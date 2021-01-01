Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Elite Grow Supply Industry(Shenzhen Office) Shenzhen SpringRise OptoElectronic Co., Ltd. Office Address: Floor 2, Building...
Elite Grow LED Grow Light Pricelist(Jan., 2021) High Power Led Grow Bar (Greenhouse Top-Canopy Lighting Series) Highlighte...
High Power Led Grow Bar (Greenhouse Intra-Canopy Lighting Series II) Highlighted Features: Application: Mainly for Tomatoe...
High Power Led Grow Bar (Indoor Medical Cannabis Cultivation II/Folable Model) Highlighted Features: Application: Mainly f...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Grow light pricelist elite grow 2021.01

130 views

Published on

Elite Grow Supply Industry is a manufacturer and wholesaler of Led professional Lighting and Growing Facilities. We have been serving the indoor horticulture industry since 2013. Until now, we have almost produced led grow light for indoor horticulture (multi-tier rack, growth room, grow tent, indoor garden etc.,) in this field, and become the reliable supplier for our indoor plant grower among countries like USA, Canada, Oceania, West and North Europe. All of our growing lighting products passed CE, RoHS, and some other models pass ETL, DLC specially for North America Market.
For Bulk order pricing and OEM service,
please contact: elitegrow@hotmail.com

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Grow light pricelist elite grow 2021.01

  1. 1. Elite Grow Supply Industry(Shenzhen Office) Shenzhen SpringRise OptoElectronic Co., Ltd. Office Address: Floor 2, Building A, Sanhe Community, Longgang Community, Longgang District, Shenzhen, China Factory Address: Building C, Yisdabao Yicheng Technology Park, Dahe Community, Guanlan Street, Baoan District, Shenzhen, China Tel: 0086(755)-85097862 Fax: 86(755)8537-3429 Cell: 86-17688157123 Email1: elitegrow@hotmail.com Email2: elitesupply@foxmail.com Elite Grow Supply Industry is a manufacturer and wholesaler of Led professional Lighting and Growing Facilities. We have been serving the indoor horticulture industry since 2013. Until now, we have almost produced led grow light for indoor horticulture (multi-tier rack, growth room, grow tent, indoor garden etc.,) in this field, and become the reliable supplier for our indoor plant grower among countries like USA, Canada, Oceania, West and North Europe. All of our growing lighting products passed CE, RoHS, and some other models pass ETL, DLC specially for North America Market. For Bulk order pricing and OEM service, please contact: elitegrow@hotmail.com 1. Trade Term: EXW(Shenzhen). FOB, CIF also negotiable; 2. Payment Terms: Paypal, Western Union or T/T in advance; 3. Delivery Time: for sample: 3-7 days upon receipt of payment, for bulk order: 10-23 days upon payment; 4. Transportation Term: By Express, by air or by sea Shenzhen/Hongkong Port; 6. Price Validity Date: 30 days. Warranty Policy and Customer Service After-sale Service 1.We offer at least 2 years warranty since date of purchase,within warranty period,we offer repairing for the returned failed products. 2. Please kindly note circumstances as follow are excluded from free repairing: ---The products wasn't operated according to manual book ---Artificial imposed quality problems ---Self-transformation cause product's failure Customer Complaint Feedback Thanks for purchase Elite Grow products,to improve our product quality and service,please kindly leave us your valuable comment
  2. 2. Elite Grow LED Grow Light Pricelist(Jan., 2021) High Power Led Grow Bar (Greenhouse Top-Canopy Lighting Series) Highlighted Features: Application: Mainly for Medicinal Plants, Cash Crops, Vegetables Cultivation in the Greenhouse Top Canopy Supplemental Lighting Item No. Product Photo Description Spectrum Unit Price 1~50 pcs 50-100 pcs ≥ 100 pcs EG-GH630 Product: Greenhouse Top-Canopy Lighting US$459.00 US$439.00 US$429.00 Function: Konb Dimmg +RJ14 port group control system Power: 630W±5% Voltage: AC100-277V 50-60Hz LED Brand : SAMSUNG LM301B SK 4000K+660nm LED driver: Inventronic Spectrum: 4000K add 660nm(standard) Dimension: 46x2.75x3.1 inch (1169x699x788mm) Power plug : 6 foot with plug Certification ETL CETL DLC Intelligent Control Accessories List Item NO. Product Photo Specification Unit Price 1~50 pcs 50-100 pcs ≥ 100 pcs NC01 RJ14 wire group controller Can connect 1- 100pcs light per group. Can control by phone / APP. Temperature/humidity sensors. Suitable for big area growing / projects US$115.00 US$108.00 US$103.00 High Power Led Grow Bar (Greenhouse Intra-Canopy Lighting Series I) Highlighted Features: Application: Mainly for Medicinal Plants, Cash Crops, Vegetables Cultivation in the Greenhouse Intra-Canopy Vertical/Horizontal Supplemental Lighting Item No. Product Photo Description Spectrum Unit Price 1~50 pcs 50-100 pcs ≥ 100 pcs EG-GN650 Product: LED grow light for Greenhouse Intra- Canopy Lighting US$439.00 US$429.00 US$419.00 Function: Standard non-dimmable, 0-100% dimming optional Power: 650W±5% Voltage: AC100-277V 50-60Hz LED Brand : SAMSUNG LED driver: Inventronic, Optional Meanwell Driver Spectrum: 4000K add 660nm(standard) Dimension: 46x2.75x3.1 inch (1169x699x788mm) Power plug : 5 foot with plug Certification CE, RoHS certified, ETL pending 1. Samsung LM301B S6 high bin LEDs, high PPFD. 2. Full spectrum +660nm, for cananbis full cycle grow. high yield: >2grams per watt (Cannabis) 3. Standard, multiply function with knob dimming, bluetooth, panel control, RJ14 port group control systems are optional 4.DLC ETL & cETL certificated 5. 5years warranty. 1. Samsung high bin LEDs (lm561c/lm301b) , high PPFD. 2. Full spectrum +660nm, for cananbis horizontal/vertical supplemental lighting. 3. Standard non-dimmable, 0-100% dimming optional 4.CE, RoHS certified, ETL pending 5. 2 years warranty.
  3. 3. High Power Led Grow Bar (Greenhouse Intra-Canopy Lighting Series II) Highlighted Features: Application: Mainly for Tomatoes, Cucumber Greenhouse Intra-Canopy Horizontal Supplemental Lighting Item No. Product Photo Description Spectrum Unit Price 1~50 pcs 50-100 pcs ≥ 100 pcs EG-GH120 Product: LED grow light for Greenhouse Intra- Canopy Lighting US$95.00 US$87.00 US$79.00 Function: Standard non-dimmable, 0-100% dimming optional Power: 120W±5% Voltage: AC100-277V 50-60Hz LED Brand : Epistar+Osram LED driver: Inventronic, Optional Meanwell Driver Spectrum: Red+Blue+White Dimension: 1136*73*41.2/mm Power plug : 5 foot with plug Certification CE, RoHS certified, ETL pending High Power Led Grow Bar (Indoor Medical Cannabis Cultivation I) Highlighted Features: Application: Mainly for Medicinal Plants, Growth Rack, Grow Tent, Indoor Warehouse Canopy Lighting Etc., Item No. Product Photo Description Spectrum Unit Price 1~50 pcs 50-100 pcs ≥ 100 pcs EG-MC640 Product: LED grow light for medical cannabis US$441.00 US$437.00 US$432.00 Function: Standard non-dimmable, 0-100% dimming optional Power: 640W±5% Voltage: AC100-277V 50-60Hz LED Brand : SAMSUNG LED driver: Inventronic, Optional Meanwell Driver Spectrum: 3500K add 660nm(standard) Dimension: 47x42x4.5 inch (1200x1071x113.6mm) Power plug : 5 foot with plug Certification CE, RoHS certified, ETL pending 1. Epistar and Osram , high PPFD. 2. Full spectrum/Red, blue. white 3. Standard non-dimmable, 0-100% dimming optional 4. CE, RoHS certified, ETL pending 5. 2 years warranty. Features: 1. Use Samsung high bin LEDs, u ltra high PPFD, replace HPS 600W and 1000W perfectly 2. Full spectrum added 660nm, good for growth stage and flower stage, high yield: >2grams per watt (Cannabis) 3. no fan no noise design, best for indoor plant 4. Standard, dimming, bluetooth control system are optional
  4. 4. High Power Led Grow Bar (Indoor Medical Cannabis Cultivation II/Folable Model) Highlighted Features: Application: Mainly for Medicinal Plants, Growth Rack, Grow Tent, Indoor Warehouse Canopy Lighting Etc., Item No. Product Photo Description Spectrum Unit Price 1~50 pcs 50-100 pcs ≥ 100 pcs EG-MC670 Product: LED grow light for medical cannabis US$479.00 US$469.00 US$459.00 Function: Standard non-dimmable, 0-100% dimming optional Power: 670W±5% Voltage: AC100-277V 50-60Hz LED Brand : Sanan LED driver: Sosen, Optional Meanwell Driver Spectrum: 000K+5000K + 660nm+730nm Dimension: 1194*1105*48.8mm( 47*43.5*1.92inch) Driver box Dimension: 554*168*76mm Power plug : 5 foot with plug Certification CE, RoHS certified, ETL pending High Power Led Grow Tube (T8 waterproof) Highlighted Features: Application: Mainly for seedling/propogation/cloning;vegetative;flowering/fruiting;vertical farm/growth chamber/plant factory Item No. Product Photo Description Spectrum Unit Price 1~50 pcs 50-100 pcs ≥ 100 pcs EG-T818 Product: LED grow light for microgreens, leafy vegetables US$9.90 US$9.30 US$8.70 Function: Standard non-dimmable, 0-100% dimming optional Power: 18W±5% Voltage: AC100-277V 50-60Hz LED Brand : Sanan LED driver: China Brand Driver Spectrum: 6500K/3000K/red blue mixed color etc., Dimension: 1200mm /4ft Power plug : 5 foot with plug Certification CE, RoHS certified Item No. Product Photo Description Spectrum Unit Price 1~50 pcs 50-100 pcs ≥ 100 pcs EG-T836 Product: LED grow light for microgreens US$12.90 US$10.90 US$9.90 Function: Standard non-dimmable Power: 24W±5% Voltage: AC100-277V 50-60Hz LED Brand : Sanan LED driver: China Brand Driver Spectrum: 6500K/3000K/red blue mixed color etc., Dimension: 1200mm /4ft Power plug : 5 foot with plug Certification CE, RoHS certified, ETL pending 1. Use Sanan chip high bin LEDs, u ltra high PPFD, replace HPS 600W and 1000W perfectly 2. Full spectrum added 660nm, good for growth stage and flower stage, high yield: >2grams per watt (Cannabis) 3. No fan no noise design, best for indoor plant 4. Standard, multiply function with knob dimming, panel control, RJ14 port group control systems are optional 5. ETL & cETL certificated, 5years warranty. 1. Use Original Epileds/ Sanan SMD 2835 LEDs, 2. High Par/PPFD output: 200 umol/m2/s (max.), PPF efficacy: 2.3 umol/J 3. Standard T8 model, waterproof, OEM/ODM design acceptable 4. CE RoHS approved, 3 years warranty.

×