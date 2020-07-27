comportamiento organizacional semana iii

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Comportamiento Organizacional Sergio Andrés García Cardenas Profesor Gilberto Ceballos NRC:2744 Universidad Minuto de Dios
SEMANA 3
LA COMUNICACIÓN HORIZONTALASCENDENTE DESCENDENTE La comunicación se emplea de los jefes a los subordinados. Comunica: meta...
EQUIPOS DE TRABAJO Grupo colaborativo que interactua entre si para realizar una tarea o proyecto. CADENA RUEDA MULTICANAL
DIFERENCIA ENTRE GRUPO Y EQUIPO
ETAPAS EN EL DESARROLLO DE LOS GRUPOS
MODELO DE EQUIPOS FORMALES Definen la estructura de la organización, acciones determinadas de trabajo donde se fijan tarea...
CLASES DE GRUPOS FORMALES Definen la estructura de la organización, acciones determinadas de trabajo donde se fijan tareas...
CAMBIO ORGANIZACIONAL Estrategia que busca una transformación. se basa en la visión de que haya un mejor desempeño adminis...
FUENTES DE RESISTENCIA INDIVIDUAL AL CAMBIO
MODELO DE LEWIN DESCONGELAMIENTO MOVIMIENTO RECONGELAMIENTO
RETROALIMENTACIÓN INVESTIGACIÓN DE LA ACCIÓN DIAGNOSTICO ANÁLISIS ACCIÓN EVALUACIÓN Proceso de cambio que se basa en el ac...
ADMINISTRACIÓN DEL CAMBIO Valores del CO: RESPETO POR LAS PERSONAS Los individuos son responsables y cuidadosos, deben ser...
PROPORCIONAR UNA RAZÓN PARA EL CAMBIO PARTICIPACIÓN RECOMPENSAS COMPARTIDAS CREACIÓN DE APOYO AL CAMBIO Fomentar un ambien...
Es una situación en la que dos o más personas no están de acuerdo con el modo de actuar de un individuo o un grupo. Para q...
CONFLICTO LABORAL POR VALORES CONFLICTO LABORAL POR PRESIÓN Causas del conflicto CONFLICTO LABORAL POR METAS CONFLICTO LAB...
CONFLICTO INTERORGANIZACIONAL Tipos de conflictos empresariales CONFLICTO INTERGRUPAL CONFLICTO INTRAGRUPAL CONFLICTO INTR...
CONFLICTO LABORAL Se puede entender como una disputa entre miembros de una organización a causa de diferencias de opinión,...
CONFLICTO LABORAL Son conflictos en los que se busca alcanzar un objetivo de interés para la empresa. Se ponen encima de l...
  1. 1. Comportamiento Organizacional Sergio Andrés García Cardenas Profesor Gilberto Ceballos NRC:2744 Universidad Minuto de Dios
  2. 2. SEMANA 3
  3. 3. LA COMUNICACIÓN HORIZONTALASCENDENTE DESCENDENTE La comunicación se emplea de los jefes a los subordinados. Comunica: metas, tareas, instrucciones y retroalimentaciones La información fluye a través de la jerarquía de la empresa, desde los subordinados a los superiores. Se establece entre personas del mismo nivel jerárquico o donde no existe una relación de autoridad, es decir, fluye lateralmente, como puede ocurrir entre los trabajadores de un mismo equipo. La comunicación más importante es la descendente Si no hay una buena comunicación formal se presenta la comunicación informal (rumor o chisme)
  4. 4. EQUIPOS DE TRABAJO Grupo colaborativo que interactua entre si para realizar una tarea o proyecto. CADENA RUEDA MULTICANAL
  5. 5. DIFERENCIA ENTRE GRUPO Y EQUIPO
  6. 6. ETAPAS EN EL DESARROLLO DE LOS GRUPOS
  7. 7. MODELO DE EQUIPOS FORMALES Definen la estructura de la organización, acciones determinadas de trabajo donde se fijan tareas. INFORMALES Son las alianzas que no tienen una estructura formal ni definida por la organización.
  8. 8. CLASES DE GRUPOS FORMALES Definen la estructura de la organización, acciones determinadas de trabajo donde se fijan tareas. INFORMALES Son las alianzas que no tienen una estructura formal ni definida por la organización. MANDO Grupo compuesto por individuos que reportan a determinado gerente. TAREA Quienes trabajan juntos para completar una tarea INTERESES Quienes trabajan juntos para alcanzar determinado objetivo que concierne a todos. AMIGOS Aquellas personas que se reúnen porque tienen una o más características comunes.
  9. 9. CAMBIO ORGANIZACIONAL Estrategia que busca una transformación. se basa en la visión de que haya un mejor desempeño administrativo, social, técnico y de mejoras. CAMBIOS DE PERSONAL CAMBIOS ESTRUCTURALES CAMBIOS CULTURALES Un cambio cultural de la empresa marca la diferencia ya que la cultura organizacional es imprescindible para que esta funcione correctamente y tenga éxito. La cultura de la empresa está relacionada con la identidad de la misma, su misión, los valores que transmite,los  principios en los que se basa y las metodologías que se utilizan e influye en la productividad, satisfacción y bi enestar de sus empleados. Consisten en el cambio en la estructura organizativa. Dentro de este tipo de cambios están: la departamentalización, el cambio en la cadena de mando, el cambio en la jerarquía, el rediseño de puestos de trabajo, etc.Los cambios estructurales en la organización ayudan a que esta sobreviva e incluso a que crezca pensando en los nuevos tiempos. Sin embargo, si no se miden bien podrían ser contraproducentes o hacer que la empresa pierda su esencia. El cambio organizacional dirigido a las personas también es clave en el funcionamiento de la empresa. Cabe la posibilidad de que te encuentres con cambios relacionados con la gestión de personal en niveles altos, medios o bajos o incluso con la reducción de personal en la empresa. Los cambios son buenos si se analizan detenidamente, evitando además la insatisfacción de los empleados actuales. Hay que tener cuidado con la reducción de personal, ya que si realmente es necesaria en la empresa puede conllevar beneficios como disponer de más liquidez y ahorrar, pero los trabajadores es posible que se sientan desplazados e inseguros.
  10. 10. FUENTES DE RESISTENCIA INDIVIDUAL AL CAMBIO
  11. 11. MODELO DE LEWIN DESCONGELAMIENTO MOVIMIENTO RECONGELAMIENTO
  12. 12. RETROALIMENTACIÓN INVESTIGACIÓN DE LA ACCIÓN DIAGNOSTICO ANÁLISIS ACCIÓN EVALUACIÓN Proceso de cambio que se basa en el acopio de los datos y la selección de una acción en el análisis de los datos. ETAPAS: 1 2 3 4 5
  13. 13. ADMINISTRACIÓN DEL CAMBIO Valores del CO: RESPETO POR LAS PERSONAS Los individuos son responsables y cuidadosos, deben ser tratados con dignidad y respeto CONFIANZA Y APOYO Las organizaciones eficaces y saludables se caracterizan por su ambiente de confianza, autenticidad, franqueza y apoyo DISTRIBUCCCIÓN DEL PODER La organización le resta importancia al control y autoridad jerárquica CONFRONTACIÓN Los problemas no se ocultan, sino que son enfrentados abiertamente. PARTICIPACIÓN Cuanto más se participe los afectados por un cambio en las decisiones, comprenderán a andar con las decisiones.
  14. 14. PROPORCIONAR UNA RAZÓN PARA EL CAMBIO PARTICIPACIÓN RECOMPENSAS COMPARTIDAS CREACIÓN DE APOYO AL CAMBIO Fomentar un ambiente de apoyo psicológico al cambio Estimula a debatir, comunicarse, hacer sugerencias e interesarse por el cambio. Garantizar a los emleados recompensas en la situación del cambio SEGURIDAD DE LOS EMPLEADOS COMUNICACIÓN Y EDUCACIÓN ESTÍMULO DE LA BUENA DISPOSICIÓN Es necesario proteger los beneficios que ya tenían los empleados Informar de forma clara y regular el cambio para que se sientan seguros y mantengan la cooperación Ayudar a los empleados a adquirir conciencia de la necesidad del cambio y abrir la comunicación
  15. 15. Es una situación en la que dos o más personas no están de acuerdo con el modo de actuar de un individuo o un grupo. Para que esta situación exista es necesario que exista un desacuerdo que no haya sabido resolverse. CONFLICTO NIVELES DE CONFLICTO: INTRAPERSONAL INTERPERSONAL INTERGURPAL Este conflicto ocurre de forma interna, en la mente del individuo. Esto significa que tiene su origen está en los eventos privados: pensamientos, valores, principios, emociones… Estos conflictos pueden tener distintos grados. Son aquellos que se producen en los procesos de interacción entre personas. Normalmente aparecen de forma rápida, ya que solo es necesario que una sola persona se sienta atacada para dar inicio a uno, lo cual hace que pueda nacer a raíz de malentendidos. Este tipo de conflictos pueden desestabilizar la buena marcha de un equipo o grupo y afectar a su eficacia y cohesión, ya que crean una preocupación extra o incluso llegan a bloquear totalmente la capacidad de operar del colectivo, algo que a su vez puede producir más conflictos en una reacción en cadena.
  16. 16. CONFLICTO LABORAL POR VALORES CONFLICTO LABORAL POR PRESIÓN Causas del conflicto CONFLICTO LABORAL POR METAS CONFLICTO LABORAL POR PERCEPCIONES CONFLICTO LABORAL DE RECURSOS CONFLICTO LABORAL DE ESTILOS
  17. 17. CONFLICTO INTERORGANIZACIONAL Tipos de conflictos empresariales CONFLICTO INTERGRUPAL CONFLICTO INTRAGRUPAL CONFLICTO INTRAPERSONAL CONFLICTO  NTERPERSONAL
  18. 18. CONFLICTO LABORAL Se puede entender como una disputa entre miembros de una organización a causa de diferencias de opinión, percepción o problemas de relación.Esta es una definición muy reduccionista, ya que los conflictos laborales pueden surgir entre compañeros de trabajo, entre la dirección y un trabajador o entre la propia dirección de la empresa.Además, las causas que motivan estos conflictos pueden ser de diversa índole, desde conflictos de intereses, hasta de caracteres, pasando por actitudes intolerantes por alguna de las partes. Lo que siempre tienen en común es que se producen en el ámbito laboral.
  19. 19. CONFLICTO LABORAL Son conflictos en los que se busca alcanzar un objetivo de interés para la empresa. Se ponen encima de la mesa opiniones y pareceres con la intención de avanzar en una misma dirección y mejorar la empresa. Son positivos. DE TAREAS Se producen por el deterioro de la relación entre dos compañeros de trabajo o miembros de la empresa. A menudo, se originan a causa de una comunicación deficiente. FUNCIONAL DISFUNCIONAL No buscan que la empresa avance o mejore, al contrario, le hacen perder tiempo desviándola de sus objetivos. conflicto por el contenido y las metas de trabajo DE RELACIONES POR PROCESOS Conflicto por la manera en que se hace el trabajo
×