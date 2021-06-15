Successfully reported this slideshow.
PERITONITIS Univ Jasmine Dixon
DEFINICIÓN • La peritonitis es una inflamación de la cavidad peritoneal debida a una infección, traumatismos o irritantes ...
• En general se presenta de forma aguda y puede ser localizada o difusa.
Anatomía • El peritoneo es una capa serosa formada por epitelio monoestratificado de recubrimiento sobre una base de tejid...
Fisiología del Peritoneo El peritoneo es en esencia una membrana dializadora y constantemente secreta y absorbe líquido se...
Clasificación • Por su agente causal se dividen en: • a) Sépticas: causadas por bacterias en general de la flora gastroint...
• Las peritonitis infecciosas, dependiendo de su origen, suelen clasificarse como primarias, secundarias y terciarias.
Peritonitis primaria • La peritonitis primaria es poco frecuente (1- 2%) y se observa básicamente en pacientes con ascitis...
Clínica • Fiebre (80%) • Dolor abdominal difuso (78%) • Náuseas y vómitos. • El abdomen está distendido, es doloroso a la ...
Diagnóstico • En todos los casos el diagnóstico se basa en la punción del líquido ascítico para estudio citológico, bioquí...
Tratamiento • Se debe iniciar el tratamiento empírico. • Se suelen utilizar cefalosporinas de tercera generación, como la ...
Peritonitis secundaria y terciaria • Las causas más frecuentes de la peritonitis son la apendicitis y las perforaciones se...
Etiología • En general la peritonitis secundaria suele estar causada por una flora polimicrobiana mixta aerobia y anaerobi...
Clínica • Dolor Abdominal intenso que inicialmente puede estar localizado pero que posteriormente se generaliza. La locali...
Diagnostico • Historia clínica • exploración física • datos de laboratorio • Los estudios radiológicos. • Es frecuente la ...
Tratamiento
Prevención • La utilización de la profilaxis quirúrgica en la cirugía potencialmente contaminada o en la cirugía sucia o c...
Peritonitis quirúrgica La peritonitis quirúrgica deberá tratarse por la especialidad quirúrgica por un cirujano bien capac...
Fibrosis peritoneal • Es una patología muy rara, la cual se caracteriza por la presencia de tejido inflamatorio fibroso en...
Causas • Fármacos: B bloqueadores , metildopa , hidralazina. • Neoplasias : Carcinoide , linfoma Hodgkin y no Hodgkin • In...
Hematoma retroperitonial espontáneo • Patología rara que surge por lo común como complicación secundaria a la terapia de a...
Abscesos retroperitoneales • Se producen sobre todo por lesiones o infecciones de estructuras adyacentes como apendicitis ...
Bibliografía • J.M. Aguado, B. Almirante, J. Fortún. Peritonitis y otras infecciones intraabdominales. Protocolos clínicos...
Estudiante Jasmine Dixon: Catedra de cirugía. Facultad de Medicina. Universidad de Panamá .

