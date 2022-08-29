Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

UNY template FT.pptx

Aug. 29, 2022
0 likes 1 view
Upcoming SlideShare
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
1 of 17
1 of 17

UNY template FT.pptx

Aug. 29, 2022
0 likes 1 view

Download to read offline

Data & Analytics

okkkkkkkkkkk

okkkkkkkkkkk

Data & Analytics

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Agent-Based and Individual-Based Modeling: A Practical Introduction, Second Edition Steven F. Railsback
Free
Dynamic Models in Biology Stephen P. Ellner
Free
Data Visualization: a successful design process Andy Kirk
Free
Computational Economics David A. Kendrick
Free
Data Model Patterns: A Metadata Map David C. Hay
Free
Outnumbered: From Facebook and Google to Fake News and Filter-bubbles – The Algorithms That Control Our Lives David Sumpter
Free
Python Machine Learning Sebastian Raschka
Free
Guerrilla Data Analysis Using Microsoft Excel: 2nd Edition Covering Excel 2010/2013 Oz du Soleil
Free
Supercharge Excel: When you learn to Write DAX for Power Pivot Matt Allington
Free
Power Pivot and Power BI: The Excel User's Guide to DAX, Power Query, Power BI &amp; Power Pivot in Excel 2010-2016 Rob Collie
Free
Python Data Science Essentials - Second Edition Luca Massaron
Free
Business Analysis Debra Paul
Free
Learn to Write DAX: A practical guide to learning Power Pivot for Excel and Power BI Matt Allington
Free
Numerical Methods for Stochastic Computations: A Spectral Method Approach Dongbin Xiu
Free
Probability, Markov Chains, Queues, and Simulation: The Mathematical Basis of Performance Modeling William J. Stewart
Free
Data Visualization with D3.js Cookbook Nick Qi Zhu
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Python Guide: Clear Introduction to Python Programming and Machine Learning Alex Campbell
Free
Machine Learning in Python: Hands on Machine Learning with Python Tools, Concepts and Techniques Bob Mather
Free
Data Science for Beginners: Comprehensive Guide to Most Important Basics in Data Science Alex Campbell
Free
Advances in Financial Machine Learning Marcos López de Prado
Free
Data Mining and Analytics: Ultimate Guide to the Basics of Data Mining, Analytics and Metrics Alex Campbell
Free
Data Visualization: Clear Introduction to Data Visualization with Python. Proper Guide for Data Scientist. Alex Campbell
Free
Data Visualization Guide: Clear Introduction to Data Mining, Analysis, and Visualization Alex Campbell
Free

UNY template FT.pptx

  1. 1. http://ft.uny.ac.i TAKWA, MANDIRI, CENDEKIA PENGEMBANGAN TRAINING KIT MONITORING ESC PADA ROBOT FIXED-WING SEBAGAI MEDIA PEMBELAJARAN MATAKULIAH ROBOTIKA DI JPTEI FT UNY Yogyakarta, 30 Agustus 2021
  2. 2. http://ft.uny.ac.i TAKWA, MANDIRI, CENDEKIA •1 •Presentation Part 1 •2 •Presentation Part 2 •3 •Presentation Part 3 PRESENTATION PARTS
  3. 3. http://ft.uny.ac.i TAKWA, MANDIRI, CENDEKIA TITLE Le Lorem Ipsum est simplement du faux texte employé dans la composition et la mise en page avant impression. Le Lorem Ipsum est le faux texte standard de l'imprimerie depuis les années 1500, quand un peintre anonyme assembla ensemble des morceaux de texte pour réaliser un livre spécimen de polices de texte. • Data 1 shows that xxx has a value of xxxx • Data 2 shows that xxx has a value of xxxx • Data 3 shows that xxx has a value of xxxx
  4. 4. http://ft.uny.ac.i TAKWA, MANDIRI, CENDEKIA No Data 1 Data 2 Data 3 1 xxx xxx xxx 2 xxx xxx xxx 3 xxx xxx xxx 4 xxx xxx xxx 5 xxx xxx xxx TITLE OF THE TABLES Reference: Le Lorem Ipsum est simplement du faux texte employé dans la composition et la mise en page avant impression.
  5. 5. http://ft.uny.ac.i TAKWA, MANDIRI, CENDEKIA Reference: Le Lorem Ipsum est simplement du faux texte employé dans la composition et la mise en page avant impression.
  6. 6. http://ft.uny.ac.i TAKWA, MANDIRI, CENDEKIA Reference: Le Lorem Ipsum est simplement du faux texte employé dans la composition et la mise en page avant impression.
  7. 7. http://ft.uny.ac.i TAKWA, MANDIRI, CENDEKIA Reference: Le Lorem Ipsum est simplement du faux texte employé dans la composition et la mise en page avant impression.
  8. 8. http://ft.uny.ac.i TAKWA, MANDIRI, CENDEKIA Sumber: Le Lorem Ipsum est simplement du faux texte employé dans la composition et la mise en page avant impression.
  9. 9. http://ft.uny.ac.i TAKWA, MANDIRI, CENDEKIA Figure 1 Figure 4 Figure 3 Figure 2
  10. 10. http://ft.uny.ac.i TAKWA, MANDIRI, CENDEKIA Figure 1 Figure 4 Figure 3 Figure 2
  11. 11. http://ft.uny.ac.i TAKWA, MANDIRI, CENDEKIA
  12. 12. http://ft.uny.ac.i TAKWA, MANDIRI, CENDEKIA
  13. 13. http://ft.uny.ac.i TAKWA, MANDIRI, CENDEKIA
  14. 14. http://ft.uny.ac.i TAKWA, MANDIRI, CENDEKIA
  15. 15. http://ft.uny.ac.i TAKWA, MANDIRI, CENDEKIA
  16. 16. http://ft.uny.ac.i TAKWA, MANDIRI, CENDEKIA THANK YOU Name of the Presenter Email Adress TelephoneNo. /Fax Office Adress
  17. 17. http://ft.uny.ac.i TAKWA, MANDIRI, CENDEKIA

×