Angry Octopus teaches children how to control anger, calm down and lower stress by introducing research-based techniques woven into this popular story. Children ages 5-11 learn how to use muscle relaxation and diaphragmatic breathing (belly-breathing) to control anger before it erupts. This effective stress and anger management technique focuses awareness on various muscle groups to create a complete resting of the mind and body. Muscular relaxation can lower anxiety levels and be used to decrease pain.Children relate to the angry octopus in this beautifully illustrated book as the sea child shows him how to manage his anger, remain calm and see things more clearly. This engaging story quiets the mind and relaxes the body, so your child can let go of anger and fall asleep peacefully. Angry Octopus is one of four stories found on the Indigo Dreams CD/audiobook, ASIN 0970863365. It’s also available as an interactive APP on the iTunes bookstore. The Spanish version, El Pulpo Enojado, ASIN 1937985016 is available in a book, eBook and on the Sueños del Océano �?ndigo CD/audiobook, ASIN 1937985202. Note to Parent:Angry Octopus is a kid favorite. Parents report that their children use the techniques in the story to calm themselves and remind their parents to use the same technique. This story received national attention on ABC’s Shark Tank. Every child has a different emotional maturity, attention span, and need. While the stories are best suited for ages 5-11, do not let this be your primary reason for selecting. You know your child best and remember this is not about the reading level. The focus is on the actual techniques.

Click This Link To Download : http://bit.ly/2JpjKYt



Language : English

