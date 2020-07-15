Successfully reported this slideshow.
Yol Project Online

Yol Project Online

Yol Project Online

  1. 1. Yol Project olarak yaklaşık 25 yıllık sahne deneyimimizle 3750 konser 850 kurumsal etkinlik 140 VIP davette yer aldık. Ancak tüm dünyayı etkisi altına alan pandemi süreci, tüm iş yapış biçimlerini değiştirdi. Bizler de Yol Project olarak evlerde kaldığımız bu dönemde sizlere yeni markamız olan ONLINE'ı sunmak isteriz.
  2. 2. Yol Project Online, tüm dünyayı etkisi altına alan pandemi döneminde iç toplantılarınızda, sosyal medya hesaplarınızda ya da özel davetlerinizde sizlere keyifli anlar yaşatacağımız platformdur. Teams, Zoom, Yammer, Skype vb. gibi online toplantı programlarında Instagram, Youtube, Facebook, Twitter gibi sosyal medya platformlarında YOL PROJECT ONLINE YAYINDA!
  3. 3. BİR MÜZİK GRUBUNDAN DAHA FAZLASI! Bitmek bilmeyen enerjimiz ve tüm katılımcıları içine çeken eğlenceli diyaloglarımız ile Yol Project olarak, sizlere bir müzik grubundan daha fazlasını sunuyoruz. Aynı zamanda geniş şarkı repertuarımız sayesinde markanıza özel repertuar belirliyoruz. Konserlerimizi evimizin salonundan, stüdyodan ya da etkinlik gününe özel kapatılan bir salonundan gerçekleştiriyoruz.
  4. 4. YOL PROJECT ONLINE HER PLATFORMDA!
  5. 5. Yol Project Online VIP Etkinlik Video için tıklayınız…
  6. 6. Yol Project Online Kurumsal Toplantı Video için tıklayınız…
  7. 7. Ev Faslı Online Konser Video için tıklayınız...
  8. 8. Yol Project Online Konserler Video için tıklayınız...
  9. 9. Yol Project w/ Ali Sunal Video için Tıklayınız...
  10. 10. Teşekkürler

