(Guardiola seiruolo)en-busca-de-una-confluencia-interdisciplinar-2018

Futbol ProfesionalColeccion
•d l r •f 71 86-87 137 • Capitulo 3: De una propuesta de entrenamiento compleja a una propuesta integrada . • Secuencia de...
i.d I ir o om •~. ' f l dica la necesidad nunca planteada, de obtener una unidad pa­ radigmatica utilizando aquello que no...
d l •f Desde aquel momento, siento la necesidad de comunicar­ me reconociendo a todos los profesionales que han dedicado p...
•d l o. omw f Estamos inmersos en un mundo caotico, Como con­ secuencia, es dificil encontrar 'nuestra posicion profe­ sio...
on •d lf L v' Losentrenadoresy preparadores fisicos disponen de un bagaje conceptual especifico. ~ Lu dift.:ultad de ambos...
•1 d l Lit o comw. f Remos escogido esta estructura organizativa para simu­ lar la relaci6n inicial distanciada "situaci6n...
0 (d l •f Para ello tenemos que lleqar a una ..REAU ORTIVI NIFICAU" 1erpaso ler paso EBEM VER AlF01B l DE lA MISMl MANDA P...
•11 , f ! 1 d~ 1 1 ro co l,Como llegaremos a diseiiar una propuesta de en­ trenamiento que respete esta realidad deportiva...
•d l ANALISIS MULTIDIMENSIONAL w f Cuando entramos a trabajar en un club, lo primero que deberiamos hacer se- ria analizar...
•d 111,ro. om Enfocaremos el diseno de nuestra propuesta bajo estas tres dimenslones, puesto que son lo suftcientemente ab...
• i:I =­....­z =; =a......1::1 =Ill ip=I I I I I I I I I 'If ....I o omd lf JC6mo llegaremos a diseiiar una propuesta de e...
•onl d lf •"'1:1 • II-s I= el....aem. "'1:1 ="'1:1 .!! • C.:J '1::11 = =.: I = tQue lograremos si conseguimos respetar est...
• Paso 2: Una vez terminada la lectura correspondiente al enfoque del Entrenador, debe iniciar la lectura que representa s...
La metodologia de entrenamiento que ofrece un Joporte estructural a nuestro modelo d.e juego ) En busra de una conouencia ...
unaDE> 1 a pt opue p '{ I u , ad ntr enamlc n o int g c itulo 3 De una realidad deportiva compleja a una propuesta de entr...
w1~ f, , d I ~ o com • >11/n/llllBI-JUSIII ), NI lelde lllerv ncioa 1refere1c1a1 ), IV81MErllUEG 1111111 JUEBB miento cuya...
•O JId lf Imagen 6. Secuencia de desarrollo de la propuesta des de ambos enfoques. Punto de inicio P to da enc nuoPunta de...
d l 11 IO I' ____ ..J • • Secuencia 1 • Etc. • Secuencia 4 • Secuen cia "3 • Ett. • Secuencia 5 • Etc. • Secuencia 2 • Etc...
n • Subslstemas simples: Organizaci6n de 1·2 jugadores. (central- central) • Subslstemas complejos: 1. Organizacl6n de Jug...
•f11• ld I I r o , om Finalmente, hemos intentado ejemplificar los pasos a se­ guir para lograr la conexi6n citada anterio...
•c omd lf "Un modelo de juego es algo que identifica a un equipo determinado. No es unicamente el posicionamiento de los j...
d l bro c:o •WI­' f Linea temporal 3. Nivel Microciclo 2. Nivel Mesociclo 1.Nivel Macrociclo Trans.ADTrans. DA Este proces...
d I 1 J O O • P. Transitorio I (vacaciones de verano): durante esteperiodo no buscamos traba- jar ningtlri principio de ju...
•Id I I JI O or.fiorr Lunes: aprovecharemos para enfocar el trabajo de nuestro M.J. tocando aquellos principios que se man...
- w d I rof ·­­­­ Imagen 7. Eiemplo de secuencia de planificaci6n. Macrocic/o ­ Mesociclo - Microciclo """"'" - i,C6mo jus...
•r o C. Ill •c:: E ••·- ·-c., e·=Iii I ee GD •...•• = ­c:a Iii. .... = t, d If Variables cuaUtatlvas Nlvel de alteracl6n 5...
...J •d ~1 bro om>/ f '­­­­­­:J vs PrlnclploAraque PrlndpJo Delena .......... , .. . ; '" •••••••• ••• •••••• ~ ....... '....
o om •., d lfwOil 1 En este apartado introduciremos los Principios que queremos trabajar, defini­ dos en el apartado de pr...
•f . r l d I En definitiva, el proceso de control nos ofrece informaci6n cuantitativa y cualitativa de nuestro trabajo. Po...
Imagen 8. Ejemplo de secuencia (ultimo paso a realizar). lectura Enfoque Preparador Flsico Debemos dar un paeo mas hacia a...
d l •f E. Cognltlva B. Coordtnatlva E, Condlclonal E. Soclo·afectlva E, Bmotlva·volltlva E, Creatlva·expreslva P, Ofenstvo...
•·o c md lw.. f Preparador fisico: Atendiendo a las explicaciones del entrenador, el preparador fisico visuali- zara las e...
rd l d lf ­·fw Proceso de acci6n - Propuesta compleja "Diseiio de la tarea - entorno de entrenamiento" Preparador fisico: ...
o com •b d lWW' f Los valores de cada uno de lospuntos que dibujan la linea, son el resultado de la media de todos los reg...
•d lf "d lf F..stl.mulaci6n A.ha • Imagen 10. Grafico radial donde se cruzan variables de M.J. con variables estructurales...
•r om' ld l Imagen 11. Grafico radial donde se cruzan variables de M.J. con variables estructurales "nivel Coordinativo". ...
  1. 1. Futbol ProfesionalColeccion
  2. 2. •d l r •f 71 86-87 137 • Capitulo 3: De una propuesta de entrenamiento compleja a una propuesta integrada . • Secuencia de modelo integrado . 9. Bibliografia . 71-102• Enfoque integrado . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . t • • Capitulo 1: De una creencia personal a una realidad deportiva compleja . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 133 • Capitulo 2: De una realidad deportiva compleja a una propuesta de entrenamiento compleja. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 121 ~ ... 136-103• Enfoque preparador fisico . ( • Enfoque entrenador................... ;;, 37-70 • Capitulo 1: De una creencia personal a una realidad deportiva compleja . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 40 • Capitulo 2: De una realidad deportiva compleja a una propuesta de entrenamiento compleja. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 52 1. Agradecimientos.................................. 8 2.Dedicatoria . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10 3. Prologo.......................................... 12 4. Presentacioti . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 18 5. Objetivos I Propositos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20 6. Estructura del libro............................... 21 7. Marco teorico . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 23 • Posici6n ontol6gica . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 26 • Perspectiva epistemol6gica. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 26 8. Propuesta de entrenamiento........................ 35 INDICE
  3. 3. i.d I ir o om •~. ' f l dica la necesidad nunca planteada, de obtener una unidad pa­ radigmatica utilizando aquello que nos une: El jugador. Con­ formada por los conocimientos comunes a las distintas disciplinas que forman el bagaje conceptual de ambos indivi­ duos. Es decir, como plantea en las ya mencionadas paginas centrales, una propuesta cornun de entrenamiento unificado y complejo, a modo de interdisciplina, los jugadores seran los grandes perjudicados. Cualquier interdisciplina es costosa y compleja de cons­ truir pues exige renuncias y'sacrificios de ambas partes. Es lo que expone Marti en este trabajo, su esfuerzo merece la pena. En principio y comoel ha hecho, es suficiente con abandonar la tranquilidad de unas practicas habituales instauradas ya reco­ nocidas hace tiempo y adentrarse con un espiritu de aventura y entrega en "la otra materia" para acceder un nuevo diferente nivel de conocimiento que lograra integrar los conocimientos de ambos mencionados interlocutores. Este proceso de inter­ disciplinaridad se podra lograr en su totalidad cuando queden definidos estos tres aspectos por negociar necesariamente: ­ Unifi.car el objeto de estudio en toda su extension. Esto es, definir un proceso de entrenamiento deseado por am­ bos que satisfaga las necesidades del jugador frente a las exigencias que presenta eljuego en el Futbol actual (tam­ bien por definir). ­ Una metodologia comun y compartida. Esto es el metodo que usaremos para obtener una propia identidad del jue­ go. que permita su comprension, practica y definicion del tipo de juego y del entrenamiento convenido por los "dos" entrenadores; negociado y realista. ­ Un lenguaje especifico que nos identifique y haga llegar a todos los componentes del equipo una comprension in­ equivoca de todos los conceptos y situaciones del juego. 1 d l l r o omw f ·­­­­­ Debo reconocer que nun­ ca habria podido imaginar que, para proponer en un texto cuya necesidad com­ parto plenamente,, de corno entrenadores y segun nues­ tro criterio los mal llamados preparadores fisicos, debe­ rian ir "de la mano" para inventar y conducir el entrenamiento de este maravilloso juego­deporte llamado Futbol, pudiera ha­ cerse de manera tan original y eficiente en un texto que propo­ ne a traves de criterios no solo conceptuales sino tambien me­ taforico­espaciales todos sus contenidos. Es decir, hacerlo por medio de una fluida comunicacion de contenidos de caracter conceptual especificos de ambos protagonistas, pero sujeta a su vez a cierta organizacion espacio­direccional concreta jjPero aun mas!' Esta bi­direccionalidad es elegida por las dos clases de lectores segun sus intereses. Todo ello sustenta un alto va­ lor metaforico; el de la necesaria e indispensable union de los contenidos y competencias de ambos especialistas, que hace en las paginas centrales de esta propuesta. jjBravo Marti!' Este esfuerzo imaginativo transciende de la misma forma a los con­ tenidos que se exponen a lo largo del texto. Utilizando habil­ mente esquemas, colores y otros recursos, hacen de su lectura una aventura intelectual agradable, atractiva y eficaz. Desta­ camos el interes del autor en congeniar lo ahora disgregado, propio de cada uno de los dos personajes implicados. Posible­ mente alejados por su distinta formacion, Asunto mayoritaria­ mente aceptado por la tradicion ya de afios, compartiendo pro­ yectos y practicas, a veces si no enfrentadas, si separadas. Tu tienes 30' de preparacion fisica y luego voy yo... Por ello reivin­ 3. PROLOGO
  4. 4. d l •f Desde aquel momento, siento la necesidad de comunicar­ me reconociendo a todos los profesionales que han dedicado parte de su tiempo a compartir su conocimiento con nuestra comunidad. Por eso, he creio oportuno mostrar este sentimien­ to de pertenencia mediante la utilizaci6n de la primera perso­ na del plural comocategoria gramatical basica en el redactado de este libro. Marcelo Bielsa "Repito: la mayoria de las cosas que digo no me pertenecen, las lei en algiin. lado y las des- cribo. Pareciera que fueran propias pero no es asi; son todas copiadas. Y recuerdo a quieri le copie esta idea, al entrenador neerlandes Leo Beenhakker." Recientemente lei esta frase: md lw f • Estos son los criterios de demarcaci6n que en este libro comienzan a esbozarse en los distintos momentos de su desa­ rrollo, descritos como procesos de Planificaci6n, Acci6ny Con­ trol, y que en su propuesta integrada toman cuerpo. Queda lanzado el reto, no solo en construir esta interdisci­ plina que como tambien aqui se indica, debe ser sustentada por las ciencias de la complejidad pues estas son mas adecua­ das a las necesidades y esencias del Futbol. Acaso asi esta in­ terdisciplina pueda ser en algun momento considerada como ciencia, aunque con ello nunca se rompera el encanto de lo bello, incierto e inesperado como patrimonio de este Juego. Este libro puede constituir un inicial paso del camino por re­ correr. Asi comienza todo viaje. Enhorabuena Marti. .. que permita una practica identitaria desarrollada colec­ tivamente por el equipo en todas sus competiciones.
  5. 5. •d l o. omw f Estamos inmersos en un mundo caotico, Como con­ secuencia, es dificil encontrar 'nuestra posicion profe­ sional y entender como, cuando y de que manera debe­ mos desarrollar nuestras funciones. Esfuerzate, intentalo y nopares hasta encontrar tu 'yo"profesional. * Auto convencerse que el rendimiento obtenido es fruto basicamente del trabajo realizado des de una parcela tecnica determinada. Sentirse duefio de una parcela y actuar de forma inflexi­ ble, nos cierra perspectivas importantes a tener en cuenta du­ rante el proceso de entrenamiento. Mdrt, Ma t, > P JUdn -~~~~~~~~ 0 0111) 'd l * El preparador [isico fija unas condiciones estructura- les a partir de las cuales se desarrollara todo el tra- bajo semanal, condicionando en exceso las necesida- des contextuales que nos ayudan a lograr otros ob- jetivos. Abordar en exceso las parcelas tecnicas con las que com­ partimos oficio, denota incapacidad de aceptar la funcionali­ dad de nuestro rol. * Decir "si" a cualquier decision tomada desde la otra posici6n. Ser incapaz de afrontar nuestra posici6n profesional y comoconsecuencia, acobardarse en aquellos momentos que se precisa de nuestra intervenci6n, no es respetar nuestra profe­ si6n. * En el [utbol ya esta todo inventado, se juegan 11 c 11, por lo tanto, se entrena reproduciendo la competici6n con las mismas caracteristicas. Refugiarse en la justificaci6n de que el deporte tiene una dinamica ca6tica y comoconsecuencia, posicionarse en un con­ vencimiento de que no es posible controlar nada, no deberia entenderse como un acto racional de valentia, sino c6mo una falta de interes y despreocupaci6n hacia nuestra profesi6n. * 35 minutos con el preparador [isico y el resto de entre- namiento con el entrenador. Decir que el resultado obtenido a traves de un metodo de entrenamiento que fracciona la intervenci6n de los tecnicos especialistas es fruto de un proceso integrador, no deberia ser aceptado en nuestra profesi6n. ;,Que "no" es integrar?
  6. 6. on •d lf L v' Losentrenadoresy preparadores fisicos disponen de un bagaje conceptual especifico. ~ Lu dift.:ultad de ambos a la hora de transmitir e interpretorel conocimiento de/ otro separan las dos partes. Conocimiento especifico Preparador fisico Conocimiento especifico Entrenador I taboIV w d l rf • Problema: Los entrenadores y preparadores fisicos, dispo­ nen de un bagaje conceptual cuya especificidad puede lle­ gar a distanciar un funcionamiento integrado entre ambas partes. Nuestra experiencia nos dice que tal distancia­ miento se puede producir por varios factores. Excluyendo motivos como la falta de interes o de afinidad, nos quedan entonces aquellos que se refieren al mensaje y su interpre­ taci6n. El no entendimiento puede deberse, por un lado, a no utilizar un lenguaje apropiado para expresar nuestras ideas. 0 bien, por otro lado, a la incapacidad de uno de los dos profesionales por no saber descifrar y entender correc­ tamente el mensaje . A lo largo de nuestra carrera profesional, nos hemos en­ contrado con muchos obstaculos, la percepci6n de los cuales, nos hacia creer que disponiamos de los recursos necesarios comopara poder afrontarlos. No obstante, algunos profesiona­ les de nuestro ambito, tuvieron la necesidad o simplemente la curiosidad de ver que podria suceder si cambiabamos esta per­ cepci6n de la realidad deportiva. Para ello, decidieron acoger­ se a otros marcos te6ricos, construidos a partir de ciencias que en aquellos entonces estaban muy alejadas de nuestro ambito. Lo que sucedi6 fue que para algunos, la visualizaci6n de este mundo les caus6 temor o simplemente desinteres, mientras que p~ra muchos otros, fue fascinador. Considerandonos den­ tro del segundo grupo y siguiendo con la idea inicial, de los muchos obstaculos que hablabarnos anteriormente, hemos de­ cidido centrar la atenci6n en uno en particular. 4. PRESENTACION es t I
  7. 7. •1 d l Lit o comw. f Remos escogido esta estructura organizativa para simu­ lar la relaci6n inicial distanciada "situaci6n habitual dentro de los despachos de trabajo" entre los dos profesionales (entre­ nador ­ preparador fisico). Segun avanzan las paginas, estas dos posiciones se acercan hasta converger en un punto en el que se inicia un funcionamiento integrado por ambos. El momenta que pretende materializar este encuentro, se puede detectar facilmente gracias al diferente color "verde" que presentan las paginas del centro. Las paginas a las que hacemos referencia, pretenden imitar un modelode funcionamiento inte­ grado, en el que, dando por supuesto que ambas partes mantie­ nen el interes en conocer e introducir el otro conocimiento den­ Este libro presenta una estructura cuya organizaci6n tema­ tica provoca una dinamica de lectura que se aleja de la conven­ cional. Es decir, para leer e introducirse dentro de la idea que intentamos transmitir, es necesario identificarse previamente como lector "entrenador" o lector "preparador fisico". Una vez nos hayamos concienciado del rol a partir del cual enfocaremos la lectura, debemos empezar a leer en una direcci6n u otra. Por esta raz6n debemos cambiar radicalmente nuestra perspectiva de analisis. Con responsabilidad, dando el primer paso que consolida este nuevo proceso, es imprescindible iniciar la lectura por la otra materia en cuesti6n. Si usted se reconoce como"lector entrenador" debera empezar por la parte que supo­ ne no le corresponde, "preparador fisico"y viceversa. Asi usted disfrutara de una lectura libre de conocimientos adquiridos. Entender lo que no es tan pr6ximo nos ayudara a tener la mente en blanco y, por lo tanto, el nuevo conocimiento se vera menos condicionado. 6. ESTRUCTURA DEL LIBRO a WW f JtbLild I HO om ·­­­­­ ./ Facilttar un punto de encuentro entre ambas partes. ,; Desarrotlaruna propuesta de entrenamiento inteqrada. Conoclmtentn espedfico · Preparador fisico Conocimiento espedfico Entrenador Nuestro mayor deseo es, a dia de hoy, exponer nuestra idea y llegar a cuantos mas profesionales del deporte mejor. Creemos imprescindible la transmisi6n de experiencias y pen­ samientos para la acumulaci6n de nuevo conocimiento. Esto favorecera la mejora constante de todo aquello que rodea a este deporte tan maravilloso que es el futbol. Para encontrar una posible soluci6n, nos hemos visto en la obligaci6n de cambiar nuestra perspectiva de analisis, Es de­ cir, es de vital importancia, en primer lugar, despertar el inte­ res hacia la otra materia en cuesti6n yen segundo lugar, ma­ nifestarlo. Este libro pretende facilitar un punto de encuentro entre dos profesionales del deporte, cuyas areas de trabajo abarcan una parte muy importante del funcionamiento de un cuerpo tecnico. 5. OBJETIVOSY PROPOSITOS Objetivos y prop6sitos
  8. 8. 0 (d l •f Para ello tenemos que lleqar a una ..REAU ORTIVI NIFICAU" 1erpaso ler paso EBEM VER AlF01B l DE lA MISMl MANDA Preparador ffsicoEntrenador Para conseguir unificar tales perspectivas, debemos fijar la mirada en un unico plan de explicaci6n en cuanto al enten­ dimiento de la realidad deportiva. Una vez logrado este pri­ mer paso, no debemos perder, en ninguna de las fases del de­ sarrollo, este punto de mira . Creemos necesario colocar las dos perspectivas (entrena­ dor y preparador fisico) a un mismo nivel, puesto que solo asi podran encontrarse para posteriormente ser encajadas. Para ello, nos apoyaremos en nuestro marco te6rico, pilar funda­ mental que justificara las ideas expuestas durante el desarro­ llo de la propuesta. 7. MARCO TEORICO d lWI v f • Imagen 1. Dibujo representativo de la estructura de/ libro. Perspectiva "preparador tisico"Perspectiva "entrenador" Enfoque integrado • ./ Este libro presenta una estructura cuya organiza- cion. tematica provoca una dituunica de lectura que se aleja de la convencional. ./ A ello nos referimos que el lector puede decidir si iniciar la lectura de derecha - izquierda "lector entrenador" o viceversa "lector preparador fisico", ./ En ambos casos la direccioti de la lectura tiende a progresar hasta llegar a un punto de encuentro a partir del cual se solapan las dos lecturas en una sola "enfoque integrado". tro de la suya en cuesti6n, intentan ejemplificar los pasos que se deben seguir para poder llegar a decir que el resultado del proceso que se ha elaborado, es fruto de un modelo integrador. A partir de este punto, el lector tiene que escoger el inicio a partir del cual ernpezara la lectura. Tambien tiene que re­ cordar que una vez haya llegado a la parte donde se integran los dos puntos, debera empezar a leer el otro bloque "represen­ ta el enfoque del otro profesional" para entender c6mo, la otra posici6n, se ha acercado a nosotros. Estructu ra r, I
  9. 9. •11 , f ! 1 d~ 1 1 ro co l,Como llegaremos a diseiiar una propuesta de en­ trenamiento que respete esta realidad deportiva? ;,Cua.Ies nuestro entendimiento acerca de la reali­ dad deportiva? Siguiendo con esta linea, nuestro marco te6rico debe ofre­ cernos herramientas para responder a estas dos cuestiones, pues solo asi lograremos posicionar las perspectivas del En­ trenador I Preparador Fisico a un mismo nivel: Debemos acogernos a un marco te6rico construido a partir de ciencias que nos permitan absorber la complejidad del deporte sin necesidad de reducirla "entrenar el todo". Esto es lo que sucede si pretendemos desarrollar nuestra propuesta partiendo del estudio de aquellas ciencias que inicialmente se utilizaron para el estudio de los deportes individuates. Nopodemos guiarnos unicamente por aquello que vemos (parte que sobresale de la superficie) Nuevo MarcoteoricoMarcoteorlc1lnlcial La metafora del iceberg: I 1< rv1at a. o r h PiJWH' l d . 1 ro tomwWv f v'" Debemos entrenar el todo A raiz de ello, han surgido propuestas de entrenamiento que nos convencen de la necesidad de entrenar el "todo". v v'" Entornos muyinestables v'" Mucha relaci6n entre sus elementos N avo marcoteorico Algunos creyeron que estas ciencias no se adecuaban a la naturaleza de nuestro deporte. Decidieron acogerse a otros marcos te6ricos que nos permitiesen absorber su complejidad. • .,,. Podemos entrenar las partes A raiz de ello, han surgido propuestas de entrenamiento que nos ofrecen la posibilidad de entrenar las "partes". TEORIAS ECOLOGJSTAS v v'" Entornos muy estables v'" Poca relaci6n entre sus elementos Marn teoricolniclal lntentamos estudiar el deporte del futbol mediante aquellas ciencias que anteriormente se utilizaron para la investigaci6n de otros deportes (individuales). Antes de empezar nos gustaria presentar la siguiente me­ tafora y utilizarla como idea comparativa de la reflexion ini­ cial que nos propane el profesor Seirul ­lo acerca del recorrido investigador de nuestro deporte. arc I teorico
  10. 10. •d l ANALISIS MULTIDIMENSIONAL w f Cuando entramos a trabajar en un club, lo primero que deberiamos hacer se- ria analizar el contexto deportivo en todas y cada una de las dimensiones. Una vez escuche a Eduardo Vilchez decir: "en el futbol, debemos alejarnos para verlo todo". Entonces, si pretendemos desarrollar nuestra propuesta sin con- templar la fuerza de alguna de estas dimensiones, es probable que nos falte informaci6n util (ubicaci6n geografica del club, titulos conseguidos, estado econ6mico, estilo de juego arraigado en el pais, nivel de jugadores que compo- nen la plantilla, historial de lesiones, etc.) para encajar nuestra intervenci6n de acuerdo a las necesidades del club en cuesti6n . Jnfluencla de los lnfluenda de los lnfluencla de los lnfluenclll de! lnfluenda cultural, ststemasanat6mlcos· nlveles estructurales ststemas ysub· reglamento, economlca, medlAtlc:a flslol6glcos, deljupdor slstemas del equlpo tlempo, espaclo, etc. blomecanlcos, etc. etc. sobre el Juego ANALISIS ANAUSIS ANAUSIS ANALISIS ANAL/SIS UNIDIMENSIONAL UNIDIMENSIONAL UNIDIMENSIONAL UNIDIMENSIONAL UNIDIMENSIONAL "Un buen tono muscular "Las cualldades tkntcas "El delantllro se asocla "El equ/po ataca al "Cuando elJugador se le permlte acelel'(Umds delJugador le permlte constantemente con el rival utiltzando un pone esta camlseta, rdpldo que el rival en sallrft!cllmente de medlocentro cuando Juego combtnativo" entiende lo que estos sltuactones dedlsputa• sltuactones depresi6n" estll reclbe bal6n' co/ores representan• ', ...~ A,~'.·· .. ( ,· . ..._. i , ,., . Nlv. META·JUEGONlv.JUEGONlv.EQUIPONlv. JUGADORNlv. INFRA·]UGADOR Para responder a esta pregunta, debemos identificar cua­ les son los niveles estructurales de nuestro deporte y c6mo, cada uno de estos, nos explican una misma realidad desde sus respectivos enfoques. Los niveles estructurales a los que nos referimos son los siguientes: 1. ;,Cua.Ies nuestro entendimiento acerca de la rea­ lidad deportiva? M d lf • "PERSPECTIVA EPISTEMOLOGICA" 2. ;,Como llegaremos a diseiiar una propuesta de entrenamiento que respete esta realidad deportiva? Tal y como se ha mencionado en el apartado ante­ rior, si pretendemos entender lo que sucede en nues­ tro deporte, partiendo de una perspectiva de analisis unidimensional, probablemente estaremos infirien­ do en una parte que no representa la totalidad de lo que ha ocurrido. Teniendo en cuenta que nuestro prop6sito consiste en disefiar una propuesta de en­ trenamiento que respete esta complejidad, debemos apoyarnos en aquellas teor:ias y propuestas que nos ofrezcan respuestas para cada una de las dimensio­ nes de analisis. 1. ;,Cual es nuestro entendimiento acerca de la realidad deportiva? Recuerdo la primera clase correspondiente a la asig­ natura de Modelos Complejos desarrollada, en aque­ llos entonces, por los profesores David Hernandez y Carles Romagosa en la Universidad de Vic. Este d:ia, empez6 resaltando la importancia de que el fut­ bol no puede ser reducido a un unico plan de explica­ ci6n. Es decir, si queremos entender lo que sucede, debemos aumentar las dimensiones de analisis. Factores tales como las creencias de los jugadores, sus intenciones en el juego, las restricciones regla­ mentarias, la historia del club, los antecedentes de­ portivos, etc. nos proporcionan un entendimiento mas complejo acerca de la realidad deportiva. "POSICION ONTOLOGICA" 'rjM r
  11. 11. •d 111,ro. om Enfocaremos el diseno de nuestra propuesta bajo estas tres dimenslones, puesto que son lo suftcientemente abordables como para poder crear adaptaciones bastante estables en un perfodo determinado. En deflnitiva, es en estas tres, donde desarrollaremos nuestro proceso de intervenci6n. vDimensi6nde dif(cil acceso: "su naturaieza no nospermite intervenir con el objetivo de crear adaptaciones sensi- blemente notablesy estables en eltiempo" "LaintervenciOnen una rueda de prensa, puede alterar las condlctones arbltra/es de/ pr6ximo partido" lnlluenda cultural, econ6mlca, medlatlca etc. sabre el juego lnlluencla de los lnlluencla de los lnlluencla del nlveles slstemas y sub· reglamento, estructurales del slstemas sobre el tiempo, espacio, Jugador equlpo etc. sobre el Juego 'El trabajo tecntco "La elecci6n de/ capitdn "La disposici6n permfte mejoras a en el momenta lniclal de sistemtca de/ equlpo este nlvel y aumentll la temporada provoca (slstema dejuego) las postbflfdades de cambios orqanisattvos alterard la dtnamtca ofrecer diferentes en la din6mica interna dejuego de/ mismo soluclones matrices de/ vestuarlo" durantela ante un mlsmo comvetici6n. problema" ,,.. ww fu I1 . f t J 1 de I u r o . r om Antonio Rodriguez: ''En el futbol hay demasiadas situaciones in- controlables, lo que hay que intentar es controlar aquello que poda- mos controlar". Ntv. MEl'A-]UEGONtv.JUEGONlv.EQUIPONtv.JUGADOR vDimensl6ndemasiado alejadadel punto de encuentro que pre-tendemosfijar. La mtsma debe desa- rrollarse entre otros profesionales {Doctor, Readaptador, etc.) "El trabajo defuerza adecuadonos permtte prevenir Iesiones" lnlluenda de los slstemas anat6mlcos· 11slol6gicossobre el jugador Niv.lNFRA-JUGADOR Tal y como se ha presentado en el apartado de "posici6n ontol6gica", el deporte del futbol presenta una explicaci6n multidimensional, puesto que aquello que vemos responde a la manifestaci6n de acontecimientos resultantes de todas es­ tas dimensiones. Siguiendo con esta Iinea, nuestra propuesta tiene que permitirnos entrar en cada una de estas dimensio­ nes para provocar los cambios deseados. Solamente asi logra­ remos ofrecer al futbolista las herramientas necesarias para afrontar la totalidad del problema. Para ello, debemos saber c6mopodemos provocar estos cambios en funcion de la natu­ raleza del mismo. ill a­...-z =I =~ ...Ill I­...sp: l I i 1,' II I I I I I ! , II I ~ I -....... • 2. ;,Como llegaremos a diseiiar una propuesta de en­ trenamiento que respete esta realidad deportiva? tCuitl es nuestro entendimiento acerca de la realidad deportiva? Marco te6rico
  12. 12. • i:I =­....­z =; =a......1::1 =Ill ip=I I I I I I I I I 'If ....I o omd lf JC6mo llegaremos a diseiiar una propuesta de entrenamiento que respete esta realidad deportiva? h P ,uan d lf Nuestra propuesta tiene que Nuestra propuesta tiene que fomentar la oruanizacion sis- [auorecer el ajuste organizo- temica <lei equipo m.ediante tivo del equipo, dentro de la la creaei6n de sub-sietemas dituimica ca6tica del [uego. de accion. Nivel JUEGONivel EQUIPO • Nuestra propuesta tiene que reconocer la existencia de to- dos los nioeles estructurales del [ugador. Nivel JUGADOR Llegados a este punto, iQUE TRES CONSIDERACIONES NO DEBEN FALTAR NUNCA EN NUESTRA PROPUESTA? El deportista es un sistema El deportista es un sistema complejoque se relacionaconstan­ complejoque se relacionaconstan­ temente con otros sistemas com­ temente con otros sistemas com­ plejos. plejos,dentrode un entornoca6ti­ David Hernandez Ligero, en co, "juegodelfutbol". su propuesta de entrenamiento, Hernandez, resalta la impor­ nosresalta la infinidaddeposibles tancia de proporcionar, a nues­ relaciones existentes durante el tros futbolistas, estrategias para juego.Para podersobrevivira esta que puedan absorber esta com­ complejidad,el equipose ve obli­ plejidad. gado a seleccionar aquellas rela­ Estas estrategias no preten­ cionesque consideramas relevan­ den reducir o fragmentar el jue­ tes para garantizar su estabilidad. go, sino encontrar elementos lo Estas relaciones,creadas a traves suficientemente estables como de una necesidad, se entienden para que sea posible su identifi­ comosub­sistemas de acci6n. caci6ndurante la competici6n. El procesode creaci6n de estos Este procesodebe permitirnos sub sistemas, se rigepor un orden .J dar nombres, significadosy res­ jerarquico, donde a cada uno de puestas a aquellas perturbacio­ ellos le corresponde un nivel de nes que pretenden desajustar el fuerza fijado de acuerdoa su fun­ equipo durante la dinamica del cionalidad (sub sistema especia­ juego. lista) dentro de! sistema general (equipo). Nivel JUEGONivel EQUIPO Tuve la suerte de ser alumno, en el Master de Alto rendimiento en deportes de equipo,del profesor Francisco Seirul ·lo Vargas. El Profesorinsisti6 en la nece­ sidad de entender al deportista comoun sistema complejo,confi­ guradopor varias estructuras que utilizan la competici6npara mani­ festarse. Sus funcionesse enfocan hacia una busqueda constante del equilibriodel sistema (procesode auto­estructuraci6n). En el transcurso de la clase, nos decia que estas estructuras tienen propiedades sistemicas dis­ tintas. Por lotanto, son especialis­ tas en la resoluci6n de aquellas perturbacionescuyanaturaleza re­ quiera de su soporte. La manifestaci6n preferencial de una estructura dependera, en­ tonces, de la naturaleza del esti­ mulo. Nivel JUGADOR Debemos apoyarnos en aquellas teorias y propuestas que nos permiten entender la naturaleza de cada una de las di- mensiones. Si pretendemos desarrollar una propuesta de en- trenamiento que absorba la complejidad del deporte, la misma tiene que respetar y contemplar estos elementos descriptivos:
  13. 13. •onl d lf •"'1:1 • II-s I= el....aem. "'1:1 ="'1:1 .!! • C.:J '1::11 = =.: I = tQue lograremos si conseguimos respetar estas consideraciones te6ricas? M.ir M 1tabo•.ch JU n d I 1 ,r o comw ~ f deseooos. adaptac.,ones D1mens1tin de d1ftctl acceso pc;r su compteiidod a la hora de crear tos Nuestra propuesta tlene q~ favorecer el afuste organizatlvo de/ equ/po,dentro de la dlnamlca caotica de/ Juego. • Nuestra propuesta tiene quefomentar la arganlzac/lJn.istemica de/ equipa med/ante la creac/lJn de sub- sistemas de acci6n. Nuestra prapuesta rlene que recanocer la exl,tent:ia de rode, lo• niveles estructurales deljugodar. DJt~tnE1¢ri d,~f1'Uls!.a(· alejada d~Ipunto dt encuentro que qwremos fif"r P OPUESTI DE Effl NIMIEffl La dimension INFRA· La dimensi6n La dimensi6n EQUIPO La dimension JUEGO La dimension META· JUGADORnos permite JUGADORnos dice nos ayuda a entender nos expllcacomo estas JUEGOnos permite darunaexplicaci6nde que este seentlende que los sistemas relaciones sistemicas se entenderque existen loque sucede a nivel comoun sistema complejos desarrollan duranteel elementos que anat6mico­ fisiol6glco complejo, interacclonan con otros juegodel tutbol y provocan ­ biomecanicoen el configuradopar la slstemas y establecen reciben estfmi()S alteraciones sabreel futbolista"sistema", tnteraccton entre pautas organizativas constantes pr ocados sistema Esla dimension mas unas estructurasque (sub·sistemas) para por los elementos provenientesde una reducida de todas y se buscan el equilibrio evitar un desgaste presentesen el entorno dimensi6n superior. desarrollara con constante del tnnecesario a todos los deljuego. Sunaturaleza es de expertos de otrasareas. sistem nivelesd I sistema. diffcil cceso. Niv. META·JUEGONiv.JUEGONlv.EQUIPONtv.JUGADOR POSICI I ONTOUIIIBI David Hernandez decia: Recientemente encontramos dife- rentes propuestas que nos hablan de modelos ecol6gicos (Bron- fenbrenner, 1987;Ruiz Perez, 1994), del estructuralismo (Bayer, 1986;Parlebas, 1987; Grehaigne, 2001; Acero i Lago, 2005), de no-linealidad (Seirul ·lo, 2003, 2005; Garcia-Eiroa, 2000) ode sis- temas dinamicos (Balaguer i Torrens, 2005). Aun asi, esta di- versidad de planteamientos nos sugieren que existe una pro- gresiva tendencia hacia el estudio del deporte des de unapers- pectiva compleja. Marco te6rico
  14. 14. • Paso 2: Una vez terminada la lectura correspondiente al enfoque del Entrenador, debe iniciar la lectura que representa su posicum profesional (Preparador fistco}. Para ello debera saltar a la pdgina 136 y leera en orden Inverso (de derecha a izquierda) > Paso 1: Si usted se identifi.ca como lector Preparador flsico, debe seguir la direccton de lectura actual (de izquierda a derecha). Entonces debe seguir en la pagina siguiente "37". Paso 3: Terminadas las dos lecturas (Entrenador - Preparador flsico), debera Jeer la parte central de/ libro donde se integran las ideas de ambas posiciones profesionales. Podra detectar fdcilmente esta zona gracias al color "verde que presentan sus hojas. Recordamos que el inicio de esta parte se puede hacer des de ambas posiciones siempre y cuando la direccion de la lectura siga siendo hac£a el centro def libro. A llegado el momenta de iniciar la lectura correspondiente al enfoque del tecnico, que en su caso, representa la posici6n que no lepertenece. En otras palabras, la direcci6n de la lectu- ra sera una u otra en funci6n de su posici6n profesional. Asi pues, avanzaremos a traoes de estos 3 pasos: parad rJi lel CIOf 1 d I ro ofw > Paso 2: Una vez terminada la lectura correspondiente al enfoque del Preparador flsico, debe iniciar la lectura que representa su posicion profesional (Entrenador). Para ello debera saltar a la pagina 37. Paso 1: Si usted se identifica como lector Entrenador, debe empezar a leer el libro por la parte de atras (de derecha a tzquierda). Entonces debe saltar a la pagina 136. lec1orEnuenador 8. PROPUESTADE ENTRENAMIENTO 11d lw,~ ~ f • Imagen 5. Secuencia te6rica comp/eta . lnfaqu pf11puaclorlulalEnfoque entn,nador Pr puesta a entranami nlo: TtOllfA01i i.os,intMAS TltOIIIA M lA INl'OIIMACl6H Tl!OillA:>fCIIU!Glt.lCI P<HSAM1£HTO cowi1io t:; lt'l'IIUCTUIW)O t.tlffliCIMOO PIIIIODIZACIONTAcrlcA 8aJn redrkr:uqueutJ1i10~ pcro ,dt.~,urroHo ac ' fl£, [nlftquo pr,qn1ador llli<D ­­­­­.-.... :9, - ' . ­ . !r.fcl<!u••~nuanador ­­­­­ .. ­­­­ -....­­­­­­ MOO ­,_-·- • :.o /fltralt'moso trcds ~ nutstro /lf;1Sid6nor.;tolrl.W<a Enfoque .,ntrenador........,,,_........_ Enf<>qu"p.­.p.er..d<>r ff>lto n.ne w ~ "'IIIJJIIIII.Nl1llr Posicionontologica: M"'rco teorico
  15. 15. La metodologia de entrenamiento que ofrece un Joporte estructural a nuestro modelo d.e juego ) En busra de una conouencia interdiscipllnar Entrenador
  16. 16. unaDE> 1 a pt opue p '{ I u , ad ntr enamlc n o int g c itulo 3 De una realidad deportiva compleja a una propuesta de entrenamiento compleja. cauitulo2 De una creencia personal a una realidad deportiva compleja. (apitolo1 INDICE Le damos la enhorabuena por decidir empezar el libro por el capitulo que representa el enfoque a traoes del entrenador. Debemos recordar en todo momenta que el principal objetivo radica en lograr uti acercamiento hacia el otroprofesional "PF': para posteriormente iniciar la aplicaci6n de una propuesta de entrenamiento que integra ambos conocimientos. Enloque entrenador
  17. 17. w1~ f, , d I ~ o com • >11/n/llllBI-JUSIII ), NI lelde lllerv ncioa 1refere1c1a1 ), IV81MErllUEG 1111111 JUEBB miento cuya naturaleza nos permita absorber esta compleji­ dad y no reducirla. ./ Si pretendemos ofrecer a nuestros jugadores soluciones unicamente tacticas, les estaremos proporcionando he- rramientas que solamente sirven cuando el problema que se manifiesta tiene mucha fuerza en la dimension JUEGO. No obstante, cuando este provenga de dimen- siones inferiores (EQUIPO y JUGADOR), no dispondrtui de recursos alternativos para hacerles frente. ./ Todos hemos escuchado alguna vez expresiones tales coma: "este entrenador es muy bueno tacticamente, pero no domina la gesti6n emocional del grupo". 0 al reues: "este entrenador tiene la capacidad de gestionar muy bien el vestuario, pero las entrenamientos tienen poca ri- queza tactica". ./ En resumen, el perfil profesional de un entrenador, en gran parte, oendrii determinado por el enfoque preferen- cial en el que aborda las diferentes dimensiones. De todo modos, no podemos obviar las demos niveles, puesto que eljugador tiene que disponer de herramientas para cual- quier tipo de problema que surja durante el juego. En definitiva, tal y como hemos justificado en el apartado de Marco Te6rico, orientaremos el trabajo hacia tres dimen­ siones preferenciales (JUGADOR I EQUIPO I JUEGO). Estas son lo suficientemente abordables como para que podamos crear las adaptaciones deseadas y por lo tanto, donde enfoca­ remos nuestro proceso de intervenci6n. ~ ' a abos h 111 ua., > w "1 f · J d, I r o m • Si somos capaces de aceptar y por lo tanto respetar esta realidad, ante cualquier situaci6n del juego, seremos capaces de dar una explicaci6n en todas y cada una de las dimensiones estructurales del deporte. Solo asi conseguiremos colocar los dos enfoques (entrenador - preparador fisico) a un mismo nivel para poder, posteriormente, encajarlos e iniciar un proceso de entrenamiento integrado. Una vez hayamos logrado dar este primer paso, debemos seguir esforzandonos para crear una propuesta de entrena­ META­JUEGO JUEGO EQUIPO JUGADOR INFRA­JUGADOR Tal y como hemos mencionado en el apartado de Marco Te6rico, debemos volcar los esfuerzos hacia el entendimiento del deporte como un mundo complejo. Para ello, filtraremos nuestra realidad deportiva personal a traves de la posici6n ontol6gica desarrollada en el capitulo anterior. El resultado nos proporcionara una vision multidimensional del deporte. Capitulo1 De una creencia personal a una realidad deportiva compleja >
  18. 18. •O JId lf Imagen 6. Secuencia de desarrollo de la propuesta des de ambos enfoques. Punto de inicio P to da enc nuoPunta de inicio IJUIIM110BNh/lJIJ rJSO Enfoque Prep. FisicoEnfoque entrenador Aceptando esta responsabilidad, debemos esforzarnos en resolver la primera consideraci6n descriptiva correspondiente a la dimension JUEGO, para posteriormente seguir avanzan­ do hacia los siguientes niveles y poder, de esta manera, com­ pletar la propuesta de entrenamiento. Siguiendo con este pensamiento, observamos coma el estudio tiende a encontrarse en una dimension comun: "EQUIPO". Es en esta misma, donde las dos perspectivas debertui fusionarse para poder completar una propuesta de entrenamiento integrada. Entonces, se lograrti dar respues- ta a las consideraciones descriptivas de las tres dimensio- nes estructurales. En otras palabras, una propuesta que tiene como objetivo absorber la complejidad del deporte y no reducirla. M > Id lfo, • Una vez hayamos completado la lectura correspondien- te a la perspectiva "Entrenador", debemos iniciar la "otra lectura" correspondiente a la perspectiva "Preparador [isi- co". Su punto de partida es la dimension JUGADOR, ya que este especialista dispone de un saber que le posibilita construir la propuesta partiendo desde esta posicion. . A partir de esta conjetura, debemos iniciar el proceso en el que se volcaran todos estos conocimientos. Para ello, sera im­ prescindible posicionar ambas perspectivas de acuerdo a las posibilidades de cada uno. Entonces, el entrenador tiene que responsabilizarse de resolver aquellos elementos descriptivos correspondientes a la dimension JUEGO. Puesto que es el quien posee el conocimiento necesario para llegar a descifrarla. El entrenador y el preparador fisico disponen de un conoci­ miento especifico.La integraci6n de ambos debe permitirnos el desarrollo de una propuesta de entrenamiento funcional que a la vez responda a las consideraciones descriptivas correspon­ dientes a los tres niveles estructurales de intervenci6n. Nuestra propuesta tiene que reconocerla existencia de to- dos los niueles estructurales deljugador. IIJDIJUBIJII Nuestra propuesta tiene que fomentar la organizacion sis- temica del equlpo mediante la creaci6n de sub-sistemas de acci6n. Nuestra propuesta tiene que favorecer el ajuste organiza- tivo del equipo, dentro de la dinamica ca6tica deljuego. nlllJ r,aNi111/IDEIIO eQUE TRES CONSIDERACIONES NO DEBEN FALTAR NUNCA EN NUESTRA PROPUESTA? Jl
  19. 19. d l 11 IO I' ____ ..J • • Secuencia 1 • Etc. • Secuencia 4 • Secuen cia "3 • Ett. • Secuencia 5 • Etc. • Secuencia 2 • Etc., Trans.id6n DADefensaTranslci6n ADAraque Defensa Transidon A·D Ataque O.RGANIZACI6NESQUEMATICAQUE NOSPERMITE CONTEXTUALIZARLAS SECUENCIASDE JUEGO: Previamente, nos sentimos en la obligaci6n de comentar el posible desacuerdo que puede provocar el hecho de contextuali­ zar estas secuencias, dentro de las cuatro fases del juego co­ munmente utilizadas por una gran mayoria de entrenadores. Hay quienes no perciben el futbol de esta manera. Recuerdo las palabras de Eduardo Vilchez Ortiz. El entrenador expresaba la necesidad de incorporar nuevos momentos, "jugadas inter­ medias", donde la posesi6n del bal6n no esta bajo control de ninguno de los dos equipos. No obstante, en nuestra propuesta, hemos utilizado la siguiente organizaci6n esquematica: A dia de hoy, encontramos propuestas generalizadas que nos facilitan esta organizaci6n de la dinamica de juego (fases de jue­ go, momentos de juego, secuencias regulares, etc.). La elecci6n del esquema organizativo dependera de c6mopretendemos en­ contrar estas secuencias durante el desarrollo de la competici6n. 111 n M, iabosch P JU 1 > • Sabemos que la dinamica de juego del futbol ofrece una infinidad de situaciones posibles debido a su naturaleza ca6ti­ ca. Si pretendemos facilitar la organizaci6n del equipo dentro de este entorno complejo, debemos utilizar estrategias que nos ayuden a encontrar un orden relativo durante su desarrollo. David Hernandez Ligero, en su propuesta, pretende fijar un conjunto de secuencias cuyas caracteristicas presentan un nivel de regularidad, lo suficientemente estable, como para que sea posible su identificaci6n durante el juego. Siguiendo con esta linea, si somos capaces de fijar cuantas mas secuen­ cias de juego, para posteriormente asignarles un significado, mayor sera la capacidad del equipo de encontrarle un sentido a aquello que esta sucediendo durante el juego. En otras pala­ bras, ante una situaci6n, el equipo dispondra de herramientas para identificarla y darle un mismo valor de descifrado. No pretendemos extendernos en este apartado, puesto que cada entrenador dispone de su propuesta futbolistica, No obs­ tante, debemos esforzarnos en desarrollar esta organizaci6n del juego de acuerdo a la realidad deportiva de cada entrenador. FIJACH)N JOE SEClJENCIAS DE JlJEGO • Nuestra p ropu.est a tiene que reconocer la existen- cia de todos los niueles es- tructurales del jugador, Nuestra propuesta tiene que fomentar la organiza- ci6n sistemica del equlpo mediante la creaci6n de sub-sistemas de acci6n. Nuestra propuesta tiene que [aoorecerel ajuste or- ganizatioo del equipo,den- tro de la dintunlca caoti-, ca del juego. cornplejur 1 realidad dep[tu I D n rr _ r c1 er~ >
  20. 20. n • Subslstemas simples: Organizaci6n de 1·2 jugadores. (central- central) • Subslstemas complejos: 1. Organizacl6n de Jugadores de una misma Unea de Juego. (lfneadefensiva) 2. Organizaci6n de jugadores de una ICnea con otros Jugadores de otra lfnea. (lfnea defensiva + pivote defensivo) 3. Organizacl6n de varias lfneas de Juego. (lfneadefensiva - ttneade medias) d lf ~~~~~~~~~~~ • ORGANIZAC(ONBSQUEMATICADE LOS SUBSISTEMASQUE CONFIGURANEL SISTEMA"EQUIPO": Cabe decir que estos subsistemas presentan propiedades distintas, por lo tanto se manifiestan de diferente manera du­ rante el juego. Su complejidad dependera de la posici6n jerar­ quica que tenga dentro del sistema equipo, numero de jugado­ res que lo configuran, relaci6n entre componentes, etc. A dia de hoy, encontramos propuestas generalizadas que pretenden facilitarnos esta organizaci6n sistemica del equipo (organizaci6n tactic a). ba constantemente al delantero junto con el medio centro del equipo, a mirarse a la cara en determinadas situaciones del juego "compincharse" para encontrar situaciones donde, con un buen movimiento del delantero y un pase ajustado del me­ dio centro, lo dejaria solo delante del portero. Ambos jugado­ res no dejaron pasar esta oportunidad y trasladaron su bue­ na sintonia fuera de los terrenos de juego. Claramente se creo y optimize un nuevo subsistema. A raiz de ello, el rendimien­ to del equipo se vio incrementado gracias al considerable au­ mento de mimero de goles hechos por nuestro delantero. > Olrd l rw;.,r f • • Organizaci6n tactica. Los subsistemas responden un crite­ rio tactico. (Ej.Relacion entre diferentes jugadores de una mis­ ma linea de juego, relacion entre varias lineas de juego, etc.) • Organizaci6n afectiva: Los subsistemas responden a un criterio mas "emocional". Nunca olvidare las palabras de An­ tonio Rodriguez Sarabia hacia sus futbolistas, que nos sir­ ve para ejemplificar esta organizacion. El entrenador incita­ La organizaci6n subsistemica se puede crear de dos maneras: El principal objetivo del entrenador en este apartado, resi­ de en la necesidad de establecer unas pautas organizativas que rijan el funcionamiento interno del sistema equipo. Her­ nandez, expone la necesidad de optimizar subsistemas de ac­ ci6n. Entendemos por subsistema de acci6n aquella organiza­ ci6n (mas simple que el sistema equipo) que tiene comofunci6n especializarse en la resoluci6n de determinadas situaciones que aparecen durante el juego. Con ello, pretendemos crear un sis­ tema general mas eficaz, de tal modo que una perturbaci6n no altere el conjunto del sistema (eficiencia energetica). DESARROLlO DE lOS NIVElES ESTRIJCTIJRALES • Nuest.ro.propuesta tiene que reconocer la existencia de todos los niveles estruc- turoles del jugiulor. Nuestra propuesta tiene que fomenter la organizacion sis- temica del equipo mediante la creacion de sub-sistf't/108 Ide at'Ci6n. Nuestra propuesta tiene que favorecer el ajuste or­ ganizativo del equipo, den- tro de la diruimica caotica deljuego, lllrtJIJUElll llinl EIJIIJ De na creenapit I
  21. 21. •f11• ld I I r o , om Finalmente, hemos intentado ejemplificar los pasos a se­ guir para lograr la conexi6n citada anteriormente (secuencias regulares ­ subsistemas responsables). Paso 1 ­ Fijaci6n de una secuencia regular: Debemosescogeruna secuencia de juego que se manifieste a lo largo de la competici6n de manera regu­ lar. Para ello,hemos elegidouna si­ tuaci6n cuyos elementos presentan una distribuci6n lo suficientemente estable comopara que pueda ser po­ sible su identificaci6n y posterior etiquetado durante el juego. A continuaci6n observamos una secuencia de juego donde el equipo rival tiene la posesi6n del bal6n. La consecuencia de su do­ minio colocael bloque del equipo defensor en campo propio. co que favorece la organizaci6n interna, de tal modo que todos y cada uno de ellos saben cuales son las conductas que tienen que manifestar en cada momento del juego. Cabe decir que cuanta mas consonancia exista entre estas conductas, mayor sera el equilibrio del equipo, puesto que habra una clara co­ muni6n de intenciones por parte de los miembros que lo confi­ guran. Por lo tanto, dispondran de mayores prestaciones para afrontar cualquier situaci6n de juego que se les presente. La agrupacion de conductas que presentan un nivel de re­ laci6n alto, las agruparemos como Principio de Juego. Con ello pretendemos simplificar la infinidad de conductas posi­ bles que existen ante una misma situaci6n de juego. Estos principios deberan contextualizarse dentro de un esquema or­ ganizativo. Generalmente, la mayoria de entrenadores utili­ zan las ya presentadas anteriormente "fases o momentos del juego" para encontrarlos durante su dinamica, M r Ma , l 1­ PiJU n -----· d l ·­­­­­­­­­­ Llegados a este punto, entendemos que ante la aparici6n de una determinada secuencia de juego, se inician una serie de mecanismos de protecci6n por parte del sistema "equipo". El prop6sito de tales mecanismos consiste en mantener el equilibrio y evitar alterar el conjunto de subsistemas del equi­ po, "ahorro energetico", Estos se rigen por un c6digo jerarqui­ Una vezdesarrolladas las dosprimeras dimen­ siones,debemosestablecer una conexi6nentre ambas para que la propuesta este unificada. Secuencias regulares ­ Subsistemas responsables 8PTIMIUCIQNDE -SISTIEMIS FUAelOIIIESECUUCIU DEJUEGO Nuestro.prop uesta tiene que reconocer la existen- eia de todos los niveles estructurales deljugador. Nuestro propuesta tiene quefomentar la organiea- ci6n sistemica del equipo mediante la creaci6n.::, sub-sistemasde acci61t. Nuestra propuesta tiene que [aoorecer el ajuste or­ ganizativodel equipo, den- tro de la dimimica ca6ti- ca deljuego, Capftulo 1. De una creencia persona! a una rea1i id deportiva cornple ­­­­­­­ >
  22. 22. •c omd lf "Un modelo de juego es algo que identifica a un equipo determinado. No es unicamente el posicionamiento de los jugadores, sino la organizaci6n regular que presenta un equipo en cada momenta del juego. Por ello es necesario definir una serie de comportamientos que nos permitirtui desarrollar los principios que le dariui forma al MODELO DE JUEGO." Prl Cl los d BS Princlplos trans.A-D Prlnclp s ivos Principios trans. D·A Finalmente organizaremos los principios desarrollados dentro de un marco que nos permita contextualizarlos y como consecuen­ cia, encontrarlos durante el juego. Nosotros hemos utilizado las ya mencionadas anteriormente fases del juego (Principios ofensivos I Principios defensivos I Principios de transici6n ataque­defensa I Principios de transicion defensa­ataque). Paso 4 ­ Organizaci6n de los Principios: > 0d l brw. fl ·­­­ Principia de juego: Bloque defensivo en campo propio. En este apartado agruparemos aquellas conductas que presen­ tan un nivel de relaci6n considerable que respondan bajo el nombre de un Principio de Juego. Paso 3 ­ Agrupaci6n de conductas y creaci6n de prin­ cipios: basculaci6n horizontal .I Movimientos de basculaci6n vertical .I Equilibrar la distancia en­ tre las dos lineas defensivas .I Movimientos de Conducta:Conducta: .I Defender la amplitud .I Defender la profundidad .I Equilibrar la distancia entre jugadores de la linea defensiva Conducta: .I Buen perfil defensivo .I Identificar el jugador a marcar .I Equilibrar la distancia con el otro central Bto_que defensiveLinea defenslva En este apartado determinaremos los subsistemas responsa­ bles de afrontar la situacion definida anteriormente. Recordamos que un mismo jugador puede ser partioipe de varios subsistemas que a su vez, presentan niveles de complejidad diferenciados. Paso 2 ­ Definici6n de los subsistemas responsables y sus cond uctas: Cdpitu o 1 De una creencia personal a una realidad de rtiv
  23. 23. d l bro c:o •WI­' f Linea temporal 3. Nivel Microciclo 2. Nivel Mesociclo 1.Nivel Macrociclo Trans.ADTrans. DA Este proceso pretende distribuir los Principios a trabajar dentro de un calendario. Para ello, debemos priorizar, agru- par, secuenciar y temporizar los contenidos de entrenamiento de acuerdo a las necesidades competitivas. Utilizaremos un enfoque global que nos permita visualizar este calendario en su totalidad (nivel Macrociclo) para poste- riormente aumentar en enfoque (nivel Mesociclo) hasta llegar a la unidad de competici6n semanal (nivel Microciclo). t. Procesode ptanilicacion: r,, tr 'vr;i•a osch Pr 1a, > deli r o r nW I f ·­­­­­ PRJNCIPIOS OFENSIVOS PRJNCIPIOS TRANS AD PRJNCIPIOS DEFENSIVOS PRJNCIPIOS TRANS DA > > > ----.. /-----------------------··--------------------.. r----..i f i { ,, : f i ! ! I i I! l t, 11 : I I I :, !, I i i i l I P6PSP4 It IT t 1 I t 1· t t t t t t !: !I I : : f H , ! i' 1l I I I _,.,..,.. ; ; ..__,,..,,.. .,. .,./ P3P1 P2 Si pretendemos trabajar el MJ en su totalidad "global", perdemos especificidad. Por el contrario, si el prop6sito se orienta hacia un trabajo muy especifico "analitico" perdemos totalidad. Es por ello que debemos modular el trabajo entre estas dos posiciones. La gesti6n de todo ello dependera del pe­ riodo en el que nos encontramos y de las competiciones que haya dentro del mismo. El trabajo a realizar se debera regir por los siguientes procesos metodol6gicos: PROPUESTA DE ENTRENAMIENTO: capitulo2 De una realidad deporti­ va compleja a una pro­ puesta de entrenamiento compleja >
  24. 24. d I 1 J O O • P. Transitorio I (vacaciones de verano): durante esteperiodo no buscamos traba- jar ningtlri principio de juego, puesto que nuestros futbolistas necesitan liberarse de cualquier carga para equilibrar sus niveles estructurales y regresar a un estado de recuperaci6n. P. Preparatorio I (pretemporada): en el grafico observamos c6mo existe una nece- sidad "particular" de trabajar inicialmente aquellos principios de naturaleza defensi- va. No es a partir de la mitad del periodo donde se empiezan a juntar secuencias de principios de diferentes fases dejuego (ataque). P. Competitivo I (1 a vuelta): en esteperiodo, las niveles de estimulaci6n de nuestros principios estan.muy bajos. No obstante, no significa que no trabajamos nuestro MJ . sino que adaptamos laplanificaci6n de acuerdo a las exigencias competitivas de cada microcicla. Aun asi, debemos realizar algun. recordatorio tanto de lasprincipios basi- cos ofensivos coma de las defensivos para que nuestraplanificaci6n no este 100%con- dicionada par la competici6n. P. Transitorio II (vacaciones de navidad): aprovecharemos elpar6n de la compe- tici6n para valuera equilibrar las niveles estructurales hacia unos valores adecuados. P. Preparatorio II (inicio 2" vuelta): utilizaremos esteperiodo coma relanzamien- to a la competici6n II. Para ello, haremos recordatorios de lasprincipios basicoe ofen- sivos y defensivos que creemos necesarios, con el objetivo de no salir de nuestro MJ. No obstante, condicionaremos la mayoria de nuestro trabajo de acuerdo a las necesi- dades del primer partido de competici6n de la segunda vuelta. P. Competitivo II (2" vuelta): de vuelta al periodo de competici6n, buscaremos pre- parar de nuevo todos laspartidos en funci6n de sus caracteristicas. Sin embargo, se- guiremos hacienda trabajos recordatorios de nuestro M.J. cuando encontremos algiin. espacio en el entrenamiento que lopermita . P, Tru, P, PreII P, Comp II II P,Comp I P, Tran, P, Pre I I P. Tran,A·D ­­P. Tra11t 0­A........,.._ P. Offnswos ­e­­ P, Oefen1!voa: r Llneasde tendencla correspondlentes al nivel de estlmulactonde Prlnctpio1del Macroclclo N I MACROCICl Nivel Macrociclo: en este nivel, visualizamos las lineas representativas del trabajo de nuestro modelo de juego duran­ te el afio competitivo. t. Proceso de pJanilicacion: > .. f • Nllfll lllCIICICII Pt!rlodo canst/tu/do por 11arto.s subperfodos (IQf!neratlvo, lmpacto, optlmlzador y competltlvo) 11 • cone~ Pf't los dfos que componen una sttmQna de entrenoml,nto. Lua.. Martes Ml6rcolu Jueves Vlernu 5'bado .. ­­ ­­ - ­ ­ Uneatemlion . Mlcro6MicrosMkro 4,Mlcro3Mlcro2Mlcrol NIIIIIROIIII.I Perfodo constltuldo par varlos subperfodos (lntroductorlo, cargo, lmpacto, pre-competltlvo, competltlvo y regeneratlvo) y se cone/be como un slstema de mlcroclclos. Meso6Meso1 MHo2 Meso3 Meso4 Meso5 00(----------.]00[------------} r Nhlll MACR8C1018 Per/ado constituido par tres subperiodos (preparatorfo, competltivo y transltorio) y se concibe coma· un sistema de mesociclos. Partiendo de la necesidad de distribuir los contenidos a trabajar dentro de una linea temporal, debemos esquematizar nuestro calendario competitivo. En primer lugar, nos alejare­ mos para poder visualizar la totalidad del Macro periodo y, a medida que vayamos concretando, desarrollaremos los siguien­ tes niveles (Mesocicloy Microciclo). 1. Proceso de pJanilicacion: Capitulo 2. , _ ma J deportiva compleja a una ~~~~~~-~~~~
  25. 25. •Id I I JI O or.fiorr Lunes: aprovecharemos para enfocar el trabajo de nuestro M.J. tocando aquellos principios que se manifestaron correctamente (refuerzos) o por el contrario de forma incorrecta en el partido anterior (correcciones). Los dias posteriores a la competici6n utilizaremos medias de entrenamiento de bajo impacto que no repercutan negativa- mente sabre nuestros futbolistas (video, charla, trabajos posicionales en el campo, etc.). Martes: normalmente es el dia en el que los futbolistas tienen descanso, no obstante, si es necesario, trabajaremos con jugadores que precisen mejorar algtln. aspecto con- creto de nuestro M.J. Miercoles: en este caso, hemos ejemplificado un micro ciclo donde el entrenador de- cide trabajar aspectos relacionados con los principios defensivos del M.J., puesto que considera necesaria la asimilaci6n de estos conceptos para preparar el partido del fin de semana. Jueves: a medida que avanza la semana, observamos como se van introduciendo tra- bajos de Principios ofensivos, puesto que el equipo necesita tener juego para dominar las diferentes fases competitivas del partido que nos espera el domingo. Viernes: en este micro ciclo, observamos c6mo hay una agrupaci6n del trabajo reali- zado durante la semana. En otras palabras, se estimulan todos los principios de las diferentes fases de juego por igual. Buscamos que el equipo encuentre una relaci6n entre todo lo trabajado. Sabado: el entrenador decide trabajar principios ofensivos para preparar la compe- tici6n de maiiana. Domingo: dia de partido. La charla y la preparaci6n pre-partido se orienta hacia un juego determinado de acuerdo a un rival analizado durante todo el micro ciclo. li1HIIMICROCICLO Nivel Microciclo: en este nivel, visualizamos las lineas de tendencia representativas del trabajo de nuestro modelo de juego durante un microciclo determinado. 1. Proceso de pJanilicacion: I, ;cir,· t-. ,;1 ab is h Pijua , > d lWII f • Micl-Preparatorio: en este Microciclo, correspondiente al primero que compone el Mesociclo Preparatorio I, observamos c6mo el nivel de estimulaci6n de nuestro M.J. es minima. Esto se debe a que debemos trabajar conceptos basicos o luibitos que permi- tan al futbolista consolidar unas bases previas al aprendizaje de nuestro M.J. Mic2-Carga: observamos c6mo los principios de naturaleza defensiva predominan por encima del resto. Los entrenadores que orientan la planificaci6n hacia estos valo- res exponen la necesidad de que el equipo adquiera, en primer Lugar, los conceptos defensivos basicos sabre los que se asentaran las bases para un trabajo posterior (principios ofensivos). Mic3-Impacto I: seguimos con la tendencia progresiva deltrabajo de principios de- fensivos, pero aumentamos el juego del equipo introduciendo mas contenidos relacio- nados con los principios ofensivos. Realizaremos valoraciones del estado del equipo en este periodo, durante las competiciones no oficiales. Esto nos permitira redireccionar la linea de trabajo en caso de no estar dentro de unos valores deseados. Mic4-Regenerativo: en este punto, provocaremos una disminuci6n del trabajo del MJ. para que el jugador no se sienta invadido por la imposici6n de una manera de jugar. Mic5-lmpacto II: volvemos a aumentar los niveles de estimulaci6n de nuestro M.J. pero esta vez de forma mas equilibrada. En otras palabras, enlazaremos principios de otras fases de juego para que el equipo encuentre una relaci6n no fragmentada de cada punto del M.J. Mic6-Competitivo: en este Microciclo buscaremos trabajar los Principios de nuestro M.J. que nos ayuden a afrontar la primera semana competitiva. _k~--~Preparatarlo Carp lmpo<toI Repnerattvo lmplldo II ComplltlllYo ....J P.TramA·D .­­P.TransD·A­­­P. Ofenslvos ­P. Dehm,tvos Linea•detendendacom,spondlentesal nlveldeestlmulad6nde PrlnclplosdelMesodclo Ivel MISOCICLO Nivel Mesociclo: en este nivel, visualizamos las lineas de tendencia representativas del trabajo de nuestro modelo de juego durante un mesociclo determinado. 1. Proceso de pianilicacion: ir ' drl 1pu tornplejs n1..,1pftule, 2. De una realidad depo
  26. 26. - w d I rof ·­­­­ Imagen 7. Eiemplo de secuencia de planificaci6n. Macrocic/o ­ Mesociclo - Microciclo """"'" - i,C6mo justificamos el hecho de que las adaptaciones logradas en el entrenamiento se transfieran a la competici6n? l eom111uc1an P.Tr.iltO.A lmpactoltarp Los elementos estructurales a los que hacemos referencia corresponden al tiempo de juego, espacio de juego, bal6n, juga­ dores y reglamento. r­­­­­­,I I I P.TISIIA­0 ­­P.Transll­A­,. OfonslY<>< ­­P.Defenslvos P. T­. P, PHII P, Comp II II No obstante, ante toda esta complejidad, encontramos, dentro de la dimension JUEGO, varios elementos estructura­ les "relativamente fijos". Estos mismos, nos permiten repro­ ducir la dinamica del juego en un entorno que pretende simu­ lar la competici6n: el entrenamiento. I ­.t.­··­­­­­­­­­­­­­t­­­­­­­­­~ P.Tf"'t P.Pre I : P.Ctp 1­­­­­T­­­­­l Lin-, dtteadenela corre1pondlentesal nlvelde•esthnulaclclnde Prhlclplo1dlll Meaoclclo 1 1 ­!­­1:­­ _ ­­­­­­:­­,­­;­­­­:­~...­,­­:­­­­­'­­,U,­~­­,­­J~­.L­'­­­ . I _._. P, Ofenslvo1 ­4­­P. Oiferulvos r Llneude tendencla correspondlentes al nlvel de estlmulaclclnde Prlnclplo1del Macroclclo Llegados a este punto, hemos elaborado una planificaci6n que nos determina el nivel de estimulaci6n de nuestros Prin­ cipios desde el nivel Macro hasta el Micro ciclo.Ahora nos toca fijar el tipo de trabajo a desarrollar dentro de cada uno. Tal y como hemos citado en el apartado de marco te6rico, los tres niveles estructurales, a partir del cual se desarrolla el proceso de intervenci6n de nuestra propuesta, corresponden a los niveles Juego, Equipo y Jugador. Todos ellos de naturaleza compleja. En este grafico podemos observar c6mo, de un Macro Perio­ do, vamos desarrollando cada mesociclo hasta llegar al micro­ ciclo deseado. 2. Procesode accion:1. Proceso de pJanilicacion: 2r' portiva complejaCapitulo 2. De u , >
  27. 27. •r o C. Ill •c:: E ••·- ·-c., e·=Iii I ee GD •...•• = ­c:a Iii. .... = t, d If Variables cuaUtatlvas Nlvel de alteracl6n 5.1. Norma sobre poseedor Estas normas nos facllltan el control de aquellas Variables cuantltatlva1 conductas que se manlflestan cuando los Jugadores estM 5.2. NR de toques mfnlmo cerca de la zona de lnddencla del juego. Adem.is, nos 5.3. NO de toques maxtmo permiten alterar la velocldad de juego, la complejldad tecnlca de la tarea e lncluso facll1tar la acci6n defenslva del rival. Nlvel de alteracl6n La modlflcacl6n de estas variables puede facilltar, lgualar o diflcultar el Juego del equlpo. Adem.is, nos permlte realizar un trabajo m.is espedfico, en funclen del grupo de jugadores y las relaciones tlctlcas que exlsten entre ellos, durante la dlnamlca de la tarea. Nlvel de alteracl6n El nivel de especlflcldad de la tarea vlene en parte determinado por la presenda o no de porterlas. Entonces, el sistema de puntuad6n aumenta o dlsmlnuye el nlvel competitlvo "emoctonal" y nos ayuda a fljar prioridades (ofenslvas y defenslvas) durante la dlnamica de la tarea. Nlvel de alterad6n lgual que en las variables anteriores, el tiempo suele alterar el rltmo de juego: •aumentar o dlsmlnulr la velocldad del bal6n y los [ugadores". Hxlstela poslbtlldad de Juntar variables espaclales­temporales para modlfkar la compleJldad de la tarea y orlentar la 16gica del Juego de acuerdo a unas necesldades espedflcas. ,Que alteraciones provoc:an en la dlnamtea del juego? Nlvel de alterad6n La incorporaci6n de normas sobre Jos espaclos en las tareas de entrenamlento, suele ser utlllzada por la mayorla de entrenadores a la hora de provocar determinadas secuencias de su lnteres, Las mlsmas, repercuten dlrectamente sobre el rltmo de Juego, conductas especlflcas de determlnados jugadores, etc. Variables cualltativas 4.1. Jnferlorldades 4.2. lgualdades 4.3. Superiorldades Variables cuantltativas 4.4. 1­3 jugadores 4.5. 1• trnea de Juego 4.6. 2 lfneas de juego Variables cualltatlvas 3.1. Porterfas 3.2. Zonas 3.3. Otras Variables cuantltatlvas 3.4. l' porterfa 3.5. 2 porterlas 3.6. + de dos porterlas Variables cualltatlvas 2.1. Condlclonante 2.2. No condlcionante Variables cuantltatlvas 2.3. Cortos 2.4. Medios 2.5. Largos Variables cualitatlvas 1.1. Prohlhido 1.2. Llmltado 1.3. Compartldo Variables cuantltatlvas 1.4. Reducldo 1.5.Medlo 1.6.Grande Eleme Dto bislco 5. Balon Elemento baslco 4. Jugadores memento buico 3. Sistema de puntuaci6n Elemento baislco 2. Tlempo memento baslco 1. Espaclo ,cuales son los elementos estructurales? 2. Proceso de accion: , ti l'v ata J )5Cr1 PiiL > ro comld lWI ­ f • V}l/)V}V}Vl 0 0 0 0 0 1= 'E 1= 1= 1=QJQJQJ(l)Q) E E E E E(1) QI (1) (1) (1) UJ w UJ l.U i:u zzzzz •'ii '5. El 8 •e a... 'aplllJIO }. Dt> una ,eatida Id po v 1 com ja i rr pr r: • 1:,. uo con pleJ 1ta
  28. 28. ...J •d ~1 bro om>/ f '­­­­­­:J vs PrlnclploAraque PrlndpJo Delena .......... , .. . ; '" •••••••• ••• •••••• ~ ....... '...!. •••••• ':...:..~ •••••••••••••• ­~ •• ' A veces no es necesaria la modlflcaci6n de elementos estructurales del entorno para consegulr provocar secuenclas de juego de nuestro lnterfs. Por ejemplo, podemos ayudarnos lncluso de otros principlos (de soporte o enfrentamlento) para optJmizar los P. Principales. Cambiaremos Jos elementos estructurales del entorno para alterar la dlnAmica del juego. El prop6sito radlca en la necesldad de provocar una o varias secuenclas de juego.Estastendran como objetlvo estlmular la manifestacl6n de los subsistemas responsables para que puedan desarrollar sus mecanlsmos conductuales. UTILIZACI6N DE PRINCIPIOS DE SOPORTE: MODIFICACIONDE LOS ELEMENTOS ESTRUC'FURALESDELJUEGO: Paso 2: ;,Comotiene que ser el entorno de entrenamiento? En este apartado, nos centraremos en el disefio del entor­ no donde se va a producir el entrenamiento y por lo tanto, donde obtendremos las adaptaciones deseadas. Es importante tener muy claro que el contexto debe tener unas condiciones 6ptimas para el trabajo de aquellos principios que hemos esco­ gido, a traves de SITUACIONES que pretenden SIMULAR la competici6n. Para conseguirlo, podemos utilizar dos v:ias: ,I Simple: cuando aparece un unico principio principal ,I Soporte complejo: cuando aparecen mas de un principio prin­ cipal pero los mismos actuan como soporte complementario. (ej. Principio de ataque + Principio de transici6n D­A). ,I Enfrentamiento complejo: cuando enfrentamos un principal contra otro principal (ej. Principio de ataque contra un Prin­ cipio defensivo). Nivel de arttculacion: cuantos principios trabajamos y c6mo los relacionamos entre si. 2. Procesode atcion: sc , PijuarMr I Ma > c. mld l • Paso 1: ;,Que debemos entrenar? El proceso de planificaci6ri nos ayudara a escoger aquellos Principios que necesitamos entrenar. Cabe recordar que tal proceso deber:ia llevar impl:icito cierto grado de flexibilidad, puesto que las predicciones, en nuestro deporte, son de natu­ raleza cambiante. No obstante, en este punto debemos escoger los contenidos de entrenamiento (que principios queremos trabajar). Una vez sepamos cuales seran los contenidos, debe­ mos fijar estas dos consideraciones: Nivel de fuerza: no todos los principios tienen la misma importancia durante la tarea, es por ello que debemos clasifi­ carlos segun sean (principales, bases o episodicos). ,I Principal: cuando sea el objetivo principal de la tarea. ,I Base: principio sparring "loutilizamos para enfrontarlo contra el principal". ,I Episodico: principio que no tiene la importancia del principal, pero aprovechamos sus momentos de aparici6n para trabajarlo. 6C6mo guiaremos el proceso de entrenamiento? 6C6mo tiene que ser el entorno de entrenamiento? Paso 3: Paso t: 6Que debemos entrenar? Paso 2: Entrenamiento T Una vez sabemos el nivel a partir del cual podemos inter­ venir y las estrategias de las que disponemos para provocar los cambios deseados durante la dinamica del juego, debemos iniciar el proceso de disefio del entrenamiento ­ tarea. Para ello, debemos responder estas tres preguntas, donde a cada una le corresponde un paso metodol6gico distinto. 2. Protesode accion: audad d por
  29. 29. o om •., d lfwOil 1 En este apartado introduciremos los Principios que queremos trabajar, defini­ dos en el apartado de proceso de acci6n "que debemos entrenar". 2. En este apartado fijaremos las variables "cuantitativas y cualitativas" corres­ pondientes a los elementos estructurales que determinan el formato de la ta­ rea. Estas se encuentran definidas en el apartado de proceso de acci6n "como tiene que ser el entorno de entrenamiento". 3. En este apartado describiremos la organizaci6n y normativa de la tarea junto con las consignas que se presentaran durante su desarrollo y el grafico visual. Definido en el apartado de proceso de acci6n "como guiaremos el proceso de entrenamiento". 01. En este apartado calificaremos el nivel de estres estructural al que esta some­ tido el futbolista durante el desarrollo de la tarea. (Propuesta desarrollada por el otro profesional) Series ... tiru; nlm. J 3_!· 8x16 Consipat:dela tarea: Atlq11.e: Colotars« de maaera e5wtlonadaan b11.eno:s pe­rfilcs. * * * * * * !let­::t"lfid0­~dt! klta.!'U: .?t>st1!!ct~ 6,1. 4 •'.l1coo!).1P;.sar,11lba16nd!: waa a z.:ir,a,cG!'llGs a;,o:,u<ic ku PJ1a®:es 'l!'~·b.z.ona c~r::nl. tos jug~:e.s o:!ti.~ul!ot'.n.ir.olj..e. aa­ sol~­t>nu al )il&;i;d!):~:i­baib:. !'.:-:. :r.~= ,incterfa:n~ ta<1p1ae ~r11.:rtb.a, 3 netim.ltado , Reducido CondJt:ioruu:lo Corto Sinputmtad&a' Shspu.utuadiln Sup.­inf. 4jugadores S'mo.onna . Ztoquesmb:, 1. P. Alaljue Z.P.Transicl6n Alaljue • DefeD51l Principal Principal 1.4.Progresar superaadoIfneas(...,.. lntennedlas) 2.8. Pierdobal6nriipidarespueotaorgaaiudn C­protejo) SUB ­ PRINCIPIOS:PIUNCIPIOS: 1 2 2. Protesode accion: Marti Matabosch Pijuan ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­~­­­­­­­ > d lWW f • ,/ La dinamica de la tarea debe favorecer la aparici6n de secuen­ cias de juego deseadas. ''eLas condiciones del entorno favorecen la aparici6n de secuencias adecuadas?'' ,/ Nivel de losjugadores (subsistemas). ''JSon los jugadores capaces de afrontar el problema que les hemos planteado?" ,/ Las conductas que se manifiestan permiten ofrecer solucionesa los problemas que se les presentan. ''tSon correctas estas conductas? Jque informaci6n (con- signas-pistas-ayudas) podemos ofrecer a losjugadores para que encuentren la soluci6n? Paso 3: l,Comoguiaremos el proceso de entrenamiento? Para conseguir los objetivos propuestos (aprendizaje del Modelo de Juego) debemos acertar en la planificaci6n y disefio de los entrenamientos. La practica, el conocimiento de la com­ petici6n y del grupo, nos ayudara a determinar lo que necesi­ tamos en cada momento. Es habitual que, en algun entrenamiento, una o varias ta­ reas precisen ser calibradas en funci6n de varios prop6sitos. Para ello, debemos formularnos constantemente 3 preguntas relacionadas con los tres pilares referenciales anteriores: Queremos insistir en orientar el entrenamiento hacia el trabajo de los principios que necesitamos para afrontar la com­ petici6n. Para ello, debemos respetar 3 pilares referenciales: ,/ El entorno debe favorecer la manifestaci6n de secuencias de juego deseadas. ,/ Las secuencias de juego tienen que estimular la manifestaci6n de los subsistemas responsables. ,/ Los subsistemas responsables tienen que poder desarrollar sus mecanismos conductuales. 2. Proceso de accion: complejaCapftulo 2. De una rea!idad de ­­­ >
  30. 30. •f . r l d I En definitiva, el proceso de control nos ofrece informaci6n cuantitativa y cualitativa de nuestro trabajo. Posteriormente, nos permitira realizar las interpretaciones pertinentes y como consecuencia, la re­estructuraci6n del trabajo que se viene ha­ ciendo hasta el momento. En este grafico, correspondiente a las formas en que estamos trabajado nuestros Principios, hemos cruzado variables del Modelo de ,Juego junto con variables cualitativas de halon. El dibujo nos rnuestra que principios han estado mas condicionados o menos en cuanto a nor­ rnativas introducidas sobre el balon, En este grafico, correspondiente a las formas en que estamos trabajando nuestros Princi­ pios, hemos cruzado variables del Modelo de Juego junto con variables cualitativas del S. Puntuaci6u. El dibujo nos muestra que princi­ pios se ban tocado mas veces o por el contra­ rio, en menor cantidad, con porterias, zonas u otros sistemas de puntuacion. ...J En este grafico, correspondiente a las formas en que estamos trabajando nuestros Princi­ pios, hemos cruzado variables del Modelo de Juego junto con variables cualitativas de ju­ gadores. El dibujo nos muestra que principios se han tocado de forma individual (1), colecti­ va (2 a 4) o grupal (mas de 4). En este grafico, correspondiente a las formas en que estarnos trabajando nuestros Princi­ pios, hemos cruzado variables del Modelo de Juego junto con variables cualitativas tempo­ rales. El dibujo nos muestra que prineipios es­ tan condieionado temporalmente y cuale · n~ P. At.,qu• P. Trolll A·D P, DtfoMlvOSP. T,..,,. 0­A • partttlo• IOftlS • OITO! Condldolllllltes S. punt11acl6n P.Ataqut P. TnmeA·O P. DerlllllvosP,TronsD·A P. .... P. Trur A-I>r, l)efeDslvos ,. TnPlf 0­A 7 Condtclonenta Jupdores •1 za• •mude4 P. Atoque P. Trans A·D P.Derenslvoo P.Trins D­A Nlveldeartlculad6n P.Atique •P.TransA·D P.Dofcnawoa •P.Transll­A En este grafico podemos observar c6mo se ban cruzado variables del M.J. entre si. El dibujo que observamos corresponds a la cantidad de veces que hemes articulado uno o varies Prin­ cipios de nuestro Modelo de Juego, junto con otros Principios del mismo. ­­~­.­ii 3. Proceso de control: > md lf En este grafico, correspondiente a las formas en que estamos trabajando nuestros Principios, hemos cruzado variables del Modelo de Juego junto con variables cualitativas espaciales. El dibujo nos muestra la cantidad de veces que un principio se ha desarrollado bajo condiciones espaciales prohibidas, limitadas o compartidas. En este grafico podemos observar la impor­ tancia que le estamos dando, en nuestros en­ trena mientos. a cada uno de los Principios de nuestro Modelo de Juego. En el observamos la cantidad de veces que se ha trabajado cada uno de estos ya sea de forma Principal, Base o Episodica, __j • En este grafico podernos observar la cantidad de veces que hemos trabajado cada uno de los Prineipios generales de nuestro Modelo de Jue­ go. El dibujo nos pucde ayudar en caso de que algun prineipio lo estemos trabajando en exce­ so o por el contrario, estemos obviando algun otro. __j • P. Ataquo P. TransA·D P. Dofenslvoo P. Trani D·A Condtctonantese1paclale1 •E. Prohlbldo B. Umltado • I!. Complrtldo P. Ataque P.TransA·D P. Det11111T011 P. Trani D·A Nlvel de Fuena ­• Prtnclpal •Bue Bpia6dlco P. Ataque P. Trans A·D P. DefenslvoaP. Tran, D·A ' 2J I 1'1 l2 I6 IP.Al:lqlle P. Tran, A•D P. Defenslvos P. Trana 0­A NA de princtplos tnbajados Una vez planificados los contenidos y desarrolladas las ta­ reas, debemos llevar un control longitudinal para valorar la cuantificaci6n y cualificaci6n de los Principios trabajados. Tal proceso se estructurara de acuerdo a las formas que se prefie­ ran para interpretar los graficos, Segun las preferencias, se cruzaran unas variables u otras. 3. Proceso de control: > ap u , De una realidad deporti ­­­~­
  31. 31. Imagen 8. Ejemplo de secuencia (ultimo paso a realizar). lectura Enfoque Preparador Flsico Debemos dar un paeo mas hacia al centropara obtener esta informaclon Utilizaremos la tarea como el medio "condicionado" para controlar estas alteraciones y llegar a unos niveles de­ seados . Esta perspectiva nos per­ mice enfocar el trabaio ha­ cia los niveles estructurales de nuestros deport.istas sin tener en cuenta que cau­ santes de1 juego provocan estas alter aciones. Si somos capaces de llegar a este punto de encuentro, podremos enfocar el trabajo > del M.J. segun las necesida­ des de nuestros jugadores, puesto que existira una rela­ ci6n entre los efectos que > provoca uno sobre el otro. Pen "EDI Conocimiento especffico Preparador fisico P. Ofensivos P. TransA·D P. Defensivo P. TransD­A au•1n111n111&r Debemos dar un paso mas hacia al centropara obtener esta informacion. Esta perspectiva nos per­ >mite enfocar el trabajo ha­ cia el M.J. sin tener en cuen­ ta el efecto que provoca esto sobre nuestros futbolistas. Por lo tanto, no tendremos un control de como, el equi­ po esta asimilando el M.J. PersllftliVa Eatrenadlr "fufoque camP1el1" Conocimiento especifico Entrenador Marti I , rabr ~,._" 'ij J I > C d ~ l 1 r O C omf • * "O 0­­ Trans.AD ..., Q., Trans. DA • Nuestra propuesta tiene que reconocer la existencia de todos los nioeles estruetura- les del jugador. Nuestra propuesta tiene que fomentar la organiza- ci6n sistemica del equipo mediante la creaci6n de sub-sistemas de acci6n. Nuestra propuesta tiene que favorecer el ajuste or- ganizativo del equipo,den- tro de la dinamica deljue- go. _J lllrBIEIJIJPI ;,Que efectos produce, el trabajo de nuestra propuesta futbolistica, sobre el jugador? "NIVEL JUGADOR" A partir de aqui, hemos sido capaces de desarrollar una propuesta de entrenamiento que pretende responder a dos de las tres consideraciones descriptivas (JUEGO y EQUIPO). Llegados a este punto solo nos queda responder a una ultima cuesti6n: Capftulo 2. De una realidad deportiva compleja a una pr p ,esta d•· en, rE a 111t1nto com p1eia >
  32. 32. d l •f E. Cognltlva B. Coordtnatlva E, Condlclonal E. Soclo·afectlva E, Bmotlva·volltlva E, Creatlva·expreslva P, Ofenstvos P.TransA·D P. Defenslvo P, TransD·A Debemos enfocar la propuesta hacia el trabajo de nuestro modelo de juego teniendo en cuenta el nivel de alteraci6n que provocamos en todas las estructuras de nuestros futbolistas. Para ello, unificaremos los conocimientos de ambas posiciones durante el desarrollo de las fases del proceso (planificaci6n, acci6n y control). PROPUESTA DE ENTRENAMIENTO INTEGRADA: Capitulo3 De una propuesta de en­ trenamiento compleja a una propuesta de entre­ namiento integrada < d lf Paso 1: Loque deberti hacer es sal- tar a la pagina 136 para iniciar la lectura correspondiente a la posi- ci6n profesional que "si" le corres- ponde (Preparador [isico). > Si usted se ha identificado como lee- tor Preparador fisico, significara que ha terminado la lectura corres- pondiente a la posici6n profesional que no le pertenece (Entrenador). l c1orP arad rr ico • > l! fi Si usted se ha identificado como lee- ..!! tor Entrenador, significarti que ha 3a, terminado la lectura correspondiente "O a las dos posiciones profesionales; -5 Preparador [isico y Entrenador "en ·u este orden ". ~ 0 Paso 1: Ahora solo le queda la lectu- ra correspondiente a la zona donde se integran las ideas expuestas en am- bas posiciones. Para ello seguira le- yendo en la misma direcci6n a la ac- tual. Obseroara que las siguientes hojas presentan un color "oerde"como indicador que esta en la zona central del libro. bctlfEllnllldlf Llegados a este punto, la direcci6n de la lectura serti una u otra en funci6n de su posici6n profesional. pt 2
  33. 33. •·o c md lw.. f Preparador fisico: Atendiendo a las explicaciones del entrenador, el preparador fisico visuali- zara las exigencias estructurales a la que estara sometido el futbolista tras este planteamiento. El analisis se realizara tanto a nivel de entrenamientos "como enfocamos la semana de trabajo", coma a nivel de competici6n "que se encon- trara el equipo el dia de partido". Una vez haya completado este aruilisis, debe colocarlo al Zada de su planificaci6n estructural para comprobar cuales de estas estimaciones (efectos estructurales) se adaptan al plan preestablecido. En este caso, observamos c6mo el entrenador prefiere trabajar, a media semana, aquellos principios que requieren una mayor exigencia fisica. Esta intenci6n respeta nuestro momenta ideal del microcilo para iniciar la esti- mulaci6n estructural condicional. En caso de encontrarnos con algun. punto que no se adecue a nuestra planificacion, debemos comunicarlo e iniciar un proceso de modificaci6n "eiempre y cuando el entrenador nos lo permita y no condicione en exceso las objetivos tecnico-tacticos preuistos". mattesJunes viemesjoevesmlercoles domlngosabado E.Emo E.CreE.Coo ­E.;s«-E.fi!g­E.Con Lineas de tendencia correspondleates al nlvel de estlmulad6n estructural • Nlvel Microddo AdaptadoModificable Adaptado AdaptadoAdaptadoModificable Adaptado martes YlemesJueves domlngos4badoml&­coleslllnes P. TransA·D......ca­­P. Defensivos-+- P. Ofenstvos Llneas de tendencla correspondlentes altrabajo de los Principlos • Nlvel Mlcroddo Entrenador: El enfrentamiento del domingo nos exigira plantear el partido de la si- guiente manera: nos encontraremos con situaciones donde probablemente tengamos que defender en campo propio durante secuencias de larga dura- ci6n. Esto se debe a que el contrario dispone de jugadores de mucho niuel, implicando un mayor dominio del bal6n par su parte. A raiz de este pensa- miento, trabajaremos aquellos principios que nos permitan hacerles frente. Partiendo de este planteamiento, la distribuci6n de las principios que necesitamos entrenar sera la siguiente: a mitad de semana es preferible trabajar aspectos defensivos para que el equipo se mentalice de lo que nos encontraremos el dia de la competici6n. Una vez consolidado este trabajo, introduciremos de for ma progresiva el resto de principios (P. Ofensivos). t. Proceso de ptanilicacion osch ijuanMJr Md > a c m) d Ifl Proceso de planificaci6n - Propuesta compleja "Maerociclo - Mesociclo - Microciclo,' ~~I--- ·- --· ·--- ~-· 1 --·· J··-··~-----·~···----··-···-·····r· Proceso de planificaci6n - Propuesta compleja "Macrociclo - Mesociclo - Microciclo" • EnloquePreparadorFisito En caso de que la propuesta del entrena­ dor contradiga los objetivos previamente ci­ tados del P.F., se debera iniciar un dialogo para reorientar la planificaci6n hacia un di­ sefioque convenza a ambas posiciones. El P.F. debe descifrar la naturaleza de estos contenidos y sobreponer sus posibles efectosencima de su planificaci6n.Este proce­ " so debe permitirle identificar si el trabajo se adecua a los objetivos estructurales previstos. Llegados a este punto, el entrenador in­ formara al preparador fisico de sus intencio­ nes en cuanto al trabajo de aquellos princi­ pios correspondientes al modelode juego. Condicionaren excesola planificaci6nen base a la competici6npuede eludirnos de otros factores igualmente importantes. Nos referi­ mosal estado de losfutbolistas. El preparador , fisicodispone de esta informaci6n y debemos contemplarla para que la propuesta se ajuste : tambien a las necesidades del equipo, ' 'I I rPtl rp2j I ·--- ------------ P3 ­­­­­ ­­·­·1 1 i IP'-4 "j r PS) ( P6 i Linea rrparqli : I ! : I ! iI I r ' .- • j l I _J_t_J_l.t..Jl t __J__J_J t t J l l_t____ l u__t___t__J_J__ tit. l_t_ l r­­­­­~ t ·.,,..~..........'f"· Ill"""'""'...« 4·-· l·-·· -:?--··,-.--r-··· .....­­..,,.....-- ..... _..., ........­........­ .... Comohemos visto en el capitulo anterior, en esta fase del proceso,el entrenador distri­ buye a lolargo de un periodo determinado los principios a trabajar. Estos mismos respon­ den a unos puntos concretos del modelo de juego y deben escogerseen funci6n de las exi­ gencias competitivas mas pr6ximas. EnloqueEntrenador 1. Proceso de pJanilicacion po ueCapftuln 3 De una propuesta de entrenarrueruo compiej a I
  34. 34. rd l d lf ­·fw Proceso de acci6n - Propuesta compleja "Diseiio de la tarea - entorno de entrenamiento" Preparador fisico: Para definir un valor que represente el nivel de estimulaci6n estructural, debemos descifrar el efecto que provocan dos bloques de variables sobre cada estructura. Los bloques a los que hacemos referencia corresponden a las va­ riables del modelo de juego (c6moes el principio/s que queremos trabajar y que relaci6n guardan con cada nivel estructural), junto con las variables estructurales de la tarea (espacio, tiempo, numero de jugadores, norma­ tiva sobre el bal6n y sistema de puntuaci6n). A cada una de estas variables le otorgaremos un valor cualitativo (preferencial *alto *medio o bajo *) para finalmente definir un nivel de estimulaci6n estructural que represente la complejidad de la tarea. .._.­. ''"'- ­ E&ttmuladOubafaEstimuJad6n.alta £5titnulact6n altaEstlmulackln ,ru,dla Estlmulad6n Oledla. E. Cond1ciomilE, Coordlnatlva F.. limo•vollth­aE. Cre­a­µreslvaE. S<>c·nfectl va R#p. hr. 6 3.S' -·­ ­­ ..... _...,. ··­­­­­­­...­.··-·--- Conslgnasde la wea, Defensa, Movlmlentosde basculacl6n borlzontal / vertical de las dos llneas dafenslvas (bloquedefenslvo). N.C.E. * * Descrlpcf6n dela taru: Oleadaa de ataque contra un eqeipo que defiende la porterfa con una estructurade 4 y 4. El equipo que ataca la porter[aesta fonnado por 8 [ngadores y disponen de 20 segundes para hacer gel. IE! liempo se inicia en el momento que el entrenador da el bel6n a un jugador de ataq;ue. Disponen de 6 repetkicnes. Sittnorma Sin norm.aCnmpartldo Merl'to Cond1cl1nt.1d.) torte Portarta ttporter!a fgualdd 8Jngadores v,cualitrttvo v.cua­ntllttk'o V cualkaU'o V.walltlts.Uvt>V.c:olltatlvu V.t1111.ntltattvo V.cwalftllttwo V.wanttiativo Tlempo BabinSlllmna puntuact6nlllpaclo Principal1.4, Fundenamlento del bloque delimsl'l'JlLP,Defe­ Proceso de acci6n - Propuesta compleja "Diseiiode la tarea - entorno de entrenamiento" SUB ­ PR.INCIPIOS: ·-·- =::.::.­=­­.. _ -·-­ --11,._ ­­­­..­~ J ~ ........ ,­ ............­1 PRJNClPIOS:Definidas las condicionesestructurales de la tarea, debemosmostrarlas al P.F. Este procesonos permitira conocersi los efectos de este trabajo se adeciiana su planteamien­ to.Deno ser asi, escucharemossu propuesta para ver que puntos podemoso no adaptar. f P1) j~P2) ! P3 ! i rP4 ) ! PS] ! P6 l+rneafer"fOj'I l : J I : : : -,. • ' 'f I ! ' - ! ! ! ltiltJl.L t_t__t__t__q _J lt_) ~t t t__!J_t t__ t)l_t_J Entrenador: Estamos a miercoles y en nuestra planificaci6n hemos acordado distri- buir losprincipios defensivos este dia. Tal y coma se ha justificado en la fase anterior, la visualizaci6n de lo que nos encontraremos en lajornadade la competici6n nos ha guiado hacia el disefio de un entrenamiento especifico.En el, hemos intentado crear una dinamica que pretende reproducir secuencias defensivas de larga duraci6n en campo propio. La posibilidadde modificar los elementos estructurales del entorno (es- pacio, tiempo, jugadores, sistema de puntuaci6n y bal6n) nos ha permitido lograrlo. A continuaci6n, observamos el resultado de una tarea que se ha disefiado con elprop6sito que se viene explicando. 2. Proceso accion • Enloque Preparador Fisico Suponiendoque el disefiode la tarea no favorezcala estimulaci6nestructural desea­ da, el preparador fisicodebera participar en el procesode re­disefiode la tarea. No obs­ tante, debemos aceptar que las decisiones del entrenador son prioritarias. Por lo tan­ to, nos limitaremos a ofrecerlenuestras di­ ' rectrices para orientarle lo mejor posible. En este punto, el preparador fisicodebe analizar, para posteriormente descifrar, los efectos estructurales que se pueden provo­ car durante el desarrollo de la tarea que plantea el entrenador. Para ello, es impor­ tante identificar si la estimulaci6n, a nivel estructural, es apropiada a las necesidades del momentoen que nos encontramos. Una vez se hayan acordadolos conteni­ dos a trabajar, se debe iniciar el disefiodel entorno en el que se producira el aprendiza­ je ­ entrenamiento. Para ello,nos ayudare­ mos de la tarea (mediocondicionante)y de la posibilidad de alterar los elementos es­ tructurales (espacio,tiempo, jugadores, sis­ tema de puntuaci6n y halon). Buscaremos provocar las secuencias deseadas y sus co­ rrespondientes respuestas conductuales. Enloque Entrenador 2. Proceso accion Mmc it ii >
  35. 35. o com •b d lWW' f Los valores de cada uno de lospuntos que dibujan la linea, son el resultado de la media de todos los registros obtenidos en cada tarea. Una vez definidos los ejes de nuestro grafico, debemos cru- zar los datos de ambas posiciones. Esto nospermitird visualizar un dibujo que representa el nivel de estimulaci6n estructural a la que hemos sometido al equipo mediante el trabajo de nuestro modelo dejuego. A partir de aqui, lo que haremos sera disefiar el formato que nospermita interpretar los datos. Para ello, utilizaremos un grtifico radial donde colocaremoslas variables del entrena- dor (modelo dejuego) en los ejes del perimetro del circulo. Por otro lado, las variables del P.F. (niveles estructurales) las co- locaremos en los ejes interiores. Hemos cerrado un mesociclo competitivo y nos sentamos (Entrenador - Preparador Fisico)para valorar la informaci6n de los graficos configurados por el cruce de variables especifi- cas de ambas posiciones. 3. Protesode control Mar ., · otab h omd lw" f • Enloque PreparadorFisico ~~~~----~-------- ~~~­Proceso de control - Propuesta compleja : "Controlde los niueles de estimulaci6n esiructural" : .._ ·- .- ·- Proceso de control - Propuesta compleja I "Control de los Principios trabajados" : !­;1:1 r-;;· i i ·­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­Pl­­­­­­­­­·­· ­! ­­­s r;~­t (­­­­­­­­­­­·­­···­­;s··­­­­­­­­­­­­­­·­1 r;6­l LineaMuponi,! f f ! f i ! i -+- i: ,1 : t I ii i li J!t II t t ti it J J It Jtr­ it tit t t) It J ­­ ,._ ­ ~ "­­ ­­­­­­ ­­­­­­­ '- ­­­­­­­­­­­·­ ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­~­~­­ ­­­­­­­ • - • I ­­­ .._. Enloque Entrenador r-------------------------------------------------------------~--, El preparador fisicocompletara el analisis jun­ tando esta informaci6n(enfoqueentrenador) a la ya obtenida mediante sus registros propios. De esta manera, tendremos una interpretaci6n constante de c6moel modelodejuego altera los niveles estruc­ turales de nuestros futbolistas. Por lo tanto, sabre­ mos c6moesta el equipo y mediante que trabajo se ha llegado a ese estado estructural. Llegados a este punto, el entrenador ha propor­ cionadoal P.F. su enfoquede la situaci6n partiendo del analisis de sus propias variables de control. Una vez extraidas las conclusiones, debemos trasladar esta informaci6n al P.F., para que desde su perspectiva pueda aumentar la calidad de anali­ sis mediante la fusion de variables comunes. En esta ultima fase del proceso,valoraremos los graficosobtenidos del registro realizado diariamen­ te. Tras ser interpretados, podremosentender algu­ nas de las consecuenciasde nuestro trabajo. A lolargo de un mesociclo,se puede llegar a per­ der el control de lo que entrenamos, puesto que son muchos los datos que se acumulan. 3. Protesode control ie" LOI"'"' J PiCapitulo3 De una I r pu sta d t n d . >
  36. 36. •d lf "d lf F..stl.mulaci6n A.ha • Imagen 10. Grafico radial donde se cruzan variables de M.J. con variables estructurales "nivel Cognitivo". ,, P. Trans. A·D 5 P. Trans. A·D 6 l 3 z. Orientar el juego de! rlv~I hacia domlt' queremos rob.~r l'. Def•nslvo 1 P. Trans.A·D 4 P. Delenolvo 5 E<llmulacltln MediaEittlmulacllmilajaFJ.'t1mulaci6n Alt.a )lo El valor que obtendremos en esta segunda fase de anMlsls (variables fonnato). nos ayudara a complementar el resultado anterior. Bl ntvel de estlmulacl6n final se habra obtenldo tenlendo en cuenta la relact6n exlstente entre la naturaleza de los prlnclplos que trabajamos y las modlficaclones estructurales que deflnen el dlseno final de la tarea. Llegados a este punto, nos queda desclfrar !:6mo cada una de las variables de formate (tlempo, espaclo, Jugadores, s, puntuaci6n y bal6n) estimulan la manlfestacl6n de esta estructura (cognltlva). En esta tarea, hemos moldeado todas las variables (modelo de juego y de fonnato) con el objetlvo de obtener un dlseilo final que permlta una manifestacl6n preferenclal de la estructura cognltlva por enclma de las demas, Slgulendo con esta llnea, debemos reallzar el mlsmo proceso de an~llsls en todos y cada uno de los nlveles estructurales restantes. Tai proceso nos proporcionara un valor de estres estructural (del 1 al 6) que determlna la compleJldad de la tarea. En este caso el valor es '3", puesto que se estlmulan tres estructuras a un nlvel alto. ~ Para fljar un valor co!Tespondlente al Divel de estrea cognitlvo de la tarea. clebemos, en primer lugar, ldentlflcar cud,ntos prlndplos trabaJamos, lafuel'28 de cada uno (principal. base o epls6dlco) y, flnalmente, c6mo se artkula,n durante el desarrollo de la tarea. Partiendo de estos tres crlterlos de anMisls, cuantos m.s. prlnclplos se trabajen, mayor fuerza presenten (prtnclpales) y m4s compleja sea su artlculacl6n (principal contra· principal) , mayor serl la puntuac16n que determine el val.or final de exiaencla cosn1t1va. Este proceso corresponde a la prlrnera fase de antilsls {variables M. J.). Para encontrar el val.or dellnltlvo de la tarea. debemos lncluir el resultado obtenido de la seguncla fase fvarlables formato). B. Cre­e,q,reslva P. Trans. A·D 2P. Defenslvo6 P. TransD·A 3 1.4. Supex.rrla prlmerallnca de preslonP.TransD·A 4 En resumen, mediante estos valores, el entrenador debe entrar en un proceso de re- flexion que lepermita establecerposibles correlaciones.Entonces, podremos dar respuestas cualitativas a las posibles dudas que vayan surgiendo a lo largo de la temporada. * * En este caso podemos observar claramente c6mo, a nivel cognitiuo, las subprincipios defensivos son las que presentan valores de estimulaci6n mas altos. En otras palabras, cuando realizamos tareas defensivas, hacemospensar mucho al futbo- lista. Par el contrario, lasprincipios de transici6n A-D presen- tan valores de estimulaci6n muy bajos. Es decir, este trabajo se realiza en condiciones de bajo estres cognitivo. El entrenador analizara este grafico conjuntamente con el preparador fisico. Buscartui entender el nivel de estres cogni- tivo al que esta sometido el futbolistacuando se trabaja algun. principio del modelo dejuego. 3. Proceso de control v £.JimD·YDlillYIIll. Soc·afectlvaE. CoudictonalE. Coordinativa Dor. 10• Rep, EEHtiiiHE ­- I. Troij>ot.t llllmulact6nAlta V.E,pWHl Ell1mulaclon Med111 V.J...­ga.dc•re:1 Eatlmulacl6n Alta Y. ~!,r PRnt..ad6t1 lllbnulacl6n Bala v.n>1<11, l!sllmulacl6n Baja + Varlobln PorlDlllD N• Prlnclplos Prlnclpal 2 ­Art1Clllacl6n Prlnclplol P+P PcB Vu.tabla Modelo JUIID > Ataque, Idenliflcar c6mo nos presionan y por lo tanto, qui meeanismos utillzamos· para superar e&ti; ptilnera presi6n. Defensa: C6mo condicionamos para poder inldar la presi6n y robar. ,Consignas de la tarea: Descrlpcl6n de la tarea: N.C.E. Partido, 10 +Pc 10 + P. El eqmpo qae saca el ba16n tiene 10 *segundos pam Jlegar a c001po corurario.. El eq1llipo que defiende esta condicionlldo a las indicaciooes de! enttenador "solo pueden -tr apretar per dettas· de 11 llnea de puatos el nwnero de jugadores , que se lndique". O.Umitado Gnnd.e tond.icicn:tdo Largo Porterlas 2Porietfas S:uperi'ortdad +­de2Jfneu Sinnarma :ltoquermh. JupdereaSI.Item& puntuad6aTlempe Princlpal Principal Bal6n SUB· PIUNCIPIOS: ­­­­1.4 Superar la primers lfnea de pres16n. 3.2, Orlen tar eljuep mil bacla dondie nos lnterea robar. 1.P.Ataque J.P. Defenslvo PRINCIPIOS; 3. Procesode tontrol >
  37. 37. •r om' ld l Imagen 11. Grafico radial donde se cruzan variables de M.J. con variables estructurales "nivel Coordinativo". P. Defensivo1 P. Trans.A­D6 P. Defensivo5 ' P. Trans.A·D2 P. TransD·A 1 P. Ofensivo6P. TransD·A2 P. Ofensivo5 P. Ofensivo1 6 f1'Wl'I Es importante entender correctamente las graficos obteni- dos. En este caso, queremos interpretar un dibujo complejo que integra tanto las datos del entrenador coma las del preparador fisico. En ocasiones, debemos valuer a las variables iniciales (variable entrenador) ya queen ellas podriamos encontrar el elemento que proyecta estos valores. A modo de ejemplo, en este grtifico observamos c6mo clara- mente lasprincipios de transici6n D-A presentan unos niveles de estimulaci6n coordinativo muy par encima de las demas. Probablemente esto se deba a la diferencia del formato de ta- reas utilizado en las entrenamientos. El entrenador analizara este grafico conjuntamente con el preparador fisico. Buscariui entender el nivel de estres coordi- nativo al que esui sometido el futbolista cuando se trabaja al- gun principio del modela dejuego. 3. Proceso de control "atabosch P11uan ~I d I .ir o . comf • Estimu1acl01! MediaEstimulaci6n BajaEstimu1acli.in BajaEstlmulaci6nAlta '"''"'' EstimulaclOnUaja = V,Raloo l!stimulad6n Alta V.Balon Estimuladtln Media V. Slst Puntuaclon EstlmulacitlnBaja V.Jupdor.. Estlnnllad6nAlta v. SlstPunwadl>n Estlmuladon Baja V. Jugadoros Estlmuladon Baja v, Esr,aclal Eitlmulad6nAlta v. Espacial E.sttmulac16nAlta __ V21'iablesFormato·.... V­ Formato_J Siguieru:locon la lfnea anterior, el valor de estimulaci6nestructural coordinativa v. ·cemporal v, Temporal resu!tara de la conjulnci6nde las dos fases de analisis (variables mod!elo de juego y EstlmuladonBaja lisllmuJad6nAlta variables formato), En este caso, nos encontramos en la segunda fase (variables de formate), donde fijaremos un valor de esnmulaclen (alto, medio o bajo}. Este se determinara en funcl6n de !os efectos que producen las modificacionesdel entorno sobre el nivel estructural en cuesti6n. Observamosc6mota variable temporallnlluye muehe. Esto se debe a la eerta duraci6n de la tarea. Ademas, la reducci6n del espacio de Juego,junto con el mimero de participantes, provoca un aumento de ?a densidad de jugadores.En cuantoa la variablebel6n,hay ena nonna (2 toques maxima). El conjunto de variables cltadas fijan un valor de exigenciarnotriz prefereru:lal. Estoes debido a que la estimlllaci6nde este nivelest.por enctmade los dernas. Variabl'esModelo Juego Varisbles Modelo Juego> Para fijar un valor de estres coord!natlvo, debemos Identificar la relaci6n ­····­··­·­­­­­­­­­­­·­···­­­­­­­­­­··­­­­· existente entrela naturaleza de los principios que queremos trabajar y la estrl:lctura N• Prlncipios Principal' Complej!dad motrlz en cuesti6n. Existen prtnciples cuya manifestaci6n en el juego se contextaaltza en ­­ z .z Bajll Modla fases de Transici6n D-A. donde la acci6n motrlz protagonista [ej. sacar el bal6n de Artlculacl:.. Prlnclplos Veloddad lllOlrlz una situaci6n de presi6n) requiere mas niveltecnico que otras situaciones de juego (ej. mover el bal6n sin presi6n}.Elvalor se obtendra contemplandola comp!ejldadde P + P ~"Ir I'c P II.II)• - la acci6nmotriz y la velocidadconla que se ejecuta. + Jl, Soc­afectiva E.Emo·volitivaE. Cre­expreslvaFIM#MM E, Condicional 'f' Ii.Cognltlva Ataqoo: buenos perfiles para recibir el bal6n y con el control seperar la lfnea de mi defensor. Consignas de la tarea: Posesion 4 c 4 +2 comodines exteriores. Pasar el balen de comodin a comodln a traves de los jugadores de dentro, (entre comodines no existe elpase). 2 toque, maxim0por jugador, N.C.E. * * * *..... Dim. * Descripcion de la tarea: ~uddo Nocond.idonado 1­ 3 jugadore.sSap­ Inf. 2toque.smb.SiDDO:rmii,S1n pu.otuad6n , SinpuntuaclltnCompartido v.ccalitativov.cuantkatf.vo v.wantitattl·ov.cua.litat:!voV.au..litati<'O v.cuantitativn v.cualitatlvo v,o.iar..thativo v.cu.alitattvo v.cu.antltativo Tlempo Jupdores Bal6nSistema puntuacl6nEspado Principal1.2. Contiaua movilidad en el ataque1. P. Ofensivo SUB· PRINCIPIOS:PRINOPIOS. 3. Proceso de control J o 3. De una propu ·~~~~~~~~~~~~~- >

