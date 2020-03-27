"Francesco Vivona" Grammar School Reading Corners

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Department of Education Serena Rubino Studio ODAP - Roma Tre University - CNBA #RomaTredoesntstop In collaboration with Fr...
Serena Rubino comes from Puglia, in the south of Italy, she moved to Rome in order to study Architecture, and then to Germ...
The reading corners project comes out from the costumer’s need to have a new space for the Vivona high school library. The...
Introduction • Current situation • Concept • Reading corners project • Before/after work comparison Final remarks Art refe...
INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 4 INTRODU...
Current situation INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02...
entrance info point consultation area reading corner music area Ground Level INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVIN...
info point reading corner First Level INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS P...
info point reading corner Second Level INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS ...
Concept INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 9
Buzzi Cactus Taco color: TRCS Red 4027 Buzzi Cactus Tex Mex color: TRCS Hazy Orange 9404 Buzzi Cactus Gringo color: TRCS P...
INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 11
INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 12
INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 13
Reading corners project INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – R...
Ground Level INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2...
INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 16
INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 17
First Level INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/20...
INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 19
INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 20
Second Level INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2...
INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 22
INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 23
Before/after comparison INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – R...
INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 25
INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 26
INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 27
INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 28 FINAL ...
Dante’s birth 750th anniversary Ritratto di Dante Alighieri, Sandro Botticelli, 1495, oil painting on canvas, private coll...
Studio ODAP - Officine di Architettura Pavese, www.odap.it Università degli Studi Roma Tre, www.uniroma3.it CNBA - Coordin...
Mail to sererubino@gmail.com LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/in/serenarubino8 Instagram www.instagram.com/sererubino Portfolio o...
Thanks for your attention! INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” ...
The reading corners project comes out from the costumer’s need to have a new space for the Vivona high school library in Rome. The school building is itself the result of several interventions in order to better its functional qualities and to improve the floorplan. Unfortunately, these interventions were based on single focuses, as multifunctional spaces, laboratories or schoolrooms, without an overall view of the school situation. This functional expansion produced lots of innovations regarding the frontal teaching and school resources, but didn’t interact with the new ways of reading and learning. The key point from which the reading corners originated is a connection point between costumers’ necessities and wills and the school’s architectural asset, which lead to the reuse of some extra aisle space.

Project goals:
research of a new space in a defined perimeter;
new concept of the same space through design furniture;
punctual study of materials, forms and colours in order to propose different choices to the costumer;
several painting solutions for the reading corners walls which involve the collectivity.
The main results of this project and creative process is the reading corners’ realization as an “architectural object” which works well alone as well as in a system and can be the pilot project to an eventual work on other school’s parts.

This quality is necessary when we speak about sustainability, because when it isn’t possible to work on a unitary project, the only way is to work on versatile micro-projects, made out of mobile elements, which are replicable and integrable in future projects.

Last but not least, the reading corner can be defined as a typological element itself, that can be exported in other schools and places, just by putting an eye on chromatically and space needs, and without losing its meaning.

  1. 1. Department of Education Serena Rubino Studio ODAP - Roma Tre University - CNBA #RomaTredoesntstop In collaboration with Francesco Vivona Grammar School Reading Corners International Seminal Meeting on “The Evolving Concept of ‘School-Library’ and Its Profession” – Rome 02/04/2020
  2. 2. Serena Rubino comes from Puglia, in the south of Italy, she moved to Rome in order to study Architecture, and then to Germany: she spent a year at Bauhaus in Weimar and a research stay in Hamburg. Nowadays Serena lives and works in Rome as architect at ODAP architecture firm and as assistant professor for the third year’s Architectural Design Course at Roma Tre University, furthermore she is a member of the CNBA. Often, she joins workshops, exhibitions and design competitions: she won two of those about urban design and house planning in 2019. INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 1 BIO
  3. 3. The reading corners project comes out from the costumer’s need to have a new space for the Vivona high school library. The school building is itself the result of several interventions in order to better its functional qualities and to improve the floorplan. Unfortunately, these interventions were based on single focuses, as multifunctional spaces, laboratories or schoolrooms, without an overall view of the school situation. This functional expansion produced lots of innovations regarding the frontal teaching and school resources, but didn’t interact with the new ways of reading and learning. The key point from which the reading corners originated is a connection point between costumers’ necessities and wills and the school’s architectural asset, which lead to the reuse of some extra aisle space. Project goals: - research of a new space in a defined perimeter; - new concept of the same space through design furniture; - punctual study of materials, forms and colours in order to propose different choices to the costumer; - several painting solutions for the reading corners walls which involve the community. The main results of this project and creative process is the reading corners’ realization as an “architectural object” which works well alone as well as in a system and can be the pilot project to an eventual work on other school’s parts. This quality is necessary when we speak about sustainability, because when it isn’t possible to work on a unitary project, the only way is to work on versatile micro-projects, made out of mobile elements, which are replicable and integrable in future projects. Last but not least, the reading corner can be defined as a typological element itself, that can be exported in other schools and places, just by putting an eye on chromatically and space needs, and without losing its meaning. INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 2 ABSTRACT
  4. 4. Introduction • Current situation • Concept • Reading corners project • Before/after work comparison Final remarks Art references Essential references Contacts INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 3 OUTLINE
  5. 5. INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 4 INTRODUCTION • Remnant spaces of the school building between the corridor, the lift landing and access to the stairs, that measure approximately 6 sqm and 11 sqm. These spaces have natural lighting and ventilation thanks to large windows. • Sound-absorbing room separators necessary to delimit the reading corners and to isolate them from the noise of the corridor, these are cactus-shaped panels in three different shapes and colors, from 1.50 m to 1.80 m tall. In addition, to delimiting the perimeter of the reading corner and isolating the corner at the entrance, they also limit introspection, promoting an atmosphere of calm and silence necessary to have a good reading time. • Sound-absorbing poufs as seats in the reading corners, to further contribute to acoustic insulation and to absorb the noise of footsteps in the corridor. • Reading tables for one person, colored black as the basis of cactus. These are small tables, in order to encourage their use exclusively for reading, making the space more characteristic. • Shelves in transparent plexiglass to house the volumes, they leave the books in view, explaining the function of the space, and integrate well with the walls. • Wall paintings, made by students and integrated with paintings, necessary to report the volume of the reading corner and make it recognizable inside the building.
  6. 6. Current situation INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 5
  7. 7. entrance info point consultation area reading corner music area Ground Level INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 6
  8. 8. info point reading corner First Level INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 7
  9. 9. info point reading corner Second Level INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 8
  10. 10. Concept INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 9
  11. 11. Buzzi Cactus Taco color: TRCS Red 4027 Buzzi Cactus Tex Mex color: TRCS Hazy Orange 9404 Buzzi Cactus Gringo color: TRCS Petrol 6014 Portrait of Dante Alighieri Botticelli 1495 School of Athens Raffaello 1511 Apollo and Diana Tiepolo 1757 INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 10
  12. 12. INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 11
  13. 13. INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 12
  14. 14. INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 13
  15. 15. Reading corners project INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 14
  16. 16. Ground Level INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 15
  17. 17. INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 16
  18. 18. INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 17
  19. 19. First Level INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 18
  20. 20. INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 19
  21. 21. INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 20
  22. 22. Second Level INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 21
  23. 23. INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 22
  24. 24. INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 23
  25. 25. Before/after comparison INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 24
  26. 26. INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 25
  27. 27. INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 26
  28. 28. INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 27
  29. 29. INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 28 FINAL REMARKS • Research for a new spatiality within a pre-established perimeter and design of the space through the furniture, materials and color. • Sustainability of the intervention as a necessary condition and as an objective to be pursued. • Reading corner as an architectural object that works both individually and in a system. • Reading corner as a typological element to be exported to other places, adaptable and contextualizable.
  30. 30. Dante’s birth 750th anniversary Ritratto di Dante Alighieri, Sandro Botticelli, 1495, oil painting on canvas, private collection, Geneva Raffaello’s death 500th anniversary Scuola di Atene, Raffaello Sanzio, 1511, fresco, Stanza della Segnatura, Palazzi Apostolici, Vatican Tiepolo’s death 250th anniversary Apollo e Diana, Giambattista Tiepolo, 1757, fresco, Villa Valmarana ai Nani, Vicenza INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 29 ART REFERENCES
  31. 31. Studio ODAP - Officine di Architettura Pavese, www.odap.it Università degli Studi Roma Tre, www.uniroma3.it CNBA - Coordinamento Nazionale Biblioteche di Architettura, www.cnba.it Liceo Francesco Vivona, www.liceovivona.edu.it INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 30 ESSENTIAL REFERENCES
  32. 32. Mail to sererubino@gmail.com LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/in/serenarubino8 Instagram www.instagram.com/sererubino Portfolio on Isuu www.isuu.com/sererubino INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 31 CONTACTS
  33. 33. Thanks for your attention! INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 32

