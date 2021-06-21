Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pemrograman Basis Data ---------------------------------------------- Setiawansyah
T R I G G E R ---------------------------------------------- Chapter 5
T-SQL statement (or a group of statements enclosed within BEGIN and END statements) that is automatically executed by SQL ...
buatlah trigger dengan nama simpan_produk, yang aktif pada saat ada penambahan data di tabel products. action -> menyimpan...
buatlah trigger dengan nama hapus_produk, yang aktif pada saat ada penghapusan data di tabel products. action -> menyimpan...
buatlah sebuah trigger dengan nama simpan_orderitems, trigger aktif setelah menyimpan data ke dalam tabel orderitems. acti...
buatlah sebuah trigger dengan nama hapus_orderitems, trigger aktif setelah menghapus data yang ada pada tabel orderitems. ...
  T-SQL statement (or a group of statements enclosed within BEGIN and END statements) that is automatically executed by SQL Server in response to any of these statements: . DELETE . INSERT . UPDATE TRIGGER ---------------------------------------------- Forta (2007)
  9. 9. buatlah trigger dengan nama simpan_produk, yang aktif pada saat ada penambahan data di tabel products. action -> menyimpan data ke dalam tabel log_products dengan status "added". TRIGGER Soal 1 ----------------------------------------------
  12. 12. buatlah trigger dengan nama hapus_produk, yang aktif pada saat ada penghapusan data di tabel products. action -> menyimpan data ke dalam tabel log_products dengan status “deleted". TRIGGER Soal 2 ----------------------------------------------
  15. 15. buatlah sebuah trigger dengan nama simpan_orderitems, trigger aktif setelah menyimpan data ke dalam tabel orderitems. action pada trigger adalah merubah stock pada tabel products (stock berkurang) TRIGGER Soal 3 ----------------------------------------------
  16. 16. buatlah sebuah trigger dengan nama hapus_orderitems, trigger aktif setelah menghapus data yang ada pada tabel orderitems. action pada trigger adalah merubah stock pada tabel products (stock bertambah) TRIGGER Soal 4 ----------------------------------------------
