Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Cruzadas História 7º Ano
Conceitos • As Cruzadas foram expedições militares europeias, ocorridas entre os séculos XI e XIII, por Cristãos e Reis, c...
Motivações da Igreja Católica • A Terra Santa era uma área de peregrinações dos membros da Nobreza e da Igreja, portanto u...
Motivações dos Turcos • Em consequência do expansionismo dos povos árabes, Jerusalém foi tomada no ano de 638. Os árabes e...
Estopim • A tensão entre cristãos e muçulmanos levou o papa Urbano II a convocar uma expedição de retomada da terra Santa....
A força da Igreja a serviço dos Reis
Motivação das Cruzadas • Recuperar a Palestina das mãos dos Turcos; • Manter o controle do comércio europeu com a Ásia; • ...
Invasões a Palestina
Templários • Os ricos e poderosos cavaleiros da Ordem de São João de Jerusalém (Hospitalários) e dos Cavaleiros Templários...
Os Cruzados
Quem foram os Cruzados? • Nobres, camponeses, crianças, mendigos, enfim, grande parte da sociedade europeia se envolveria ...
As Rotas e as Cruzadas
Importância das Cruzadas • As Cruzadas foram importantes para o desenvolvimento da Europa, pois, a partir das saídas dos m...
Os resultados • Renascimento urbano europeu; • Derrota dos Cruzados, mas, novos contatos de comércio; • Enfraquecimento do...
Cruzadas
Cruzadas
Cruzadas
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cruzadas

25 views

Published on

Aula experimental sobre Cruzadas com o 7º Ano

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cruzadas

  1. 1. Cruzadas História 7º Ano
  2. 2. Conceitos • As Cruzadas foram expedições militares europeias, ocorridas entre os séculos XI e XIII, por Cristãos e Reis, com o objetivo de recuperar a Terra Santa( Palestina), que estava sobre o controle dos Turcos.
  3. 3. Motivações da Igreja Católica • A Terra Santa era uma área de peregrinações dos membros da Nobreza e da Igreja, portanto um local sagrado, pois foi onde viveu Jesus Cristo e onde morreu. • Também era uma importante rota Comercial; • Os turcos, muçulmanos invadiram a Palestina e se colocaram como governantes desse espaço
  4. 4. Motivações dos Turcos • Em consequência do expansionismo dos povos árabes, Jerusalém foi tomada no ano de 638. Os árabes eram muçulmanos – acreditavam em Alá como seu único deus e no profeta Maomé -, mas toleravam os peregrinos cristãos. • Em 1071, entretanto, Jerusalém foi conquistada pelos turcos, também muçulmanos. Desde então passou a haver perseguição aos cristãos que iam visitar a Terra Santa. • Expansionismo Turco.
  5. 5. Estopim • A tensão entre cristãos e muçulmanos levou o papa Urbano II a convocar uma expedição de retomada da terra Santa. O papa, que acusava os turcos de assassinarem os peregrinos e profanarem os lugares santos, procurou encorajar os cristãos do ocidente à guerra. Para viabilizar a expedição, convocou senhores feudais, bispos e população em geral.
  6. 6. A força da Igreja a serviço dos Reis
  7. 7. Motivação das Cruzadas • Recuperar a Palestina das mãos dos Turcos; • Manter o controle do comércio europeu com a Ásia; • Diminuir a população dos Feudos; • Descobrir novas rotas comerciais; • Colocar as mãos sobre as riquezas da Terra Santa;
  8. 8. Invasões a Palestina
  9. 9. Templários • Os ricos e poderosos cavaleiros da Ordem de São João de Jerusalém (Hospitalários) e dos Cavaleiros Templários foram criados pelas Cruzadas. O termo é também usado, por extensão, para descrever, de forma acrítica, qualquer guerra religiosa ou mesmo um movimento político ou moral.
  10. 10. Os Cruzados
  11. 11. Quem foram os Cruzados? • Nobres, camponeses, crianças, mendigos, enfim, grande parte da sociedade europeia se envolveria nesses combates, que se estenderam por mais de duzentos anos e representaram, para todos esses personagens, uma alternativa econômica e social.
  12. 12. As Rotas e as Cruzadas
  13. 13. Importância das Cruzadas • As Cruzadas foram importantes para o desenvolvimento da Europa, pois, a partir das saídas dos miseráveis e servos dos feudos o espaço desse continente se alongou. Houve um êxodo rural, uma saída de pessoas para a Terra Santa e uma volta de pessoas para o espaço urbano. • As Cruzadas, que de início representaram uma alternativa para a manutenção da sociedade medieval, com o tempo se mostraram responsáveis pela formação de uma outra ordem social.
  14. 14. Os resultados • Renascimento urbano europeu; • Derrota dos Cruzados, mas, novos contatos de comércio; • Enfraquecimento do poder Feudal; • Enriquecimento do Oriente • Novas rotas comerciais. • Fortalecimentos dos Principados italianos;

×