MICROSOFT PROJECT INGENIERÍA EN SISTEMAS
¿QUÉ ES MICROSOFT PROJECT? Es una aplicación que nos ofrece las herramientas necesarias para la administración de proyecto...
ALGUNAS FUNCIONES QUE DEBERÍAMOS SABER ANTES DE COMENZA • Barra de vistas • Listado de tareas • Guia del proyecto • Escala...
VISTAS Y TABLAS • Para un mejor manejo de la información Project nos ofrece diversas vistas. La vista predeterminada es Di...
VISTAS Y TABLAS LAS VISTAS LAS PODEMOS CAMBIAR DESDE LA BARRA DE VISTAS O DESDE EL MENÚ VER. EL BOTÓN NUEVA NOS DA LA OPCI...
VISTAS Y TABLAS LA VISTA ÚNICA NOS PERMITE DEFINIR VARIOS CRITERIOS A NUESTRO GUSTO. LA VISTA COMBINADA ES MUY ÚTIL POR QU...
MOSTRAR Y/U OCULTAR COLUMNAS • En Project las hojas del proyecto tienen una cantidad de columnas por defecto, pero podemos...
MOSTRAR Y/U OCULTAR COLUMNAS • Situarnos en el encabezado de la columna que queremos que quede a la derecha de la columna ...
MOSTRAR Y/U OCULTAR COLUMNAS EN EL MENÚ INSERTAR HACER CLIC EN COLUMNA. EN AMBOS CASOS APARECERÁ EL CUADRO DE DIÁLOGO DEFI...
CREAR NUEVO PROYECTO A TRAVÉS DE LA FUNCIÓN DE AYUDA DEL PROGRAMA • Podemos comenzar a crear nuestro proyecto utilizando l...
CREAR NUEVO PROYECTO A TRAVÉS DE LA FUNCIÓN DE AYUDA DEL PROGRAMA • Haciendo clic en Definir el proyecto del panel de la i...
CREAR NUEVO PROYECTO A TRAVÉS DE LA FUNCIÓN DE AYUDA DEL PROGRAMA • Una vez seleccionada iremos al paso 2 del asistente. E...
CREAR NUEVO PROYECTO A TRAVÉS DE LA FUNCIÓN DE AYUDA DEL PROGRAMA • Siguiendo con el panel de la Guía del proyecto iremos ...
CREAR NUEVO PROYECTO A TRAVÉS DE LA FUNCIÓN DE AYUDA DEL PROGRAMA • En este paso elegimos los días que vamos a trabajar ti...
CREAR NUEVO PROYECTO A TRAVÉS DE LA FUNCIÓN DE AYUDA DEL PROGRAMA • En este último caso se abrirá (más abajo) una serie de...
CREAR NUEVO PROYECTO A TRAVÉS DE LA FUNCIÓN DE AYUDA DEL PROGRAMA • En este paso podremos cambiar el calendario pero para ...
CREAR NUEVO PROYECTO A TRAVÉS DE LA FUNCIÓN DE AYUDA DEL PROGRAMA • Al hacer clic se abre el cuadro de diálogo Cambiar cal...
CREAR NUEVO PROYECTO A TRAVÉS DE LA FUNCIÓN DE AYUDA DEL PROGRAMA • En este paso definimos la cantidad de horas que tendrá...
INGRESAR TAREA • En el sector de listado de tareas vamos a comenzar a ingresar las tareas o eventos, sólo completaremos la...
CREAR UN HITO • Cuando necesitamos marcar un punto de referencia en algún lugar de nuestro proyecto podemos ingresar un hi...
MODIFICAR DATOS DE TAREAS • En Microsoft Project también podemos modificar los datos para eso debemos: • Situarnos sobre l...
TAREAS DE RESUMEN Y SUBTAREAS. • Con el fin de que el proyecto esté más organizado podemos agrupar las tareas que comparta...
VINCULAR TAREA • Fin – Comienzo: Cuando finaliza una tarea recién ahí puede comenzar la tarea predecesora. • Comienzo – Fi...
CÓMO VINCULAR TAREAS • Seleccionar la tarea antecesora. • 2. Manteniendo presionada la tecla Control marcar la/s tareas pr...
CÓMO VINCULAR TAREAS • Para cambiar el tipo ir al diagrama de Gantt, hacer doble clic sobre la línea que une las tareas. •...
RUTA CRÍTICAS • La ruta crítica es el conjunto de las tareas críticas que retrasarían la finalización del proyecto. Podría...
LOS TIPOS DE RECURSO QUE MANEJA MICROSOFT PROJECT • Microsoft Project maneja 3 tipos de recursos que son: • Recursos de ti...
COMO INGRESAR A HOJAS DE RECURSOS • La podemos activar desde el menú Ver -Hoja de recursos o desde la barra de vistas. • L...
INGRESAR RECURSOS • En la tabla de recursos podremos ingresar: • Nombre del recurso • Tipo • Etiqueta del material • Inici...
COMO MODIFICAR LOS DATOS DE RECURSOS • Para modificar los datos de un recurso nos situamos en la celda correspondiente y h...
TIPOS DE RESERVAS • Un recurso puede estar confirmado, o sea ya comprometido con el proyecto, o propuesto • Por defecto lo...
CALENDARIO DE RECURSO • De la misma manera que hemos definido un calendario laboral para nuestro proyecto podemos definir ...
CALENDARIO DE RECURSO • Una vez abierto esta ventana, saldrá varias opciones que podrán modificar en el calendario ya sea ...
TIPOS DE COSTOS • Tenemos tres tipos de costos: • Determinado por Tasa: Son las tasas de pago; para los recursos de trabaj...
INGRESAR COSTO FJO
INGRESAR COSTO POR USO • En la columna Costo/Uso ingresar el valor correspondiente • Para ello debemos: • Asignar el recur...
INGRESAR COSTO POR USO • Hacer doble clic sobre el recurso tipo costo, se abrirá el cuadro de diálogo Información de la as...
ESTABLECER DIFERENTES TASAS DE COSTO EN PERÍODOS DIFERENTES • Doble clic sobre el recurso al cuál vamos a modificar las ta...
ESTABLECER DIFERENTES TASAS DE COSTO PARA TRABAJOS DIFERENTES • Doble clic sobre el recurso al cuál vamos a aplicar nuevas...
ESTABLECER DIFERENTES TASAS DE COSTO PARA TRABAJOS DIFERENTES • Para cambiar la tabla de tasas de costo cuando lo asignamo...
GANTT DE SEGUIMIENTO • Project nos ofrece una herramienta para la redistribución de recursos. • Para activarla debemos ir ...
TAREAS CON MARGEN DE DEMORA • la demora indica cuanto tiempo puede retrasarse una tarea sin afectar a la fecha de fin del ...
ACTUALIZACIÓN DEL PROGRESO DE LAS TAREAS • Cuando estamos creando el proyecto, lo hacemos con anticipación por lo cuál cua...
ACTUALIZAR EL PROYECTO SEGÚN LA PROGRAMACIÓN • Para ver el progreso real del proyecto tenemos que actualizarlo. • Para ell...
ACTUALIZAR EL PROYECTO SEGÚN LA PROGRAMACIÓN • Se abrirá el siguiente cuadro de diálogo • Actualizar trabajo completado al...
FILTRAR, AGRUPAR Y ORDENAR • Al igual que en otras utilidades del paquete Office, podemos filtrar la información con el ob...
FILTRAR, AGRUPAR Y ORDENAR • Esta función nos permite ver todos los datos de la vista en que estemos pero ordenados según ...
FILTRAR, AGRUPAR Y ORDENAR • La opción agrupar nos permite revisar o modificar un grupo existente, crear un grupo nuevo, c...
INFORMES VISUALES Los informes visuales muestran los datos del proyecto en informes de tabla dinámica de M. O. Excel y en ...
COMO HACER UN INFORME VISUAL PARA VER LOS INFORMES DEBEMOS IR AL MENÚ INFORME → INFORMES VISUALES SE ABRIRÁ EL SIGUIENTE C...
COMO HACER UN INFORME VISUAL • Botón Plantilla nueva… Me permite crear una nueva plantilla, debo elegir que aplicación uti...
COMO HACER UN INFORME VISUAL • El botón Guardar datos abre el cuadro de diálogo Informes visuales: • Guardar datos de info...
INFORMES BÁSICOS • Los informes, al igual que los informes visuales, muestran los datos del proyecto • En la misma vemos l...
CAPTURAR PANTALLA • Microsoft Project también tiene la función de capturar la pantalla de lo que se este viendo • Por medi...
