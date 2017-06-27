Codificación de rodamientos

CÓDIGOS DE RODAMIENTOS
CLASIFICACIÓN DE RODAMIENTOS RODAMIENTOS NORMALIZADOS NO NORMALIZADOS Rodamientos producidos por diseños de clientes Serie...
CODIFICACIÓN 23120EASK.M.C3 CÓDIGO BÁSICO GENERALMENTE CON CINCO NÚMEROS O LETRAS SUFIJOS
DESIGNACIÓN DE LAS SERIES DE RODAMIENTOS CÓDIGO DE SERIES DE RODAMIENTOS: Tipo de Rodamientos Tipos de rodamientos: Ejempl...
DESIGNACIÓN DE LAS SERIES DE RODAMIENTOS CÓDIGOS DE SERIES DE RODAMIENTOS: Código de series Diámetros & Anchos Dimensiones...
RODAMIENTOS NORMALIZADOS • SUS DIMENSIONES EXTERNAS ESTÁN DE ACUERDO A: NORMAS INTERNACIONALES. Ej. DIN625
EJEMPLOS BÁSICOS DE CÓDIGOS DE RODAMIENTOS Ejemplos de designación de códigos básicos de códigos series de rodamientos y a...
CUIDADO ! PARA TODA REGLA EXISTEN EXCEPCIONES!!CÓDIGO DE AGUJERO : 00 - 10mm 01 - 12mm 02 - 15mm 03 - 17mm Ex. 6200 00 = 1...
• RODAMIENTOS CON CÓDIGO BÁSICO DE TRES DÍGITOS: Ex. 628 LECTURA DIRECTA Ø = 8mm • RODAMIENTOS CON DIÁMETRO DE AGUJERO MAY...
RESUMIENDO : CÓDIGO: DIÁMETRO: 3 a 9 3mm a 9mm 00 10 01 12 02 15 03 17 04 hasta X 5 96 ENCIMA DE 96 LECTURA DIRECTA : 241/...
  1. 1. CÓDIGOS DE RODAMIENTOS
  2. 2. CLASIFICACIÓN DE RODAMIENTOS RODAMIENTOS NORMALIZADOS NO NORMALIZADOS Rodamientos producidos por diseños de clientes Serie FAG 500000 (Números de dibujo)
  3. 3. CODIFICACIÓN 23120EASK.M.C3 CÓDIGO BÁSICO GENERALMENTE CON CINCO NÚMEROS O LETRAS SUFIJOS
  4. 4. DESIGNACIÓN DE LAS SERIES DE RODAMIENTOS CÓDIGO DE SERIES DE RODAMIENTOS: Tipo de Rodamientos Tipos de rodamientos: Ejemplos: 6 - Rodamientos Rígidos de Bolas 7 - Rodamientos de Bolas de Contacto Angular 3 - Rodamientos de Rodillos Cónicos 2 - Rodamientos de Rodillos Esféricos N - Rodamientos de Rodillos Cilíndricos
  5. 5. DESIGNACIÓN DE LAS SERIES DE RODAMIENTOS CÓDIGOS DE SERIES DE RODAMIENTOS: Código de series Diámetros & Anchos Dimensiones de Rodamientos de acuerdo a ISO 15
  6. 6. RODAMIENTOS NORMALIZADOS • SUS DIMENSIONES EXTERNAS ESTÁN DE ACUERDO A: NORMAS INTERNACIONALES. Ej. DIN625
  7. 7. EJEMPLOS BÁSICOS DE CÓDIGOS DE RODAMIENTOS Ejemplos de designación de códigos básicos de códigos series de rodamientos y agujero de rodamientos de acuerdo a DIN 623
  8. 8. CUIDADO ! PARA TODA REGLA EXISTEN EXCEPCIONES!!CÓDIGO DE AGUJERO : 00 - 10mm 01 - 12mm 02 - 15mm 03 - 17mm Ex. 6200 00 = 10mm CÓDIGO BÁSICO CÓDIGO DE AGUJERO
  9. 9. • RODAMIENTOS CON CÓDIGO BÁSICO DE TRES DÍGITOS: Ex. 628 LECTURA DIRECTA Ø = 8mm • RODAMIENTOS CON DIÁMETRO DE AGUJERO MAYOR QUE 480mm: Ex. 241/950 LECTURA DIRECTA Ø = 950mm CÓDIGO BÁSICO CÓDIGO DE AGUJERO
  10. 10. RESUMIENDO : CÓDIGO: DIÁMETRO: 3 a 9 3mm a 9mm 00 10 01 12 02 15 03 17 04 hasta X 5 96 ENCIMA DE 96 LECTURA DIRECTA : 241/950 CÓDIGO BÁSICO CÓDIGO DE AGUJERO

