Electrosmog

DESCUBRE LA CONTAMINACIÓN POR RADIACIÓN ELECTROMAGNÉTICA. CAUSAS Y EFECTOS...

Published in: Health & Medicine
Electrosmog

  1. 1. ELECTROSMOG: CONTAMINACIÓN POR RADIACIÓN ELECTROMAGNÉTICA. ¿Qué es la contaminación electromagnética? Se llama contaminación electromagnética a la presencia excesiva de radiación de cualquier espectro electromagnético. La contaminación electromagnética se produce cuando cualquier organismo vivo pasa un largo período de tiempo en contacto, tanto de forma directa como indirecta, con cualquier fuente de radiación capaz de producir un campo electromagnético. No existe un consenso acerca de la existencia de la contaminación electromagnética, pero sí que hay teorías que afirman que los campos electromagnéticos pueden afectar al bienestar y a la reproducción de los seres vivos. Según estas hipótesis, los campos electromagnéticos sí que consiguen producir estos efectos de desequilibrio en los seres vivos. No es tan disparatado si pensamos que tanto la electricidad como el magnetismo pueden afectar a los seres vivos y que, de hecho, en nuestro propio cuerpo hay. No obstante, es un tipo de contaminación que todavía está en estudio, pues se conoce des de hace relativamente poco tiempo. Causas de la contaminación electromagnética: Hay varias fuentes que son capaces de generar este tipo de contaminación. La mayoría de estas fuentes proceden de la actividad humana y, sobre todo, cuanto mayor es el avance tecnológico de la sociedad, por lo que es una contaminación bastante moderna. Aunque no se conocen todas las fuentes, algunas de las causas del electrosmog o contaminación electromagnética son: ►Las antenas de telefonía. ►Las conexiones Wifi. ►Las líneas de alta tensión. ►Las subestaciones eléctricas. ►Los centros de transformación. ►Las conexiones WLAN. ►Los radares. ►Las conexiones de Bluetooth.
  2. 2. ELECTROSMOG: CONTAMINACIÓN POR RADIACIÓN ELECTROMAGNÉTICA. Posibles efectos y consecuencias de la contaminación electromagnética: Los efectos que produce este tipo de contaminación aun no se encuentran totalmente definidos. De todos modos, con los estudios ya realizados, por el momento se considera que las consecuencias del electrosmog son: ►Puede provocar distintos problemas neurológicos: algunos ejemplos de estos problemas pueden ser la astenia, los temblores, la irritabilidad, la migraña y otros. ►Puede producir algunas alteraciones cardiovasculares: se piensa que este tipo de contaminación puede provocar variaciones en la tensión arterial, frecuencia cardíaca o cambios en la circulación periférica ►Puede provocar problemas reproductivos: ya que puede modificar los ciclos menstruales en la mujer, lo que puede producir problemas de infertilidad y problemas en la gestación. Además, es posible que disminuyan la libido sexual. ►Puede estar entre los factores que predispongan al desarrollo de cáncer o tumores: sabemos que la radiación es uno de los factores que afectan al ADN de las células, por tanto, la exposición a elevadas radiaciones, puede afectar a la hora de predisponer al desarrollo de tumores. No sería extraño que a cuantos más Ghz de espectro avancen las redes telemáticas más aumente la posibilidad de desarrollar cánceres o tumores. Algunos hablan incluso del peligro de sufrir un “táser” con la elevada radiación del 5G ►Puede producir problemas hormonales: es posible que la radiación produzca cambios en la producción de hormonas sexuales. Además, los seres vivos son capaces de adaptar sus ciclos biológicos al momento del día, a través de la hormona melatonina y la radiación puede afectar a la producción de esta hormona, produciendo alteraciones asociadas. ►Puede producir problemas dermatológicos: como dermatitis o alergias cutáneas. ►Puede provocar problemas en el sistema inmune: estos problemas pueden predisponer al desarrollo de enfermedades infecciosas o tumorales. ►Puede producir fuertes dolores de cabeza, cefaleas o migrañas.
  3. 3. Posibles soluciones a la contaminación electromagnética o electrosmog: Se conoce que hay varias posibles soluciones para reducir o disminuir este tipo de contaminación y sus efectos sobre los seres vivos. Algunas de estas soluciones para reducir el electrosmog son: ►Intentar reducir la presencia de antenas de telecomunicación, transformadores urbanos o líneas y torres de alta tensión en las proximidades de nuestra zona de trabajo o vivienda. Intentar reducir el uso del teléfono móvil al tiempo que sea necesario. Evitar que los niños pequeños usen teléfonos móviles. ►Intentar no colocar aparatos como microondas, hornos, lavadoras o calderas cerca del dormitorio, puesto que estos aparatos emiten radiaciones, aunque no se encuentren funcionando. ►Vigilar y comprobar las emisiones electromagnéticas de nuestros aparatos. ►Reducir el uso de algunos materiales como granito, basalto, cerámica o gres, ya que son una fuente de gas radón, que emite radiación. ►Reducir el uso del aire acondicionado, ya que también es fuente de radiación electromagnética. ►Reducir el uso de materiales como moqueta, encimeras o algunos tejidos, ya que son una gran fuente de electricidad estática. ►No colocar aparatos eléctricos en la mesilla como móviles cargándose o radiodespertadores, ya que emiten radiación electromagnética mientras dormimos. Tampoco usar camas articuladas eléctricas. ►Intentar no usar ordenadores portátiles, laptops o tablets directamente apoyados sobre nuestras piernas.

