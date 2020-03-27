"Francesco Vivona" Grammar School Reading Corners

The reading corners project comes out from the costumer’s need to have a new space for the Vivona high school library in Rome. The school building is itself the result of several interventions in order to better its functional qualities and to improve the floorplan. Unfortunately, these interventions were based on single focuses, as multifunctional spaces, laboratories or schoolrooms, without an overall view of the school situation. This functional expansion produced lots of innovations regarding the frontal teaching and school resources, but didn’t interact with the new ways of reading and learning. The key point from which the reading corners originated is a connection point between costumers’ necessities and wills and the school’s architectural asset, which lead to the reuse of some extra aisle space.



Project goals:

research of a new space in a defined perimeter;

new concept of the same space through design furniture;

punctual study of materials, forms and colours in order to propose different choices to the costumer;

several painting solutions for the reading corners walls which involve the collectivity.

The main results of this project and creative process is the reading corners’ realization as an “architectural object” which works well alone as well as in a system and can be the pilot project to an eventual work on other school’s parts.



This quality is necessary when we speak about sustainability, because when it isn’t possible to work on a unitary project, the only way is to work on versatile micro-projects, made out of mobile elements, which are replicable and integrable in future projects.



Last but not least, the reading corner can be defined as a typological element itself, that can be exported in other schools and places, just by putting an eye on chromatically and space needs, and without losing its meaning.