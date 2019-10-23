Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Resúmenes de Prensa Proyectos centrados en las personas bajo la Dirección del Dr. Sergio König
Resúmenes de Prensa Proyectos centrados en las personas bajo la Dirección del Dr. Sergio König
Resúmenes de Prensa Proyectos centrados en las personas bajo la Dirección del Dr. Sergio König
Resúmenes de Prensa Proyectos centrados en las personas bajo la Dirección del Dr. Sergio König
Noticias a partir de la puesta en marcha 29/05/2014 Difusión a nivel local y regional de la Noticias
Noticia destacada en medios de prensa regionales
Resúmenes de Prensa Proyectos centrados en las personas bajo la Dirección del Dr. Sergio König
Congreso MedInfo 2007 - Australia
WorkShop eHealth Day – Santiago Chile 2013
WorkShop eHealth Day – Santiago Chile 2013
Jornadas Hospital Italiano de Buenos Aires - 2011
Jornadas Hospital Italiano de Buenos Aires - 2011
Jornadas Hospital Italiano de Buenos Aires - 2011
eHealth 2.0 Barcelona, España
CTIS 2006 – Santiago Chile 2do Congreso Tecnologías de la Información en Salud
CTIS 2006 – Santiago Chile 2do Congreso Tecnologías de la Información en Salud
Resumen de Prensa Proyectos de Gestión de la Demanda y otros de Sergio König
Resumen de Prensa Proyectos de Gestión de la Demanda y otros de Sergio König
Resumen de Prensa Proyectos de Gestión de la Demanda y otros de Sergio König
Resumen de Prensa Proyectos de Gestión de la Demanda y otros de Sergio König
Resumen de Prensa Proyectos de Gestión de la Demanda y otros de Sergio König
Resumen de Prensa Proyectos de Gestión de la Demanda y otros de Sergio König
Resumen de Prensa Proyectos de Gestión de la Demanda y otros de Sergio König
Resumen de Prensa Proyectos de Gestión de la Demanda y otros de Sergio König
Resumen de Prensa Proyectos de Gestión de la Demanda y otros de Sergio König
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Resumen de Prensa Proyectos de Gestión de la Demanda y otros de Sergio König

25 views

Published on

Algunas Notas,Fotos e imágenes de la trayectoria de Sergio A. König asociadas a eHealth y Gestión de la Demanda Asistencial

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Resumen de Prensa Proyectos de Gestión de la Demanda y otros de Sergio König

  1. 1. Resúmenes de Prensa Proyectos centrados en las personas bajo la Dirección del Dr. Sergio König
  2. 2. Resúmenes de Prensa Proyectos centrados en las personas bajo la Dirección del Dr. Sergio König
  3. 3. Resúmenes de Prensa Proyectos centrados en las personas bajo la Dirección del Dr. Sergio König
  4. 4. Resúmenes de Prensa Proyectos centrados en las personas bajo la Dirección del Dr. Sergio König
  5. 5. Noticias a partir de la puesta en marcha 29/05/2014 Difusión a nivel local y regional de la Noticias
  6. 6. Noticia destacada en medios de prensa regionales
  7. 7. Resúmenes de Prensa Proyectos centrados en las personas bajo la Dirección del Dr. Sergio König
  8. 8. Congreso MedInfo 2007 - Australia
  9. 9. WorkShop eHealth Day – Santiago Chile 2013
  10. 10. WorkShop eHealth Day – Santiago Chile 2013
  11. 11. Jornadas Hospital Italiano de Buenos Aires - 2011
  12. 12. Jornadas Hospital Italiano de Buenos Aires - 2011
  13. 13. Jornadas Hospital Italiano de Buenos Aires - 2011
  14. 14. eHealth 2.0 Barcelona, España
  15. 15. CTIS 2006 – Santiago Chile 2do Congreso Tecnologías de la Información en Salud
  16. 16. CTIS 2006 – Santiago Chile 2do Congreso Tecnologías de la Información en Salud

×