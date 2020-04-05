Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pedagogical bases

This ppt enumerates the pedagogical bases of teaching English Language

Pedagogical bases

  1. 1. MODULE 2: BASES OF LANGUAGE LEARNING AND ASSESSMENT Unit 4: Pedagogical Bases a) Aims and objectives of teaching English as first language and as second language. b) Principles (Palmers principles) and correlation (intra and inter: with all school subjects) c) Maxims of teaching Dr. Shadab Paloji
  2. 2. Four specific aims of teaching English in school • To understand spoken English • To speak English • To understand written English • To write English Dr. Shadab Paloji
  3. 3. Aim of Teaching English at Secondary School • To understand spoken English • To acquire ability to read the material in English • To acquire a vocabulary sufficient to help the student in use of English • To be able to make simple statements through English • To respond to short conversation questions • Write English legibly and coherently Dr. Shadab Paloji
  4. 4. Two Main Objectives Literary Development Language Development Dr. Shadab Paloji
  5. 5. Therefore objectives at Secondary level • English to be taught as language and not literature Semantic Phonetic Graphic Phonetic cum Graphic Dr. Shadab Paloji
  6. 6. Objectives at Higher Secondary level • English to be taught for the purpose of literary development Taste for English literature by reading prose, poetry etc. Aesthetic Pleasure For critical views and analysis Translating ability Interest in English Literature Dr. Shadab Paloji
  7. 7. Dr. Shadab Paloji
  8. 8. Initial Preparation Habit Formation Accuracy Gradation ProportionConcreteness Interest/ Motivation Order of Progression Multiple line of approach Palmer’s Principles of Language Learning Dr. Shadab Paloji
  9. 9. Internal External With Life CORRELATION Dr. Shadab Paloji
  10. 10. Maxims of teaching • Known to Unknown • Simple to Complex • Particular to General • Induction to Deduction • Psychological to Logical. • Whole to Part • Definite to Indefinite. Dr. Shadab Paloji

