Dossantoslima dissertation-2019

Ritmoplastia by Cacilda Borges Barbosa: A Performing Edition By Leticia dos Santos Lima A dissertation submitted to the Mo...
Copyright 2019, Leticia dos Santos Lima
iii DEDICATION To my Antonios, dad and son (in memoriam).
iv ACKNOWLEDGMENTS My profound gratitude to my mom, Maria da Conceição, for always being there for me. I wouldn't have got...
v ABSTRACT This study presents a performing edition of the method Ritmoplastia created by the Brazilian composer Cacilda B...
vi TABLE OF CONTENTS DEDICATION .............................................................................................
vii Plastias Set to Music ......................................................................................... 36 Con...
viii LIST OF TABLES 2.1 Documents on Ritmoplastia in the Barbosa Family Collection........................... 13 2.2 Reper...
ix LIST OF FIGURES 2.1 DMR4, Cover...........................................................................................
x LIST OF MUSICAL EXAMPLES 3.1 DMR2.1, p. 2. Exercise 2…….…………………………………………….....….34 3.2 DMR2.1, Exercise 20…………….……………………...
1 Introduction The Brazilian pianist, composer, and pedagogue Cacilda Borges Barbosa (1914- 2010) contributed considerably...
2 professionals was enlisted to work on his project. In 1932, Barbosa became part of the first group of teachers and pedag...
3 was first taught in 1961 at the Instituto Villa-Lobos in Rio de Janeiro, as well as in the Rio de Janeiro Municipal Thea...
4 This study is organized into four chapters followed by an edition. Chapter 1 provides biographical information and detai...
5 Chapter One Cacilda Borges Barbosa: Biography Cacilda Borges Barbosa (1914-2010) was born in in Cascadura, a suburban ...
6 education in Rio de Janeiro, then the capital of Brazil.8 Villa-Lobos was a self-taught composer with no formal degree o...
7 Compositions Barbosa had her first published composition in 1928, when she was fourteen years old. It was a waltz called...
8 execution.”14 For that reason, years later in the 1980s, Barbosa composed the Diorama, a four-volume series of progressi...
9 method addresses important aspects of music education, particularly rhythm and sound with emphasis on Brazilian music. I...
10 pedagogical work had an intense artistic quality, just as many of her compositions had a pedagogical character. In her ...
11 Chapter Two Ritmoplastia: History and Sources The term Ritmoplastia is a neologism created by Barbosa in which she appl...
12 dance notation. In the Manuscript Notebook now in the Barbosa family collection (DMR1), Barbosa wrote an introductory n...
13 Table 2.1: Documents on Ritmoplastia in the Barbosa family collection, Rio de Janeiro. Attributed to Cacilda Borges Bar...
14 and undergraduate music students. Telles also developed a syllabus for a two-year undergraduate course in Ritmoplastia....
15 indicates that in 1972 there had been a Ritmoplastia workshop for physical education teachers in Rio de Janeiro’s Schoo...
16 completion. The main DMR documents are one Manuscript Notebook (DMR1), whose content Barbosa organized into two Typed B...
17 five goals of the method. The tidiness of DMR1, DMR2.1, and DMR2.2 leads me to conclude that they were also organized t...
18 the method. DMR6 is valuable for its introductory explanation, which is more detailed then that given in DMR1. Figure 2...
19 the Military Club of Rio de Janeiro. Even though this document is incomplete, its presence indicates that Ritmoplastia ...
20 describing the history of Ritmoplastia from its origins to 1973. There is no information in ADR2 as to which institutio...
21 revealing title Estudo No 1: Ritmoplastia das Danças Brasileiras. Two recital programs in the Barbosa family collection...
22 Figure 2.2: RPA1.
23 Figure3.RPA2. Figure2.3:RPA2(Ritmoplastiaperformancemarked)
24 Table 2.2: Repertoire of Ritmoplastia presentation, Curitiba Music Festival, January 20, 1974. Composer Title Cacilda B...
25 Conclusion The examination of Ritmoplastia sources makes it possible to trace the development of Ritmoplastia. Although...
26 Chapter Three The Plastias The most prominent and innovative feature of Ritmoplastia is its dance notation, which consi...
27 were initially organized and labeled, as shown in DMR2.1, and I discuss their setting to music, as shown in DMR2.2, RPA...
28 dance movement, although they were unable to translate exactly the entire choreography. In the observation of Labanotat...
29 this notebook at a very early stage, and that the other sources examined in this study were generated after DMR4. Altho...
30 Figure 3.1: DMR4, p. 3 (1956?). First draft of movement signs, with labels. (Directions). In the Posições, Barbosa cros...
31 Figure 3.2: DMR4, p. 5 (1956?). First page of plastia list. DMR4 includes some ambiguous and imprecise terms and labels...
32 (shoulders), and cabeça (head), as well as the other categories saltos (hops), palmas (handclaps), and passos (movement...
33 mixes them with plastias introduced in previous exercises, thus increasing the difficulty level of each exercise and en...
34 Example 3.1: DMR2.1, p. 2. Exercise 2. Table 3.1: Plastia symbols with contrasting labels. Plastia Description (Portugu...
35 highlights the didactic character of Ritmoplastia, as opposed to Benesh notation, which was meant for professional danc...
36 Plastias Set to Music Some manuscripts, sketches, and segments of typed notebooks on Ritmoplastia in the Barbosa family...
37 Figure 3.3: RPA5.1, p. 1. Diorama no 18 title page, with date attribution, indicating Clara Semeles as Plastia choreogr...
38 Semeles also added modifiers of body position. Most of the time the gestures in Ritmoplastia are to be performed toward...
39 time, but she then developed her own set of symbols and movement terminology. Barbosa also counted on Clara Semeles to ...
40 Chapter Four Ritmoplastia: A Performing Edition Content and Editorial Notes This chapter describes the content of this ...
41 37 Table4.1.Ritmoplastia,Limaedition,documentarysources,editorialprocedures,andrationale. Limaedition,partsand titles ...
42 PartIII.Ritmoplastiain ShortMusical Examples -timesignaturesaddedtoplastia rows -MusicalExamplesNos.9and10 takenfromDMR...
43 The purpose of this edition is to clarify and to present the Ritmoplastia method in four different stages, each at an i...
44 After the Introduction, in which Barbosa identifies the richness of Brazilian culture as the source of her inspiration ...
45 movement changes. For example, in Exercise No. 3 there are two rows of plastias to be performed within the eighth note ...
46 Example 4.1a: DMR2.1, p. 3 Example 4.1b: Lima edition, Part I, Exercise No. 3, repeat sign in eighth-note line. œ œ œ œ...
47 excerpts were taken from DMR1 and are mostly in two voices; their rhythms match the movement rhythms of each exercise. ...
48 Example 4.2b: Lima edition, Part II, Exercise No. 3. Part III of this edition merges the second half of DMR1 with DMR2....
49 commentaries is that Barbosa often refers to music in the treble clef and bass clef as group A and group B, and labels ...
50 Example 4.3b: Lima Edition, Part III, Musical Example No. 1 As noted previously, Part III of this edition shows the con...
51 three voices found in the Barbosa family collection. “Ritmoplastia in Three Voices No. 1” is homophonic, but each line ...
52 double bar line. This element is clearly noted in the manuscript, DMR1; double bar lines were added to this edition. Se...
53 Ritmoplastia by Cacilda Borges Barbosa with Clara Semeles Portuguese-English Performing Edition by Leticia dos Santos L...
54 Parts I and II of this edition modify Western music notation with a system created by Barbosa. Users should treat rhyth...
55 Introduction [DMR5, 2] Inspired by the precious rhythmic resources of our land and the spontaneous movements found with...
56 [DMR5,2] Inspirados no precioso manancial rítmico desta nossa terra e nos movimentos espontâneos nas danças das nossas ...
57 [DMR7] Objectives of Ritmoplastia 1- Study and solidify the movements of dance through a notation specially elaborated ...
58 [DMR7] Objetivos da Ritmoplastia 1- Estudar e fixar os movimentos da dança, através de uma escrita especialmente elabor...
59 Part I: Ritmoplastia within the Metric Unit and Its Subdivisio
  1. 1. Ritmoplastia by Cacilda Borges Barbosa: A Performing Edition By Leticia dos Santos Lima A dissertation submitted to the Moores School of Music, Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts in partial fulfillment of the requirements for the degree of Doctoral of Musical Arts in Piano Performance Chair of Committee: Barbara Rose Lange, Ph.D. Committee Member: Timothy Hester, M.M. Committee Member: John Snyder, Ph.D. Committee Member: Noe Marmolejo, M.M. University of Houston December 2019
  2. 2. Copyright 2019, Leticia dos Santos Lima
  3. 3. iii DEDICATION To my Antonios, dad and son (in memoriam).
  4. 4. iv ACKNOWLEDGMENTS My profound gratitude to my mom, Maria da Conceição, for always being there for me. I wouldn't have gotten here if it wasn't for your love. I would like to thank Cacilda Borges Barbosa’s family: Claudia Lopes da Silva, César Barbosa, and Júlia Maria Barbosa, Barbosa’s niece, son, and granddaughter respectively, for providing me open access to their collection. I would like to thank my committee members who also served as my recital committee in the course of this degree. To Dr. Lange, thank you for the dedication and meticulous work. I’ve learned so much from you. To Dr. Snyder, thank you for the support and valuable contribution to my research. To Dr. Durrani, thank you for your presence and encouragement in my recitals and in the first stages of this study. To Mr. Marmolejo, thank you for motivating me to work and play with truth and passion. To my dear professor Mr. Hester, infinite thanks for your support, wisdom and inspirational leadership that contributed immeasurably for this degree and for my musical and personal growth. To my dear friends who helped in so many ways for the success of this degree: Antoinette Boecker, Alaina Diehl, Beatriz Klavin, Gisele Duque, Heritage Presbyterian Church, Janaina Grassano, Livia Woodcock, Paula Lucas, and Yasmin Scutti. Finally, I’d like to thank my beloved family. Victor, my dear husband and friend, thank you for being my support in rough times and always taking care of me so that I could conclude this study. Noah, my sweet son, thank you for inspiring me to always do my very best.
  5. 5. v ABSTRACT This study presents a performing edition of the method Ritmoplastia created by the Brazilian composer Cacilda Borges Barbosa (1914-2010). Barbosa created Ritmoplastia as a means of recording popular and folkloric Brazilian dances. With the assistance of choreographer Clara Semeles, Barbosa developed a style of notation that combines music notation and plastias, symbols that represent bodily gestures. This performing edition draws on manuscripts, typed educational booklets, and compositions by Barbosa and others, with Ritmoplastia notation added. This study is enriched by other primary sources such as recital programs, manuscript drafts, Ritmoplastia class plans, course syllabi, and compositions. This study is divided into four chapters. The first chapter presents Cacilda Borges Barbosa’s biography and describes her career as a musician, composer, and pedagogue. The second chapter traces a history of Ritmoplastia and describes the primary sources consulted for this dissertation, nearly all from a private collection held by the Barbosa family. The third chapter focuses on the plastia symbol system, investigating its origins and deciphering its meanings. The fourth chapter presents the notation format, major sources, and editorial processes used in the production of this performing edition. After Chapter Four follows Ritmoplastia: A Performing Edition, organized in an introduction and four parts: Ritmoplastia within the Metric Unit and its Subdivisions, Ritmoplastia in Rhythmic Variation, Ritmoplastia in Short Musical Examples, and Ritmoplastia Compositions. This edition intends to contribute to the artistic enhancement of musicians and dancers.
  6. 6. vi TABLE OF CONTENTS DEDICATION .............................................................................................................iii ACKNOWLEDGMENTS............................................................................................iv ABSTRACT.................................................................................................................. v LIST OF TABLES .....................................................................................................viii LIST OF FIGURES .....................................................................................................ix LIST OF MUSICAL EXAMPLES............................................................................... x INTRODUCTION......................................................................................................... 1 I. CACILDA BORGES BARBOSA: BIOGRAPHY.................................................... 5 Compositions....................................................................................................... 7 Pedagogical Works.............................................................................................. 8 II. RITMOPLASTIA: HISTORY AND SOURCES.................................................... 11 History and Reception ....................................................................................... 12 Sources.............................................................................................................. 15 Didactic Material on Ritmoplastia (DMR).............................................. 16 Academic Documents on Ritmoplastia (ADR) ....................................... 19 Ritmoplastia in the Performing Arts (RPA)............................................ 20 Conclusion ........................................................................................................ 25 III. THE PLASTIAS.................................................................................................... 26 Historical Context.............................................................................................. 27 Origins of the Plastias: The Manuscript Sketch Notebook (DMR4)................... 28 Plastias in Typed Booklet 1 (DMR2.1).............................................................. 32
  7. 7. vii Plastias Set to Music ......................................................................................... 36 Conclusion ........................................................................................................ 38 IV. RITMOPLASTIA: A PERFORMING EDITION: CONTENT AND EDITORIAL NOTES ........................................................................................................................ 40 Content.............................................................................................................. 43 Editorial Notes................................................................................................... 51 Conclusion ........................................................................................................ 52 RITMOPLASTIA BY CACILDA BORGES BARBOSA WITH CLARA SEMELES .................................................................................................................. 53 Introduction....................................................................................................... 55 Part I: Ritmoplastia within the Metric Unit and Its Subdivisions ........................ 59 Part II: Ritmoplastia in Rhythmic Variation....................................................... 72 Part III: Ritmoplastia in Short Musical Examples............................................... 83 Part IV: Ritmoplastia Compositions................................................................. 113 REFERENCES.......................................................................................................... 139
  8. 8. viii LIST OF TABLES 2.1 Documents on Ritmoplastia in the Barbosa Family Collection........................... 13 2.2 Repertoire of Ritmoplastia Presentation, Curitiba Music Festival....................... 24 3.1 Plastia Symbols with Contrasting Labels........................................................... 34 3.2 Variant of Plastia, DMR4 and RPA5.1.............................................................. 37 3.3 Body Position Modifiers Used in Plastia Choreographies…….………...……....38 4.1 Ritmoplastia, Lima Edition, Documentary Sources, Editorial Procedures, and Rationale……………………..……………………………………….………….41
  9. 9. ix LIST OF FIGURES 2.1 DMR4, Cover................................................................................................... 18 2.2 RPA1................................................................................................................. 22 2.3 RPA2................................................................................................................. 23 3.1 DMR4, p. 3........................................................................................................ 30 3.2 DMR4, p.5......................................................................................................... 31 3.3 RPA5.1, p. 1...................................................................................................... 37
  10. 10. x LIST OF MUSICAL EXAMPLES 3.1 DMR2.1, p. 2. Exercise 2…….…………………………………………….....….34 3.2 DMR2.1, Exercise 20…………….………………………………………..……..35 4.1a DMR2.1, p. 3………………………...…………………………………….…….46 4.1b Lima Edition, Part I, Exercise No. 3…...……..…………..……………….……..46 4.2a DMR1, p. 10, Facsimile……………………...……………………………….….47 4.2b Lima Edition, Part II, Exercise No. 3…………...……………….……….……....48 4.3a DMR1, p. 14, Facsimile…………...………………………………….………….49 4.3b Lima Edition, Part III, Musical Example No. 1…….……..………….....……….50
  11. 11. 1 Introduction The Brazilian pianist, composer, and pedagogue Cacilda Borges Barbosa (1914- 2010) contributed considerably to musical life in Brazil. She studied with central figures of Brazilian classical music, and composed and conducted many works herself. Barbosa preferred to be known as a composer; the Estudos Brasileiros for voice and piano (1950) and the Estudos Brasileiros for solo piano (1965) are her most famous compositions, along with the choral piece Procissão da Chuva (Procession of Rain, 1986).1 Barbosa also had a major role in the country’s educational system. She was part of a key group in Brazil that implemented Heitor Villa-Lobos’s plan for national music education. She then developed additional theory, aesthetics, and methods around a musical education that could be specifically Brazilian. Barbosa’s Estudos de Ritmo e Som, written in the 1980s, is still used in Brazilian music schools. She continued to compose and produce pedagogical material until her death at the age of ninety-six. When Barbosa’s career began in the first half of the twentieth century, Brazil’s Nationalist Modernism movement was stimulating artists and pedagogues to develop a uniquely Brazilian voice in the arts and in education. Villa-Lobos was already a famous composer when he proposed implementing musical instruction in Brazilian elementary schools through canto orfeônico (orpheonic chant), a method stressing songs with folkloric melodies and patriotic themes.2 Because Villa-Lobos was a self-taught composer and did not have a formal degree or experience with schools, a team of 1 Ermelinda Paz, Pedagogia Musica Brasileira no Século XX (Brasília: MusiMed Edições Musicais, 2013), 128. 2 David P. Appleby, Heitor Villa-Lobos: A Life (1887-1959) (London: The Scarecrow Press, Inc., 2002), 101-102; Lisa M. Peppercorn, Villa-Lobos (Brookfield, VT: Scolar Press, 1992), 6-7.
  12. 12. 2 professionals was enlisted to work on his project. In 1932, Barbosa became part of the first group of teachers and pedagogues to work with Villa-Lobos on the project. She was trained by the composer himself to teach in the schools and was also a member of the editorial board that composed and adapted the songs to be taught in the schools.3 Barbosa composed additional didactic material based on popular, folkloric, and indigenous tunes. One example is her multi-volume set of etudes, Estudos de Ritmo e Som, based mostly on folkloric and indigenous themes. Barbosa’s Brazilian music pedagogy influenced subsequent educators both in Rio de Janeiro and in southern Brazil. These educators include José Eduardo Gramani, Adamo Prince, and Lucas Ciavatta, whose works are widely published and used in Brazilian music schools and universities.4 One of Barbosa’s most original contributions to Brazilian music pedagogy is Ritmoplastia das Dancas Brasileiras or Ritmoplastia, a method of developing skills in a style of movement that Barbosa believed was unique to Brazil. This method was based on Barbosa’s observation of spontaneous artistic manifestations by the Brazilian people, both in their playing and dancing. In order to create a means of recording these artistic expressions, Barbosa developed a method that integrated music and dance. Barbosa invented the term Ritmoplastia to represent a method that teaches physical gesture rhythmically. To do this, Barbosa combined rhythmic notation, other musical notation, and symbols for gestures in a graduated level of complexity; she called the movement symbols plastias. The plastias were developed in coordination with Clara Semeles, a choreographer and dance professor at Rio de Janeiro Municipal Theatre. Ritmoplastia 3 Ivana M. Pinho Kuhn, “Music Education in Brazil in the Twentieth Century: A Historical Analysis” (Ph.D. diss., Boston University, 2000), 76, 106. 4 Paz, 207.
  13. 13. 3 was first taught in 1961 at the Instituto Villa-Lobos in Rio de Janeiro, as well as in the Rio de Janeiro Municipal Theatre Dance School. Ritmoplastia was also implemented in physical education courses in the state of Paraná in the south of Brazil.5 Although several Brazilian articles and theses mention the existence of Ritmoplastia, there are no published theses or scholarly articles on Ritmoplastia; the present project fills this gap by addressing the history, aesthetic principles, notation, and pedagogy of Ritmoplastia in detail.6 Many working documents and manuscripts on Ritmoplastia, previously unknown, are held by Barbosa’s family; they shared the documents with me for the purpose of this study. This project draws on twenty-six different documents from the Barbosa family collection. The most important of these are a manuscript notebook and two typed booklets; in them, Barbosa worked out much of the Ritmoplastia system. Other documents show the development of the didactic approach in Ritmoplastia; the Barbosa family documents also include compositions with added Ritmoplastia notation and other documents on the teaching and performance of Ritmoplastia. 5 Taianara Goedert, “Desdobramentos Artísticos Resultantes dos Festivais de Música de Curitiba e Cursos Internacionais de Música do Paraná” (Master’s thesis, Universidade Federal do Paraná, 2010), 67; Deisy de Oliveira Silva et al., “As Disciplinas Rítmicas e Dançantes nos Cursos de Licenciatura em Educação Física do Estado do Paraná,” Pensar a Prática 18, no. 3 (July/September 2015): 532. 6 Goedert mentions the presence of Ritmoplastia at the 1974 Curitiba music festival (see “Desdobramentos Artísticos,” 67). Oliveira Silva et al. mention the use of Ritmoplastia in Paraná State’s educational degree programs (see “As Disciplinas Rítmicas,” 532). Paz’s Pedagogia da Música Brasileira is the only source in Portuguese that considers Barbosa’s educational work. Paz provides a short biography, and then focuses on Barbosa’s method Estudos de Ritmo e Som. Encyclopedias providing biographical entries on Barbosa include the International Encyclopedia of Women Composers, The New Grove Dictionary of Women Composers, Latin American Classical Composers: A Biographical Dictionary, 3rd ed., and Enciclopédia da Música Brasileira–Erudita, Folclórica e Popular, 2nd ed., “Cacilda Borges Barbosa,” http://denisbarbosa.addr.com/cbbbio.pdf (accessed April 26, 2017), includes a list of Barbosa’s most important achievements.
  14. 14. 4 This study is organized into four chapters followed by an edition. Chapter 1 provides biographical information and details the significance of Barbosa’s efforts in Brazilian music pedagogy. Chapter 2 examines the history of Ritmoplastia and discusses the contents and nature of the documents provided by Barbosa’s family. Chapter 3 focuses on the plastias, approaching the creative process that generated this original notation and explaining how to decipher it. Chapter 4 discusses the editorial processes used to generate a performing edition of Ritmoplastia. In addition to detailing editorial processes, I discuss the didactic stages of the method, from basic rhythmic concepts and body gestures to the performance of a whole piece of music. My performing edition includes Barbosa’s own prose exposition of the goal of the method, and then orders the Ritmoplastia scores into four graduated subcategories based on the didactic milestones they aim to reach. This research aims to highlight the importance of Cacilda Borges Barbosa’s work in musical and movement education. Despite the fact that she had a professional partnership with Villa-Lobos, developed many compositions, and produced didactic material, her contributions are not well known either within the Brazilian academic community or internationally. This exploration and performing edition of Barbosa’s Ritmoplastia method will assist the development of educators, performers, and scholars in the fields of music and dance.
  15. 15. 5 Chapter One Cacilda Borges Barbosa: Biography Cacilda Borges Barbosa (1914-2010) was born in in Cascadura, a suburban area in Rio de Janeiro. She grew up in a musical environment; her parents were amateur musicians and held many rehearsals in their house. Barbosa started playing her father’s mandolin at the age of five. This instrument is commonly used in choro groups.7 Thus, it can be assumed that the music performed in her household had much to do with choro, a musical style that influenced Barbosa’s compositions years later. In 1927 Barbosa began her studies in piano, composing, and conducting at Escola Nacional de Música, a traditional institution that today belongs to the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro. She studied with leading composers on the Brazilian music scene, including her composition teacher Francisco Braga, who composed the first Brazilian anthem. She also studied harmony with Lorenzo Fernandez and conducting with Francisco Mignone. She graduated in 1938 with a degree in composition and conducting. As early as 1932, Barbosa had begun a fruitful career as a music pedagogue. This was the year when Heitor Villa-Lobos, already an internationally acclaimed composer, introduced the idea of implementing music in Brazil’s elementary education system through canto orfeônico (orpheonic chant). Songs of canto orfeônico were patriotic in character and were seen as a means of attaining a spirit of national loyalty and patriotism. The federal government hired Villa-Lobos as the director of musical and artistic 7 Paz, Pedagogia da Música Brasileira, 128.
  16. 16. 6 education in Rio de Janeiro, then the capital of Brazil.8 Villa-Lobos was a self-taught composer with no formal degree or expertise in working in schools. For that reason, a team of competent professionals was also employed to work on his project. Barbosa was part of this first team of music teachers, as well as a member of the editorial board of musicians who composed or adapted folkloric tunes to the orpheonic chant method for the education system.9 The work on the orpheonic chant method and the partnership with Villa-Lobos were the beginning of many professional achievements. In 1961, Barbosa became the first director of EPEMA, the Escola Popular de Educação Musical e Artística (Popular School of Music and Arts Education). EPEMA later became the Instituto Villa-Lobos, a state music school that is still active today and is important to children and college students in Rio de Janeiro. On numerous occasions, she conducted choir concerts gathering students from the whole state of Rio de Janeiro. These were large-scale events; the Patriotic Week of 1971 represents an example. During that event Barbosa conducted a choir of approximately forty thousand students in a soccer stadium. From 1967 to 1972, she held the same leadership position Villa-Lobos had held in the 1930s, that of director of musical and artistic education for the federal government. She retired from her school activities in 1973 and focused instead on composing music and developing pedagogical material.10 8 For information on Villa-Lobos as an educator, see Appleby, Heitor Villa-Lobos: A Life, 95-134 and Peppercorn, Villa-Lobos, 6-7. 9 Pinho Kuhn, “Music Education in Brazil in the Twentieth Century,” 76. 10 “Cacilda Borges Barbosa,” accessed April 26, 2017, http://denisbarbosa.addr.com/cbbbio.pdf.
  17. 17. 7 Compositions Barbosa had her first published composition in 1928, when she was fourteen years old. It was a waltz called Cruzada Azul that was sold to raise funds for a hospital in Cascadura.11 Barbosa’s compositions were largely influenced by choro and also by the Nationalist Modernist Movement. To secure a Brazilian musical identity, Barbosa traveled to different parts of Brazil to research folkloric and indigenous music.12 Despite her vast training as a pedagogue and conductor, Barbosa always considered herself a composer above all else. As a composer, her initial impulse was to create technically challenging pieces, and then to compose more accessible ones, usually at the request of teachers. For that reason, most of her compositions are named estudos (studies) and present a pedagogical character despite their highly artistic nature. About her output and compositional process, Barbosa declared: […] the most difficult pieces were composed first, and then, because the difficulties were abundant, the students sometimes had no ability to perform them, so, for this reason, I made other easier levels, at the request of my fellow teachers.13 Regarding piano music, Barbosa also composed her most technically challenging pieces first. The Estudos Brasileiros (Brazilian Studies) for solo piano, published in 1965, are six contrasting concert-études that explore the rhythmic diversity of Brazilian popular music with emphasis on traditional styles of urban music from Rio de Janeiro, like choro and Brazilian tango. Barbosa considered them as pieces of “transcendental 11 Ibid. 12 Claudia Lopes da Silva, interview by author, Rio de Janeiro, August 28, 2017. Lopes da Silva is Barbosa’s niece. 13 “[…] os trabalhos mais difíceis foram feitos primeiro e, depois, como as dificuldades eram muito grandes, os alunos às vezes não tinham condição de ralizar e, então, fui fazendo outros níveis mais fáceis, a pedido dos colegas professors.” Paz, 95.
  18. 18. 8 execution.”14 For that reason, years later in the 1980s, Barbosa composed the Diorama, a four-volume series of progressive pieces. Barbosa claimed that the Diorama was developed to address the technical and artistic issues found in the Estudos Brasileiros. Barbosa has a considerable compositional output; however, only a small portion of her compositions have been published. Not surprisingly, Barbosa’s best-known compositions are the ones officially published, by Ricordi São Paulo: Estudos Brasileiros for voice and piano vol. 1 (1959) and Estudos Brasileiros for solo piano. She also composed Estudos Brasileiros that remain unpublished; they are set for solo instruments such as trombone and accordion. Barbosa’s remaining compositions were either self- published or are still in manuscript form. Barbosa composed a wide range of music. In 1955 she wrote Uirapiranga for orchestra and ballet. It was probably around the mid 1950s, after working with dancers and composing for them, that Barbosa started to develop Ritmoplastia. Barbosa wrote Chibraseando (1973), for twenty percussionists, and vocal pieces such as Lamentações Onomatopaicas (1966) for choir and Cota Zero (1969) for choir, percussion, flute, vibraphone, and cello. She also composed sacred pieces such as Segunda Missa Brasileira (1968) and Missa em Fugas (1971).15 Pedagogical Works Barbosa’s main work in the field of pedagogy is the four-volume Estudos de Ritmo e Som (Studies of Rhythm and Sound), widely used in music schools in Brazil. This 14 Cacilda Borges Barbosa, composer’s note, Diorama Vol. 2 (Rio de Janeiro: Cacilda Borges Barbosa, 1984), 3. 15 “Cacilda Campos Borges Barbosa,” International Encyclopedia of Women Composers, 51.
  19. 19. 9 method addresses important aspects of music education, particularly rhythm and sound with emphasis on Brazilian music. In the preface to these volumes, Barbosa declared: The embodiment of rhythmic and melodic “Brazilianess” in musical education was always important to me. The solfèje student should taste the exercises in the same way one savors the fruits [coisas da terra] of one’s homeland with national taste. Above all, we look to avoid the conservatory style, insipid, sterile and strict, that we all had to suffer in school. If one can whistle the exercises at the end of classes, then we will have achieved our intent.16 Each volume of the Estudos de Ritmo e Som starts with rhythmic exercises to be performed with both hands, followed by melodic exercises for sight singing. At the end of each volume there are several songs composed by Barbosa. These songs progress from one- to four-voice pieces of highly artistic character. Procissão da Chuva is part of the fourth volume of the Estudos de Ritmo e Som. Barbosa’s last pedagogical work was a contribution with piano teacher Maria de Lourdes Junqueira Gonçalves in the method Educação Musical através do Teclado (Musical Education through the Keyboard). This method was created by Gonçalves in the 1980s and aimed to provide the piano student with a comprehensive musical education in theory, improvisation, and transposition. In 2002 and 2004 Barbosa wrote musical examples for two additional volumes (both self published).17 It is remarkable that until the end of her life, Barbosa remained faithful to her trajectory as a composer and musical pedagogue, always exalting Brazilian music. All her 16 “A incorporação da ‘brasilidade’ rítmica e melódica na Educação Musical sempre nos pareceu importante. O aluno de solfejo deve degustar os exercícios da mesma forma que saboreia coisas da terra com gosto de nacional. Mais do que tudo, procuramos evitar o ‘estilo conservatório’, insosso, estéril e grave, que tivemos todos que sofrer quando nos bancos escolares. Se der para assobiar, no fim das aulas, teremos alcançado o nosso intento.” Barbosa, composer’s note, Estudos de Ritmo e Som 1o Ano, 7th ed. (Rio de Janeiro: Cacilda Borges Barbosa, 2001). 17 Paz, 397.
  20. 20. 10 pedagogical work had an intense artistic quality, just as many of her compositions had a pedagogical character. In her long and productive career, Barbosa contributed immensely to Brazilian music, especially to Brazilian musical pedagogy.
  21. 21. 11 Chapter Two Ritmoplastia: History and Sources The term Ritmoplastia is a neologism created by Barbosa in which she applied a new meaning to the suffix -plastia. For her, plastias were dance notation signs that promoted physical integration with rhythm. The term plastia comes from the Greek plastós, meaning formed or molded. In Brazil’s dance field, it is common to mention the term plasticidade (plasticity) as the ability of the body to be transformed by movement.18 In Portuguese, the term plastia is most commonly used in the medical field as a suffix for surgical interventions.19 There are no records about how Barbosa came up with the idea of naming her dance notation plastia, but since she was married to Dr. Hydson Mario Barbosa, a physician, medical language could have been common in their household.20 Thus, for Barbosa, the term plastia may have connoted the close relationship of music and dance as well as a means of connecting physical movement and rhythm. A characteristic feature of Barbosa’s written statements about Ritmoplastia is her use of words in new contexts. Barbosa is one of the few Portuguese-language authors to use ritmologia, a term often used in cardiology, to mean the study of rhythm in music. Barbosa also invented words such as plastiologia to designate the study of the plastias and símbolos plastiológicos (“plastiologic” symbols) to refer to Ritmoplastia’s particular 18 Marcia Almeida, “Arte Coreográfica: Plasticidade Corporal e Conhecimento Sensível,” in A Cena em Foco: Artes Coreográficas em Tempos Líquidos, ed. Marcia Almeida (Brasilia: Editora IFB, 2015), 93. 19 Dicionário Priberam da Língua Portuguesa, s.v. “plastia,” accessed April 2, 2017, http://www.priberam.pt/dlpo/plastia 20 “Cacilda Borges Barbosa,” accessed April 26, 2017, http://denisbarbosa.addr.com/cbbbio.pdf
  22. 22. 12 dance notation. In the Manuscript Notebook now in the Barbosa family collection (DMR1), Barbosa wrote an introductory note that exemplified her use of the words ritmologia and símbolos plastiológicos to define rhythmic aspects and the use of plastias in Ritmoplastia: The rhythmology applied to Ritmoplastia focuses on rhythms found in Brazilian dances. The movements of Ritmoplastia are indicated by symbols. To give a methodological sense to teaching Ritmoplastia, plastiologic symbols were created, and we called them Plastia.21 Although Barbosa claims to have created Ritmoplastia to address Brazilian dances, DMR1-10—the manuscript and typescript sketches and notebooks on Ritmoplastia—do not contain any indications of which specific dances she intended to portray. Despite this, Barbosa developed the Ritmoplastia method in a clear and organized way, and its notation can be applied to varied styles of music. History and Reception The Barbosa family collection provides an important set of documents with historical information about Ritmoplastia; these documents are listed in Table 2.1. In this collection a course syllabus by the teacher Maria Ivanira Telles (ADR2) summarizes the method’s history. Telles writes that Ritmoplastia was created as a means of recording spontaneous artistic manifestations of the Brazilian people in the field of dance. She mentions the institutions in which Barbosa taught Ritmoplastia, and highlights the good reception of Ritmoplastia; users included teachers of students with auditory impairment 21 “A Ritmologia aplicada à Ritmoplastia focaliza os ritmos encontrados nas danças brasileiras. Os movimentos da Ritmoplastia são indicados por símbolos. A fim de que fosse dado um sentido metodológico ao ensino da Ritmoplastia, criou-se uma grafia de símbolos plastiológicos que denominaremos de Plastia” (DMR1, 2).
  23. 23. 13 Table 2.1: Documents on Ritmoplastia in the Barbosa family collection, Rio de Janeiro. Attributed to Cacilda Borges Barbosa, except where noted. Didactic Material on Ritmoplastia (DMR) DMR1: Manuscript Notebook (41 pp.) DMR2.1: Typed Booklet 1 (19 pp.) DMR2.2: Typed Booklet 2 (24 pp.) DMR3: Typed Booklet 1 with physical education teachers course cover (20 pp.) DMR4: Manuscript Sketch Notebook (27 pp.) DMR5: Manuscript sketches including statement of Ritmoplastia’s origins and goals (4 pp. February 4, 1965) DMR6: Manuscript draft of Ritmoplastia methodology (6 pp., 1969) DMR7: Typed list of six goals of Ritmoplastia DMR8: Manuscript Ritmoplastia exercises no. 17 and 18 (1 p.) DMR9: Manuscript draft for Ritmoplastia demonstration, Military Club, Rio de Janeiro (1 p., December 17, 1966) DMR10: Manuscript draft for Ritmoplastia class, Rio de Janeiro Municipal Theatre Dance School (1 p., March 20, 1967) Academic Documents on Ritmoplastia (ADR) ADR1: Ritmoplastia syllabus for undergraduate course (6 pp.) ADR2: Syllabus for Ritmoplastia degree plan (author, Maria Ivanira Telles; 6 pp., 1973) ADR3: Manuscript sketch for Ritmoplastia curriculum (cover only, 1960) ADR4: Two Ritmoplastia tests for Rio de Janeiro Municipal Theatre Dance School (4 pp.) Not in use. Ritmoplastia in the Performing Arts (RPA) RPA1: Recital program, Rio de Janeiro Municipal Theatre Dance School (3 pp.) RPA2: Recital program, Rio de Janeiro Municipal Theatre Dance School, (2 pp. 1965) RPA3: Manuscript, Estudo No 1 Ritmoplastia das Danças Brasileiras (orchestra, voice, and handclaps; two movements. 30 pp., 1965) RPA4.1: Advertisement, Diário do Paraná, January 1, 1974, for VII Festival de Música de Curitiba/ VII Curso Internacional de Música do Paraná; with list of Ritmoplastia presentations and workshops (1 p.). RPA4.2: Program form for Ritmoplastia student and solo concert, Curitiba Music Festival, January 20, 1974. List of compositions and major personnel (soloists and choreographer). RPA4.3: Manuscript draft for presentation of Ritmoplastia, Teatro Guaira (1 p., January 26, 1974) RPA5.1: Manuscript, Diorama no 18 (3 pp., 1971) RPA5.2: Manuscript, Diorama Brasileiro no 6 (3 pp.) RPA5.3: Manuscript, O Canto do Amor (5 pp. Music complete; plastias incomplete) RPA5.4: Manuscript, Ensaio (César Borges Barbosa, 8 pp.) RPA5.5: Manuscript, Iemanjá (3 pp., plastias incomplete)
  24. 24. 14 and undergraduate music students. Telles also developed a syllabus for a two-year undergraduate course in Ritmoplastia. The Barbosa family collection includes many other documents with historical information about Ritmoplastia. The method was first taught in 1961 in the Instituto Villa-Lobos, the only government school offering musical education in Rio de Janeiro.22 By that time, Barbosa was the director of the institute. Elsewhere she wrote, “countless students were awakened to their artistic calling through Ritmoplastia.”23 Barbosa also offered Ritmoplastia courses for music and physical education teachers. The Barbosa family collection includes syllabi for such courses (see ADR1 and ADR2), but these syllabi are undated. After she taught Ritmoplastia to music and physical education teachers during the early 1960s, Barbosa was invited to use the method to teach students from the Rio de Janeiro Municipal Theatre Dance School. The positive outcome of using Ritmoplastia with dance students led to its inclusion for many years in the official curriculum of the Dance School. There are records of Ritmoplastia presentations at important festivities during the 1965 school year. For example, Francisco Mignone’s composition Valsinha was adapted to Ritmoplastia and is listed on a recital program (RPA2). It is unknown when Ritmoplastia stopped being taught at the Dance School. There is evidence of further Ritmoplastia activity during the 1970s. Ritmoplastia compositions by Barbosa include Diorama no 18, dated March 19, 1971 (RPA5.1). Maria Ivanira Telles created her undergraduate syllabus in 1973 (ADR2). This syllabus 22 “História,” Escola de Música Villa-Lobos, accessed September 10, 2018, http://www.villalobos.rj.gov.br/historia/ 23 ADR4, 2.
  25. 25. 15 indicates that in 1972 there had been a Ritmoplastia workshop for physical education teachers in Rio de Janeiro’s School of Physical Education of the Army (Escola de Educação Física do Exército).24 A 1974 newspaper advertisement announces Ritmoplastia workshops and presentations for the Curitiba Music Festival in the Brazilian State of Paraná (RPA4.1). Ritmoplastia and physical education came together because dance was part of the physical education course curriculum in Brazilian institutions for many years (dance subsequently became an independent undergraduate course of study). Barbosa is responsible for educating at least a generation of students at the Rio de Janeiro Municipal Theatre. Ritmoplastia appears to continue in Paraná State, where it is currently taught as part of the physical education curriculum.25 Sources The sources in the Barbosa family collection are diverse. Here they are divided into three categories: Didactic Material on Ritmoplastia (DMR1-10), Academic Documents on Ritmoplastia (ADR1-4), and Ritmoplastia in the Performing Arts (RPA1- 5.5). DMR comprises material developing and elaborating the movements and notation of Ritmoplastia. ADR comprises syllabi and other formal curricular materials. RPA comprises material from and for the concert performance of Ritmoplastia. The DMR collection includes ten Ritmoplastia scores—Ritmoplastia symbols laid out in a format using some elements of rhythmic notation—in various stages of development and 24 ADR2, 2. 25 Regina Tonini, interview by author, telephone, June 11, 2018.
  26. 26. 16 completion. The main DMR documents are one Manuscript Notebook (DMR1), whose content Barbosa organized into two Typed Booklets (DMR2.1-2.2). RPA includes three musical compositions with complete Ritmoplastia notation (RPA5.1, 5.2, 5.4). These sources, along with smaller ones in the Barbosa family collection, are of great value for an overall understanding of Ritmoplastia. Didactic Material on Ritmoplastia (DMR). The principal source for the current study is DMR1. It is a forty-one page, undated notebook. The first page is titled “First Class for Teachers”; it contains three guidelines in prose. These guidelines address practical issues such as enrollment, appropriate dance clothes, and goals of the Ritmoplastia course. The next pages then discuss Ritmoplastia, explaining its origins, its objectives, and its methods. Next, there are twenty exercises, in which several plastia symbols (plastias) are introduced along with rhythmic notation. Finally, there are ten excerpts in which the plastias are set to music. The contents of the Manuscript Notebook also appear in Typed Booklets DMR2.1 and DMR2.2. The texts of the Typed Booklets are typescript; the music and dance notations are in manuscript. Typed Booklet 1 (DMR2.1) contains the twenty introductory exercises of the Manuscript Notebook (DMR1). Typed Booklet 2 (DMR2.2) presents ten musical excerpts choreographed with plastias. DMR2.1 and DMR2.2 are undated, but well organized and straightforward, without erasures. The Barbosa family collection includes an additional copy of Typed Booklet 1 with a typescript cover (DMR3); although undated, the typed cover identifies the booklet as a course for physical education teachers. The cover of DMR3 explains the concept of Ritmoplastia and lists
  27. 27. 17 five goals of the method. The tidiness of DMR1, DMR2.1, and DMR2.2 leads me to conclude that they were also organized to be didactic material. Even though DMR1, DMR2.1, and DMR2.2 are undated, other sources provide clues for tracing the composer’s development of Ritmoplastia. The oldest dated source in the Barbosa family collection is the Manuscript Sketch Notebook (DMR4), a notebook with the handwritten title “Ritmoplastia das Danças Brasileiras” on the cover (see Figure 2.1). The cover is dated January 1, 1956; however, the notebook’s first actual annotation is dated May 8, 1966. The Ritmoplastia content of DMR4 can be divided into three parts. Barbosa in fact titles the first part Io Ciclo (First Cycle); it includes introductory exercises with just a few variations of plastias. A five-page list of plastias follows, presenting almost 100 plastias and their labels. A third section presents two sets of exercises: a first group of ten exercises is for handclaps and lower-body movement, with increasing levels of difficulty. It is followed by a second group of eight exercises, some of which include arm movements. DMR4 appears to have been written earlier than DMR1 and DMR2 due to its sketch-like character; there are erasures in the plastia list, and the second series of exercises is incomplete. Two dated manuscripts—DMR5 and DMR6—show Barbosa drafting and revising definitions, and expanding on her motivation for creating Ritmoplastia. DMR5 is dated February 4, 1965. In this text, Barbosa describes her motivation for creating Ritmoplastia as part of a broader project of promoting Brazilian popular culture. She states that this project was launched in the 1950s with her Estudos Brasileiros series. DMR6 (1969) is a six-page, handwritten introduction to Ritmoplastia. The first page of DMR6 includes a brief definition of Ritmoplastia and an explanation of how to approach
  28. 28. 18 the method. DMR6 is valuable for its introductory explanation, which is more detailed then that given in DMR1. Figure 2.1: DMR4, cover. Additional separate sheets—DMR7, DMR8, DMR9, and DMR10—contain material about Ritmoplastia. DMR7 is a typescript statement listing six goals of Ritmoplastia. This sheet is undated and presents content similar to DMR3’s statement (although DMR3 lists only five goals). DMR8 is a one-page manuscript consisting of two Ritmoplastia exercises numbered 17 and 18. These exercises are probably part of a larger document that has been lost. DMR9, containing three exercises, is dated December 17, 1966. A note indicates that the exercises were meant for a Ritmoplastia demonstration for
  29. 29. 19 the Military Club of Rio de Janeiro. Even though this document is incomplete, its presence indicates that Ritmoplastia was being actively taught in 1966. The fourth separate page, DMR10, is a plan for an initial lesson in Ritmoplastia. It is dated March 20, 1967 and labeled Escola de Dança. It is also incomplete, but it may show the first exercises that Barbosa worked on with the Municipal Theatre Dance School students. Academic Documents on Ritmoplastia (ADR). Some of the documents in the Barbosa family collection were specifically developed for classroom use or to establish Ritmoplastia as an official course at the undergraduate level, and have several different authors. Here, I classify them as “Academic Documents on Ritmoplastia” (ADR). These documents provide valuable information regarding the skills required of the Ritmoplastia student and teacher. They offer an organized approach to the method and thus complement the content of the DMR sources. These documents include two syllabi for different Ritmoplastia courses (ADR1, ADR2). ADR1 is an undated, six-page document created for a Ritmoplastia course. Its cover is a duplication of DMR7, and like it, states the six goals of Ritmoplastia. The remainder of ADR1 consists of a five-page form filled out by Barbosa. This form appears to be a course application but the institution is unknown. The form presents Ritmoplastia as a professional skill, and it sets the course requirements and workload to achieve proficiency in the method. The second document, ADR2, is a six-page, typescript syllabus for the 1973 school year for an undergraduate course. ADR2 is signed by Maria Ivanira Telles, and it presents a two-year Ritmoplastia course divided into units, sub- units, activities, and classes for each unit. It also contains a one-page, typed statement
  30. 30. 20 describing the history of Ritmoplastia from its origins to 1973. There is no information in ADR2 as to which institution was to use the syllabus. As noted previously, this document is especially valuable due to the history of Ritmoplastia provided by Telles; that history is not found in any other source. In addition to the previously mentioned syllabi, the Barbosa family collection includes a manuscript cover for a Ritmoplastia course at EPEMA (1960). ADR3 is a separate page; consequently, it is uncertain whether the cover belongs to ADR1 or to an unknown lost document. Its importance lies in the fact that it is dated 1960; it shows the earliest evidence for Ritmoplastia’s application in an academic setting. The Barbosa family collection also includes a set of two Ritmoplastia tests (ADR4) written for the Rio de Janeiro Municipal Theatre Dance School. The tests are undated and evaluate two different levels of ability. The first test is meant for beginners. The second test, spanning three pages, is more complex, asking students to set plastias to Barbosa’s composition Estudos Brasileiros No 3. Ritmoplastia in the Performing Arts (RPA). Although Barbosa created Ritmoplastia initially with didactic purposes, it also became a performing art, and was used for public performances in many important venues and concert halls. The Barbosa family collection includes a number of documents concerning formal performance, here numbered RPA. This category includes concert programs listing Ritmoplastia performances as well as a newspaper advertisement listing Ritmoplastia workshops and presentation days. RPA also includes compositions written with Ritmoplastia notation, as well as an unpublished orchestral piece without Ritmoplastia notation, but with the
  31. 31. 21 revealing title Estudo No 1: Ritmoplastia das Danças Brasileiras. Two recital programs in the Barbosa family collection (RPA1 and RPA2) show Ritmoplastia being used in the Rio de Janeiro Municipal Theatre Dance School. RPA1, which is undated, lists a presentation of Ritmoplastia set to Mignone’s composition Valsinha. RPA2 is from the end-of-year festival at the same Dance School. It is dated December 16, 1965, and Ritmoplastia is presented in a two-movement untitled piece conducted by Barbosa (see Figures 2.2 and 2.3). This piece may have been Estudo No 1, since that work has two movements and is also dated 1965. Other sources of Ritmoplastia as a performing art (RPA4.1-4.3, RPA5.1-5.5) relate to the Curitiba Music Festival of 1974. This festival was the most famous musical event in Brazil for many years. RPA4.1 is a newspaper advertisement dated January 1, 1974. It presents the whole festival schedule, and lists four Ritmoplastia presentations. RPA4.2 is a program form filled out by Barbosa.26 This program form, dated January 20, 1974, includes information such as performance date, time, soloists, and pieces to be performed at one of the festival presentations. One of the soloists mentioned on this form is Regina Tonini, who is still living. Her recollections provide a valuable adjunct to the written material about Ritmoplastia.27 The concert program lists three pieces by Barbosa and one each by Benedetto Marcello, Benjamin Britten, and Barbosa’s son, Cesar Borges Barbosa (see Table 2.2). 26 César Borges Barbosa, interview by author, telephone, September 30, 2018. 27 Regina Tonini, interview by author, telephone, June 11, 2018.
  32. 32. 22 Figure 2.2: RPA1.
  33. 33. 23 Figure3.RPA2. Figure2.3:RPA2(Ritmoplastiaperformancemarked)
  34. 34. 24 Table 2.2: Repertoire of Ritmoplastia presentation, Curitiba Music Festival, January 20, 1974. Composer Title Cacilda B. Barbosa Diorama – 4 Estudos Benedetto Marcello Adagio César B. Barbosa Ensaio Cacilda B. Barbosa Iemanjá Benjamin Britten Niobe Cacilda B. Barbosa Desafio Manuscripts of some of the pieces performed at the Curitiba Music Festival are in the Barbosa family collection. They are stapled in a bundle of five pieces (RPA5.1- RPA5.5). The first piece is Diorama no 18 (RPA5.1), dated 1971. It has the signatures of both Barbosa and Clara Semeles, who added plastias to Barbosa’s music. The second piece is Diorama Brasileiro no 6 (RPA5.2). It is also complete, and has signatures by Barbosa and Semeles. The third piece is O Canto do Amor (RPA5.3), a composition by Barbosa with lyrics by Alvaro Furtado de Mendonça and plastias by Semeles. Although this piece is clear with no erasures, the musical score appears to be incomplete, and just a short sequence of plastias appears. The fourth piece is Ensaio (RPA5.4). Composed by Barbosa’s son César Borges Barbosa, it is complete. The fifth piece, Iemanjá (RPA5.5), by Cacilda Borges Barbosa, is incomplete here; however, it was performed at the Curitiba Music Festival. All of the material from the Curitiba Music Festival has important historical value because it documents Ritmoplastia as an art as well as a teaching tool.
  35. 35. 25 Conclusion The examination of Ritmoplastia sources makes it possible to trace the development of Ritmoplastia. Although many of the documents in the Barbosa family collection are undated, I believe that the documents of my central focus, DMR4, DMR1, DMR 2.1, and DMR 2.2, came first. Barbosa likely wrote the Manuscript Sketch Notebook (DMR4) first, and it likely then became the Manuscript Notebook (DMR1) and the two Typed Booklets (DMR2.1 and DMR2.2). Academic documents on Ritmoplastia offer information on how to approach and teach the method, especially the two syllabi ADR1 and ADR2. The documents on Ritmoplastia in the performing arts show Ritmoplastia as artistic expression, presenting compositions and recital programs.
  36. 36. 26 Chapter Three The Plastias The most prominent and innovative feature of Ritmoplastia is its dance notation, which consists of plastias. The plastias are symbols created by Barbosa that represent individual body gestures and are placed below each musical note or rhythmic indicator. DMR1, DMR2.1, DMR2.2, DMR4, RPA5.1, and RPA5.2 show the development of these symbols. The symbols are initially shown in the Manuscript Sketch Notebook (DMR4; see Table 2.1). The term plastia, however, is introduced only in the Manuscript Notebook (DMR1), where Barbosa mentions that she created symbols called plastias to indicate the body movements in Ritmoplastia.28 In DMR1 the name of Clara Semeles is also mentioned. The partnership with Semeles reflects a tendency in Barbosa’s creative process; she worked with musicians, poets and pedagogues throughout her career.29 This chapter discusses the plastias as individual gestures and their subsequent setting to music in the Ritmoplastia method and compositions. I discuss two contrasting dance notation systems developed during the first half of the twentieth century in order to understand what might have influenced Barbosa’s creation of plastias. Next, I examine the plastias as they appear in the manuscript and typescript sketches and notebooks on Ritmoplastia. I discuss the origins of the plastias as shown in DMR4. I study how they 28 “A fim de que se fosse dado um sentido metodológico ao ensino da Ritmoplastia criou-se uma grafia de símbolos plastiológicos que denominaremos plastias.” DMR1, 2. 29 César Borges Barbosa, interview by author, telephone, September 30, 2018.
  37. 37. 27 were initially organized and labeled, as shown in DMR2.1, and I discuss their setting to music, as shown in DMR2.2, RPA5.1, RPA5.2, and RPA5.4. Historical Context Apart from the manuscript and typescript sketches and notebooks on Ritmoplastia examined here, no other source or literature on dance is found in the Barbosa family collection. For this reason, it is unknown how Barbosa came up with the idea of Ritmoplastia, especially regarding the design and concept of the plastias. Ann Hutchison Guest remarks that “[…] no system of [dance] notation emerges full blown out of a vacuum”; the present study presumes that that Barbosa may have been influenced by dance notation systems in use in the mid-twentieth century in Brazil.30 In her discussion of the dance notation systems used in Brazil, Ana Ligia Trindade states that the systems are those developed in Europe; she does not mention any dance notation system created in Brazil.31 Regarding prominent dance notation systems developed in the first half of the twentieth century in Europe, Labanotation—the notation system developed by Rudolf Laban—and the notation system developed by Benesh are the best known in Brazil. Trindade illustrates the difference between these two systems of notation as she reports a brief experiment she held during a workshop for dancers in 2011 in the city of Porto Alegre. In this workshop, she presented complete written choreographies in the Laban and Benesh systems. While observing Benesh's notation, the dancers identified bodies in 30 Ann Hutchinson Guest, Dance Notation: The Process of Recording Movement on Paper (New York: Dance Horizons, 1984), 68. 31 Ana Ligia Trindade, Grafias de Gesto: Representação Gráfica do Movimento (Porto Alegre: Gonçalves Larcen Editor, 2014), 90.
  38. 38. 28 dance movement, although they were unable to translate exactly the entire choreography. In the observation of Labanotation, the dancers described charts with abstract graphs without any identification with dance or body movement. The perception of the dancers was that Labanotation resembled a contemporary work of art.32 When comparing Benesh notation and Labanotation, it is possible to state that Benesh's notation is the one that most relates to Ritmoplastia. Just as plastias in Ritmoplastia are pictorial representations of individual gestures, Benesh notation represents graphically the body of the dancer inside a five-line staff. In this staff, line 5 to line 1 represent the head, shoulders, waist, knees and feet respectively. Benesh also includes bar lines to represent the passing of time. Due to this resemblance to music notation, it is possible to synchronize Benesh notation with musical scores; this shows an important parallel with Ritmoplastia. Although there are similarities between Benesh notation and Ritmoplastia, there is no documented evidence of a direct influence between them. Origins of the Plastias: The Manuscript Sketch Notebook (DMR4) Among the manuscript and typescript sketches and notebooks on Ritmoplastia, the Manuscript Sketch Notebook (DMR4) is an important source to understand the origins of the plastias. Among the various sketches and drafts presented in DMR4, the most prominent is a five-page list entitled Nomenclatura (Nomenclature). This list comprises approximately 100 symbols, each with a descriptive label. Due to the fact that, in DMR4, Barbosa uses the word nomenclatura and not plastia, I assume that she created 32 Trindade, 94.
  39. 39. 29 this notebook at a very early stage, and that the other sources examined in this study were generated after DMR4. Although Barbosa did not use the term plastia in DMR4, I will refer to the symbols in DMR4 as plastias. The first pages of DMR4 show a mix of drafts of musical notation and unlabeled plastias that are difficult to decipher. DMR4 p. 3 shows what may be Barbosa’s first attempt to label and organize the plastias (see Figure 3.1). On this page Barbosa numbers plastias 1-8 and provides labels for these plastias. Plastias 4-8 are labeled respectively as primeira posição (first position), segunda posição (second position), terceira posição (third position), primeira paralela (first parallel), and segunda paralela (second parallel), similarly to the positions commonly used in classical ballet. A note at the top of the page states, “the required position will be placed to the left of the symbol.”33 That instruction is not clearly explained and does not appear anywhere else in the manuscript or typescript sketches and notebooks on Ritmoplastia. DMR4 p. 3 includes a section captioned Direções (Directions) next to a set of numbered plastias. That section shows thirteen labeled plastias. The labels clearly describe the required gestures, some of which should be performed towards different directions. They include passo à frente (step to the front), passo ao lado (step to the side), and passo p. traz (step to the back). Many plastias shown on this page can be observed in the other manuscript and typescript and notebooks. After this first attempt to organize and label plastias, DMR4 then contains the Nomenclatura section with its five-page list of plastias (see Figure 3.2). This list begins with the plastias divided into two categories: Posições (Positions) and Direções 33 “Serão colocadas à esquerda do símbolo a posição desejada.” DMR4, 3.
  40. 40. 30 Figure 3.1: DMR4, p. 3 (1956?). First draft of movement signs, with labels. (Directions). In the Posições, Barbosa crossed out both the plastia and label for pés juntos (feet together), although this plastia occurs frequently in all notebooks. In the Direções category, the plastias are the same as the ones found in all the notebooks. The Posições category shows some ambiguities, and includes features that were later discontinued. Some of these discontinued plastias represented foot positions similar to the ones commonly used in classical ballet; by p. 14 and 15 of DMR4, Barbosa writes that the exercises should be performed “with feet in parallel positions.” The instruction to keep feet in parallel position probably applies to the remaining sketches and notebooks.
  41. 41. 31 Figure 3.2: DMR4, p. 5 (1956?). First page of plastia list. DMR4 includes some ambiguous and imprecise terms and labels. The plastia labeled flexão inteira (complete flexion) appears on page 5 but does not appear in any other manuscript or typescript source. Thus it is difficult to decipher in which context it should be used. Barbosa drafts two plastias with unclear labels: perna flexionada (dir.) e perna dobrada (esq.)(flexed leg [right] and bent leg [left]) and perna flexionada (esq.) e perna dobrada (dir.)(flexed leg [left] and bent leg [right]). These plastias are problematic due to the unclear distinction Barbosa made between the apparently synonymous terms flexionada (flexed) and dobrada (bent). In the remaining four pages of this early list, Barbosa drafted many plastias and categorized them by the body parts pernas (legs), braços (arms), tronco (trunk), ombros
  42. 42. 32 (shoulders), and cabeça (head), as well as the other categories saltos (hops), palmas (handclaps), and passos (movements).34 Some of these plastias were reorganized and relabeled in DMR2.1, but others do not appear anywhere else. A few unlabeled plastias found in DMR2.2, RPA5.1, RPA5.2 and RPA5.4 can be found only on the DMR4 list. Despite its sketch-like character, DMR4 is of great importance due to its comprehensive plastia list and also due to the fact that it contains information regarding the origins of Ritmoplastia that are not clearly shown in other documents. The drafts showing ballet positions are important. It is uncertain whether Barbosa had any training in dance, but these indicators of ballet positions show that Barbosa had at least a basic knowledge of ballet and that she tried to incorporate this knowledge, albeit unsuccessfully, into the first stages of Ritmoplastia. DMR4 is the only source where Barbosa clearly states that the Ritmoplastia exercises should be performed with the feet in parallel positions. That provides an important starting point for the understanding and performance of Ritmoplastia, especially as shown in DMR2.1 and DMR2.2, and in the important compositions RPA5.1, RPA5.2, and RPA5.4. Plastias in Typed Booklet 1 (DMR2.1) The plastias are best developed and organized in Typed Booklet 1 (DMR2.1). In DMR2.1, through twenty exercises, the plastias are gradually introduced along with rhythmic notation. Next to each exercise, Barbosa includes a column headed signos (signs); it shows the new plastia signs in each exercise along with their descriptive labels (see Example 3.1). In each of the twenty exercises, Barbosa introduces new plastias and 34 In Portuguese, the word passo can also denote characteristic dance gestures.
  43. 43. 33 mixes them with plastias introduced in previous exercises, thus increasing the difficulty level of each exercise and enabling memorization of the previously introduced plastias. To label the plastias, Barbosa uses common terms in Portuguese and instructions that are easy for non-dancers to follow. Here, for English translation of the plastia labels, I follow the simple and straightforward style of Barbosa’s wording, with some reference to lexicons of modern dance and ballet.35 Although the plastias are organized to the clearest degree in DMR2.1, in this study those plastias are also compared to the plastias designated in DMR1 and DMR4. A comparison of these manuscript notebooks to DMR2.1 shows cases where the same plastia sign receives a different descriptive label. In general, the plastias are more clearly labeled in DMR2.1; however, in DMR2.1 two plastias are described as flexão (flexion) and tensão (tension). In DMR4 those same plastias are labeled pernas flexionadas (flexed legs) and pernas estendidas (straightened legs; see Table 3.1). In the exercises of DMR2.1 as well as in the other Ritmoplastia scores, it is important to highlight that Barbosa provides separate plastias for lower body, arm, and head gestures. Exercise No. 1 introduces the plastia for handclaps, an arm gesture; Exercises 2-16 exclusively introduce plastias for lower body gestures. Remaining plastias for arm gestures are introduced in Exercise No. 17; in Exercise No. 20 Barbosa includes plastias for head gestures. Cases where the movement demands gestures with lower body, arms, and head simultaneously are indicated by three different vertically stacked plastias, with the plastia for lower body on top, arm plastia in the middle, and 35 See Paul Love, Modern Dance Terminology (Princeton: Dance Horizons, 1997); Rhonda Ryman’s Classical Ballet Terms: Cechetti (Toronto: Dance Collection Danse Press/es, 1998); Ryman, Dictionary of Classical Ballet Terminology (London: Royal Academy of Dance, 1997).
  44. 44. 34 Example 3.1: DMR2.1, p. 2. Exercise 2. Table 3.1: Plastia symbols with contrasting labels. Plastia Description (Portuguese, DMR2.1) Description (Portuguese, DMR4) flexão (flexion) pernas flexionadas (flexed legs) tensão (tension) pernas estendidas (straighted legs) head plastia on the bottom (see Example 3.2). This order is the opposite from the one used in Benesh notation. This aspect of prioritizing steps and lower body gestures
  45. 45. 35 highlights the didactic character of Ritmoplastia, as opposed to Benesh notation, which was meant for professional dancers. Example 3.2: DMR2.1, Exercise 20. Stacked plastia symbols, denoting simultaneous lower body, arm, and head gesture. (M.2, symbol combination circled by Lima.) The importance of DMR2.1 lies in the fact that it provides a glossary of the plastias. This glossary provides an important starting point since in more advanced exercises and compositions such as DMR2.2, RPA5.1, RPA5.2, and RPA5.4, the plastias are shown without labels. The lists of symbols and labels that Barbosa worked out in early notebooks and typed documents such as DMR2.1 assist in the deciphering of unlabeled plastias, and may aid in the creation of future Ritmoplastia scores.
  46. 46. 36 Plastias Set to Music Some manuscripts, sketches, and segments of typed notebooks on Ritmoplastia in the Barbosa family collection set the plastias to musical excerpts and compositions. Here I discuss the plastias set to music. Some musical excerpts and accompanying plastias appear in Typed Booklet 2 (DMR2.2). As noted previously, this booklet is the continuation of DMR2.1; DMR2.2 transcribes the second half of the Manuscript Notebook (DMR1). Plastias are also set to the compositions Diorama no 18 (RPA5.1), Diorama Brasileiro no 6 (RPA5.2), both by Cacilda Borges Barbosa, and to Ensaio (RPA5.4), by her son Cesar Borges Barbosa. In DMR2.2 and in the compositions, the heading of each musical excerpt or composition includes a standard attribution; the music is attributed to the composer as noted above, while the Plastia is attributed to Clara Semeles (see Figure 3.3). The capitalized term Plastia appears to refer to the fact that a plastia sequence is designed or composed for a particular musical excerpt or composition. Both Cacilda Borges Barbosa’s and Semeles’ signatures also appear at the end of all their excerpts and compositions. The name of Clara Semeles does not appear in the earliest documents DMR4 and DMR2.1; this supports the idea that Barbosa created the design and nomenclature of plastias herself. Barbosa established a partnership with Clara Semeles, as indicated by the author lines to musical compositions. Semeles used some plastias that were not labeled in DMR2.1. These plastias were either taken from the DMR4 list, or are variants of the plastias labeled in DMR2.1. For example, DMR4 includes a plastia for ombros elevados (raised shoulders) that clearly indicates that both shoulders should be raised. In RPA5.1,
  47. 47. 37 Figure 3.3: RPA5.1, p. 1. Diorama no 18 title page, with date attribution, indicating Clara Semeles as Plastia choreographer and Cacilda Borges Barbosa as composer. there is a variation of this plastia without a label, apparently indicating that only one of the shoulders should be raised (see Table 3.2). Table 3.2: Variant of plastia, DMR4 and RPA5.1. Plastia (DMR4) Label (DMR4) Plastia variant (RPA5.1, no label) ombros elevados (raised shoulders)
  48. 48. 38 Semeles also added modifiers of body position. Most of the time the gestures in Ritmoplastia are to be performed towards the front; however, some of Semeles’ modifiers indicate that a gesture or the angle of the body should be towards the diagonal or towards the back. Semeles places a dash or letter initial to the first plastia to be modified (see Table 3.3). These modifiers are seen in many of the musical excerpts in DMR2.2, as well as in RPA5.1 and RPA5.4. Repeated instances of the letters [C] and [F] are seen before plastia symbols. Although Semeles did not state the exact meaning of these letters, it can be inferred that these letters are abbreviations for costas (back) and frente (front). Table 3.3: Body position modifiers used in plastia choreographies by Clara Semeles. Body Position Modifier Proposed interpretation Location in Barbosa family document collection Left diagonal DMR2.2 (nos. 3, 4, 6, 9, 10), RPA5.1 Right diagonal DMR2.2 (nos. 3, 4, 6, 9, 10), RPA5.1, RPA5.4 C Costas (back) RPA5.1, RPA5.4 F Frente (front) DMR2.2 (nos. 3, 4, 6, 9, 10), RPA5.1, RPA5.4 Conclusion The plastias represent an original form of gestural notation. Barbosa appears to have created plastias with some exposure to the dance notation prevalent in Brazil at the
  49. 49. 39 time, but she then developed her own set of symbols and movement terminology. Barbosa also counted on Clara Semeles to adjust these plastias to musical excerpts and compositions. Much about the plastias can be understood and elucidated by consulting the manuscript and typescript notebooks and sketches on Ritmoplastia found in the Barbosa family collection. Exactly how the plastias were performed during the time Barbosa and Semeles taught Ritmoplastia in the 1960s and 1970s is unknown. Written sources show Barbosa and Semeles working out and then expanding this notation, building on Barbosa’s goal that Ritmoplastia would record the spontaneous dances of the Brazilian people.
  50. 50. 40 Chapter Four Ritmoplastia: A Performing Edition Content and Editorial Notes This chapter describes the content of this edition and the editorial processes used to generate a performing edition of Ritmoplastia. This edition reconciles eleven sources from the Barbosa family collection: DMR1, DMR2.1, DMR2.2, DMR4, DMR5, DMR6, DMR7, ADR1, RPA5.1, RPA5.2, and RPA5.4 (see Table 2.1), with reference to two additional sources from that collection (ADR2 and ADR4). Other sources from the Barbosa family collection present important historical information such as dates and locations where Ritmoplastia activities took place, but they do not provide instructions regarding the performance of Ritmoplastia.36 Six of the thirteen sources discussed here are Ritmoplastia scores in whole or in part: DMR1, DMR2.1, DMR2.2, RPA5.1, RPA5.2, and RPA5.4; the remaining sources (DMR4, DMR5, DMR6, DMR7, ADR1, ADR2, and ADR4) transmit pedagogical goals, aesthetics, performance instructions, and other information worked out by Barbosa and her close collaborators. Since DMR2.1 and DMR2.2 are a transcription of DMR1, these sources were compared and material from RPA5.1, RPA5.2, and RPA5.4 was added. A performing edition comprising an introduction and four parts was created after examination of the thirteen sources (see Table 4.1). 36 DMR8, DMR9, DMR10, ADR3, RPA1, RPA2, RPA3, RPA4.1, RPA4.2, and RPA4.3 do not include instructions on the performance of Ritmoplastia.
  51. 51. 41 37 Table4.1.Ritmoplastia,Limaedition,documentarysources,editorialprocedures,andrationale. Limaedition,partsand titles AlterationSourcesReconciledJustification IntroductiontranslationintoEnglish: -DMR1,pp.2-3:fulltranscription -DMR5,p.2:fulltranscription -DMR7:fulltranscription -ADR1,pp.2-3:excerptdetailing Ritmoplastiaobjectives DMR1,pp.2-3 DMR5,p.2 DMR7 ADR1,pp.2-3 -compilationofstatementon Ritmoplastiaorigins, definitions,and objectives PartI.Ritmoplastia withintheMetric UnitandIts Subdivisions -translationofDMR6written explanationintoEnglish -repeatsignaddedtoexerc.3-10 DMR1,exerc.1-10 DMR2.1,exerc.1-10 DMR6,pp.1-2 -compilationofBarbosa’s introductiononthe metricunitandits subdivisionsfromDMR6 withextractofDMR2.1 segmentdevotedto rhythm,meter,andbasic movements PartII.Ritmoplastiain RhythmicVariation -exerc.numberschangedfrom11- 20to1-10 -doublebarlineinserted,exerc.1 m.4,exerc.2m.4,exerc.3m. 4,exerc.4m.4 -melodiclinesfoundinmargins ofDMR1addedtoexerc.1-10 DMR1,exerc.11-20 DMR2.1,exerc.11-20 -extractionofsegmentsof DMR2.1devotedto introductionandstudyof plastiasalongwithten variedrhythmicexcerpts -integrationofmelodic elementsfromDMR1
  52. 52. 42 PartIII.Ritmoplastiain ShortMusical Examples -timesignaturesaddedtoplastia rows -MusicalExamplesNos.9and10 takenfromDMR2.1,not DMR1 -plastialabelsaddedtoMusical ExamplesNo.2(mm.2and4), No.4(m.8),No.5(mm.1,2, 3,4,and6)No.6(mm.2and 6),andNo.9(m.3). -inclusionofAandBlinelabels fromDMR1 -deletionofanalytical commentariesfromDMR1 Nos.4-10 DMR1,Nos.1-8(pp.16-32) DMR2.2(entire) DMR4,pp.5-9 -transcriptionoftheten examplesofplastiasset tomusicfromDMR2.2 -inclusionofAandBline labelsfromDMR1in MusicalExamplesNo.1- 10 -useofDMR4,pp.5-9as referenceforplastia labelsaddedtoMusical ExamplesNos.2,4,5,6, 9. -creationofeditionfor performance,notfor musicalanalysis PartIV.Ritmoplastia Compositions -RPA5.1,RPA5.2,andRPA5.4 placedinorderasfound(as stapledpacket)inBarbosa familycollection -inclusionofAandBlinelabels intwo-voicecompositionsand ofA,B,andClinelabelsin three-voicecompositions. -DMR1Nos.9and10retitled “RitmoplastiainThree Voices”No.1andNo.2 -additionofplastialabelsto RPA5.2(mm.1and2) RPA5.1 RPA5.2 RPA5.4 DMR1,Nos.9-10(pp.31- 34) DMR4,pp.5-9 -selectionofcompositions withRitmoplastia notation -inclusionofA,B,andC linelabels -useofDMR4asreference todecipherplastialabels andsymbolsnotatedin manuscriptofDiorama Brasileirono 6
  53. 53. 43 The purpose of this edition is to clarify and to present the Ritmoplastia method in four different stages, each at an increasing level of difficulty and complexity. The edition begins with Barbosa’s original prose introductions. Sources reconciled for the Introduction include DMR1, DMR5, DMR7, and ADR1. Part I, entitled “Ritmoplastia within the Metric Unit and Its Subdivisions,” comprises ten exercises. The sources reconciled for Part I include DMR1, DMR2.1, and DMR6. Part II is entitled “Ritmoplastia in Rhythmic Variation”; it also comprises ten exercises. It compiles DMR1 and DMR2.1. Part III, “Ritmoplastia in Short Musical Examples,” includes material from DMR1 and DMR2.2, and consists of musical examples in which plastias are set to music. Part IV, “Ritmoplastia Compositions,” presents Ritmoplastia in its most complex form. This section contains two intricate musical examples from DMR1; two compositions by Barbosa with Ritmoplastia notation (RPA5.1 and RPA5.2); and a composition with notation by Barbosa’s son César Borges Barbosa, also with plastias (RPA5.4). Content The Introduction and the four parts of this edition reconcile a variety of sources. To notate Ritmoplastia, Barbosa modified Western art music notation as well as adding plastia symbols. Here, each part of this edition will be discussed, including information regarding specific Ritmoplastia notations. As noted previously, some of Barbosa’s early written statements refer to her method as Ritmoplastia das Danças Brasileiras; this edition uses the later term Ritmoplastia.37 37 Barbosa uses the title Ritmoplastia das Danças Brasileiras in DMR1, DMR4, DMR5, DMR6, and RPA3.
  54. 54. 44 After the Introduction, in which Barbosa identifies the richness of Brazilian culture as the source of her inspiration for Ritmoplastia, Part I of this edition begins with Barbosa’s instructions, found in DMR6, on how to initially study the method. These instructions refer to the basics of Ritmoplastia, and they introduce exercises. The exercises introduce a fundamental metric unit and two subdivisions (represented respectively by notation of quarter-note, eighth-note, and sixteenth-note rhythms). Exercise No. 1 introduces the quarter-note pulse. DMR6 shows the plastia for palmas (handclaps) under quarter-note pulses; the palmas should remain in this basic pulse as plastias for other body movements are added. Barbosa does explain that as the method progresses, new gestures would be added to the metric unit and its subdivisions. DMR6 is an incomplete draft, and only these initial instructions are clear; other information conveyed in DMR6 is incomplete. Barbosa’s notation of Ritmoplastia shows the method’s applied function, and in early exercises where movement and rhythm are primary, the notation does not follow the format of separate systems as seen in Western art music (although, as a composer, Barbosa was completely conversant in Western art music notation). While the plastia movement notations underlie notations of subdivided rhythm, readers of the notation are left to infer whether palmas should be done throughout, whether the palmas are more rhythmically dense or complex than straight quarter notes, where a rhythmic subdivision repeats, and when to proceed to the next movement pattern. Since Part I comprises introductory material, it can be inferred that people would move as a corps. In Part I of the edition, rather than indicating a verbatim repeat, as in standard musical notation, a repeat sign indicates that the rhythmic subdivision repeats while the
  55. 55. 45 movement changes. For example, in Exercise No. 3 there are two rows of plastias to be performed within the eighth note subdivision. In the first row, the plastias represent the gestures of stepping forward and backward with the right foot and then stepping forward and backward with the left foot. The second row approaches the gestures of stepping to the right with the right foot and stepping to the left with the left foot. With the sixteenth notes, these previously encountered plastias should be performed at double the previous pace. For that reason, the repeat sign is included at the end of the eighth-note line so that both rows of plastias may be attempted before moving forward to the plastias corresponding with the sixteenth notes (see Exx. 4.1a and 4.1b). Part I of this edition introduces simple plastias and basic notions of rhythm. Since the plastias introduced in Part I appear in later sources by Barbosa without captions, it can be concluded that understanding Part I is essential to a full comprehension of the next stages of Ritmoplastia. The exercises of Part II introduce new elements of Ritmoplastia notation and require a more advanced knowledge of music. Each exercise in Part II presents a different rhythmic series, using the metric unit and its subdivisions as introduced in Part I. Part II includes three different sets of plastias for each rhythmic sequence. This enables the student to learn many possible gestures and to become familiarized with a large number of plastias. As described with respect to the ADR4 exam documents, Barbosa herself required students to create their own sequences of gestures using plastias. This indicates that creativity and a profound knowledge of the plastias were important features when approaching Ritmoplastia. Every exercise in Part II includes a musical excerpt. These
  56. 56. 46 Example 4.1a: DMR2.1, p. 3 Example 4.1b: Lima edition, Part I, Exercise No. 3, repeat sign in eighth-note line. œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y y y y y œ œ œ œ .œ œ .œ œ y y y y .y y .y y œ œ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y y y y œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y y y y y œ œ œ œ œ .œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ 5 œ . œ y . y œ œ œ œ œ .œ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y y .y y y y y y œ œ œ œ .œ œ .œ œ y y y y .y y .y y œ œ œ œ# y y y y œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y y y y y y œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y y y y y œ œ œ œ .œ œ œ œ œ œ œ .œ œ .œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ 5 j j œ œ œ œ .œ œ .œ œ y y y y .y y .y y œ œ œ œ œ .œ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y y .y y y y y y œ œ œ œ .œ œ .œ œ y y y y .y y .y y ‰ j œ œ j œ ‰ ‰ j y y j y ‰ œ œ œ œ œ œ# y y y y y y œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y y y y y y œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y y y y y ‰ j œ œ j œ ‰ ‰ j y œ œ œ œ .œ œ .œ œ y y y y œ œ œ œ œ .œ œ .œ œ y y y y y œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y & ? ã ã 42 4 2 4 2 4 2 j œ ‰ 54 j y ‰ œ œ œ œ .œ œ .œ œ y y y y .y y .y y œ œ œ œ œ .œ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y y .y y y y y y œ œ .œ y y .y & ? ã ã 58 œ ‰ j œ .œ œ j œ ‰ 58 y ‰ j y .y y j y ‰ œ œ œ œ œ œ# y y y y y y œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y y y y y y œ œ œ y y y & ? ã 62 œ ‰ j œ .œ œ j œ ‰ 62 y ‰ j y œ œ œ œ .œ œ .œ œ y y y y œ œ œ œ œ .œ œ .œ œ y y y y y œ œ œ œ y y œ ≈ œ œ œ ≈ œ œ J œ ‰ y ≈ y y y ≈ y y j y ‰ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ ≈ œ œ J œ ‰ y y y y y y y y ≈ y y j y ‰ œ ≈ œ œ œ ≈ œ œ J œ ‰ y ≈ y y y ≈ y y j y ‰ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ ≈ œ œ J œ ‰ y y y y y y y y ≈ y y j y ‰ œ œ# œn œ œ œ ≈ œ œ œ ≈ œ œ J œ ‰ y ≈ y y y ≈ y y j y ‰ œ ≈ œ œ œ ≈ œ œ J œ ‰ y ≈ y y y ≈ y y j y ‰ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ ≈ œ œ J œ ‰ y y y y y y y y ≈ y y j y ‰ œ ≈ œ œ œ ≈ œ œ J œ ‰ y ≈ y y y ≈ y y j y ‰ œ ≈ œ œ œ ≈ œ œ J œ ‰ y ≈ y y y ≈ y y j y ‰ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ ≈ œ œ J œ ‰ y y y y y y y y ≈ y y j y ‰ œn œ œ œ# œn œ œ e e e e Plastias e e e esquerdo left palmas handclaps passo à frente step forward passo à frente com pé esquerdo step forward with left foot passo para direita step to the right passo para esquerda step to the left passo para trás (direita) step to back (right) passo para trás (esquerda) step to back (left) pés juntos feet together
  57. 57. 47 excerpts were taken from DMR1 and are mostly in two voices; their rhythms match the movement rhythms of each exercise. This edition adds these excerpts (see Exx. 4.2a and 4.2b). Barbosa likely used these melodic passages as accompaniment while teaching the exercises, and thus they could continue to be useful for students or teachers who are learning Ritmoplastia. In Part III, the musical examples are in two voices exclusively, as shown in DMR2.2. In DMR1 there are also two three-voiced examples; those are included in Part IV of this edition. Barbosa’s motivation for not including more three-voice musical examples in DMR2.2 can be inferred by examination of the syllabus for a Ritmoplastia degree by Maria Ivanira Telles (ADR2). In that syllabus, one- and two-voice exercises are for the degree’s first year, and three- and four-voice exercises are for the second year. Telles’s syllabus likely reflected Barbosa’s teaching practice. Example 4.2a: DMR1, p. 10, facsimile, musical excerpt in margin (marked).
  58. 58. 48 Example 4.2b: Lima edition, Part II, Exercise No. 3. Part III of this edition merges the second half of DMR1 with DMR2.2. The second half of the DMR1 manuscript bears the title Série 1a (Musicada) (First Series [Set to Music]). In DMR2.2, ten musical examples by Barbosa are choreographed with plastias by Clara Semeles. Each of these ten examples is signed by both Barbosa and Semeles. The previous two parts of this edition show gradual presentation of musical notation, especially rhythmic notation, and introduce most major plastias. Part III of this edition shows Ritmoplastia integrating melody, rhythm, and plastias. DMR1’s Exx. 4-10 include brief written descriptions, in Barbosa’s hand, of the music for each example. These descriptions cover harmonic and formal aspects of the music, such as number of measures and modulations. A nonstandard feature of these Plastias salto da primeira posição para segunda posição jump from first position to second position balanço da esquerda para a direita sway from left to right balanço da direita para a esquerda sway from right to left e Suggested melodic accompaniment (DMR1): œ& œ J œ ‰ ≈ y y y y j y ‰ œ ≈ œ œ J œ ‰ y ≈ y y y ≈ y y j y ‰ œ œ ≈ œ œ J œ ‰ y ≈ y y y ≈ y y j y ‰ œ ≈ y ≈ ≈ œ œ œ# œ R œ œ œ œ ≈ y y y y r y y y y œn œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y y y y y y y y y y y y y .œ œœ œœ œ œ œ# œ R œ œ r œ.œ œ œ œ œ œ .y y r y y y y .y y r y y y y œn œ œ# œ y y y y œ& œ J œ ‰ ≈ y y y y j y ‰ œ ≈ œ œ J œ ‰ y ≈ y y y ≈ y y j y ‰ œ œ ≈ œ œ J œ ‰ y ≈ y y y ≈ y y j y ‰ œ ≈ y ≈ ≈ œ œ œ# œ R œ œ œ œ ≈ y y y y r y y y y œn œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y y y y y y y y y y y y y .œ œœ œœ œ œ œ# œ R œ œ r œ.œ œ œ œ œ œ .y y r y y y y .y y r y y y y œn œ# y y œ& œ œ J œ ‰ ‰. ≈ y y y y y j y ‰ œ ≈ œ œ J œ ‰ y ≈ y y y ≈ y y j y ‰ œ œ ≈ œ œ J œ ‰ y ≈ y y y ≈ y y j y ‰ ‰. ≈ œ œ œ# œ œ R œ œ œ œ ‰. ≈ y y y y y r y y y y œn œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y y y y y y y y y y y y y .œ œœ œœ œ œ œ# œ R œ œ r œ.œ œ œ œ œ œ .y y r y y y y .y y r y y y y œn œ# y y œ& œ œ J œ ‰ r ‰. ≈ y y y y y j y ‰ œ ≈ œ œ J œ ‰ y ≈ y y y ≈ y y j y ‰ œ œ ≈ œ œ J œ ‰ y ≈ y y y ≈ y y j y ‰ r ‰. ≈ œ œ œ# œ œ R œ œ œ œ r ‰. ≈ y y y y y r y y y y œn œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y y y y y y y y y y y y y .œ œœ œœ œ œ œ# œ R œ œ r œ.œ œ œ œ œ œ .y y r y y y y .y y r y y y y n # ? ã ã # œ& ≈ œ œ J œ ‰ 5 r y ‰. ≈ y y y ≈ y y j y ‰ œ ≈ œ œ J œ ‰ y ≈ y y y ≈ y y j y ‰ œ ≈ œ œ y ≈ y y & ? ã ã # # 9 r œ ‰. ≈ œ œ œ# ≈ œ œ R œ œ œ œ 9 r y ‰. ≈ y y y ≈ y y r y y y y œn œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y y y y y y y y y y y y y .œ œœ œœœ R œ œ r œ.œ œ œ .y y r y .y y r y ? ã ã # œ& ≈ œ œ J œ ‰ 5 r y ‰. ≈ y y y ≈ y y j y ‰ œ ≈ œ œ J œ ‰ y ≈ y y y ≈ y y j y ‰ œ ≈ œ y ≈ y & ? ã ã # # 9 r œ ‰. ≈ œ œ œ# ≈ œ œ R œ œ œ œ 9 r y ‰. ≈ y y y ≈ y y r y y y y œn œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y y y y y y y y y y y y y .œ œœœ œ.œ œ .y y .y y 2 ? ã ã # œ& ≈ œ œ J œ ‰ 5 r y ‰. ≈ y y y ≈ y y j y ‰ œ ≈ œ œ J œ ‰ y ≈ y y y ≈ y y j y ‰ œ ≈ œ y ≈ y & ? ã ã # # 9 r œ ‰. ≈ œ œ œ# ≈ œ œ R œ œ œ œ 9 r y ‰. ≈ y y y ≈ y y r y y y y œn œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y y y y y y y y y y y y y .œ œœœ œ.œ œ .y y .y y œ& ≈ œ œ J œ ‰ r y ‰. ≈ y y y ≈ y y j y ‰ œ ≈ œ œ J œ ‰ y ≈ y y y ≈ y y j y ‰ œ œ ≈ œ œ J œ ‰ y ≈ y y ≈ y y j y ‰ r œ ‰. ≈ œ œ œ# ≈ œ œ R œ œ œ œ r y ‰. ≈ y y y ≈ y y r y y y y œn œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y y y y y y y y y y y y y .œ œœ œœ œ œ œ# œ R œ œ r œ.œ œ œ œ œ œ .y y r y y y y .y y r y y y y ? # œ& ≈ œ œ J œ ‰ r y ‰. ≈ y y y ≈ y y j y ‰ œ ≈ œ œ J œ ‰ y ≈ y y y ≈ y y j y ‰ œ œ ≈ œ œ J œ y ≈ y ≈ y y j y & ? # # r œ ‰. ≈ œ œ œ# ≈ œ œ R œ œ œ œ r y ‰. ≈ y y y ≈ y y r y y y y œn œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y y y y y y y y y y y y y .œ œœ œœ œ œ # œ R œ œ r œ.œ œ œ œ œ .y y r y y y .y y r y y y ? ã ã # œ& ≈ œ œ J œ ‰ 5 r y ‰. ≈ y y y ≈ y y j y ‰ œ ≈ œ œ J œ ‰ y ≈ y y y ≈ y y j y ‰ œ ≈ œ œ J œ y ≈ ≈ y y y & ? ã ã # # 9 r œ ‰. ≈ œ œ œ# ≈ œ œ R œ œ œ œ 9 r y ‰. ≈ y y y ≈ y y r y y y y œn œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y y y y y y y y y y y y y .œ œœ œœ œœ R œ œ r œ.œ œ œ œ .y y r y y .y y r y y y ≈ œ œ J œ ‰ y ≈ y y y ≈ y y j y ‰ ≈ œ œ J œ ‰ y ≈ y y y ≈ y y j y ‰ ≈ œ œ J œ ‰ y y y y y y y ≈ y y j y ‰ œ y œ ≈ œ œ œ ≈ œ œ J œ ‰ y ≈ y y y ≈ y y j y ‰ œ ≈ œ œ œ ≈ œ œ J œ ‰ y ≈ y y y ≈ y y j y ‰ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ ≈ œ œ J œ ‰ y y y y y y y ≈ y y j y ‰ œn œ œ œ œ œ œ œ œ .œ œœ œœ œ œ œ# œ R œ œ r œ.œ œn œ œ œ œ# œn œ œ# .œ œ œ œ œ .œ j œ .œ œ œ œ œ .œ J œ .œ œ œ œ œ .œ ‰ .œ œ œ œ œ Ó rit.part2.19 [Composer][Subtitle] [Arranger] & 4 4Soprano j œ J œ .œ œ œ œ œ .œ j œ .œ œ œ œ œ .œ J œ .œ œ œ œ œ .œ ‰ .œ œ œ œ œ Ó rit.part2.19 [Composer] © [Subtitle] [Arranger] e & 4 2Soprano j œ J œ œ œ œ œœ œ œ œ œ œœ œ œ œ œœ œ œ œ ‰ ‰ œ rit.part2.ex.mus13 [Composer] © [Subtitle] [Arranger] & 4 2Soprano j œ J œ œ œ œ œœ œ œ œ œ œœ œ œ œ œœ œ œ œ ‰ ‰ œ rit.part2.ex.mus13 [Composer] © [Subtitle] [Arranger]
  59. 59. 49 commentaries is that Barbosa often refers to music in the treble clef and bass clef as group A and group B, and labels the musical lines and the corresponding plastia lines respectively (see Examples 4.3a and 4.3b). In DMR2.2 the labels A and B are not shown. This edition does not include the commentaries, since they do not aid in the performance of Ritmoplastia; however, the labels A and B are kept for teaching and performance. Example 4.3a: DMR1, p. 14, facsimile, showing labels for treble, bass, and two corresponding plastia lines (marked).
  60. 60. 50 Example 4.3b: Lima Edition, Part III, Musical Example No. 1 As noted previously, Part III of this edition shows the contributions of Clara Semeles. A few plastias in Part III include plastia labels taken from DMR4. Nonetheless, the vast majority of the plastias used by Semeles in this part had already been introduced by Barbosa, suggesting that one should be familiar with basic Ritmoplastia (as introduced in Parts I and II of this edition). Part IV of this edition offers complete Ritmoplastia compositions. Clara Semeles set plastias for them. These compositions are more challenging than the music presented in Part III of this edition; they have more voices and are longer. The complexity of the music in Part IV demonstrates the artistic potential of Ritmoplastia. Apart from the two- voice compositions Diorama no 18 (RPA5.1) and Diorama Brasileiro no 6 (RPA5.2), Part IV presents three three-voice musical examples: Ensaio (RPA5.4) and “Ritmoplastia in Three Voices” No. 1 and No. 2. These pieces are the only examples of Ritmoplastia in & ? ã ã 42 4 2 4 2 4 2 ‰ œ œ œ J œ œ ‰ y y y j y y 1 œ œ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y y y y œ œ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y y y y œ œ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y y y y œU Œ œ Œ y U Œ y Œ & ? ã ã 4 2 42 4 2 4 2 6 ‰. œ œ œ 6 ‰. y y y 2 .œ œ .œ œ .œ œ .œ œ .y y .y y .y y .y y œ œ œ œ j œ ‰ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y j y ‰ y y y y y .œ œ .œ œ .œ œ .œ œ .y y .y y .y y .y y œ œ œ œ œ ˙ y y y y y _ & ? ã ã 11 j œ ‰ 11 j y ‰ 3 œ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y y y .œ J œ œ œ œ œ œ .y j y y y y y y œ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y y y & ? ã ã 42 4 2 4 2 42 ‰ œ œ œ J œ œ ‰ y y y j y y 1 œ œ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y y y y œ œ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y y y y œ œ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y y y y œU Œ œ Œ y U Œ y Œ & ? ã ã 42 42 42 42 6 ‰. œ œ œ 6 ‰. y y y 2 .œ œ .œ œ .œ œ .œ œ .y y .y y .y y .y y œ œ œ œ j œ ‰ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y j y ‰ y y y y y .œ œ .œ œ .œ œ .œ œ .y y .y y .y y .y y œ œ œ œ œ ˙ y y y y y _ & ? ã ã 11 j œ ‰ 11 j y ‰ 3 œ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y y y .œ J œ œ œ œ œ œ .y j y y y y y y œ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y y y e e e A B A B & ? ã ã 42 4 2 42 4 2 ‰ œ œ œ J œ œ ‰ y y y j y y 1 œ œ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y y y y œ œ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y y y y œ œ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y y y y œU Œ œ Œ y U Œ y Œ & ? ã ã 42 42 4 2 4 2 6 ‰. œ œ œ 6 ‰. y y y 2 .œ œ .œ œ .œ œ .œ œ .y y .y y .y y .y y œ œ œ œ j œ ‰ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y j y ‰ y y y y y .œ œ .œ œ .œ œ .œ œ .y y .y y .y y .y y œ œ œ œ œ ˙ y y y y y _ & ? ã ã 11 j œ ‰ 11 j y ‰ 3 œ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y y y .œ J œ œ œ œ œ œ .y j y y y y y y œ œ œ œ œ œ y y y y y y
  61. 61. 51 three voices found in the Barbosa family collection. “Ritmoplastia in Three Voices No. 1” is homophonic, but each line has a different set of plastias. In “Ritmoplastia in Three Voices No. 2,” each voice presents a different rhythm, and there are three different sets of plastias. Some of the plastias in Diorama Brasileiro no 6 (RPA5.2) could be deciphered only through consultation of DMR4, and so make their first appearance in Part IV, rather than having been introduced in Parts I or II of the present edition. Editorial Notes This edition’s Introduction begins with Barbosa’s personal statements about Ritmoplastia from DMR5 (p. 2), DMR1 (p. 2), DMR7, and ADR1 (p. 2-3) respectively. The instructions at the beginning of DMR1 do not appear DMR2.1 and DMR2.2 (the typed version of DMR1), possibly because Barbosa used DMR2.1 and DMR2.2 as handouts in her own Ritmoplastia courses and therefore would have given the instructions orally. Next, this edition includes a statement of six goals of Ritmoplastia as shown in DMR7; to these are added two additional goals of Ritmoplastia found in ADR1 (pp. 2-3). This edition’s Introduction conveys Barbosa’s own statements on Ritmoplastia from the general to the specific. For this edition, repeat signs in special usage were added to Exercises Nos. 3-10 of Part I. In these exercises, more than one line of plastias—showing systematic movement variation—can underlie one row of rhythmic notation. In Part II of this edition, Exercises 1-10 correspond to Exercises Nos. 11-20 of DMR1 and DMR2.1. Two major discrepancies were found when reconciling DMR1 and DMR2.1. First, Exercises Nos. 11–14, as found in DMR2.1, do not conclude with a
  62. 62. 52 double bar line. This element is clearly noted in the manuscript, DMR1; double bar lines were added to this edition. Second, the margins of Exercises 11-20 of DMR1 show a special feature: a melodic excerpt, unique to each exercise. These melodic excerpts were added to this edition. Part III reconciles a discrepancy between DMR1 and DMR2.2. The music to Examples Nos. 1–8 is exactly the same in both sources, but the musical sequences for Nos. 9 and 10 are completely different; in DMR1, the music for Examples No. 9 and 10 is in three voices, while DMR2.2’s music for these examples is in two voices. Part III of this edition use the two-voice musical versions of Exercises Nos. 9 and 10 (that is, the DMR2.2 version). Part IV includes the three-voice Musical Examples No. 9 and 10 from DMR1. In this edition they are retitled “Ritmoplastia in Three Voices” No. 1 and No. 2. Conclusion Although Barbosa’s initial intention for Ritmoplastia was to create a means of recording Brazilian dances through original notation, she did not specify any Brazilian dance style in the notebooks and compositions on Ritmoplastia found in the Barbosa family collection. The reason that Barbosa did not specify any Brazilian dance style can be attributed to the fact that, throughout the process of creating Ritmoplastia, Barbosa and Semeles started to apply the method to a variety of musical styles, not only Brazilian dances. Barbosa’s Ritmoplastia compositions, as with all of her musical output, were intrinsically influenced by Brazilian music; however, Ritmoplastia had the capacity to adapt to a variety of musical styles.
  63. 63. 53 Ritmoplastia by Cacilda Borges Barbosa with Clara Semeles Portuguese-English Performing Edition by Leticia dos Santos Lima
  64. 64. 54 Parts I and II of this edition modify Western music notation with a system created by Barbosa. Users should treat rhythmic notation and plastias as a single line and then proceed line by line. Exercises 2-10 indicate handclaps on the top line only; they should continue throughout. Exercises 3-10 show repeat signs. They indicate that the rhythmic notation and handclaps remain the same while the foot plastias change. Part II does not include a handclap line; users should proceed from one line to the next. Part III and Part IV use standard musical notation. These examples are polyphonic and polygestural. —Leticia dos Santos Lima
  65. 65. 55 Introduction [DMR5, 2] Inspired by the precious rhythmic resources of our land and the spontaneous movements found within the dances of our people, I am compelled to offer those who engage in dance basic elements for the conscious manifestation of our emotions in their most authentic expressions. In order to preserve the fertile richness of the artistic expressions of our people, I began my Estudos Brasileiros, which translate our characteristic rhythm and melody with a combination of purity and vigor. Undoubtedly from this intention arose the Ritmoplastia das Danças Brasileiras. The Ritmoplastia das Danças Brasileiras is, in short, the study and the methodization [metodização] of the movements found within the dances of our people. [DMR1, 2] Ritmoplastia is a method that aims to codify the rhythm and the form of our dances. Ritmoplastia is based on the spontaneous dances of our people and, as such, is based on natural movements. The elements that compose Ritmoplastia are: Rhythm (Rhythmology) and Plastia (Plastiology). The Rhythmology applied to Ritmoplastia focuses on the rhythms found in Brazilian dances. The Ritmoplastia movements are indicated by symbols. In order to give a methodological meaning to the teaching of Ritmoplastia, I created plastic symbols called Plastias. Plastias are written below the rhythmic figure. [DMR1, 3] The teaching of the Rhythmology begins with the metric unit and its subdivisions, preferably with handclap exercises for greater physical integration with the rhythm.
  66. 66. 56 [DMR5,2] Inspirados no precioso manancial rítmico desta nossa terra e nos movimentos espontâneos nas danças das nossas gentes, sentimo-nos estimulados em oferecer àqueles que se dedicam à dança elementos básicos para a manifestação consciente das nossas emoções nas suas mais autênticas expressões. A fim de preservar a riqueza fertilíssima das manifestações do nosso povo, iniciamos nossos Estudos Brasileiros, que traduzem a nossa rítmica e a nossa melódica mesclada de pureza e vigor. Daí surgia sem dúvida a Ritmoplastia das Danças Brasileiras, mais um trabalho colhido naquela fonte. A Ritmoplastia das Danças Brasileiras é em síntese o estudo e a metodização dos movimentos nas danças do nosso povo. [DMR1,2] Ritmoplastia é o método que tem por fim fixar dentro de normas específicas o ritmo e a forma de nossas danças. A Ritmoplastia está fundamentada nas danças espontâneas do nosso povo e como tal baseia-se em movimentos naturais. Os elementos de que se compõe a Ritmoplastia são: Ritmo (Ritmologia) e Plastia (Plastiologia). A Ritmologia aplicada à Ritmoplastia focalisa os ritmos encontrados nas danças brasileiras. Os movimentos da Ritmoplastia são indicados por símbolos. A fim de que fosse dado um sentido metodológico ao ensino da Ritmoplastia, criou-se uma grafia de símbolos plastiológicos que denominaremos de Plastia. As plastias são escritas abaixo de cada figura rítmica. [DMR1,3] O ensino da ritmologia é iniciado pela unidade de tempo e suas subdivisões, de preferência com exercicios de palmas (plastia), para maior integração física ao ritmo.
  67. 67. 57 [DMR7] Objectives of Ritmoplastia 1- Study and solidify the movements of dance through a notation specially elaborated with signs, along with those that already exist to represent rhythm; 2- Appropriately prepare the student through Rhythmology and Plastiology; 3- Methodize [metodizar] the teaching of rhythm in the service of dance; 4- Provide the necessary technical elements for the interpretation of the dance notation; 5- Create the habit of simultaneous vertical and horizontal reading in order to give a global meaning in the realization of a dance; 6- Join the interests of the study of music and dance; 7- [ADR1, 2] Experience progressively challenging rhythms in order to develop rhythmic perception and reading; 8- [ADR1, 3] Analyze the musical passage, experiencing it through movement.
  68. 68. 58 [DMR7] Objetivos da Ritmoplastia 1- Estudar e fixar os movimentos da dança, através de uma escrita especialmente elaborada em signos, a par dos já existentes para representar o ritmo; 2- Preparar convenientemente o aluno através da Ritmologia e Plastiologia; 3- Metodizar o ensino do ritmo em função da dança; 4- Fornecer os elementos técnicos necessários para uma análise do texto destinado à dança; 5- Criar o hábito da leitura vertical e horizontal concomitantemente, a fim de dar um sentido global na realização de uma dança; 6- Conjugar os interesses do estudo da música e da dança; 7- [ADR1, 2] Vivenciar os ritmos básicos, e o posterior enriquecimento dos mesmos, com o objetivo de desenvolver a percepção e a leitura rítmica; 8- [ADR1, 3] Analisar, vivenciando através de movimentos o trecho musical.
  69. 69. 59 Part I: Ritmoplastia within the Metric Unit and Its Subdivisio

×