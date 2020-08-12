Isomerism 1 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
WELCOME
ISOMERISM
Complexes show two types of isomerism. 1) Structural isomerism 2) Stereo isomerism
Structural isomerism 1) Ionisation Isomerism Arises due to interchange of position of atoms or groups inside and outside t...
2) Hydrate Isomerism Arises due to difference in position of water molecules inside and outside the co-ordination sphere. ...
3) LINKAGE ISOMERISM Shown by ambidentate ligands which can bonded to the metal two different ways. Eg: 1) [Co(NH3)5(NO2)]...
4) LIGAND ISOMERISM Some ligands are capable of existing as isomers. Eg:Diaminopropane can exist in 2 isomeric forms 1)H2N...
5)CO-ORDINATION ISOMERISM Occurs when both cation and anion of the co-ordination compound are complexes.This type arises d...
6)CO-ORDINATION POSITION ISOMERISM It is shown by bridged complexes due to different placement of ligands between the meta...
THANK YOU
