
Evaluation of herbal drugs

Evaluation of Herbal drugs
Subject-Herbal Drug Technology

Evaluation of herbal drugs

  1. 1. EVALUATION OF HERBAL DRUGS Prepared By-Shagufta Farooqui Department Of Pharmacology Nanded Pharmacy College,Nanded
  2. 2. 2 Evaluation means to identify and to determine the quality and purity of a drug. It also helps to confirm the identity of a drug and detect nature of adulteration. Assessment/Evaluation/Standardization of drug means confirmation of its identity and determination of its quality and purity and detection of nature of adulterant by various parameters like morphological, microscopical, physical, chemical and biological observations.
  3. 3. 3 The evaluation of herbal drugs is necessary because of three main reasons. • Biochemical variation in the drug. A • Deterioration due to improper processing and storage B • Adulteration and substitution. C
  4. 4. 4 Organoleptic or morphological evaluation Microscopic evaluation Biological evaluation Chemical evaluation Physical evaluation The evaluation of drug is done by a number of methods and may be classified as follows:
  5. 5. 5 The International Conference of Drug Regulatory Authorities (ICDRA) at its 9th, 10th and 11th meetings and the Meeting of the National Centers Participating in the WHO Drug Monitoring Programme requested WHO to develop and constantly update the technical guidelines on quality, safety and efficacy of herbal medicines. The participants at the WHO informal meeting on methodologies for quality control of finished herbal products, held in Ottawa, Canada, 20-21 July 2001, also reviewed the complete production process of herbal medicines, from raw materials to distribution and supply of finished herbal products. Recommendations from this meeting led to the development of these general guidelines encouraging the important issue of safety and quality of herbal medicines with special reference to contaminants and residues.
  6. 6. 6 With the aim to reduce the risk e leading to unsafe and poor-quality herbal medicines, WHO has committed to develop a adverse measures series of new technical guidelines relating to the safety and quality assurance of herbal medicines, and to update existing technical documents in this respect. These actions are implemented in parts of the WHO Traditional Medicine Strategy: 2002-2005 (1). Within the overall context of quality control of herbal medicines, WHO has also developed general global guidelines for assessing the safety of potentially hazardous substances in herbal medicines, with particular reference to biological, chemical, and radioactive contaminants, and pesticide residues.
  7. 7. 7 To guide principles for assessing the quality in relation to the safety of herbal medicines, with specific reference to contaminants and residues b) To provide model criteria to identify possible contaminants and residues To provide examples of methods and techniques To provide examples of practical technical procedures to control the quality of finished herbal products Safety Assessment of efficacy by studying the pharmacology of drugs and evaluating their biological activity.
  8. 8. 8 Sr no. Methods Evaluation parameters 01 Authentification a) Identification of the plants and parts collected. b) Regional status, Biological source, Family, Chemical constituents. 02 Organoleptic/macroscopic/M orphology Evalauation Colour, odour, taste, size, shape, texture, fracture, extra features, etc. 03 Microscopic Evaluation a) Qualitative stomatal no, TS, LS, Powder microscopy, leaf constants, trichomes, b) Quantitative Measurement of no of fibres, Starch grains measurement by lycopodium spore method.
  9. 9. 9 Sr no. Methods Evaluation parameters 04 Physical evaluation Moisture content, viscosity, melting point, solubility, optical rotation, refractive index, ash value, extractive value, volatile oil content, foreign organic matter content. 05 Chemical evaluation a) Qualitative Chemical tests, HPTLC & HPLC fingerprinting b) Quantitative HPTLC, HPLC, GLC, Chemical assays. 06 Biological evaluation a) Microbial contamination determination Total viable count, determination of pathogens, aflatoxin content. b) Pharmacological evaluation Bitterness value, haemolytic activity, foaming index, swelling index. c) Toxicological evaluation Pesticidal residues, heavy metals.
  10. 10. 10 The existence of numerous plant species and subspecies make it difficult to properly identify them, hence it is essential that before starting any processes on herbs, they need to be properly identified and authenticated from a reputed institution or organization.
  11. 11. 11 Central Council for Research in Ayurveda and Siddha (CCRAS). Central Council for Research in Unani medicine (CCRUM).  Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH). Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN). Central Council for Indian Medicine (CCIM). Central Council for Homoeopathy (CCH). Pharmacopoeial Laboratory for Indian Medicine (PLIM). Homoeopathy Pharmacopoeia Laboratory (HPL).
  12. 12. 12 National institute of Homoeopathy (NIH). National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA). National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM). National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN). National Institute of Siddha (NIS). Institute of Post-Graduate Training and Research in Ayurveda (IPGTRA). Rashtriya Ayurved Vidyapeeth (RAV). Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY).
  13. 13. 13 Contamination Acceptable daily intake (ADI) of a chemical Pesticide Pesticide residue Acute reference dose (ARD) Cross- contamination Foreign matter Extraneous maximum residue limit (EMRL) Persistent organic pollutants (POPS) Tolerable intake (TI) TI of a contaminant Residual solvents
  14. 14. 14 METHOD OF MEASUREMENT The environment may be contaminated with airborne radioactive materials if a severe nuclear accident occurs. These may deposit on the leaves of medicinal plants and trees. Their activity concentration and the type of radioactive contamination can be measured by the radiation monitoring laboratories of most of the WHO Member states.
  15. 15. 15 The activity concentration of radioisotopes in herbs should be assessed by the competent national radiohygiene laboratories taking into account the relevant recommendations of international organizations, such as Codex Alimentarius, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEAL) FAO and WHO. A generalized method of measurement is not available till date. Details of laboratory techniques are available from the International Atomic Energy Agency (AA) Analytical Quality Control Services, Laboratory, Austria who recommended different analytical methods.
  16. 16. 16 Determination of aflatoxins is done after using a suitable clean-up procedure, during which great care should be taken, not to become exposed or to expose the working or general environment to these dangerous and toxic substances. So, Member States should adapt their good practices for national pharmaceutical control laboratories and GMP accordingly.
  17. 17. 17 There are specific sampling problems especially of aflatoxins due to the way in which contamination spreads, as described for some food commodities, such as nuts and corn. This may need to be taken into a consideration when sampling. Tests for aflatoxins are designed to detect the possible presence of aflatoxins B1, B2, G1 and G2, which are highly toxic contaminants in any material of plant origin. National limits for aflatoxin in various types of herbal products are prescribed by national health authorities.
  18. 18. 18 Microbial contamination limits in herbal materials, preparations and finished products- Different limits are set according to the intended use of the herbal material and the medicines. For example- For contamination of raw medicinal plant, and herbal materials intended for further processing limits, adapted from the provisional guidelines are given for untreated herbal material harvested under acceptable hygienic conditions:  Escherichia coli, maximum 104 per gram Mould propagules, maximum 105 per gram  Shigella, absence per gram or ml.
  19. 19. 19 For herbal materials that have been pretreated (e.g. with boiling water as used for herbal teas and infusions) or that are used as topical dosage forms, the limits are:  Aerobic bacteria, maximum 107 per gram -Yeasts and moulds, maximum 104 per gram  Escherichia coli, maximum 102 per gram  Other enterobacteria, maximum 104 per gram  Clostridia, absence per 1 gram  Salmonellae, absence per 1 gram Shigella, absence per 1 gram
  20. 20. 20 Other herbal materials for internal use, the limits are:  Aerobic bacteria, maximum 105 per gram  Yeasts and moulds, maximum 103 per gram  Escherichia coli, maximum 10 per gram  Other enterobacteria, maximum 103 per gram  Clostridia, absence per 1 gram  Salmonellae, absence per 1 gram  Shigella, absence per 1 gram
  21. 21. 21 Herbal drugs may be single active constituent or entire herb or combination of herbs consisting of mixture of constituents. Most of herbal drug products used are group of constituents. Stability testing of herbal products is a complicated issue because the entire herb or herbal product is regarded as the active substance, regardless of whether constituents with defined therapeutic activity are known.
  22. 22. 22 The stability testing of herbal products include checking the quality which varies with the time under the influence of environmental factors, such as temperature, humidity, light, oxygen, moisture, other ingredient or excipients in the dosage form, particle size of drug microbial contamination, trace metal contamination, leaching from the container, etc. and also provide statistics for the determination of shelf life. Therefore evaluation of the parameters based upon chemical, physical, microbiological, therapeutic and toxicological studies can serve as an important tool in stability studies.
  23. 23. 23 Stability DRUG INTERACTIO NS CONTENT VARIATIONS PACKAGING INTERACTIO NS MOLD GROWTH MOISTURE CONTENT STORAGE CONDITION S Factors affecting the stability of herbal drugs
  24. 24. 24 Physical instability Environment al conditions Chemical instability Complex mixtures, variability and inconsistenc y Druginteract ions, deterioration , decompositio n and storage
  25. 25. 25 Markers are chemically known compounds, which may or may not have therapeutic effect, they are used to calculate the quantity of herbal medicinal ingredients in herbal medicinal products. It is important to isolate and structurally elucidate chemically defined substances in plants, drug and/or drug preparations so that they can be used as markers that not only help to better understand the active principles of herbal drugs but also can enhance analytical quality control.
  26. 26. 26 The analysis of herbal preparations is mostly done by modern chromatographic or spectroscopic methods like high performance liquid chromatography ( HPLC), gas chromatography (GC), thin layer chromatography (TLC), quantitative determinations by UV visible spectroscopy or combinations of these. HPLC and GC methods can be used for identification and purity testing, as well as the detection of single compounds for assay, s possible during one analysis. LC and GC mass coupling are also the tools for determination
  27. 27. 27 Determination of the physical parameters Determination of the impurity profile Identification and quantification of all metabolites Controlled storage conditions
  28. 28. 28

