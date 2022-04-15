FYP Structure.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.

Total Quality Management
Engineering

Final Year Project Report on Structural Analysis and Design of Multistorey RCC Building for Earthquake Resistant Design as per IS Codes. - Khwopa College of Engineering - IOE, Tribhuvan university - Civil Engineering Final Report - Bachelor Level Project

Final Year Project Report on Structural Analysis and Design of Multistorey RCC Building for Earthquake Resistant Design as per IS Codes. - Khwopa College of Engineering - IOE, Tribhuvan university - Civil Engineering Final Report - Bachelor Level Project

Engineering

  1. 1. FINAL YEAR PROJECT DEFENSE PRESENTATION STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS AND DESIGN OF MULTISTOREY BUILDING TRIBHUVAN UNIVERSITY INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING KHWOPA COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT OF CIVIL ENGINEERING LIBALI-8, BHAKTAPUR, NEPAL 4/15/2022 PROJECT MEMBERS RUPESH SAPKOTA 23113 (KCE074BCE064) SHRAWAN TANDUKAR 23126 (KCE074BCE077) SUMAN SUNAR 23135 (KCE074BCE086) SUSHRUT GAUTAM 23138 (KCE074BCE089) YUBRAJ PUDASAINI 23145 (KCE074BCE096) PROJECT SUPERVISOR Dr. CHANDRA KIRAN KAWAN ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR KHWOPA COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING
  2. 2. CONTENTS  Introduction  Objectives & Scopes  Salient features of the Project  Methodology  Preliminary Design  Load Assign & Analysis  Design & Detailing of Structural Elements  Discussion & Conclusion  References 2
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION  Need of shelter with human evolution for protection from External environment.  Temporary shelter at initial, afterwards permanent houses and formation of society occurred.  At present, there is limited land to construct houses, so use of Multistorey building is necessary.  Multistorey buildings are subjected to wind load, Seismic load etc. 3
  4. 4. OBJECTIVES To analyze and design multistorey RCC building for earthquake resistant design. Detailing of Structural elements. 4
  5. 5. SCOPES  Preliminary design of structural element.  To calculate Base Shear & Lateral Loads.  To be familiar with structural analysis software like ETABS.  Design and Detailing of Sections.  To minimize loss of life and properties by constructing Earthquake resistant building. 5
  6. 6. Building Type: Multistorey RC-SMRF building Plinth Area: 554.447 m2 No. of storey: Basement + 10 Storey + Roof Total height of structure: 35.2044m Foundation Type: Raft Foundation Seismic Zone: V SALIENT FEATURES OF THE PROJECT Analysis Tool: ETABS 2019 6
  7. 7. CODES USED S.N. CODES 1 IS 456: 2000 2 IS 1893(Part 1): 2016 3 IS 13920: 1993 4 SP16 & SP34 5 IS 875(Part 1): 1987 6 IS 875(Part 2): 1987 7 IS 2950(Part 1): 1981 7
  8. 8. 4/15/2022 8 Project Selection Drawing Collection Data Collection Preliminary Design Load calculation Modeling in ETABS 2019 Assigning Load and Analyzing Output from ETABS 2019 (SF, BM) and Detail design & Drawing of structural members METHODOLOGY Report Writing
  9. 9. 9 18-Apr-21 25-Apr-21 28-Apr-21 12-May-21 15-May-21 05-Jun-21 10-Jul-21 02-Aug-21 01-Sep-21 02-Dec-21 17-Dec-21 30-Dec-21 20-Jan-22 27-Jan-22 27-Jan-22 11-Feb-22 11-Feb-22 07-Feb-22 7 3 14 4 11 35 11 30 92 15 15 15 7 15 15 15 15 20 14-Apr-21 03-Jun-21 23-Jul-21 11-Sep-21 31-Oct-21 20-Dec-21 08-Feb-22 Group & Title Decision Pre-proposal preparation Literature Review & Proposal Codes and Reports Review Preliminary Design Work Load Calculation Base Shear Calculation Modeling in ETABS Analysis & Exam Break Slab Design Staircase Design Column Design Lift Wall Design Beam Design Basement Wall Shear Wall Footing Report Writing Workflow Schedule
  10. 10. 10 ARCHITECTURAL DRAWING Column Layout Basement Plan
  11. 11. 11 ARCHITECTURAL DRAWING G+0 Plan G+1 to G+8 Plan
  12. 12. 12 ARCHITECTURAL DRAWING 4 3 2 1 D C B A D C B A 5.11 4.95 5.11 17.45 6.20 5.94 7.70 21.89 1.14 1.14 2 B 1 A 1 A 6.20 5.94 7.70 5.94 6.20 3.26 1.68 19.84 4 3 2 1 4 3 2 1 4 3 2 1 D C B A E F D C B A E F 17.45 5.11 4.95 5.11 1.14 1.14 21.82 1.14 3.11 1.99 2.36 2.59 1.84 UP 2 B W7 W5 DN G9 Plan Roof Plan
  13. 13. 13 ARCHITECTURAL DRAWING West Elevation North Elevation East Elevation South Elevation 4 3 2 1 F E D C B A 4 3 2 1 F E D C B A 49.000
  14. 14. PRELIMINARYDESIGN 14 150mm Slab 700mm × 700mm Column Primary Beam: 700mm × 400mm Secondary Beam: 400mm × 250mm Beam Deflection control criteria (IS 456:2000 Cl.23.2.1) L/d ≤ αλγβ Short axially loaded members (IS 456:2000 Cl.39.3) Pu = 0.4×fck×Ac + 0.67×fy×Asc Deflection control criteria (IS 456:2000 Cl.23.2.1) L/d ≤ αλγβ
  15. 15. LOAD CONSIDERED Load Combination: According to Cl.6.3 of IS 1893:2016 15 Dead Load Live Load as per IS 875 Part II Earthquake Load as per IS 1893
  16. 16. IRREGULARITY CHECK 16 References S.N. Calculations Results IS 1893:2016 1 Re-entrant corners Irregularity Regular Table 5 ii Projection length in X-direction A=0m Fig 3b Projection length in Y-direction A=0m Building dimension parallel to A, In X-Direction, L=18.0399m In Y-Direction, L=32.6786m In X-Direction, A/L= 0 <0.15 In Y-Direction A/L= 0<0.15 IS 1893:2016 2 Vertical Geometric Irregularity Regular Table 6 iii Projection length G-9, L1 = 31.988m Fig 4c Projection length G-8, L2=31.978m L2<1.25L1 IS 1893:2016 3 Mass Irregularity Regular Table 6 ii Seismic wt. at Floor level Fig 4b First Floor (F1) =7527.499kN Second Floor (F2) =8428.927kN 1.5F1>F2 IS 1893:2016 4 Stiffness Irregularity Regular Table 6 i G+9 Floor (K0x) =15228663.54 Top Floor (K1x) =13764368.97 G+9 Floor (K0y) =8565006.98 Top Floor (K1y) =7070712.41 K0>K1 IS 1893:2016 5 Torsional Irregularity Table 5 i For all floor, Δmax < 1.5 Δmin Regular
  17. 17. BASE SHEAR CALCULATION SN Reference Parameters Symbol Values Remarks 1 Base Dimension (m) Dx 15.1638 Dy 31.9786 2 Height of Building (m) h 32.004 3 IS 1893:2016 (Cl.6.4.2.1) (Table 3) Zone Factor Z 0.36 Zone V 4 IS1893:2016 (Cl.7.2.3) Importance Factor I 1.2 Apartment with occupancy > 200 5 IS1893:2016 (Cl.7.2.7) Response Reduction Factor R 5 RC SMRF 6 IS1893:2016 (Cl.7.6.2) Time Period (s) Tax 0.74 T = 0.09h /√d Tay 0.509 7 IS1893:2016 (Cl.6.4.2) Average Response Acceleration Coefficient (Sa/g) X-direction 1.8386 (Sa/g) = 1.36/T for 0.55<T<4 and = 2.5 for 0.1<T<0.55 Y-direction 2.5 8 IS1893:2016 (Cl.6.4.2) Design Seismic Coefficient Ahx 0.0794 Ah = (Z/2)(I/R)(Sa/g) Ahy 0.108 9 IS1893:2016 (Cl.7.2.1) Base Shear (kN) X-direction 6495.482 V=Ah×W Y-direction 8831.922 17
  18. 18. LATERAL FORCE CALCULATION 18 Floor Seismic Weight (kN) Height (m) Wi×hi 2 Wi×hi 2/Σ(Wi×hi 2) Qxi (kN) Qyi(kN) Top 4046.5274 32.004 4144680.068 0.14096 915.628 1244.982 G+9 8324.7157 28.804 6906578.511 0.23490 1525.778 2074.603 G+8 8786.9995 25.603 5760087.744 0.19591 1272.499 1730.220 G+7 8786.9995 22.403 4410067.179 0.14999 974.257 1324.699 G+6 8786.9995 19.202 3240049.356 0.11020 715.781 973.249 G+5 8786.9995 16.002 2250034.275 0.07653 497.070 675.867 G+4 8786.9995 12.802 1440021.936 0.04898 318.125 432.555 G+3 8786.9995 9.601 810012.339 0.02755 178.945 243.312 G+2 8786.9995 6.401 360005.484 0.01224 79.531 108.139 G+1 7896.8128 3.200 80883.580 0.00275 17.869 24.296 Total (Σ) 81777.0520 29402420.473 6495.482 8831.922
  19. 19. STOREY SHEAR (kN) 8699.487 8456.175 8023.620 7347.753 6374.504 5049.805 3319.585 1244.982 8807.626 8831.922 6398.083 6219.138 5901.013 5403.943 4688.162 3713.905 2441.406 915.628 6477.614 6495.482 X-direction Y-direction 19
  20. 20. SCALING OF BASE SHEAR 20 Scale Factor = Ig/2R Initial Condition g = 9806.65 mm/s2 Output Case Case Type Step Type FX (kN) FY (kN) EQx LinStatic -6850.623 0.000 EQy LinStatic 0.002 -9314.853 RSx LinRespSpec Max 3591.132 308.592 RSy LinRespSpec Max 314.286 3557.363 Multiplication factor (Ux) =1.908 Multiplication factor (Uy) =2.618 Scaling Base Shear as per Cl 7.7.3 of IS1893:2016 (Part 1) Output Case Case Type Step Type FX (kN) FY (kN) EQx LinStatic -6850.623 0.000 EQy LinStatic 0.002 -9314.853 RSx LinRespSpec Max 6850.624 588.686 RSy LinRespSpec Max 822.949 9314.851
  21. 21. MODAL VERIFICATION 21 Case Item Type Item Static (%) Dynamic (%) Modal Acceleration UX 100 99.37 Modal Acceleration UY 100 99.04 Modal Acceleration UZ 100 96.55 No of Modes considered: 35 Remarks Contribution of first 3 modes for each principal direction > 65% IS 1893:2016 Table 6 vii Difference in time period of two principal plan = 11.305% > 10% IS 1893:2016 Table 6 vii Maximum Drift: 0.002671 < 0.004 IS 1893:2016 (Part 1), Cl. 7.11.1
  22. 22. FIRST THREE MODES OF VIBRATION 22
  23. 23. 3D Finite Element Modelling Axial Force Diagram 1.5(DL + LL) STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS AND ETABS OUTPUT 23
  24. 24. Shear Force V2-2 Diagram 1.5(DL + LL) Bending Moment M3-3 Diagram 1.5(DL + LL) 24
  25. 25. DESIGN AND DETAILING 25 Grade of Concrete (fck): M25 Grade of Steel (fy): Fe500
  26. 26. BEAM  Flexural member which distributes the vertical load to the column and resist the bending moment.  Mode of deflection is primarily by bending.  Effective Cover: 50mm in Primary Beam : 40mm in Secondary Beam Primary Beam Width (B) = 400mm Depth (D) = 700mm Secondary Beam Width (B) = 250mm Depth (D) = 400mm B D 26
  27. 27. BEAM DETAILING OF BEAM REINFORCEMENT Beam Type Support reinforcement Mid Reinforcement Shear Reinforcement Top Bar Bottom Bar Top Bar Bottom Bar At Support At Mid Primary X-axis 6-25mm ϕ 3-25mm ϕ 3-25mm ϕ 3-25mm ϕ 2 legged 8mm ϕ @ 100mm c/c 2 legged 8mm ϕ @ 250mm c/c Primary Y-axis 6-25mm ϕ 3-25mm ϕ 3-25mm ϕ 3-25mm ϕ 2 legged 8mm ϕ @ 100mm c/c 2 legged 8mm ϕ @ 250mm c/c Secondary Beam 2-12mm ϕ 2-12mm ϕ 2-12mm ϕ 4-12mm ϕ 2 legged 8mm ϕ @ 85mm c/c 2 legged 8mm ϕ @ 175mm c/c 27
  28. 28. DETAILING OF BEAM 28 Longitudinal Section of Primary Beam along X-X axis 8mm φ @ 250mm c/c 8mm φ @ 250mm c/c 8mm φ @ 250mm c/c 8mm φ @ 100mm c/c 8mm φ @ 100mm c/c 1050 1090 1090 1300 1300 1300 1300 1300 1300 1090 1090 1050 1 2 3 4 A A B B B B A A B B A A 1420 5105.4 4953.0 5105.4 8mm φ @ 100mm c/c A A A A A A 3 nos. 25mm φ 2-legged 8mm φ 700 400 400 700 3 nos. 25mm φ 3 nos. 25mm φ 6 nos. 25mm φ 2-legged 8mm φ SECTION AT B-B SECTION AT A-A
  29. 29. DETAILING OF BEAM 29 Longitudinal Section of Primary Beam along Y-Y axis A A A A A A A A A A 8mm φ @250mm c/c A B C D E F 8mm φ @ 100mm c/c 5943.6 7696.2 5943.6 6197.6 1420 6197.6 A A A A A A A A A A B B B B B B B B 1300 1300 1300 1300 1300 1300 1300 1300 1300 1300 1365 1365 1300 1300 1740 1740 1300 1300 1365 1365 B B 8mm φ @ 100mm c/c 8mm φ @ 100mm c/c 8mm φ @ 100mm c/c 8mm φ @ 100mm c/c 8mm φ @250mm c/c 8mm φ @250mm c/c 8mm φ @250mm c/c 8mm φ @250mm c/c SECTION AT A-A SECTION AT B-B 6nos.-25mm φ 3nos.-25mm φ 2 legged 8mm φ 2 legged 8mm φ 3nos.-25mm φ 3nos.-25mm φ 700 400 700 400
  30. 30. DETAILING OF BEAM 30 Longitudinal Section of Secondary Beam A A A A A A 720 720 720 720 720 720 8mm φ @ 85mm c/c 8mm φ @ 85mm c/c 8mm φ @ 85mm c/c 8mm φ @ 175mm c/c 8mm φ @ 175mm c/c 8mm φ @ 175mm c/c 510 745 765 745 765 510 B B 1 2 3 4 A A B B A A A A B B 5105.4 4953.0 5105.4 2 nos. 12mm φ SECTION AT A-A 2 nos. 12mm φ 2 legged 8mm φ 400 250 2 nos. 12mm φ 4 nos. 12mm φ 2 legged 8mm φ SECTION AT B-B 400 250
  31. 31. DETAILING OF BEAM 31 TYPICAL LAP DETAIL OF BEAM L = 6946.20 1420 Zone for Splicing Bottom Bar Zone for Splicing Bottom Bar 2d =1300.00 L/3 = 2315 L/3 = 2315 2d = 1300.00 Zone for Splicing of Top Bar C D
  32. 32. COLUMN  Vertical load-bearing members that mainly carries compressive loads.  Transfers the load safely from superstructures to the foundation.  For section, design moments and design axial loads are obtained from ETABS 2019. DETAILING OF COLUMN REINFORCEMENT Column: D2 Column Size Reinforcement Shear Reinforcement General Near Joints At Lapping G+8, G+9 750 × 750 Effective Cover = 65mm 4-16ϕ 24-16ϕ 8ϕ @ 250mm c/c 8ϕ @ 75mm c/c 8ϕ @ 125mm c/c G+7 4-20ϕ 24-20ϕ G+6 4-25ϕ 24-20ϕ G+3, G+4, G+5 4-25ϕ 24-25ϕ G+2 4-28ϕ 24-25ϕ G+1 4-28ϕ 24-28ϕ G+0, Basement 4-32ϕ 24-32ϕ 32
  33. 33. DETAILING OF COLUMN Sectional Detail of Column Reinforcement 33 750 625 8φ @ 125mm c/c in lap zone Joint Reinforcement 8φ @ 75mmc/c. L o L o Special Confining Reinforcement 8φ @ 75mmc/c. G+6 G+5 750 1:6 1 3 5 ° 8 0 8 750 750 28 -25φ
  34. 34. DETAILING OF COLUMN 34 16-25φ 12-16φ 12-25φ 16-16φ 28-16φ S.N. Column of Floor Column Detail (D2) 750 x 750 Shape of Lateral Ties 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Basement to G+0 G+1 G+2 G+3 to G+5 G+6 G+7 G+8 to G+9 28-32φ 16-32φ 12-25φ 12-32φ 16-25φ 28-25φ
  35. 35. DETAILING OF COLUMN 35 Longitudinal Section 300 300 8φ @ 150mm c/c L o L o 750 750 750 1000 1000 8φ @ 125mm c/c in lap zone 8φ @ 125mm c/c in lap zone Joint Reinforcement 8φ @ 75mmc/c. Joint Reinforcement 8φ @ 75mmc/c. G+3 G+0 Basement 750 750 950 L o 8φ @ 250mm c/c Special Confining Reinforcement 8φ @ 75mmc/c. L o Joint Reinforcement 8φ @ 75mmc/c. G+2 G+1 750 750 750 1000 1000 8φ @ 125mm c/c in lap zone 8φ @ 125mm c/c in lap zone Joint Reinforcement 8φ @ 75mmc/c. Joint Reinforcement 8φ @ 75mmc/c. G+4 750 750 750 L o L o L o L o Special Confining Reinforcement 8φ @ 75mmc/c. L o L o L o Special Confining Reinforcement 8φ @ 75mmc/c. 375 1300
  36. 36. DETAILING OF COLUMN 36 Longitudinal Section L o L o 750 750 750 625 1000 8φ @ 125mm c/c in lap zone 8φ @ 125mm c/c in lap zone Joint Reinforcement 8φ @ 75mmc/c. Joint Reinforcement 8φ @ 75mmc/c. G+6 G+5 625 625 L o L o 8φ @ 125mm c/c in lap zone 8φ @ 125mm c/c in lap zone Special Confining Reinforcement 8φ @ 75mmc/c. L o Joint Reinforcement 8φ @ 75mmc/c. Joint Reinforcement 8φ @ 75mmc/c. 750 750 L o L o L o Special Confining Reinforcement 8φ @ 75mmc/c. L o L o L o Special Confining Reinforcement 8φ @ 75mmc/c. G+8 G+7 750 750 750 625 625 8φ @ 125mm c/c in lap zone 8φ @ 125mm c/c in lap zone Joint Reinforcement 8φ @ 75mmc/c. Joint Reinforcement 8φ @ 75mmc/c. Top Floor G+9 750 750 750
  37. 37. SLAB  Plate element forming floor and roofs of buildings.  Supported by Beam, Column and Walls.  Carries and Transfers loads primarily by flexure.  Since all edge are continuous there is no need of Torsional reinforcement.  Effective Cover = 25mm DETAILING OF SLAB REINFORCEMENT Span Depth Diameter of Bars Spacing Shorter Span (Top & Bottom) 150mm 8mm ϕ 250mm c/c Longer Span (Top & Bottom) 8mm ϕ 250mm c/c 37
  38. 38. DETAILING OF SLAB Bottom Reinforcement Top Reinforcement 38 4 3 2 1 D C B A E F D C B A E F 4 3 2 1 4 3 2 1 D C B A E F D C B A E F 4 3 2 1 X X Y Y X X Y Y 1270 1270 1270 1270 1270 1270 1270 1270 1230 1230 1230 1230 1230 1230 1230 1230 1230 1230 1230 1270 1270 1270 1270 770 770 740 740 740 740 740 740 740 740 740 740 740 770 770 770 770 770 770 770 770 470 930 470 930 470 930 470 930 450 900 450 900 450 900 450 900 580 1160 580 1160 1160 580 1160 580 450 900 900 450 470 930 930 470 930 470 450 900 900 450 470 930 930 470 1540 770 1540 770 1490 750 750 1490 1540 770 1540 770 1540 770 1540 770 1490 750 750 1490 1540 8mm φ @ 150mm c/c 8mm φ @ 150mm c/c 8mm φ @ 150mm c/c 1146 5105 4953 5105 1674 1270 1270 1230 1270 1270 770 1855 6198 5944 7696 5944 6198 1675 770 770 770 770 740 770 740 740 1270 740 740 960 960 960 960 1270 1540 1146 5105 4953 5105 1674 1855 6198 5944 7696 5944 6198 1675 8mm φ @ 150mm c/c 770 930 470 770
  39. 39. DETAILING OF SLAB Longitudinal section of slab along X-X Axis 39 5105.4 1230 1270 1270 PB PB PB PB 4953.0 5105.4 1143.0 1676.4 770 1540 770 1540 750 750 1490 1490 770 1540 770 1540 1270 1270 1230 1 2 3 4 8mm φ @ 150 mm c/c 8mm φ @ 150 mm c/c
  40. 40. DETAILING OF SLAB Longitudinal section of the slab along Y-Y Axis 40 6197.6 5943.6 1676.4 3848.1 470 6197.6 1678.8 PB PB PB PB PB PB 960 960 740 740 740 740 740 960 960 580 580 1160 1160 450 450 900 900 900 900 470 450 900 450 900 5943.6 930 470 470 930 930 470 930 775 770 770 770 470 470 930 930 470 930 740 740 580 1160 450 900 450 900 740 580 1160 450 450 8mm φ @ 150 mm c/c 930 770 770 770 A B C D E F SB SB SB SB SB 770 8mm φ @ 150 mm c/c 8mm φ @ 150 mm c/c 150
  41. 41. STAIRCASE  Means of access to different floor levels of building.  Consist of flights of steps, usually with one or more intermediate landing provided between different floor levels.  Staircase in our project was Open well (3-turn) type.  Effective Cover = 25mm DETAILING OF STAIRCASE REINFORCEMENT Staircase Thickness Main reinforcement Distribution Bar Diameter Spacing Diameter Spacing Flight 1 & 3 150mm 12mm ϕ 100mm c/c 8mm ϕ 275mm c/c Flight 2 150mm 12mm ϕ 300mm c/c 8mm ϕ 275mm c/c 41
  42. 42. DETAILING OF STAIRCASE 42 12 mm φ @ 100mm c/c 8mm φ @ 275mm c/c STAIRCASE SECTION OF SECOND FLIGHT (CANTILEVER) STAIRCASE SECTION OF FIRST FLIGHT (SIMPLY SUPPORTED) STAIRCASE SECTION OF THIRD FLIGHT (SIMPLY SUPPORTED) 1525 1525 1525 1525 1155 Riser = 130 Tread = 310 8mm φ @ 275mm c/c 12 mm φ @ 100mm c/c 8mm φ @ 275mm c/c 1525 3960 1525 150 150 150 L = 2860 L = 2380 0.3L = 860 0.3L = 860 0.3L = 715 0.3L = 715 8mm φ link @ 300mm c/c 8mm φ Nosing bar in each step 8mm φ link @ 300mm c/c 8mm φ Nosing bar in each step 8mm φ link @ 300mm c/c TYPICAL CHAIR BAR DETAIL 8mm φ link @ 300mm c/c in each step 200 200 12mm φ @ 275mm c/c 8mm φ U-Bars (Nominal)
  43. 43. RAFT FOUNDATION  A continuous slab resting on the soil that extends over the entire footprint of the building, thereby supporting the building and transferring its weight to the ground.  Effective Cover = 60mm DETAILING OF RAFT FOUNDATION REINFORCEMENT Span Depth Top Reinforcement Bottom Reinforcement Diameter Spacing Diameter Spacing Along Shorter Span 1300mm 20mm ϕ 200mm c/c 20mm ϕ 200mm c/c Along Longer Span 1300mm 20mm ϕ 200mm c/c 20mm ϕ 200mm c/c 43
  44. 44. DETAILING OF RAFT FOUNDATION Plan of Mat Foundation 44 Y Y x x 20mm φ bar 200mm c/c (on both layer) 20mm φ bar 200mm c/c (on both layer) 19914 2375 2375 36729 2375 2375 5105 4953 5105 6198 5944 7696 5944 6198
  45. 45. DETAILING OF RAFT FOUNDATION Section along X-X direction 45 1 2 3 4 2000 20mm φ Chair @ 1m2 20mm φ @ 200mm c/c 20 mm φ @ 200mm c/c 2000 1300 970 450 100mm thick PCC 1:3:6 One layer Flat Brick Soiling 450
  46. 46. DETAILING OF RAFT FOUNDATION Section along Y-Y direction 46 A B C D E F 20mm φ Chair @ 1m2 2000 1300 20mm φ @ 200mm c/c 20mm φ @ 200 mm c/c 2000 970 450 100mm thick PCC 1:3:6 One layer Flat Brick Soiling
  47. 47. LIFT WALL  Lift is a vertical transport equipment that efficiently moves people or goods between floors of a building or other structure.  The lift wall has been designed as the reinforced wall, monolithic to the other structural members which are subjected to the direct compression.  Clear Cover = 30mm DETAILING OF LIFT WALL REINFORCEMENT Direction Thickness Vertical Reinforcement Horizontal Reinforcement Diameter Spacing Diameter Spacing X 230mm 12mm ϕ 260mm c/c 12mm ϕ 245mm c/c Y 12mm ϕ 255mm c/c 12mm ϕ 245mm c/c 47
  48. 48. DETAILING OF LIFT WALL 48 300 300 300 300 12mm φ bars @ 260mm c/c Vertically 12mm φ bars @ 255mm c/c Vertically 12mm φ bars @ 245mm c/c Horizontally 12mm φ bars @ 260mm c/c Vertically 515 1095 Plan of Lift Wall Section at 1-1 720 1095 515 3940 230 1980 230 2440 1300 12mm φ bars @ 245mm c/c Horizontally 1 1 2 2 Section at 2-2 12mm φ bars @ 245mm c/c Horizontally 1300 12mm φ bars @ 255mm c/c Vertically
  49. 49. SHEAR WALL  Vertical element of a system that is designed to resist in-plane lateral forces, typically wind and seismic loads.  Clear Cover = 40mm DETAILING OF SHEAR WALL REINFORCEMENT Direction Thickness Vertical Reinforcement Horizontal Reinforcement Diameter Spacing Diameter Spacing X 230mm 12mm ϕ 220mm c/c 12mm ϕ 220mm c/c Y 12mm ϕ 185mm c/c 12mm ϕ 185mm c/c Boundary Element 12mm ϕ 100mm c/c 12mm ϕ 80mm c/c 49
  50. 50. DETAILING OF SHEAR WALL 50 1300 12mm φ bars @ 220mm c/c Horizontally 12mm φ bars @ 220mm c/c Vertically 1 1 Plan of Shear Wall Section at 1-1 12mm φ bars @ 185mm c/c Horizontally 12mm φ bars @ 185mm c/c Vertically Section at 2-2 2 2 12mm φ bars @ 220mm c/c 8 - 12mm φ bar 8 - 12mm φ 400 400 400 2830 2250 12mm φ bars @ 220mm c/c 230 230 12mm φ bars @ 185mm c/c 12mm φ bars @ 185mm c/c Column A1 400 1300 Y Y X X 300 300 300 300
  51. 51. DETAILING OF SHEAR WALL 51 Detailing of Boundary Element 8-12mm φ @ 100mm c/c Column A1 2250 400 400 12mm φ bars @ 220mm c/c Horizontal Special confining bar 12mm φ @ 80mm c/c 12mm φ bars @ 220mm c/c Vertical Section at X-X 1300 Column A1 2830 400 Section at Y-Y 1300 400 8-12mm φ @ 100mm c/c 12mm φ bars @ 185mm c/c Horizontal Special confining bar 12mm φ @ 80mm c/c 12mm φ bars @ 185mm c/c Vertical
  52. 52. BASEMENT WALL  To retain the earth and to prevent moisture from seeping into the building.  Handles the pressure of the side walls and provides space for living inside the walls.  Effective Cover = 40mm 52 Assumed Value Symbol Value Angle of internal friction of soil θ 30° Unit weight of soil ϒ 17 kN/m3 Safe bearing capacity of soil qs 200 kN/m2 Surcharge produced due to the vehicular movement Ws 5 kN/m2
  53. 53. BASEMENT WALL 53 DETAILING OF BASEMENT WALL REINFORCEMENT Face Thickness Vertical Reinforcement Horizontal Reinforcement Diameter Spacing Diameter Spacing Inner- Parking 230mm 12mm ϕ 120mm c/c 12mm ϕ 445mm c/c Outer- Earth 12mm ϕ 240mm c/c
  54. 54. DETAILING OF BASEMENT WALL 54 300 300 12mm φ bars @ 120mm c/c Vertically 12mm φ bars @ 240mm c/c Horizontally 1070 Innerface Outerface Plan of Basement Wall near Base Section at 1-1 750 750 1 1 12mm φ bars @ 445mm c/c Horizontally 12mm φ bars @ 240mm c/c Vertically 12mm φ bars @ 445mm c/c Horizontally 12mm φ bars @ 240mm c/c Horizontally 1 1 Plan of Basement Wall near Top 750 750 12mm φ bars @ 120mm c/c Vertically 12mm φ bars @ 445mm c/c Horizontally 12mm φ bars @ 240mm c/c Horizontally 1300 230 230
  55. 55. DETAILING OF BASEMENT WALL Elevation Section of Basement Wall 55 1070 1300 1070 Innerface Outerface 12mm φ bars @ 240mm c/c Vertically 12mm φ bars @ 120mm c/c Vertically 12mm φ bars @ 445mm c/c Horizontally 12mm φ bars @ 240mm c/c Vertically 12mm φ bars @ 120mm c/c Vertically 12mm φ bars @ 240mm c/c Horizontally 1300
  56. 56. DISCUSSION & CONCLUSION  We acquired the knowledge about the analysis of RCC buildings more deeply theoretically and practically.  The pure intention of this project was academic only, but we have made an effort to make it feasible for the real construction as well.  Effective use of ETABS 2019.  We are able to develop our knowledge to decrease the gap between academic and professional use. 56
  57. 57. REFERENCES  Jain, A.K. (2002) Reinforced Concrete (Limit State Design), Nem Chand and Bros, 6th edition.  Sharma, N. (2016), Reinforced Cement Concrete Design, S.K. Kataria & Sons, 2nd Edition.  Agarwal, P. & Shrikhande, M. (2016), Earthquake Resistant Design of Structures, PHI Learning Private Limited, Fifteenth Printing.  Sinha, S.N. (1996), Reinforced Concrete Design, Tata McGraw- Hill, 2nd Edition.  Gohel, D.R. (2020). STRUCTURAL DESIGN OF REINFORCED CONCRETE SHEAR WALL. International Research Journal of Engineering and Technology (IRJET), 7(5), 1396-1401.  V. Nagaraju, et. al. (2018). ANALYSIS AND DESIGN OF MULTI - STOREY BUILDING UNDER LOAD . International Research Journal of Engineering and Technology (IRJET), 5(3), 3817-3824. 57
  58. 58. THANK YOU !!! 58

