, how many layers, of roofing, are, on the existing one? Is it, leak - free, or does it need repair, or replacement, in the near future? Are the existing windows, original, or replacement ones, and, if, the latter, when were they replaced, and with what type of windows? Are they leak, and draft - free, single, or double - pane, what material, and manufacturer, and what about the quality of the installation? These must be closely inspected, and considered! 2. HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, etc):
  8. 8. What fuel is used, and what condition, is the existing heating system? How about air quality/ ventilation? Are there any odors, etc, which are noticeable? If, there is an air conditioning system, what type is it, how energy - efficient, quiet, well - filtered, and, when was it installed, and is it efficient, and effective? Since, replacing these type of components, are usually, significant expenses, and expensive, doesn't that make sense? 3. Basement: Don't make the mistake of ignoring the basement! A thorough examination of it, often, will provide significant information, including: air quality - related issues; previous water damage; structural factors; etc. 4. Plumbing and electrical: Have all plumbing and electrical component, thoroughly examined/ inspected! Always, flush every toilet, run every faucet, check outside water lines, etc. Check for leaks, water pressure - issues, etc! Besides, checking every outlet, light fixture, and other wiring, have the electrical box, inspected, for its integrity, safety, and efficiency/ effectiveness! 5. Exterior factors/ land - pitch/ drainage, etc: Check, both, all exterior factors, related to the building/ house, as well as the rest of the property, itself! Don't ignore the pitch of the land, ensuring, it pitches, away from the house, and, have all areas, which might affect drainage, etc, looked - at, closely, and in - depth! Since, most people, lack the expertise, to thoroughly, effectively, review, and examine, these essential, important factors/ issues, a wise, potential homeowner, should proceed, with the
  9. 9. knowledge, he needs to know about these, and hire a professional home inspector/ engineer! Proceed, as a wise, home buyer! >>>>>>Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system is designed to achieve the environmental requirements of the comfort of occupants and a process.<<<<<<

