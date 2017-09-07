UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL MAYOR DE SAN MARCOS FACULTAD EDUCACIÓN UNIDAD DE POSTGRADO MAESTRÍA EN EDUCACIÓN ESCALA DE LIKERT VAR...
educaciónuniversitaria. 11 Realizaestudiosexperimentalesde investigaciónporque consideraque conellohace un aporte a la cie...
26 Participasactivamente enlagestióndel conocimientode maneraeficienteyeficazdemostrándolo conel usoydominio de las fuente...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL MAYOR DE SAN MARCOS FACULTAD DE EDUCACIÓN UNIDAD DE POSTGRADO MAESTRÍA EN EDUCACIÓN ESCALA DE LIKERT ...
9 La universidadencumplimientode susfinesfinanciay desarrollaproyectos de transferenciaycomunicación tecnológica. 10 La un...
conocimientouniversalenbeneficiode lahumanidad. VII AFIRMAR Y TRANSMITIR LAS DIVERSAS IDENTIDADES CULTURALES DEL PAÍS. 24 ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Instrumentos de investigaion rodolfo

13 views

Published on

sadasdasd

Published in: Healthcare
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
13
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Instrumentos de investigaion rodolfo

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL MAYOR DE SAN MARCOS FACULTAD EDUCACIÓN UNIDAD DE POSTGRADO MAESTRÍA EN EDUCACIÓN ESCALA DE LIKERT VARIABLE A MEDIR: FUNCIONES DEL DOCENTE UNIVERSITARIO INSTRUCCIONES: Estimados docentes universitarios a continuación se presentan un conjunto de preguntas sobre las FUNCIONES DEL DOCENTE UNIVERSITARIO, por favor tenga a bien responder con toda objetividad, pues de ello dependerá el éxito en el presente estudio de investigación. Marque con una (X) su respuesta en los recuadros valorados del 1 al 5. Nº ITEMS S CS AV CN N 5 4 3 2 1 I FUNCION DE ENSEÑANZA 1 Diseñayelaborasus sílabos porcompetencias oportunamente enfuncióna la sumillade laasignaturaconsignadoenel plan curricular. 2 Presentasussílabosoportunamenteal departamento académicoconforme al cronogramaacadémicode clasesdel semestre correspondiente. 3 Presenta,explicayentregalossílabosoportunamente alos alumnosenel aulade clase. 4 Desarrollalaasignaturasegúnloscontenidosprogramadosen el silabo. 5 En el desarrollode susclasesenel aulautilizaestrategias didácticaspertinentesyadecuadasalas característicasde los estudiantes. 6 En el desarrollode suclase enel aula utilizamediosymateriales didácticos adecuadosque permitenel desarrollode las competenciasprofesionalesenlosestudiantes. 7 Para comprobarque lascompetencias curriculares se han logradodesarrollarenlosestudiantes,aplicaevaluaciones con criterioobjetivo 8 Los resultadosde lasevaluacionessontomadasencuentapara la planificaciónde lascompetenciascurricularesde las siguientesasignaturas. II FUNCION DE INVESTIGACIÓN 9 Comoparte de su funcióndocente realiza investigacionesde nivel descriptivo,porque le permitenconocerlosdiversos aspectosde la problemáticauniversitaria. 10 El nivel de investigaciónque realizacomoparte de su función docente esla explicativa,porquecree que le permiteconocer losfactoresque originaunadeterminadaproblemáticade la
  2. 2. educaciónuniversitaria. 11 Realizaestudiosexperimentalesde investigaciónporque consideraque conellohace un aporte a la cienciaal obtener nuevosconocimientossobre unadeterminadamateria educativa. 12 Comoparte de su funcióndocente realizaestudiosde investigacióncorrelaciónales,puestoque consideraque muy importante conocerlasrelacionesentrevariableseducativas. 13 Comoparte de su funcióndocente presente losproyectosde investigaciónfinanciadosporel FEDUen formaoportuna. 14 Cumple oportunamente conpresentarsus informes trimestralesde investigaciónalaunidadde investigaciónde la Facultadde Educación. 15 Presentaoportunamente el informe final de investigaciónen formade artículocientíficoa la unidadde investigaciónde la facultadde Educación. 16 Participacomoexpositorencongresosorganizadoporla UniversidadNacional JoséFaustinoSánchezCarrión. III FUNCIÓN DE PROYECCION SOCIAL. 17 Presentaoportunamente suplande proyecciónsocial y extensiónuniversitariaincluyendo proyectosde desarrollo comunitarioyparticipaciónsocial ala unidadrespectiva. 18 Conduce yejecutalosproyectosde desarrollocomunitarioy participación social segúnel cronogramaestablecidoensuplan de trabajo. 19 Presentaoportunamente suplande proyecciónsocial y extensiónuniversitariaincluyendoproyectosde transferenciay comunicacióntecnológicaala unidadrespectiva. 20 Participay desarrollalosproyectosde transferenciay comunicacióntecnológicasegúnel cronogramaestablecidoen su plande trabajo. 21 Presentaoportunamente suplande proyecciónsocial y extensiónuniversitariaincluyendoproyectosde desarrollo humano,gestióncultural yartística a launidadrespectiva. 22 Conduce yejecutalosproyectosde desarrollohumano,gestión cultural y artística segúnel cronogramaestablecidoensuplan de trabajo. 23 Presentaoportunamente suplande proyecciónsocial y extensiónuniversitariaincluyendoproyectosde desarrollo institucionalyresponsabilidadsocial alaunidadrespectiva. 24 Conduce yejecutalosproyectosde desarrolloinstitucional y responsabilidadsocialsegúnel cronogramaestablecidoensu plande trabajo. IV GESTION UNIVERSITARIA 25 Las autoridadesuniversitariasrealizanlagestióndel conocimientode maneraeficiente yeficazyellocontribuye al desarrolloinstitucional.
  3. 3. 26 Participasactivamente enlagestióndel conocimientode maneraeficienteyeficazdemostrándolo conel usoydominio de las fuentesde informacióntantofísicascomovirtualesy orientasa tusalumnoscon finesacadémicos. 27 Las autoridadesuniversitariasgestionanlaenseñanza académica de maneraeficiente yeficazyefectivayello contribuye al desarrolloinstitucional. 28 Comoparte aplicativade lagestiónde laenseñanzatu desempeñodocente esde altonivelde calidadyellocontribuye con desarrollasprofesional de losestudiantes. 29 Las autoridadesuniversitarias gestionanlainvestigacióncomo eje fundamentaldel desarrollode lascarrerasprofesionales enseñanzaacadémica de maneraeficiente yeficazyefectivay ellocontribuye al desarrolloinstitucional. 30 Realizasinvestigacióncientíficade diversos tipos,nivelesy diseñosytusresultadoslopublicaseneditorialesreconocidas. 31 Las autoridadesuniversitariasgestionanlosrecursosfísicos, humanosy financierosde maneraresponsable,oportuna, eficienteyeficazyellocontribuyeal desarrolloinstitucional. 32 Participasconresponsabilidad,creatividadyesmeroenla gestiónde losrecursosfísicos,humanosyfinancierosque las autoridadesuniversitariaste confían,pensandoenel prestigioy la buenaimagende launiversidad. ESCALA VALORATIVA CÓDIGO CATEGORÍA VALORACIÓN CUALITATIVA PUNTAJE a Siempre Muy bueno 5 b Casi siempre Bueno 4 c A veces Regular 3 d Casi nunca Deficiente 2 e Nunca Muy deficiente 1 El investigador
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL MAYOR DE SAN MARCOS FACULTAD DE EDUCACIÓN UNIDAD DE POSTGRADO MAESTRÍA EN EDUCACIÓN ESCALA DE LIKERT VARIABLE A MEDIR: FINES DE LA UNIVERSIDAD INSTRUCCIONES: Estimados docentes universitarios a continuación se presentan un conjunto de preguntas sobre los FINES DE LA UNIVERSIDAD, por favor tenga a bien responder con toda objetividad, pues de ello dependerá el éxito en el presente estudio de investigación. Marque con una (X) su respuesta en los recuadros valorados del 1 al 5. Nº ITEMS S CS AV CN N 5 4 3 2 1 I PRESERVAR, ACRECENTAR Y TRANSMITIR DE MODO PERMANENTE LA HERENCIA CIENTÍFICA, TECNOLÓGICA, CULTURAL Y ARTÍSTICA DE LA HUMANIDAD. 1 La universidadconsideradentrode suplan estratégicode desarrolloactividadespara preservar,acrecentarytransmitir de modo permanente laherenciacientífica,tecnológica, cultural y artística de la humanidad. 2 La universidadcumple conrealizar actividadespara preservar, acrecentary transmitirde modopermanente laherencia científica,tecnológica,cultural yartísticade la humanidad. II FORMAR PROFESIONALES DE ALTA CALIDAD DE MANERA INTEGRAL Y CON PLENO SENTIDO DE RESPONSABILIDAD SOCIAL DE ACUERDO A LAS NECESIDADES DEL PAÍS. 3 La universidadcumple consufinde formar profesionalesde alta calidadde maneraintegral ycon plenosentidode responsabilidadsocialde acuerdoalas necesidadesdel país. 4 En las asignaturasde lasáreas de FormaciónGeneral la universidadfacilitaal docente todolos mediosyrecursospara que desarrolle unaformaciónprofesional de calidadenlos estudiantes. 5 La universidadcumple consufinde formar profesionalesde alta calidadenlasasignaturasdel áreade Formación profesional Básica. 6 La universidadcumple consufinde formar profesionalesde alta calidadenlasasignaturasde las áreasde Formación profesional Especializada. III PROYECTAR A LA COMUNIDAD SUS ACCIONES Y SERVICIOS PARA PROMOVER SU CAMBIO Y DESARROLLO 7 La universidadcuentaconunplanintegral de proyecciónsocial donde especificalasaccionesyserviciosparael desarrollode la comunidad. 8 La universidadencumplimientode susfinesfinanciay desarrollaproyectos de desarrollocomunitarioyparticipación social.
  5. 5. 9 La universidadencumplimientode susfinesfinanciay desarrollaproyectos de transferenciaycomunicación tecnológica. 10 La universidadencumplimientode susfinesfinanciay desarrollaproyectos desarrollohumano,gestióncultural y artística. 11 La universidadencumplimientode susfinesfinanciay desarrollaproyectos desarrolloinstitucionaly responsabilidad social. 12 En las accionesde proyecciónsocial launiversidadcontribuye al desarrolloyprogresode lacomunidadyelloesuna muestradel cumplimientode losfines. IV COLABORAR DE MODO EFICAZ EN LA AFIRMACIÓN DE LA DEMOCRACIA, EL ESTADO DE DERECHO Y LA INCLUSIÓN SOCIAL. 13 La universidadplanificaaccionesde colaboraciónde modo eficazenla afirmaciónde lademocracia,el estadode derechoy la inclusiónsocial. 14 La universidadcolaborade modo eficazenlaafirmaciónde la democracia,el estadode derechoyla inclusiónsocial. V REALIZAR Y PROMOVER LA INVESTIGACIÓN CIENTÍFICA, TECNOLÓGICA Y HUMANÍSTICA, LA CREACIÓN INTELECTUAL Y ARTÍSTICA. 15 La universidadpromueve larealización de estudiosde Investigaciónnoexperimentalesyproporcionalosrecursos necesariosparasu realizaciónycumplimientode susfines. 16 La universidadpromueve laInvestigacióntecnológica y proporcionalosrecursosnecesariosparasurealización y cumplimientode susfines. 17 La universidadpromueve laInvestigacióntecnológica y proporcionalosrecursosnecesariosparasurealizacióny cumplimientode susfines. 18 La universidadpromueve laInvestigaciónhumanística y proporcionalosrecursosnecesariosparasurealizacióny cumplimientode susfines. 19 La universidadpromueve yapoya lacreaciónintelectual y artística y proporcionalosrecursosnecesariosparasu realizaciónycumplimientode susfines. 20 La universidadcuenta conunfondoeditorial que financiala producciónintelectual de losdocentesyellocontribuyeal cumplimientode susfines. VI DIFUNDIR EL CONOCIMIENTO UNIVERSAL EN BENEFICIO DE LA HUMANIDAD. 21 La universidad consideraensuplanestratégicoactividadespara difundirel conocimientouniversal enbeneficiode la humanidad. 22 La universidadrealizaactividadesyeventosculturalesde difusióndel conocimientouniversal enbeneficiode la humanidad. 23 La universidadorganizaeventoscientíficosyacadémicosen temasde interésde lacolectividadparaladifusióndel
  6. 6. conocimientouniversalenbeneficiode lahumanidad. VII AFIRMAR Y TRANSMITIR LAS DIVERSAS IDENTIDADES CULTURALES DEL PAÍS. 24 La universidadensuplanestratégicoconsideraaccionespara afirmary transmitirlasdiversasidentidadesculturalesdelpaís. 25 La universidadrealizaactividades paraafirmary transmitirlas diversasidentidadesculturalesdel país. VIII PROMOVER EL DESARROLLO HUMANO Y SOSTENIBLE EN EL ÁMBITO LOCAL, REGIONAL, NACIONAL Y MUNDIAL. 26 La universidadensuplanestratégicoconsideraaccionespara promoverel desarrollohumanoysostenible enel ámbitolocal, regional,nacional y mundial. 27 La universidadrealizaactividades para promoverel desarrollo humanoy sostenible enel ámbitolocal,regional,nacional y mundial. IX SERVIR A LA COMUNIDAD Y AL DESARROLLO INTEGRAL 28 La universidadensuplanestratégicoconsideraaccionespara servira la comunidadyal desarrollointegral. 29 La universidadrealizaactividades para servirala comunidady al desarrollointegral. X FORMAR PERSONAS LIBRES EN UNA SOCIEDAD LIBRE. 30 La universidadensuplanestratégicoconsideraaccionespara formar personaslibresenunasociedadlibre. 31 La universidadrealizaactividades para formarpersonaslibresen una sociedadlibre. ESCALA VALORATIVA CÓDIGO CATEGORÍA VALORACIÓN CUALITATIVA PUNTAJE a Siempre Muy bueno 5 b Casi siempre Bueno 4 c A veces Regular 3 d Casi nunca Deficiente 2 e Nunca Muy deficiente 1 El investigador

×