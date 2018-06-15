Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ne pas rater sa communication de crise

Présentation de Françoise SANCE, Fondatrice et Directrice Conseil de Cap Sirius.

Ne pas rater sa communication de crise

  1. 1. Les 5 meilleures façons de rater votre communication de crise Attendre Être dans le déni ou minimiser Accuser les autres et/ou créer une polémique Mentir Choisir le mauvais porte-parole
  2. 2. On ne reproche pas à une entreprise de subir une crise, mais on peut lui reprocher de ne pas savoir la gérer et de mal communiquer
  3. 3. Les réseaux sociaux ont changé la donne L’opinion est devenue une nouvelle partie prenante de l’entreprise
  4. 4. Parler à tous en respectant les bons codes Réactivité Faits Actions Emotions Acceptabilité On ne peut rien effacer, mais on peut clairement limiter l’impact et rebondir ensuite
  5. 5.  Notre métier c’est d’être la tour de contrôle qui vous prépare et et vous accompagne pour piloter au mieux votre entreprise en zone de turbulences !  Conseil et accompagnement en gestion et communication de crise • Avant le vol : préparation, entrainement, formation • En cas de crise : organisation, prise de décision et communication f.sance@capsirius.com - 06 95 12 08 65 e.ferrari@capsirius.com - 06 70 87 36 62 163 rue Blomet - 75015 PARIS www.capsirius.com

