Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
This slide deck talks about Elasticsearch and its features.
When you talk about ELK stack it just means you are talking
about Elasticsearch, Logstash, and Kibana. But when you talk
about Elastic stack, other components such as Beats, X-Pack
are also included with it.
what is the ELK Stack?
ELK vs Elastic stack
What is Elasticsearch used for?
How does Elasticsearch work?
What is an Elasticsearch index?
Shards
Replicas
Nodes
Clusters
What programming languages does Elasticsearch support?
Amazon Elasticsearch, its use cases and benefits