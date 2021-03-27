Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Oval Oval In the near future, Berlin?s real estate is being flipped in the name of ?sustainability,? only to make the city...
Oval Author : Elvia Wilk Pages : 320 pages Publisher : Soft Skull Press Language : eng ISBN-10 : 41809056-oval ISBN-13 : 9...
● ● ● ● ● ● DETAIL OF BOOKS Author : Elvia Wilk Pages : 320 pages Publisher : Soft Skull Press Language : eng ISBN-10 : 41...
Book Image View Books By Elvia Wilk      
1. 2. 3. 4. If You want to have this book, please click button download in below.... Your benefits at a glance: 14 days at...
 
 
 
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[PDF] Livres Oval

8 views

Published on

Oval

Published in: Services
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[PDF] Livres Oval

  1. 1. Oval Oval In the near future, Berlin?s real estate is being flipped in the name of ?sustainability,? only to make the city even more unaffordable; artists are employed by corporations as consultants; and the weather is acting strange. In search of affordable housing, young couple Anja and Louis move into a community on an artificial mountain, The Berg?yet another ?eco-friendly? initiative run by a corporation called Finster. They?re offered a home rent-free in exchange for keeping quiet about the seriously malfunctioning infrastructure of the experimental house.But when Louis returns home from his mother?s funeral in America, Anja is convinced he has changed. He seems to be in denial of his grief and newly idealistic, consumed by a secret project at the NGO where he works as an artist-consultant. Anja is horrified when she discovers what Louis has invented: a pill called Oval that temporarily rewires the user?s brain to be more generous. Louis is convinced that if he can introduce the drug
  2. 2. Oval Author : Elvia Wilk Pages : 320 pages Publisher : Soft Skull Press Language : eng ISBN-10 : 41809056-oval ISBN-13 : 9781593764050    
  3. 3. ● ● ● ● ● ● DETAIL OF BOOKS Author : Elvia Wilk Pages : 320 pages Publisher : Soft Skull Press Language : eng ISBN-10 : 41809056-oval ISBN-13 : 9781593764050  
  4. 4. Book Image View Books By Elvia Wilk      
  5. 5. 1. 2. 3. 4. If You want to have this book, please click button download in below.... Your benefits at a glance: 14 days at no charge; can be cancelled at any time 10 GB download volume with full DSL bandwidth And then: Flat rate download with up to 2 Mbit/s Selection of free newsreader software      
  6. 6.  
  7. 7.  
  8. 8.  

×