ELEMENTOS SENSORES
V] INDICE Introducción 1- Elementos sensores resistivos 1.1 Potenciómetros para la medición del desplazamiento lineal 1.2-...
INTRODUCCIONV] En un sistema de control automáticos el sensor es el elementos que cierra el lazo de control y tiene como t...
V] En todos los sistema de medición los sensores es el primero del sistema de medición la cual está en contacto con el pro...
Elementos sensores y variables medidas
V] 1- Elementos sensores resistivos 1.1 Potenciómetros para la medición del desplazamiento lineal: Consta de un estator ci...
V] Una familia típica de potenciómetro con devanado alámbrico cubre intervalo de desplazamiento de 0.5 a 100 pulgadas con ...
V] 1.2- Termómetro de resistencia y Termistores para medir la temperatura La resistencias de la mayoría de los metales aum...
En la figura 8.1 (a) muestra la variación de la relación RT/R0 con la temperatura en los metales de platino, cobre y níque...
V] Los elementos resistente a la alta temperatura hechos de material semiconductores se conocen como termistores. El tipo ...
Donde R01 es la resistencia a una temperatura ϴ Kelvin y K, β son constante de l termistor. Una ecuación alternativa se ut...
Donde R01 Ω es la resistencia a la temperatura de referencia 01,K por lo general 01 = 25 ºC = 298 K. los termistores suele...
V] Donde el signo positivo indica un esfuerzo por tensión la cual tiende a incrementar la longitud del cuerpo . En la figu...
V] Para un esfuerzo por tensión o compresión, el módulo elásticos se conoce como módulo de Youn E; para un esfuerzo cortan...
En general, ρ, l y A pueden cambiar si el elemento se somete a deformación, por los que el cambio de resistencia ΔR está d...
Ahora definamos el factor de calibración G de un calibrador de deformación como la razón (cambio fraccionario en la resistencia)/(deformación), es decir; Por consiguientes,
V] 2- Elementos Sensores Capacitivos El Capacitor o condensador más sencillo consta de dos placas metálicas paralelas sepa...
V] es decir, hay una relación no lineal entre C y X. En el tipo de área variable, el desplazamiento X hace que el área de ...
ya que A1 = wx, A2 = w(l- x), cuando w es el ancho de las placas, En la figura siguientes se presenta un sensor capacitivo...
Elementos sensores capacitivos
El sensor de desplazamiento de separación variable tiene desventaja de ser no lineal, Este problema se supera utilizando e...
V] El cual consta de una placa M que se mueve entre dos placas fijas F1 y F2; si x es el desplazamiento de M desde la líne...
El sensor de nivel que consta de dos cilindros metálicos concéntricos. El espacio entre los : cilindros contiene líquido h...
El esfuerzo en el cromo causa también que el polímero se fragmente en una estructura de mosaico. Un sensor de este tipo ti...
El sensor de capacitancia incorporado con una inductancia pura en un circuito oscilador. El "factor de calidad" Q del circ...
Por analogía, puede considerarse la bobina como una fuente de fuerza magneto motriz (f.m.m) que impulsa un flujo ϕ a travé...
Elementos de reluctancia variable
V] La reluctancia de un circuito magnético está dada por donde I es la longitud total de la trayectoria del flujo, μ es la...
La longitud total de la trayectoria del flujo en el aire es dos veces la del entrehierro, o sea, 2d. Asimismo, si hay poca...
Dicho elemento podría incorporarse en el sistema oscilador eléctrico, se tiene:
V] 3.2 Sensor de desplazamiento con transformador diferencial variable lineal (TD VL) Este sensor es un transformador con ...
4- Elementos sensores electromagnéticos Estos elementos se utilizan para medir velocidad lineal y angular, y están sustent...
V] La f.m.m es constante con el tiempo y depende de la intensidad del campo del imán permanente. La reluctancia del circui...
V] El flujo en el circuito está dado por f.m.m./.ℛ Y el flujo total N asociado con una bobina de n espiras es: de modo que...
5- Elementos sensores termoeléctricos Los elementos sensores termoeléctricos o termopares se utilizan comúnmente para medi...
V] Un termopar es un circuito cerrado que consta de dos empalmes a diferentes temperaturas T, y T2 ℃. Si se introduce en e...
Leyes de los termopares
La Figura anterior se resume cinco "leyes" de comportamiento del termopar, que son fundamentales para la medición de la te...
LA LEY 2 SEÑALA QUE: si se introduce un tercer metal C en A (ó B) entonces, siempre que los dos nuevos enlaces estén a en ...
Se puede introducir un dispositivo de medición de voltaje en el empalme de referencia nuevamente sin afectar la medición. ...
La importancia de la correcta instalación de los termopares puede ilustrarse través del problema mostrado en la Fig.
'La fuente de f.e.m. que produce ET2,0 se conoce como circuito automático compensatorio del empalme de referencia. Se obti...
El voltaje de salida del puente debe ser igual a ET2,0 por lo que utilizando la ecuación Así, cualquier cambio en T₂ que a...
El convertidor potenciométrico de milivolts a corriente, que se describe con frecuencia se utiliza para convertir la f. e....
Datos y características de termopares (Los valores de la f.e.m fueron tomados de British Standards Institution B.S.4937, 1...
Elementos Sensores

  ELEMENTOS SENSORES
  3. 3. V] INDICE Introducción 1- Elementos sensores resistivos 1.1 Potenciómetros para la medición del desplazamiento lineal 1.2- Termómetro de resistencia y Termistores para medir la temperatura 1.3 Calibradores de deformación con resistencia metálica y semiconductores 2- Elementos Sensores Capacitivos 3- Elementos sensores inductivos 3.1 Sensores de desplazamiento con inductancia variable ( reluctancia variable) 3.2 Sensor de desplazamiento con transformador diferencial variable lineal ( (TD VL) 4- Elementos sensores electromagnéticos 5- Elementos sensores termoeléctricos
  4. 4. INTRODUCCIONV] En un sistema de control automáticos el sensor es el elementos que cierra el lazo de control y tiene como tarea captar, del proceso o máquina sobre las que se ejerce el control, la información de cómo se está comportando o realizando el trabajo. Esta información es transmitida al controlador que la usará para tomar la acción de control correspondiente. Con PLC´s los sensores se conecta en la entradas y básicamente puede ser de dos tipos: Analógicos y Digital. Los sensores analógicos se requiere cuando el fenómeno a captar es variable en el tiempo. Los sensores digitales, la información que ese transmite al PLC, es solo sobre presencia o ausencia, abierto o cerrado, cercano o lejano, prendido o apagado o cualquier otra información que se pueda presentar en forma binaria
  5. 5. V] En todos los sistema de medición los sensores es el primero del sistema de medición la cual está en contacto con el proceso y toma la energía de entrada de la variable medida y la salida del elemento depende de este valor. Los elementos se clasifican según la serial de salida, si es eléctrica o mecánica. Los elementos de salidas eléctricas se clasifican en pasivo y activos. Los dispositivos pasivos como los resistivos capacitivos e inductivos requiere de un suministro extremo de Palencia con el fin de generar una señal de salida de voltaje o corriente. Los dispositivos activos como los elementos electromagnéticos o termoeléctricos no necesita de suministro externo de potencia.
  6. 6. Elementos sensores y variables medidas
  7. 7. V] 1- Elementos sensores resistivos 1.1 Potenciómetros para la medición del desplazamiento lineal: Consta de un estator cilíndricos con una pista devanada o una película de plástico conductor depositada en él. La resistencia por unidad de longitud es constante, por los que la razón de voltaje de salida sobre el voltaje de alimentación es proporcional al desplazamiento fraccionario del contacto deslizante. El error de resolución de un potenciómetro con devanado alámbrico es 100/n% donde n, es el número de espiras del devanado y en consecuencia está determinado por el diámetro del alambre
  8. 8. V] Una familia típica de potenciómetro con devanado alámbrico cubre intervalo de desplazamiento de 0.5 a 100 pulgadas con no linealidad de +0.2% resolución desde 0.008% y valores de resistencia de 1 KΩ pulgadas -¹. Los elementos con películas plásticas conductoras tienen un error de resolución de cero, pero tiene coeficiente térmico de resistividad más alto. Una familia de potenciómetro con plástico conductor cubre intervalo de desplazamiento de 25 a 250 mm, con no linealidad de hasta +0.04% y valores de resistencias de 500 KΩ a 80 KΩ. El avance más moderno es el potenciómetro de pista híbrida que se manufactura depositando una cubierta de plástico conductor de una pista de resistencia con devanado de precisión e incorpora las mejores características de los dispositivos con devanado y con película de plástica.
  9. 9. V] 1.2- Termómetro de resistencia y Termistores para medir la temperatura La resistencias de la mayoría de los metales aumenta razonablemente en forma lineal con una temperatura que va de -100 a 800 ºC. La relación general entre la resistencia RT Ω de un elemento metálico y la temperatura T ºC es una serie de potencia de la forma: Donde R0 Ω es la resistencia a 0 ºC y α, β, γ son coeficiente térmicos de resistividad. La magnitud de los térmicos no lineales por lo general es más pequeña
  10. 10. En la figura 8.1 (a) muestra la variación de la relación RT/R0 con la temperatura en los metales de platino, cobre y níquel. El platino es el metal preferido porque es químicamente inerte, tiene características lineales y repetible de resistencia-temperatura en cambio se utilizan metales más económicos en especial el níquel y cobre
  11. 11. V]
  12. 12. V] Los elementos resistente a la alta temperatura hechos de material semiconductores se conocen como termistores. El tipo usad con mayor frecuencia se elabora con oxido del grupo de hierro de elementos metálicos de transición como el cromo manganeso, hierro cobalto y níquel la resistencia de estos elementos se disminuye con la temperatura, en otras palabras existe un coeficiente negativo de temperatura (CNT) en forma altamente no lineal
  13. 13. Donde R01 es la resistencia a una temperatura ϴ Kelvin y K, β son constante de l termistor. Una ecuación alternativa se utililiza es:
  14. 14. Donde R01 Ω es la resistencia a la temperatura de referencia 01,K por lo general 01 = 25 ºC = 298 K. los termistores suelen tener la forma de perla, varilla o discos, los termistores de perlas están protegido por funda de vidrio. 1.3 Calibradores de deformación con resistencia metálica y semiconductores El esfuerzo se define por Fuerza/Área de modo que en la figura (a) el esfuerzo experimentado por el cuerpo es +F/A.
  15. 15. V] Donde el signo positivo indica un esfuerzo por tensión la cual tiende a incrementar la longitud del cuerpo . En la figura (b) es – F/A donde el signo indica un esfuerzo por compresión el cual tiende a reducir la longitud del cuerpo. El efecto de l esfuerzo aplicado es producir una deformación en el cuerpo que se define por (cambio en la longitud)/(longitud original sin tensión. Así en la figura (a) la deformación es + Δl/l (por tensión) y en la figura (b) la deformación es – Δl/l (por compresión) en ambos casos la deformación es longitudinal, es decir a lo largo de la dirección del esfuerzo aplicado. La relación entre la deformación y esfuerzo es lineal para un cuerpo dado a través de cierta escala de valores; la pendiente de la línea recta se denomina módulo elástico del cuerpo
  16. 16. V] Para un esfuerzo por tensión o compresión, el módulo elásticos se conoce como módulo de Youn E; para un esfuerzo cortante S. La relación entre la deformación longitudinal eL y la deformación transversal acompañante eT es: eT = veL Donde (v) es la razón de Poisson, que tiene el valor entre 0.25 mayoría de los materiales. Un calibrador de deformación es un elemento metálico o según cuya resistencia cambia cuando se somete a deformación es posible derivar la relación existente entre cambio en resistencia y en deformación considerando los factores que influyen sobre la resistencia del elemento de longitud L, área de la sección transversal A, y resistividad ρ está dada por: R=ρl/A
  17. 17. En general, ρ, l y A pueden cambiar si el elemento se somete a deformación, por los que el cambio de resistencia ΔR está dada por:
  18. 18. V] Ahora definamos el factor de calibración G de un calibrador de deformación como la razón (cambio fraccionario en la resistencia)/(deformación), es decir; Por consiguientes,
  19. 19. V] 2- Elementos Sensores Capacitivos El Capacitor o condensador más sencillo consta de dos placas metálicas paralelas separadas por un material dieléctrico o aislantes. La capacitancia de este capacitor de placas paralelas está dada por: C = εo εA/d En la cual εo = 8,85 pF/m es la permisitidad del espacio libre, ε es la permitividad relativa o constante dieléctrica del material aislante A m2 es el área de superposición de las placas y d m es la separación entre ellas. Si el desplazamiento x hace que la separación de las placas aumente a d + x, la capacitancia del sensor es:
  20. 20. V] es decir, hay una relación no lineal entre C y X. En el tipo de área variable, el desplazamiento X hace que el área de superposición disminuya a ΔA = wx, donde w es el ancho de las placas, lo que resulta en: En el tipo de dieléctrico variable, el desplazamiento x cambia la cantidad de material dieléctrico ε2(ε2 > ε1 ) que se inserta entre las placas. Así, la capacitancia total del sensor es la suma de dos capacitancias: una con área A1, constante · dieléctrica ε1 , y otra con área A2, constante dieléctrica ε2, esto es,
  21. 21. ya que A1 = wx, A2 = w(l- x), cuando w es el ancho de las placas, En la figura siguientes se presenta un sensor capacitivo de presión de uso común. Aquí una placa es un disco metálico fijo, la otra es un diafragma circular plano flexible, sujeto con una abrazadera en su circunferencia, y el material dieléctrico es aire (ε ≈ 1 ). El diafragma es un elemento sensor elástico que se curva por la presión P aplicada. La deflexión y en cualquier radio r está dada por:
  22. 22. Elementos sensores capacitivos
  23. 23. El sensor de desplazamiento de separación variable tiene desventaja de ser no lineal, Este problema se supera utilizando el sensor de desplazamiento diferencial de tres placas o de empuje y jalón.
  24. 24. V] El cual consta de una placa M que se mueve entre dos placas fijas F1 y F2; si x es el desplazamiento de M desde la línea central AB, entonces las capacitancias C1 y C2 formadas por MF1 y MF2, respectivamente, son: Las relaciones entre C1, C2 y x siguen siendo no lineales, pero cuando C1 y C2 se incorporan en e l puente de deflexión de c.a, la relación en conjunto entre el voltaje de salida del puente y x es lineal
  25. 25. El sensor de nivel que consta de dos cilindros metálicos concéntricos. El espacio entre los : cilindros contiene líquido hasta la altura h del liquido en el contenedor. Si el líquido es no conductor (de conductividad eléctrica menor que 0.1μ Ohm cm-³), forma un dieléctrico adecuado y la capacitancia total del sensor es la suma de las capacitancias del líquido y el aire. La capacitancia por unidad de longitud de dos cilindros coaxiales, con radios b y a(b > a), separados por un dieléctrico ε, es 2Πε0ε1/loge(b/a). Suponiendo que la constante dieléctrica del aire es la unidad, la capacitancia del sensor de nivel está dada por:
  26. 26. El esfuerzo en el cromo causa también que el polímero se fragmente en una estructura de mosaico. Un sensor de este tipo tiene una capacidad de entrada de 0 a 100% RH, una capacitancia de 375 pF al 0% RH y una sensibilidad lineal de 1.7 pF/100% RH. La relación capacitancia-humedad es por consiguiente la ecuación lineal: C= 375 + 1.7 RH pF. La desviación máxima de esta línea es 2% a causa de la no linealidad y 1% por histéresis. Los elementos sensores capacitivos se incorporan ya sea en circuitos puente de deflexión de c.a. o en circuitos osciladores. Los sensores capacitivos no son capacitancias puras, sino que tienen una resistencia R asociada en paralelo para representar pérdidas en. el dieléctrico. Esto tiene una influencia importante en el diseño de circuitos, en particular de circuitos osciladores. A menudo, la calidad de un dieléctrico se expresa en términos de su "tangente de pérdida" tan δ, donde:
  27. 27. El sensor de capacitancia incorporado con una inductancia pura en un circuito oscilador. El "factor de calidad" Q del circuito está dado por: 3 Elementos sensores inductivos 3.1 Sensores de desplazamiento con inductancia variable ( reluctancia variable) Con el fin de estudiar los principios de estos elementos, debe exponerse primero el concepto de circuito magnético. En un circuito eléctrico, una fuerza electromotriz (f.e.m.) impulsa una corriente a través de una resistencia eléctrica, y la magnitud de la corriente está dada por: f.e.m. = corriente x resistencia
  28. 28. Por analogía, puede considerarse la bobina como una fuente de fuerza magneto motriz (f.m.m) que impulsa un flujo ϕ a través del circuito magnético. La ecuación correspondiente para un circuito magnético es: f.m.m. = flujo x reluctancia = ϕ x ℛ De modo que la reluctancia ℛ limita el flujo en un circuito magnético así como la resistencia limita la corriente en un circuito eléctrico. En este ejemplo, f. m. m. = ni, de modo que el flujo en el circuito magnético es: Por definición, la autoinductancia L de la bobina es el flujo total por unidad de corriente, o sea,
  29. 29. Elementos de reluctancia variable
  30. 30. V] La reluctancia de un circuito magnético está dada por donde I es la longitud total de la trayectoria del flujo, μ es la permeabilidad relativa del material de que está hecho el circuito, μ0 es la permeabilidad del espacio libre = 4π X 10-⁷ H m-ˡ y A es el área de la sección transversal de la trayectoria de flujo. La reluctancia total del circuito magnético es la suma de las reluctancias individuales, o sea, La longitud de una trayectoria promedio, o sea la trayectoria central, a través del núcleo es πR y el área de la sección transversal es πr², lo que da como resultado
  31. 31. La longitud total de la trayectoria del flujo en el aire es dos veces la del entrehierro, o sea, 2d. Asimismo, si hay poca flexión o dispersión de las líneas de flujo en el entrehierro, entonces el área de la sección transversal de la trayectoria del flujo en el aire está próxima a la del núcleo. Suponiendo que la permeabilidad relativa del aire es la unidad, La longitud de una trayectoria central promedio del flujo en la armadura es 2R el cálculo del área de la sección transversal adecuada es mas complicado que la mayor parte del flujo se concentra dentro del área 2rt dando como resultado,
  32. 32. V] Dicho elemento podría incorporarse en el sistema oscilador eléctrico, se tiene:
  33. 33. V] 3.2 Sensor de desplazamiento con transformador diferencial variable lineal (TD VL) Este sensor es un transformador con un solo devanado primario y dos devanados secundarios idénticos enrollados alrededor de un formador ferromagnético tubular.
  34. 34. 4- Elementos sensores electromagnéticos Estos elementos se utilizan para medir velocidad lineal y angular, y están sustentados en la ley de Faraday de inducción electromagnética; esta señala que si el flujo N asociado con un conductor cambia con el tiempo, entonces se induce una f.e.m. contraria en el conductor con magnitud igual a la razón de cambio del flujo, es decir; E = dN / dt En un elemento electromagnético el cambio en el flujo se produce por el movimiento que se investiga, lo que significa que la f.e.m. inducida depende de la velocidad lineal o angular del movimiento. La magnitud de la f.e.m. puede calcularse considerando el circuito magnético formado por el imán permanente, el entrehierro y la rueda.
  35. 35. V] La f.m.m es constante con el tiempo y depende de la intensidad del campo del imán permanente. La reluctancia del circuito depende del ancho del entrehierro entre la rueda y el polo. Cuando un diente de la rueda está próximo al polo la reluctancia es mínima pero aumenta conforme se aleja el diente de la rueda. La reluctancia es máxima cuando un entrehierro está adyacente al polo, pero vuelve a disminuir cuando se aproxima al polo el siguiente diente de la rueda
  36. 36. V] El flujo en el circuito está dado por f.m.m./.ℛ Y el flujo total N asociado con una bobina de n espiras es: de modo que N α1/ℛ La variación correspondiente del flujo N con ɵ se ilustra también en la Fig. Obsérvese que una reluctancia mínima corresponde a un flujo máximo y viceversa. Esta rel ación puede aproximarse por Donde a es el flujo medio, b es la amplitud de la variación del flujo y m es el número de dientes que tiene la rueda. Utilizando la f.e.m. inducida está dada por:
  37. 37. V]
  38. 38. 5- Elementos sensores termoeléctricos Los elementos sensores termoeléctricos o termopares se utilizan comúnmente para medir la temperatura. Si se empalman dos metales A y B diferentes, existe una diferencial de potencial eléctrico a través del empalme llamada potencial de contacto. Este potencial de contacto depende de los metales A Y B y de la temperatura T °C del empalme, y está dado por una serie de potencias de la forma Los valores de las constantes a₁, a₂, etcétera, dependen de los metales A y B. Por ejemplo, los primeros cuatro términos de la serie de potencias para determinar la f.e.m. de un empalme de hierro contra constantano (tipo J) son:
  39. 39. V] Un termopar es un circuito cerrado que consta de dos empalmes a diferentes temperaturas T, y T2 ℃. Si se introduce en el circuito un voltímetro de alta impedancia, de manera que el flujo de corriente sea. despreciable, entonces la f.e.m. medida es, aproximadamente, la diferencia de los potenciales de contacto, esto es, Por lo tanto, la f.e.m. medida depende de las temperaturas T₁, T2 de ambos empalmes.
  40. 40. V] Leyes de los termopares
  41. 41. La Figura anterior se resume cinco "leyes" de comportamiento del termopar, que son fundamentales para la medición de la temperatura. LA LEY 1 ESTABLECE QUE: la f.e.m. de un termopar depende sólo de las temperaturas de los empalmes y es independiente de las temperaturas de los alambres que los conectan. Esto es importante en instalaciones industriales, donde los conductores que conectan los empalmes de medición y referencia pueden estar expuestos a grandes . cambios en la temperatura ambiental.
  42. 42. LA LEY 2 SEÑALA QUE: si se introduce un tercer metal C en A (ó B) entonces, siempre que los dos nuevos enlaces estén a en la misma temperatura (T3), la f. e. m. queda sin cambio. Esto significa que se puede introducir un voltímetro en el circuito sin afectar el voltaje que se produce. Si se inserta un tercer metal entre A y B en uno u otro empalme, entonces LA LEY 3 AFIRMA QUE, siempre que los dos nuevos empalmes AC y CB estén a la misma temperatura (T₁, ó T₂), entonces la f . e .m. no sufre cambio alguno. Esto quiere decir que en el empalme de medición, los alambres A y B puede soldarse con un tercer metal sin afectar la f. e. m.
  43. 43. Se puede introducir un dispositivo de medición de voltaje en el empalme de referencia nuevamente sin afectar la medición. Por ejemplo, se puede utilizar LA LEY 4 (LEY DE METALES INTERMEDIOS) para determinar la f. e. m. de un termopar de cobre versus hierro (AB), dadas las f . e .m. de los termopares de cobre versus constantano (AC) y de constantano versus hierro (CB). LA QUINTA LEY (LEY DE TEMPERATURAS INTERMEDIAS) se emplea para interpretar mediciones de f.e.m. Para un par de metales dado, se tiene:
  44. 44. La importancia de la correcta instalación de los termopares puede ilustrarse través del problema mostrado en la Fig.
  45. 45. 'La fuente de f.e.m. que produce ET2,0 se conoce como circuito automático compensatorio del empalme de referencia. Se obtiene la ecuación; Pero como T2 es pequeña, puede obtenerse una solución aproximada a través de ET2,0 ≈ a₁ T₂. Por lo tanto, se requiere un circuito que genere una señal de Salida en milivolts proporcional a la temperatura de referencia T₂ , que se puede tener con un termómetro con resistencia metálica incorporado en un circuito ,puente de deflexión, con un valor grande de R3 / R₂.
  46. 46. El voltaje de salida del puente debe ser igual a ET2,0 por lo que utilizando la ecuación Así, cualquier cambio en T₂ que altere la f.e.m. del termopar, es susceptible la sensibilidad del termómetro con resistencia metálica, produciendo un cambio compensatorio en el voltaje de salida del puente.
  47. 47. El convertidor potenciométrico de milivolts a corriente, que se describe con frecuencia se utiliza para convertir la f. e. m. de un termopar en señal de corriente en un alcance estándar, se obtiene la ecuación: Por lo que para obtener una estimación precisa de T₁ a partir de ET₁,0 debe resolverse la ecuación no lineal anterior. La tabla de la páginas siguientes resume el alcance de medición, los valores de f.e.m. tolerancias y las características de cuatro termopares en uso industrial común. La tabla puede utilizarse para cuantificar la no linealidad: por ejemplo, termopar de cobre versus constantano, que se utiliza entre 0 y 400 ℃, tiene una f.e.m. de 9286 μV a 200 °C en comparación con un valor de línea ideal de 10435 μV
  48. 48. Datos y características de termopares (Los valores de la f.e.m fueron tomados de British Standards Institution B.S.4937, 1974)
  49. 49. V]

