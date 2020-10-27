Successfully reported this slideshow.
Thank you for joining us early, the event will start @7:30 PM #dscpsbalaunch #developerstudentclub
#dscpsbalaunch #developerstudentclub
#dscpsbalaunch #developerstudentclub 7:30 PM Opening & House Rules 7:35 PM Meet the Core Team 7:40 PM Introduction To DSC ...
DSC - PSBA Launch Oct 26th @ 7:30 PM Gabriel Tang Staff Mentor (STA) Opening and Briefing of House Rules #dscpsbalaunch #d...
Enter your full name You must enter your full name when entering this session for identification and attendance purposes. ...
House Rules Raising your question You my raise your hand, type in the chat box or use your microphone to speak to raise a ...
Meet the Core Team #dscpsbalaunch #developerstudentclub
Shafeek Ahamed Hajamohideen Lead Jia En Chang Co-Lead Dymitrio Deevano Mitan Public Relations Manager Ananya Krithika Thya...
Kim Chioh Logistics Manager Low Jun Keat Administrative Manager Jason Lim Zi Yao Finance Manager Timothy Dillan Website Ma...
DSC - PSBA Launch Oct 26th @ 7:30 PM Shafeek Ahamed Hajamohideen DSC - PSBA Lead @Shafeek Ahamed What is DSC, future event...
Shafeek Ahamed Hajamohideen I love and enjoy: - Travel and explore new places - Try different kinds of food - Watching you...
What are my responsibilities? Lead DSC - PSBA Events #dscpsbalaunch #developerstudentclub
Introduction to Developer Student Club #dscpsbalaunch #developerstudentclub
What is DSC? Developer Students Clubs Developer Student Clubs are university-based community groups for students intereste...
Welcome! 7 Countries 162 DSC Chapters 67 Cities 43 Pakistan 6 Thailand 17 Vietnam 24 Philippines 47 Indonesia Countries In...
#dscpsbalaunch #developerstudentclub
Why should I join? What will I gain? Connect GrowLearn Meet other students on campus interested in developer technologies....
Bi - Weekly Discussions6 Untaught insights 2 3 Open source projects & Team Collaboration 4 Opportunities & Resources 5 Sof...
Can I help? You can become a Sub - Committee member or Event Volunteer Being a “Sub - Committee” member means you will hel...
Community Guidelines Some basic rules of our community - Be nice - Be respectful and constructive - Be collaborative - Par...
https://dsc.community.dev/psb-academy-singapore/ DSC Community Platform #dscpsbalaunch #developerstudentclub
Events & Operations #dscpsbalaunch #developerstudentclub
Future events Study Jams, Workshops, Hackathons and more! ●At least one event every month ●Both online and in-person (depe...
Domains Google AI/Explore ML Android/App Assistant/Actions on Google Google Cloud Firebase Flutter Google Maps Platform (G...
Please fill in this survey for us, it will help us to plan suitable events for you! http://bit.ly/dscpsba-survey #dscpsbal...
An annual contest that invites students from DSC communities to build solutions for local community problems using Google ...
#dscpsbalaunch #developerstudentclub
Tech Team Guide Students in their domain of expertise Students with strong technical experience Build projects and solutio...
Sub - committee Learn along with the members and lead them Track inactivity in their domains in addition to other duties B...
Primary Communication Channel #dscpsbalaunch #developerstudentclub
Our Official Website Will Be Released Soon! ● Leaderboard ● Medium Blog ● Project Showcase ● Events & Resources #dscpsbala...
Break/Slido 1 2 3 Go to slido.com Enter code: 84957 Say “Hello, DSC- PSBA!” in your favorite programming language! #dscpsb...
Speaker Session Ong Chin Ann Lecturer - PSB Academy (SET) Topic: “Why being part of the tech community will help you in fu...
If you have any questions, please go to slido.com and enter the event code Q&A 1 2 Go to slido.com Enter code: 84957 #dscp...
Feedback Form http://bit.ly/dscpsbafeedba ck #dscpsbalaunch #developerstudentclub
THANK YOU! Scan the QR code and follow our social media channels for more updateshttps://linktr.ee/DSC_PSBA
