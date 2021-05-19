Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 19, 2021

Objetivos taller de licenciatura

Objetivos para un proyecto final o tesis.

Objetivos taller de licenciatura

  1. 1. OBJETIVOS Sergio Fernando Rodriguez Cabrera Alexis Felix Rodriguez Villarroel Limberg Guerra Vargas
  2. 2. ¿Qué son los objetivos? Los objetivos son los logros que se quieren alcanzar a través del trabajo. Es un trabajo monográfico o de tesis, se suelen plantear las metas de la investigación antes de comenzar su redacción. Integrantes: Sergio, Alexis, Limberg Fecha: 18/05/2021 Docente: Ing. David Enrique Mendoza Gutierrez
  3. 3. Defina que son los verbos para objetivos generales y específicos Son aquellos que se utilizan a la hora de redactar una investigación o trabajo académico. Integrantes: Sergio, Alexis, Limberg Fecha: 18/05/2021 Docente: Ing. David Enrique Mendoza Gutierrez
  4. 4. ¿Qué son los objetivos generales? Son los que resumen la finalidad del trabajo. En ellos definimos porque empezamos a desarrollar el proyecto. Integrantes: Sergio, Alexis, Limberg Fecha: 18/05/2021 Docente: Ing. David Enrique Mendoza Gutierrez
  5. 5. ¿Qué son los objetivos específicos? Detallan los procesos necesarios para realizar el trabajo. En ellos se definen cada uno de los pasos que debemos seguir para alcanzar el objetivo general. Integrantes: Sergio, Alexis, Limberg Fecha: 18/05/2021 Docente: Ing. David Enrique Mendoza Gutierrez
  6. 6. ¿Cómo se escriben los objetivos? Los objetivos se redactan comenzando como infinitivos (definir, distinguir, registrar, identificar). Integrantes: Sergio, Alexis, Limberg Fecha: 18/05/2021 Docente: Ing. David Enrique Mendoza Gutierrez
  7. 7. Verbos que se utilizan para los objetivos generales Analizar, calcular, enumerar, categorizar, crear, desarrollar efectuar, tasar, orientar. Integrantes: Sergio, Alexis, Limberg Fecha: 18/05/2021 Docente: Ing. David Enrique Mendoza Gutierrez
  8. 8. Verbos para objetivos específicos Determinar, indicar, justificar, mencionar, organizar, registrar, relacionar, estimar. Integrantes: Sergio, Alexis, Limberg Fecha: 18/05/2021 Docente: Ing. David Enrique Mendoza Gutierrez
  9. 9. Características de los objetivos de una empresa Los objetivos de una empresa deben cumplir, idealmente, con las siguientes condiciones: • Mensurables: Los objetivos deben poder medirse, y medir que tan cerca esta la empresa de lograrlos. • Alcanzables: Los objetivos no pueden ser imposibles. • No pueden ser abstractos, indefinidos, mas o menos comprensibles, si no que deben ser claros y concisos. • No pueden contradecirse entre sí o así mismo, ni pueden ser absurdos o ilógicos. • Deben retar a la empresa y retar a la empresa. • Deben ser comprendidos por todos los involucrados de la empresa. Integrantes: Sergio, Alexis, Limberg Fecha: 18/05/2021 Docente: Ing. David Enrique Mendoza Gutierrez
  10. 10. Menciones los tipos de objetivos que existen • Objetivos Generales. • Objetivos Específicos. • Objetivos a largo plazo o estratégicos. • Objetivos a mediado plazo o tácticos. • Objetivos a corto plazo u operables. Integrantes: Sergio, Alexis, Limberg Fecha: 18/05/2021 Docente: Ing. David Enrique Mendoza Gutierrez
  11. 11. Ejemplo de objetivos Objetivos sobre Limpieza Objetivo General: • Limpiar una casa que ha estado deshabitada por dos años Objetivo específicos: • Limpiar los muebles • Limpiar los pisos • Limpiar paredes y ventanas • Comprobar el funcionamiento de cañerías y tomas de electricidad y reparar lo que sea necesario. Integrantes: Sergio, Alexis, Limberg Fecha: 18/05/2021 Docente: Ing. David Enrique Mendoza Gutierrez

