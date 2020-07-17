Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Realizada por: Sergio Elizondo Mora https://sergioelizondomora.com
CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, including icons by Flaticon, and infographics & images by Fre...
CONTENIDOS Vida y obra de Augusto Comte Restablecer el Orden Social Ley de los Tres Estadios INTRODUCTION SOCIOLOGÍA COMTE...
Fundadores de la Sociología: Augusto Comte 1500 1600 1700 1798 1857 1900
OBRAS PRINCIPALES Curso de Filosofía Positiva (62 Leciones) Escrito entre 1830 y 1842 1 Sistema de Política Positiva para ...
Obra Secundarias Llamado a los Conservadores Correspondencia con Cleotilde de Vaux, con Stuart Mill,… Plan de Trabajos Cie...
Curso De Filosofía Positiva: portada
Por contraste con lo inutil Opuesta a la indecisión Por oposicion a lo quimérico Dicho por Comte : “ Las diversas acepcion...
Para Comte, las ideas gobiernan y transforman el mundo. De este enunciado surge su Ley de los tres Estadíos (del Pensamien...
Teológica ( Fase) Matafísica (Fase) Positiva (Fase) Tipo de pensamiento Religioso Filosófico Científico Pensamiento produc...
Idea básica que atraviesa el discurso comtiano Constitución de una ¨nueva ciencia¨ Reflexiones sobre la ¨sociedad industri...
La Sociología: una nueva ciencia para reestablecer la armonía social Orden ( su preocupación- obsesion) Reestablecer la ho...
Crisis social-político-ideológica y la ¨anarquía intelectual¨ francesa como telón de fondo del pensamiento Comtiano Nivel ...
“ Las principales dificultades sociales no son hoy políticas, sino sobre todo morales, de manera que su solución posible d...
Naciente Orden Industrial Teológica-Militar Teólogos: categoría social que suministra la base intelectual y moral. Militar...
Estructura de la Sociedad: instituciones sociales básicas La sociedad (cualquiera) La Patria - Conglomerado de familias La...
1. Teoriza sobre algo que hoy vivimos como algo cotidiano y dominante: la visión cientifica del mundo. Hace 200 años, soci...
Principales críticas a su pensamiento Debilidad como positivista “empírico” Poca o nula inducción a partir de datos deriva...
Fin
ALTERNATIVE RESOURCES rrrrdddd
ALTERNATIVE RESOURCES
Augusto comte
Augusto comte
Augusto comte
Augusto comte
Augusto comte
Augusto comte
Augusto comte
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Augusto comte

18 views

Published on

El último Pensador Ilustrado, fundador del Positivismo Filosófico y precursor-fundador de la Sociología

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Augusto comte

  1. 1. Realizada por: Sergio Elizondo Mora https://sergioelizondomora.com
  2. 2. CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, including icons by Flaticon, and infographics & images by Freepik REALIZADO POR: selizondom@uned.ac.cr (506) 8854-5318 Sergio Elizondo Mora Tutor Cátedra Sociología UNED_Costa Rica . CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, including icons by Flaticon, and infographics & images by Freepik.
  3. 3. CONTENIDOS Vida y obra de Augusto Comte Restablecer el Orden Social Ley de los Tres Estadios INTRODUCTION SOCIOLOGÍA COMTEANA DEVENIR DEL PENSAMIENTO HUMANO 03
  4. 4. Fundadores de la Sociología: Augusto Comte 1500 1600 1700 1798 1857 1900
  5. 5. OBRAS PRINCIPALES Curso de Filosofía Positiva (62 Leciones) Escrito entre 1830 y 1842 1 Sistema de Política Positiva para instituir la religión de la Humanidad Escrito entre 1851 y 1854 2 Discurso sobre Espíritu Positivo Publicado 1844 ( como introducción al Curso de Filosofía de Astronomía Popular ) 3 Síntesis de conjunto del Positivismo Escrito entre 1848 y 1854 (Muy apreciado por Comte) 4
  6. 6. Obra Secundarias Llamado a los Conservadores Correspondencia con Cleotilde de Vaux, con Stuart Mill,… Plan de Trabajos Cientificos para Reorganizar la Sociedad Sístesis Subjetiva 18551822 1856 …
  7. 7. Curso De Filosofía Positiva: portada
  8. 8. Por contraste con lo inutil Opuesta a la indecisión Por oposicion a lo quimérico Dicho por Comte : “ Las diversas acepciones de la palabra positivo, las cuales resumen los atributos del verdadero espíritu positivo” ÚTIL CERTEZA PRECISO Frente a lo vago POSITIVO Como contrario a Negativo (a lo crítico y disolvente ) RELATIVO En sustitución de lo absoluto REAL 1 2 3 5 64
  9. 9. Para Comte, las ideas gobiernan y transforman el mundo. De este enunciado surge su Ley de los tres Estadíos (del Pensamiento) El positivismo se le presentó a Comte como una concepción general del devenir del espíritu humano*. (*) entendimiento; razón; inteligencia
  10. 10. Teológica ( Fase) Matafísica (Fase) Positiva (Fase) Tipo de pensamiento Religioso Filosófico Científico Pensamiento producto x Imaginación/ficción Abstracción / Entidades verbales Explicaciones basadas en hechos Grado de desarrollo del pensamiento Infancia Adolecencia Madurez
  11. 11. Idea básica que atraviesa el discurso comtiano Constitución de una ¨nueva ciencia¨ Reflexiones sobre la ¨sociedad industrial¨ Inicios e Influencia de Saint Simon Sistematización de resultados de su obra de juventud La historia de la humanidad es la historia del aprendizaje del positivismo. Y de esa idea, dos grandes temas lo ocupan :
  12. 12. La Sociología: una nueva ciencia para reestablecer la armonía social Orden ( su preocupación- obsesion) Reestablecer la homogenidad de convicciones morales sin las cuales – nos dice Comte- ninguna sociedad puede sobrevivir en condiciones de estabilidad. Lograr un Orden Social Estable … Hay que superar la anarquía social y moral resultado de la anarquía intelectual* ... Poner orden en el caos* Progreso (su objetivo) Reorganización de la sociedad de una manera científica partiendo de los resultados de una ¨nueva ciencia¨ - Sociología - que ha de ser Positiva … Instauración del Orden Industrial Sistema de creencias compartidas (Unidad Moral) - Consenso - “ El espíritu positivo lleva siempre a establecer una exacta armonía elemental entre las ideas de existencia y las ideas de movimiento … El orden constituye siempre la condición fundamental del progreso ”. Discurso …43.
  13. 13. Crisis social-político-ideológica y la ¨anarquía intelectual¨ francesa como telón de fondo del pensamiento Comtiano Nivel Político Ala retrógrada: monarquico-conservadora (teológica); desea volver al orden pre- revoolución; desconfíaban del progreso, ciencia, tecnología, democracia. Ala reformista liberal: anti clerical; avala el progreso originado en corrientes críticas del Iluminismo; se procla individualista; es pro economía capitalista Nivel Filosófico ( Ideas) Romanticismo: no cree en soluciones colectivas; la soluciones están en el individuo; en política, es conservador Idealismo Alemán: en declive x auge de ciencias naturales con métodos robustos. Socialismo: empujado por una industria y comercio en pleno auge. Cree en soluciones colectivas Positivismo: mezclándose con esas corrientes, entra esta filosofía a ofrecer soluciones.
  14. 14. “ Las principales dificultades sociales no son hoy políticas, sino sobre todo morales, de manera que su solución posible depende realmente de las opiniones y de las costumbres, mucho más que de las instituciones”. Discurso …44. Sin armonía intelectual no hay armonia social. Y eso sucederá cuando todas las ciencias hayan entrado, por fin, a la fase del positivismo” Cuando hay confusión en la esfera intelectual, toda la sociedad está desorganizada
  15. 15. Naciente Orden Industrial Teológica-Militar Teólogos: categoría social que suministra la base intelectual y moral. Militares: grupo social clave Sociedad anterior Sociedad moderna Científica-Industrial • Sabios: sustituyen en los teólogos como élite intelectual. Es el grupo social capaz de posibilitar la reforma intelectual positiva. • Industriales: empresarios, banqueros, proletarios, ocupan el lugar que los militares poseían. o Es la lucha contra la naturaleza (recursos naturales) y no el botín el medio fundamental de aumentar las riquezas de la sociedad
  16. 16. Estructura de la Sociedad: instituciones sociales básicas La sociedad (cualquiera) La Patria - Conglomerado de familias La familia - célula social donde ser humano aprende Altruismo
  17. 17. 1. Teoriza sobre algo que hoy vivimos como algo cotidiano y dominante: la visión cientifica del mundo. Hace 200 años, sociológicamente se pregunta sobre las consecuencias de pasar de una interpretación teocéntrica del mundo a otra regida por la ciencia. (secularización societal). 2. Pionero en ver la necesidad de un nuevo tipo de ciencia para la sociedad. El primeros en hacer un reclamo de la relativa autonomía de la sociología. Propone no solo un objeto (estudio positivo de las leyes fundamentales de los fenómenos sociales) sino sugiere un metodo propio para recopilar datos: ● La observación y la experimentación. Pero el método por excelencia de la sociología es el enfoque comparativo de las sociedades en líneas de tiempo: el método histórico 3. Intención pragmática de la nueva ciencia: la sociología al servicio de la construcción de una “nueva sociedad” En tanto filósofo de la ciencia, Comte fue pionero de la sociología en varios aspectos:
  18. 18. Principales críticas a su pensamiento Debilidad como positivista “empírico” Poca o nula inducción a partir de datos derivados del mundo real. Obra poco sociológica Su análisis es filosofía social Con su positismo filosofico intenta “matar la metafísica con metafísica” - Ley de los tres Estadios - No hizo contribuciones originales Todo lo tomó de otros, principalmente de Saint Simon 01 02 03
  19. 19. Fin
  20. 20. ALTERNATIVE RESOURCES rrrrdddd
  21. 21. ALTERNATIVE RESOURCES

×